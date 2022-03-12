Raptors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors (36-30) play against the Denver Nuggets (40-27) at Ball Arena
The Toronto Raptors are spending $3,736,307 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,464,960 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
