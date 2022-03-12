Raptors vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (36-30) play against the Denver Nuggets (27-27) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Toronto Raptors 86, Denver Nuggets 91 (Q3 02:15)
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Toronto has exerted so much energy on the perimeter defensively and on the offensive glass that it looks like theirs starting to run out of energy. Good on Denver for sensing that and attacking in transition. – 10:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is in the middle of another third-quarter takeover. He’s got nine points in eight third-quarter minutes. Also with three rebounds and three assists in the period. – 10:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Toronto’s losing some steam here. Denver’s gotta get out and run with the bench unit. It’s gonna help so much. – 10:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I said I’d try not to quote tweet dumbs this year, so I’ll just point out that Jokic just threw a perfect 85-foot chest pass to BONES. – 10:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors out of gas a bit, Nuggets go up 6 with 3:40 left in the third
Still a great game, neither team’s led by more than 7 the whole way – 10:40 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa is 18-for-35 from behind the arc in his last 12 games including tonight. – 10:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Updated Precious Achiuwa 3-point shooting numbers:
Last 9 games: 16-for-29.
Previous 110 career games: 18-for-62.
He’s hit 4 of ’em (a career-high) on 5 attempts tonight. – 10:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The angle of Jeff Green’s cut was perfect to sneak down the baseline and, of course, Jokic found him for an easy bucket. – 10:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic will attempt his 8th and 9th free-throws of the game out of this timeout. He’s been getting a better whistle of late — averaged 10 free-throw attempts per game during Denver’s 4-game in 5-night stretch. – 10:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
76-76, but Nuggets shooting free throws the rest of the third. Jokic is good. – 10:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We’re learning a lot more about Davon Reed’s game tonight. He’s had some good moments as a creator and has switched well on the perimeter, but he’s really struggled against the bigger Siakam.
A lot of players have struggled against Siakam, but it’s notable. – 10:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes has taken man-sized screens from Jokic and Biyombo on back-to-back nights. This one was legal. – 10:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
As is tradition, here’s Jamal Murray working on Facu Campazzo on the block. pic.twitter.com/d8XZauYNWb – 10:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pascal Siakam’s minutes over his last six games: 35, 43, 40, 41, 37, 41 last night in Phoenix. He’s at 21 already at halftime on the second night of a back-to-back. – 10:17 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets trail the Raptors 65-63 at the halftime intermission.
Denver started slow but has fought back to get into the game.
Jokic is up to 17 points & 5 rebounds. Monte added 8.
The bench unit provided energy with Bones, JaMychal & Jeff Green with 6 apiece. – 10:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Naturally, every starter on the Raptors has a 3 except for Gary Trent. – 10:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Love how hard Denver is competing. The Nuggets could have let go of the rope in that first half and instead both the bench and the starters fought back to keep this thing to a bucket. It’s not pretty, but they have a half to rectify these issues and pull out a win anyway. – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Raptors 65-63:
-Joker: 17-5-3 on 7/10 FG, attempted 0 threes tonight
-Bones has 5 assists. He and Monte getting into the lane have done the best jobs breaking down the zone
-Denver’a attempted just 11 threes. pic.twitter.com/k8SkFHwyww – 10:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pelicans. Clippers. Thunder. Raptors. Nuggets have struggled this season against teams with length. – 10:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Raptors with 15 second-chance points, and #Nuggets with eight TOs for 14 points.
If it wasn’t for Joker (17 points), this would be a much different game. Raps up 65-63 at the break. – 10:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 65-63 at the half.
Jokic: 17 points, five rebounds, three assists.
Siakam: 23 points, five assists, three rebounds
Barnes: 16 points, five rebounds, four assists – 10:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Huge first half for Pascal Siakam in Denver: 23 points (8-14 FG’s), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal. He’s feasting on the Nuggets with Aaron Gordon out of the lineup. – 10:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Delightful half
Siakam’s got 23, Barnes has 16, 5r, 4a; Jokic’s got 17 and Raptors up 65-63 – 10:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed #Nuggets HOFer Dan Issel for No. 95 on the all-time free throw attempts list. – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Davon Reed has done more off the dribble tonight than a lot of games. Been pretty impressive. Denver needs him. – 10:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jokic is the third-best boundary-breaking big man on the floor.
