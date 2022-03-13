Anthony Davis making progress towards return

The good news? Davis is set to be reevaluated this week — Thursday will officially be four weeks since he suffered the injury — and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on “NBA Countdown” that Davis is “making progress” towards a return: “His walking boot is off, and I’m told this week the next step for him is he’ll get on the court and start to do some stationary shooting. And they still, with 16 games left for the Lakers and the toughest schedule left in the league, the expectation is that they can still hang on to the play-in and get in the postseason and they can have Anthony Davis back.”
Source: Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for the Lakers tomorrow against the Suns. Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) is probable.

Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are out.
Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are out. – 8:08 PM
📅 On this day in 2013, the @Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard tied his own NBA record with 39 FTA in a 106-97 win over the Magic.
Howard made a career-high and franchise-record 25 free throws, although the latter mark was later surpassed by Anthony Davis (26). pic.twitter.com/vk86eowZfH – 2:01 PM
Pitt AD Heather Lyke on Jeff Capel:
“We are committed to Jeff Capel as our head coach and leader of our team. I am confident Jeff will continue to assess and evaluate every aspect of our program and work tirelessly to continue building it the right way.” – 6:54 PM
📅 On this day in 2017, Anthony Davis celebrated his 24th birthday with 46 points and 21 rebounds in a 125-122 win over the Hornets.
Only three players in NBA history have scored more points on their birthday: Shaquille O’Neal (61), Dominique Wilkins (53) and LeBron James (48). pic.twitter.com/eYTEWVT1Hq – 2:01 PM
Dunc'd On Prime: Small Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc'd On Prime: Small Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc'd On Prime: Small Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
🎂 Happy 29th birthday to Anthony Davis!
📊 601 GP, 23.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.3 APG
🎯 51.5 FG%, 30.3 3P%, 79.4 FT%
⭐️ 8x (2014-2021)
💍 1x (2020)
Davis is the only player in basketball history to win an NCAA title, FIBA World Cup, Olympic gold medal, and NBA title in his career. pic.twitter.com/pP9Q9CSSc3 – 8:01 AM
Don’t write off the 76ers due to one awful loss.
Last years Bucks lost by 31 to Denver with Giannis and Middleton in the lineup.
Won title.
2019-20 Lakers lost by 32 to Boston with LeBron and AD in the lineup.
Won title.
It’s an UGLY loss no doubt. But it’s one game. – 10:00 PM
30-point games as a Sixer:
6 — Tyrese Maxey
6 — Ben Simmons
Dunc'd On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: CHI/DET; TOR/SAS; LAL/HOU; WAS/LAC w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc'd On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: CHI/DET; TOR/SAS; LAL/HOU; WAS/LAC w/ @Nate Duncan
ICYMI: #MLB remains in a labor fight & public relations battle..
Meanwhile… #Yankees president Randy Levine is “very afraid” fans could lose interest the league.
And on the ad front, marketers are wait & see.
Baseball is a mess.
#Sports #Business
cnbc.com/2022/03/09/mlb… – 7:55 AM
They are also (seemingly) hoping to make some noise once they get there. “They’re not punting on this season. Anthony Davis wants to be back, this team wants him back… He’ll make more progress this week they hope, and he’ll have another MRI which will be about four weeks out from the injury, and the hope is that he can then start progressing towards returning before the postseason begins.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / March 13, 2022
Talkin’ NBA: Woj says on “NBA Countdown” that Lakers big man Anthony Davis is making progress on his foot sprain #NBATwitter #LakeShow -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / March 13, 2022
Change is inevitable for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team will undoubtedly look different when next season rolls around and many of the franchise’s key figures could either be gone or heading towards the door. Head coach Frank Vogel failing so badly to get his talent to mesh has reflected very badly on him. He has frequently been mentioned in firing rumors and his job security has been uncertain for a while now. -via Clutch Points / March 4, 2022