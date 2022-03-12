Wizards vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 12, 2022- by

By |

The Washington Wizards (29-36) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (25-40) at Moda Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $4,414,475 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,963,817 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
How LeBron James channeled inner NBA Jam in 50-point outburst vs. Wizards https://t.co/eCh9losGIG pic.twitter.com/DhabQ8HDY13:48 AM

Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Lakers-Wizards was an obvious set-up for a mini-referendum on the trade last summer that both teams might be regretting.
But LeBron James doesn’t care about your narratives. With a 50-point night for the second time in a week, he seized the spotlight: ocregister.com/2022/03/11/leb…2:28 AM
Kyle Kuzma
@kylekuzma
LA ❤️✌🏽☮️ – 2:06 AM

