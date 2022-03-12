Wizards vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (29-36) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (40-40) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Washington Wizards 38, Portland Trail Blazers 52 (Q2 07:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has now made 32 of his 62 three-point attempts this season (51.7 percent). – 10:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Sean Highkin @highkin
Former Blazers guard Tomas Satoransky in the game for the Wizards now. – 10:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This was a ridiculous pass by Josh Hart, falling out of bounds 3/4 court. pic.twitter.com/bQsf3u4lWw – 10:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 38, Wizards 26: end of first quarter. 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Josh Hart. 11 points, 1 rebound/steal for @Trendon Watford. 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. – 10:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
That was a rough first quarter defensively for the Wizards, who hurt themselves with three turnovers. But it wasn’t only the turnovers. The Blazers made 16 of their 25 shots (64 percent) and lead 38-26. – 10:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sean Highkin @highkin
Keon Johnson almost got drilled in the head by a Josh Hart pass to the Blazers’ bench. Got out of the way in time though. – 10:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington has allowed sixteen paint points and the Wizards trail by 10 early to the Trail Blazers. – 10:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The @ZagMBB fans are out in full force in Portland tonight to watch @Corey Kispert and @Rui Hachimura! pic.twitter.com/tdp4D2R2Qq – 10:26 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Might have to come up with an injury for Josh Hart if this continues – 10:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers having some fun for the first time in a while, go 11-2 to take a 15-13 lead versus the Wizards a little less than midway through the first quarter – 10:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Defensive rebounding has been a concern for the Wizards lately, and it remains a concern tonight. In the game’s first four minutes, the Blazers have scored four of their 11 points on second-chance opportunities. – 10:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards-Blazers is about to tip off on @NBCSWashington and it’s daylight savings so it’s basically starting at 11 pm ET. – 10:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert, who is from the Pacific Northwest, received some nice cheers here in Portland’s Moda Center when he was introduced as a Wizards starter. – 10:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s starters in PDX.
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/uC7JOEGtFu – 10:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Locked in and ready to go 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XA08Rk5Trh – 9:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Another late tipoff is just minutes away!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/jmxFzsHLGE – 9:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Not playing tonight but still making highlights 👀
#DCAboveAll | @Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/qOyNNiUBHW – 9:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Washington Wizards
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus| https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WejPvizv2U – 9:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/lLkgSKl1Iv – 9:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Pregame in PDX.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fNBJzzMn88 – 9:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. is balling. #Pacers guard has 19 points in the first half. Indiana up 64-48 with 3:41 left before the break. – 9:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour until game time!
📍 Portland
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
12 points already for Duane Washington Jr.
6 points from three
4 paint points
2 points from mid-range
#Pacers – 8:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Justise Winslow getting in some shooting. pic.twitter.com/dBL6KTvqST – 8:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Devin Vassell dunked all on Duane Washington Jr. But Duane comes right back with two 3s. #Pacers – 8:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 34, #Spurs 26
Every Pacer that has played has scored, except for Jalen Smith. Duane Washington Jr. has a team-high 6 points. – 8:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pacers by 8
Landale 6 pts | Washington Jr., Goga 6 pts each
Lonnie, McDermott (out for rest of game) 5 pts each | Duarte, Buddy, Haliburton 5 pts each
Spurs +2 from FT line
Pacers +4 in paint and +6 from 3PT line – 8:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Trail Blazers: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 8:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. just went down the lane and detonated with a tomahawk jam! He gave a snarl as he ran back on defense. Buddy Hield yelled ‘WOOOOOOH!!!!!’ #Pacers up 26-17. – 8:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keeping it simple and fresh.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/HfMpp0jz16 – 8:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside Portland’s Moda Center, where the Wizards will play the Trail Blazers tonight. pic.twitter.com/oW5fmafb2W – 8:07 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Honored to be on the call tonight with @Jason Smith for Wizards-Blazers on @NBCSWashington tipoff at 10. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/l49a2I1n1p – 8:06 PM
Honored to be on the call tonight with @Jason Smith for Wizards-Blazers on @NBCSWashington tipoff at 10. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/l49a2I1n1p – 8:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
mood when you’re mic’d up for tonight’s game 🎤👀
@GEICO | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/1E8LRZnwlZ – 7:30 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
This is just silly🤧
Kuz has him SMOTHERED 😂 don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/PpFAUKP0Rx – 7:11 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
A few weeks ago someone in my mentions said don’t draft Ochai Ogbaji because Corey Kispert is the better version of him and I- pic.twitter.com/E8lldrCFnf – 6:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
🎨 by Leo Zarosinski pic.twitter.com/o67uIwVrIz – 6:15 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random – The Nuggets are the only team that hasn’t allowed a 40-point game this season.
Most 40-point games allowed…
7: Hornets
6: Rockets
5: Bulls, Clippers, Blazers, Spurs
nba.com/stats/players/… – 5:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee injury maintenance) will not play tonight vs. Portland. – 4:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
One is from the PNW and plays in the DMV, the other is from the DMV and plays in the PNW.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/hlDOGdbWdO – 4:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last 10 games, Daniel Gafford’s 14.7 offensive rebounding percentage ranks fifth in the NBA (min. 20 MPG).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/mJ1Z0sevrQ – 4:00 PM