*hides* – 10:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Second chance points for Toronto are just crushing the Nuggets in the first half. 11 oboards for 15 pts.
Can’t stand and ball watch. Have to rotate to rebound and be more physical. – 9:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver has 5 less offensive rebounds and 3 more turnovers than Toronto. That’s been the story so far.
Also, Denver cannot slow Siakam and Barnes without Gordon. They have a combined for 34 points on 20 shots and there is still over 4 minutes before halftime. – 9:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland filling it up in his first stint tonight:
6 points
5 assists
3 rebounds – 9:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones Hyland on the ball can do really special things in breaking down defenses with his deep shooting and his passing. It’s very impressive for a rookie. He’s got stuff to work on, but the things he already does well are things that are crucial to a long career. – 9:51 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I don’t care that they called a goaltend on Boogie Cousin’s putback dunk
The fact that he got off of the ground and back into the play and was physically able to complete the finish shows how healthy he’s feeling. – 9:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It must be really weird for DeMarcus Cousins to be the second-best passing big on his own team. Can’t think that’s ever happened before, unless you count Draymond as a big. – 9:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Consider what Scottie Barnes has been doing after having a week off and imagine what he’ll look like after a full offseason. Scary. – 9:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Some of the best Bones minutes of the year. He just set up Green for another dunk; the 3rd of the night. – 9:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have conditioned to be deeply confused when a star sits for more than four minutes in a row. – 9:47 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Very good stint from Bones. Did a good job of balancing point guarding with scoring. 2nd unit was great other than on the defensive glass. Raptors are long and do a great job of crashing the glass from multiple positions. – 9:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 3, 7 minutes ’til half.
Barnes now at 11, Siakam 16, about time for Jokic to check back in, I’d presume – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Earlier this year, after the #Nuggets faced a zone, I remember Bones being asked how to beat the zone. He said he would shoot them out of it. – 9:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones continues to mortgage his shooting into passing lanes to set up JaMychal Green and other bigs. He just had another 15-foot zip-pass to Green for an easy dunk. – 9:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There is a 1000% percent chance Austin Rivers practices his Euro-step when walking around his house. – 9:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s bench is gonna have to actually come out with a plan in the 2nd quarter. Random basketball and just throw up outside bricks is not gonna cut it. – 9:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Raptors do what they’re built to do and they’re good at it. They’re long, disruptive, physical, and they are tenacious on the offensive glass.
They are winning the possession battle and that’s why Denver is down 28-25 after one quarter. Toronto has 7 offensive boards already. – 9:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bench manages two points (Boogie) over the final three minutes of the first quarter, and Raps take 28-25 lead.
Denver with 9 assists in 1Q, but four TOs for six Raps points hurting them so far.
Also, Joker is Jokering (10 points, 10 minutes). – 9:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This bench is going to have to hit shots to open up the paint, because the Raptors are collapsing on everything. Hard. – 9:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
After Denver being the long team the other night, it’s funny to watch the roles reversed as Denver is struggling to get boards, make passes, and avoid blocks or deflections against these Raptors. – 9:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Very entertaining quarter ends with Raptors up 28-25
Siakam’s got 12, Jokic 10 – 9:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fun quarter. Raps up 28-25. Siakam has 12, Barnes has 6-3-3, Jokic has 10-3-2. – 9:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Wonder if Khem Birch (who spoke candidly about managing his nagging knee injury last night) is also getting some load management in the second game of a back-to-back. He’s available, as far as we know, but Raptors are closing Q1 with a Boucher/Young/Barnes FC vs Cousins. – 9:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jeff Green, while sitting on the Nuggets bench, just gave a girl sitting courtside a pair of his shoes. She is so happy.
