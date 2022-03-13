76ers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) play against the Orlando Magic (50-50) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 56, Orlando Magic 60 (Q3 07:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The incredible seasons of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have impressed @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine
But Scal says the MVP race is already over. Who does he think has the award locked up? 👇 pic.twitter.com/CL2t3hj5BW – 7:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Via @NBA Courtside:
@Philadelphia 76ers @James Harden has passed Adrian Dantley for 29th on the All-Time @NBAHistory points list with 23,180. – 7:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Still can’t get over the 76ers fans here at Amway booing Markelle.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Chuma Okeke in the first half:
13 PTS
3 REB
5-6 FG
3-4 3P
+14 +/-
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden’s first half: 1-8 from the field, zero assists. Sixers trail by 12 at halftime.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 59, 76ers 47.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Chuma Okeke: 13 points, 3 rebounds
Jalen Suggs: 10 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds
Tobias Harris: 15 points, 4 rebounds
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Breaking in on KG Night for a minute…
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Half: Magic 59, Sixers 47
Wendell Carter Jr. – 16 pts, 5 rebs
Chuma Okeke – 13 pts, 3 rebs
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 59, Sixers 47
Carter: 16 points
Okeke: 13 points
Harris: 15 points
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wend3lllll
14 PTS for @Wendell Carter Jr.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good news for the Sixers: This is Tobias Harris’ best half since the Harden trade (15 points on 6-of-10 shooting)
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
👋 Bol Bol
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic have their largest lead after Gary Harris’ corner 3 gives them a 42-28 advantage with 8:17 in the 2Q.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Big Chum a bucket 💰
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 29, 76ers 24.
Jalen Suggs: 10 points, 3 assists.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Orlando’s shooting 54.5% (12 of 22) compared to Philadelphia’s 32.1% (9 of 28).
Magic with 11-0 advantage in fastbreak points. – 6:38 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 29, 76ers 24.
Jalen Suggs: 10 points, 3 assists.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Orlando’s shooting 54.5% (12 of 22) compared to Philadelphia’s 32.1% (9 of 28).
Magic with 11-0 advantage in fastbreak points. – 6:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers in first quarters over last month ranked 30th in defensive rating, 29th in net rating. Didn’t turn things around tonight.
Magic with an 11-0 edge in fast-break points.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs in the first quarter:
10 PTS
2 REB
3 AST
1 STL
1 BLK
4-7 FG
doing it all 🪄
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/LuS8nZGACx – 6:36 PM
Jalen Suggs in the first quarter:
10 PTS
2 REB
3 AST
1 STL
1 BLK
4-7 FG
doing it all 🪄
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/LuS8nZGACx – 6:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 29, Sixers 24
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 29, Sixers 24
Suggs: 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
Carter: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Embiid: 7 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,198 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic doing a good job of pushing the ball in transition after 76ers’ misses.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in the post. 😈
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle’s checked in for Cole midway through the 1Q.
If my memory’s correct, this will be his first time playing alongside Jalen Suggs. – 6:24 PM
Markelle’s checked in for Cole midway through the 1Q.
If my memory’s correct, this will be his first time playing alongside Jalen Suggs. – 6:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to our block party party
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
thread that needle @Jalen Suggs 👀
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
March 13 vs. Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro since the All Star break:
25 PPG on 51% shooting
Among the players averaging 25 or more over that span, only 2 players are doing it on less attempts
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Doc Rivers told a story he had forgotten Chauncey Billups was with him in Orlando because the Magic had so many players that season in 2000.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“It’s such an amazing feat.”
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 69 vs PHILADELPHIA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰6 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant raised his scoring average from 29.00 to 29.59 PPG.
Updated scoring title race
LeBron: 29.71
Giannis: 29.68
Embiid: 29.68
Durant: 29.59
Minimum games required is 58. The most KD can play is 55.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray, Porter and Cancar are all out against the 76ers.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Moe Wagner since returning on Mar. 5:
14.0 PTS
8.3 REB
1.8 AST
19.0 MIN off the bench
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tonight in Orlando is the Sixers’ first on-court opportunity to move past the disastrous Brooklyn game. Consider Joel Embiid someone who is glad that circus is over:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2005, the @Toronto Raptors Donyell Marshall set franchise records for 3P made (12) and attempted (19) in a 128-110 win over the 76ers.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba the last time we played Philadelphia:
32 PTS*
12-15 FG
7-8 3P
3 BLK
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had 27 points and 13 assists in a 105-92 win over the Sonics.
