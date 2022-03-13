Anthony Davis says his injury allowed Suns to beat Lakers in playoffs: They got away with one

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was also asked about the idea that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s playoff series against the Lakers.
The fact that he’s wearing his WD > WS hat while giving his answer is a just a happy coincidence. pic.twitter.com/Hh7RBfFuzs – 8:26 PM
Monty Williams was also asked about the idea that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s playoff series against the Lakers.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anthony Davis to begin on the court workouts tomorrow. The sooner he gets back, the quicker he gets re-injured… – 8:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It continues to amuse that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s first-round playoff series to everyone in LA while Chris Paul played 5.5 of those 6 games with one arm – 7:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one” – 7:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Asked by @Dave McMenamin for a percentage level of confidence that he will return, Anthony Davis says “I don’t know and I would love to say 100” percent, but knows there’s only so many games left.
But he also says about his potential to return this season: “I’m very optimistic about it.” – 7:48 PM
Asked by @Dave McMenamin for a percentage level of confidence that he will return, Anthony Davis says “I don’t know and I would love to say 100” percent, but knows there’s only so many games left.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he’s “very optimistic” that he’s going to return this season, but he said he’s not 100 percent confident because there are only 16 regular-season games remaining. – 7:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis, speaking to us for the first time since his foot injury, said he’s stating to “Feel good … the swelling has definitely decreased … Got cleared today to do some shooting tomorrow. So I’m getting there.”
He said the main thing the last month was reducing swelling. – 7:45 PM
Anthony Davis, speaking to us for the first time since his foot injury, said he’s stating to “Feel good … the swelling has definitely decreased … Got cleared today to do some shooting tomorrow. So I’m getting there.”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is set to resume on-court shooting drills on Monday, per Frank Vogel. That will be close to the 4-week mark (Davis was hurt on Feb. 16). – 7:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On court work and spot shooting
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will start to do those things tomorrow in the process of returning from a mid-foot sprain.
Will be first court work him. #Suns #Lakers #LakeShow – 7:36 PM
On court work and spot shooting
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will start to do those things tomorrow in the process of returning from a mid-foot sprain.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said Anthony Davis will begin on-court activity tomorrow with spot shooting. – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will begin on-court work (spot shooting) tomorrow. – 7:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s going to begin on-court work tomorrow.” – 7:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis reportedly out of walking boot, taking steps to return to play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/ant… – 2:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Lakers injury report (10:30 a.m. ET) vs. #Suns.
Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) PROBABLE
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) OUT – 11:02 AM
Latest #Lakers injury report (10:30 a.m. ET) vs. #Suns.
Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) PROBABLE
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star out of walking boot, to get another MRI on foot this week, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 10:36 AM
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star out of walking boot, to get another MRI on foot this week, per report
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for the Lakers tomorrow against the Suns. Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) is probable.
Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are out. – 8:08 PM
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for the Lakers tomorrow against the Suns. Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) is probable.
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, who suffered a sprained mid foot on Feb. 16, will resume on-court activities Monday with spot shooting, according to Frank Vogel. This does not guarantee Davis can return this season but things are moving in a positive direction. “100% maybe,” Vogel said of AD. -via Twitter @mcten / March 13, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, speaking for the first time since the injury: “I feel good. The swelling has decreased. The function of my foot has increased” -via Twitter @mcten / March 13, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis said he’s “very optimistic” about returning this season. Especially with the situation, an opportunity via the play-in tourney. He said he can’t be “100% sure,” due to how few games remain. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 13, 2022