Awesome. – 9:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s nice how clearly Bones understands Jokic needs the ball as often as possible. He works to get the ball back to the MVP on a consistent basis when their minutes overlap. – 9:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first nine minutes tonight: 10 points (5-6 shooting), 2 rebounds, 3 assists. He’s scored or assisted on 8 of Denver’s first 11 baskets. – 9:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors blow an easy transition bucket on a very bad Siakam lob to Boucher; Nuggets turn into an even easier transition bucket on a Joker layup
Very cool game, Raptors up 1 at second timeout – 9:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Can’t believe Bones didn’t try to throw the lob to Nikola lol – 9:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Armoni Brooks’ first shot attempt as a Raptor comes 15 minutes into his tenure – a missed 3… but he’s been active on D and on the glass, and he’s made a few nice reads offensively. Fitting in well with the starters. – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That is crazy manipulation from Joker. Looked for all the world like a DHO was coming, and Jeff Green slipped right to the cup instead. Of course, Joker found him. – 9:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are able to get into and finish in the paint so far against the Pacers defense.
SA with 57% of their shots in the paint and 57% accuracy in the paint.
Getting into the paint had been tough for San Antonio against Toronto and Utah pic.twitter.com/XCRhPi0Cd0 – 9:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Siakam torching the #Nuggets right now. Already up to 12 points in six minutes. That’s D-Reed and Jeff Green’s responsibility. – 9:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like Denver to remember to get the ball to Jokic rather than give up 9-0 runs. – 9:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Behind the back pass
Just Joker things 🤷 pic.twitter.com/F2Xk9yYDB2 – 9:18 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic came out looking like he’s gonna score 50 tonight and then didnt touch the ball for 5 straight possessions. – 9:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic wasn’t a fan of that last Davon Reed 3-point attempt from the left wing. Reed’s starting in place of Austin Rivers tonight. It’s his 5th start of the year. – 9:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Armoni Brooks with a big offensive rebound (fitting in) and an assist (not fitting in). Nice little 9-0 run here from the Raps. – 9:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa is by any standards a very large man; he’s dwarfed by Jokic – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is undefeated when he gets to an uncontested floater. His touch might be the best in basketball from 6-10 feet. – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
One possession, one bucket for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets against Toronto. – 9:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Looking forward to see if Davon Reed once again takes full advantage of his minutes. He’s starting for Aaron Gordon tonight and should get some open shots playing alongside Jokic. – 9:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Davon Reed provides a little bit more length in the starting unit than Austin Rivers, who might have gotten the starting nod if Fred VanVleet were healthy.
Should be a fun one. – 9:09 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“I’m so pumped” – Nikola
@Jeff Green got the MVP ready for tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1y5O5HJisZ – 9:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Denver is easily a top-10 city in the league. If only the airport were closer. – 9:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The game ops playing the sound of crickets over the PA while the Raptors are being introduced is unique and kinda fun – 9:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’ve got the over-under at 3.5 on the number of times Jokic does something that makes me slam my hand to my head in amazement tonight. – 9:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Monte Morris, Will Barton, Davon Reed, Jeff Green and some other dude start for the Nuggets. – 9:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors starters, at DEN: Barnes, Brooks, Trent, Siakam, Achiuwa. That’s Armoni Brooks, by the way, recently signed to a 10-day. – 9:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Controversial choice by Nuggets #gameops to acknowledge the existence of post-Yeezus Kanye. – 8:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Interesting call from Nurse. Raptors need floor spacing without VanVleet in the lineup. Armoni Brooks can shoot, he just hasn’t had a chance to show it – he hasn’t attempted a shot in 8 scoreless minutes with Toronto so far. Should get some good looks playing with the starters. – 8:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nice ovation for Stephen Curry inside Chase Center on reaching 20K career points Thursday in Denver. – 8:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Our MVP welcomes back our MVP superfan, Vicki.
