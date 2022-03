Anthony Davis making progress towards return

The good news? Davis is set to be reevaluated this week — Thursday will officially be four weeks since he suffered the injury — and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on “NBA Countdown” that Davis is “making progress” towards a return: “His walking boot is off, and I’m told this week the next step for him is he’ll get on the court and start to do some stationary shooting. And they still, with 16 games left for the Lakers and the toughest schedule left in the league, the expectation is that they can still hang on to the play-in and get in the postseason and they can have Anthony Davis back.”Source: Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com