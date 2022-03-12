Timberwolves vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) play against the Miami Heat (23-23) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 55, Miami Heat 67 (Q2 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go 8 of 10 on 3s in second period, go from 12 down to 67-55 halftime lead. Herro with 21, Adebayo 15 and 8 for Heat. – 9:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat pulling off the amazing trick of building a 17-point first half lead in a game that it trailed 22-10. – 9:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Heat were 1-11 from 3 in the first. They are 8-10 in the 2nd. Just shooting the lights out. – 9:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus definitely meant to bank that
Strus laughing, Butler on his feet chirping – 9:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
As mentioned earlier, Cavs played in Miami last night while #Bulls had 2 days off, so they should take care of business tonight, especially with no Allen/Lauri for Cleveland. – 9:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry already with more shot attempts than last night
But he’s just hitting open gaps to score
Plus that full court pass…again – 9:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell is shooting 50% from 3 and 67% from 2 since the All Star break – 9:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry with eyes more often on the rim tonight, on a night he needs more eyes on the rim. – 9:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
watch your head…
Jaden’s coming through 👀 pic.twitter.com/FeDpj2J5vU – 9:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT sat for 9 minutes last night after picking up his 3rd foul in the first quarter last night
Tonight KAT sat out 12.5 minutes tonight after picking up his 3rd foul in the first quarter tonight. Miami went on a 36-21 run while KAT sat. – 9:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Tyler Herro is having his way out there. Wolves racking up the fouls again. – 8:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Heat take the lead and Towns getting ready to check back in with 5:30 left in the half. – 8:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One way we’ve seen Chris Finch get Jaylen Nowell on the floor here since the All Star break is by playing him alongside both DLo + JMac.
Those three never shared the floor prior to All Star, and now it’s becoming a rotation staple.
Nowell with 10 points in 9 minutes thus far. – 8:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tyler and then a Herro comes along is up to 13 points as the Heat pull within 3. He has three threes, rest of the Heat: 1 – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Imagine this Heat team without Tyler Herro’s reliable bench boost? – 8:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s not a good idea to leave Jaylen open pic.twitter.com/LUv22s3SAI – 8:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat now going with a unit of Herro, Vincent, Strus, Morris, Dedmon. – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Heat 30-25.
Russell has added 8 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, the 21st time this season dishing out 4+ dimes in a quarter, 8th time in the first quarter. – 8:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Good defensive first quarter from the Wolves, holding Miami to 25 points.
Towns’ foul trouble looms as a big issue. Russell and Edwards will have to be aggressive to prop up the scoring assuming he gets an extended absence. – 8:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat fall behind by 12 early, go into second period down 30-25 to ‘Wolves. Adebayo, Towns each with 11 points. Heat 1 of 11 on 3s. – 8:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris enters with 4:03 left in first and Heat down 24-14. First game since Nov. 8,m when neck met Jokic. – 8:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns with 3 fouls in the first quarter for the second consecutive game – 8:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 20-10.
Towns is leading the way for the Wolves with 11 points on 3-3 shooting, his 21st 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 8:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Inability to get a rebound leads to a 2nd and then a 3rd chance for the Heat and that leads to Towns’ second foul. – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland, who went 4-17 from the field last night in the loss against Miami, is visibly frustrated early against Chicago. Just slammed the ball after his baseline travel. He has missed his first 4 shots. And dropped a few F-Bombs. Has three assists tho. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That’s the shot from Kyle Lowry
No help at nail with Duncan there
The drop worried about Bam
Lowry bounces out for the midrange – 8:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the 3PT champ starts things off tonight 😼 pic.twitter.com/dwsw3hGxvs – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One team has been all over the officials early and for once it’s not the Timberwolves. – 8:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
There is no way PJ Tucker, at this stage of his career, can hang with KAT up top – 8:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 9-0 on Thursday night vs. Cavs, Heat down 9-0 this time vs. Wolves. – 8:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Two big blocks for the Bulls to start this one. Ayo brought the heat on the opening Cavs drive and Javonte just smashed away a shot by Garland. – 8:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s close out this back-to-back right 🏀 pic.twitter.com/3rNXToCceK – 8:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Seeing plenty of Wolves jerseys dotting the crowd here in Miami, including a JR Rider one. Solid. – 8:07 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker brought out the Yeezy 2s 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iukmkMPt3c – 7:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy) and Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Tightness) are AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Ear Injury) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Left Quad Contusion) are OUT vs. Miami. pic.twitter.com/CqQqBXS0Bs – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. (Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin are out.) – 7:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker is a go and will start alongside Lowry, Vincent, Robinson and Adebayo. – 7:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First five on the floor.