We’re SO happy you’re healthy and back in Ball Arena! pic.twitter.com/asgq7rtOzY – 8:42 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign Starting line up pic.twitter.com/RVtbVZ23v1 – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Toronto
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Davon Reed
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris enters with 4:03 left in first and Heat down 24-14. First game since Nov. 8,m when neck met Jokic. – 8:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Well, if you had Scottie Barnes, Armoni Brooks, Gary Trent, Pascal Siakam and Khem Birch as a Raptors starting lineup, move to the head of the class – 8:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors starting Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent, Armoni Brooks, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa in Denver. Can’t say I would’ve predicted that. – 8:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are starting Armoni Brooks, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa. I did not pick that one. – 8:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nick Nurse on Nikola Jokic: “There just doesn’t seem to be much that bothers him. He brings the ball up the floor and pressure doesn’t bother him, doubles don’t bother him. If you stay off him on the perimeter, he makes you pay. If you press up on him on the perimeter he drives.” – 8:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce Will Barton and Bones Hyland are available tonight. Zeke and AG are out. – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton and Bones Hyland are ACTIVE
Zeke Nnaji and Aaron Gordon are OUT – 8:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s a thing of beauty 🥲
@Facundo Campazzo pic.twitter.com/FMOs1cX2L0 – 8:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says VanVleet’s availability in future B2B scenarios will be determined based on how he feels when they come, not set approach. Raptors have two sets remaining:
March 20 @ Philly
March 21 @ Chicago
April 7 vs. Philly
April 8 vs. Houston – 7:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon is out tonight for Denver, Michael Malone says. Huge loss with Pascal Siakam in town. Will Barton will be available though. Sounds like Bones Hyland will likely play as well. – 7:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bit of news, Fred VanVleet downgraded to out tonight in Denver, the old sore knee and 2nd of back to back – 7:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet will sit out tonight tonight in Denver. Would imagine it’s a precautionary thing on the second night of a back-to-back, having just returned from an extended absence with his nagging knee injury. – 7:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (knee soreness, for which he missed six games in February and March) won’t play tonight. It is injury management. – 7:34 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet is listed as OUT for tonight due to right knee injury management. – 7:31 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Will Barton will play tonight.
Aaron Gordon is OUT tonight.
Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji are trending towards playing. Probable. – 7:26 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III will play tonight vs. the Raptors. Aaron Gordon will not. Sounds like the Nuggets are playing it safe with Gordon. Zeke Nnaji is a game-time decision. Bones Hyland is probable. – 7:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Will Barton is in tonight, and Aaron Gordon is out. Said Zeke is questionable to probable. – 7:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Will Barton III will play tonight per Malone.
Zeke Nnaji is “questionable-to-probable”.
Bones should be good to go.
Gordon is out. – 7:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone is pointing out how disruptive the Raptors are as a cause for concern. He noted the 30 deflections they had against the Nuggets in the last game they played. – 7:19 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Want to win a Raptors Jersey + Limited Edition prizes from @cocacola_ca?
Play with Game Time while you count down to tip-off.
📲: https://t.co/zknfYiw24l pic.twitter.com/824grl8TmW – 7:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Just hugged @NuggetfanVicki in the Ball Arena parking lot.
She’s back home tonight 🤍 everyone welcome her back! It will be the best sight to see her in her usual seats cheering on the Nuggets! – 6:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Can’t wait to see all your SMILING FACES at Ball Arena tonight Nuggets Nation! – 6:22 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Markieff Morris missed 58 games because of Nikola Jokic’s cheap shot that was in response to his cheap shot. That’s crazy, man. – 5:50 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random – The Nuggets are the only team that hasn’t allowed a 40-point game this season.
Most 40-point games allowed…
7: Hornets
6: Rockets
5: Bulls, Clippers, Blazers, Spurs
nba.com/stats/players/… – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game against Minnesota … Morris’ first game since the early season Nikola Jokic shove.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
1) PHX vs 16) LAC
8) DAL vs 9) CHI
4) MIA vs 13) MIN
5) MIL vs 12) CLE
3) GSW vs 14) TOR
6) UTA vs 11) DEN
2) MEM vs 15) BKN
7) PHI vs 10) BOS
Which 4 teams make the semi-finals? – 5:39 PM
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No masks at Ball Arena tonight.
March 9th, 2020 was the last time that was allowed. Jamal Murray sent DJ Wilson to the shadow realm that day.
Crazy. – 5:04 PM