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/gk74hpXj4p – 7:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Markieff Morris to return after missing 58 games due to whiplash from Jokic hit nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/12/mar… – 7:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker going through warmups before a full decision on playing: pic.twitter.com/iC73KapmzX – 7:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is dealing with ankle soreness. It was clear when it happened in Miami last night. He went diving into either fans or the baseline cameras trying to chase down Jimmy Butler on one of his breakaway dunks. – 7:03 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was unsure whether F Lauri Markkanen (sore right ankle) will play tonight at Chicago. Bickerstaff said Friday night at Miami Markkanen aggravated the ankle, initially sprained in January, that kept him out for 11 games. – 7:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
A big Herro + Bam night without Butler and some fun matchups
Bam vs KAT
Herro & Lowry vs DLo & Edwards – 6:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Heat
– Edwards over 27.5 points + rebounds + assists
– KAT over 10.5 rebounds
– KAT over 21.5 points
– Beasley under 19.5 points + rebounds + assists
– Adebayo under 37.5 points + rebounds + assists
– Robinson over 16.5 points + rebounds + assists – 6:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m just waiting for Kyle Lowry to warm up so I can tweet he made an above the break three again
Todays a good day for that
Iykyk – 6:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on and off the court
A bucket and a wave during warmups pic.twitter.com/p0s9A5BBXK – 6:35 PM
Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo
Different jersey, same VO. #MiamiMashup pic.twitter.com/PsSBI3dVBW – 6:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves injury update from Chris Finch…
Patrick Beverley OUT
Jarred Vanderbilt OUT
Jordan McLaughlin IN – 6:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Beverley out, Vanderbilt out, McLaughlin is in tonight, per Finch – 6:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami is among several teams that would be of interest to La’el Collins if Dolphins choose to pursue him in trade as opposed to waiting for release. Affordable at 10 M and signed through 2024 – 6:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“We’re all excited about it. I’m excited for him, it’s been a tedious process that’s taken longer than everyone anticipated.” – Spo on the return of @Markieff Morris – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fact that the Heat will have a Gabe Vincent-Tyler Herro-Markieff Morris-Dewayne Dedmon bench unit on a night they’re down some key pieces is absolutely wild lol – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra noted that Markieff Morris is in game shape already since he’s been putting in the work
He’s been doing contact work – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Markieff Morris has been doing contact recently. Also said Morris is in game shape, with all his behind-the-scenes workouts. – 6:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Because of Morris previous neck/spinal injury combined with whiplash, Heat – after not clearing him – then left decision on clearing Morris to NBA’s Fitness to Play panel, a mechanism to resolve such issues. NBA ruling that he can play eliminates Heat liability, health concerns – 6:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris is ready to make his return tonight vs. Timberwolves after missing the last four months of games. The latest on where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Markieff Morris missed 58 games because of Nikola Jokic’s cheap shot that was in response to his cheap shot. That’s crazy, man. – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris returns
PJ Tucker immediately questionable for potential much needed time off
Interested to see how he looks – 5:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
P.J. Tucker now questionable for Heat tonight due to left-knee pain. – 5:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Markieff Morris has missed Miami’s last 44 games, but he’s been cleared to play tonight against Minnesota – 5:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing over four months due to whiplash from Nikola Jokic’s push, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris will return to lineup tonight vs. Minnesota. – 5:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game against Minnesota … Morris’ first game since the early season Nikola Jokic shove.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris is back and available for the Heat tonight after missing the last four months of games. – 5:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris is back for the Heat and will be available tonight vs. Wolves. – 5:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
1) PHX vs 16) LAC
8) DAL vs 9) CHI
4) MIA vs 13) MIN
5) MIL vs 12) CLE
3) GSW vs 14) TOR
6) UTA vs 11) DEN
2) MEM vs 15) BKN
7) PHI vs 10) BOS
Which 4 teams make the semi-finals? – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Does a trap door await Heat in opening round of NBA playoffs? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Pause for Heat’s Victor Oladipo not a problem but merely practicing prudence. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could small ball be a way of maximizing Heat playoff rotation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Caesar’s has Bam Adebayo at +250 for DPOY and Draymond Green at +5000.
Bam has missed 25 games. Draymond has missed 33 and is expected back Monday.
I don’t get this. Not one bit. Draymond was better than Bam, and if he’s missed too much time, so has Bam. pic.twitter.com/U7HnojkFUu – 4:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last 10 games, Daniel Gafford’s 14.7 offensive rebounding percentage ranks fifth in the NBA (min. 20 MPG).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/mJ1Z0sevrQ – 4:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Timberwolves got a tough lesson in Orlando last night. They lost a 18-point lead and lost the game.
Karl Anthony Towns shared his thoughts and set the standards for the game in Miami vs the Heat tonight. Wolves want to bounce back. #RaisedByWolves
sdna.gr/mpasket/943324… – 3:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Irrespective of contract, would you rather have Tyler Herro or Jordan Poole going forward? – 3:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First, Victor Oladipo’s return. Now, a potential Markieff Morris return? The latest and what it means for the Heat with just four weeks left in the regular season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:03 PM
Udonis Haslem @ThisIsUD
Tomorrow is Bounce Back from Cancer™! Get ready to lace up bright and early. See y’all at the finish line @miamicancerinst @BaptistHealthSF! #HEATHELPCURE #MiamiCancerInstitute #BaptistHealthFoundation https://t.co/UlNO0nwoit
#OG ⚓ pic.twitter.com/CmUdqFZFDj – 3:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (toe), Caleb Martin (knee) & Victor Oladipo (rest) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 2:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MINvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe), Caleb Martin (knee) & Victor Oladipo (rest) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 2:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for tonight vs. ‘Wolves:
Jimmy Butler (toe): out
Victor Oladipo (rest): out.
Caleb Martin (knee): out.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning): out.
Javonte Smart (G League): out.
Kyle Guy (G League): out. – 2:15 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Most 10 point leads in the NBA
Memphis 49 (41-8)
Miami 49 (41-8)
Suns 48 (44-4)
JAZZ 48 (37-11)
Warriors 48 (41-7)
Dallas 47 (39-8)
Bucks 46 (37-9)
Celtics 44 (37-7)
Cavs 44 (30-14)
76ers 44 (37-7)
Denver 43 (33-10)
Wolves 43 (35-8)
league wins 76% of time with 10+ lead – 2:09 PM
Udonis Haslem @ThisIsUD
See y’all at the $1m @FtxHackathon Finals & Crypto Summit tomorrow! The 🐐 – FTX co-founder & CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and other experts will be out there for crypto and NFT talk. It’s free so I wanna see the whole city out there! Register: https://t.co/gQulvNxiXr #OG⚓ pic.twitter.com/3kvCh2x3oB – 2:00 PM
