Blazers signing Kris Dunn

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Dunn gives the Blazers some backcourt depth with Anfernee Simons out 1-to-2 weeks.
Kris Dunn reportedly joining Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Dunn gives the Blazers some backcourt depth with Anfernee Simons out 1-to-2 weeks. – 11:32 AM
Marc Stein: Kris Dunn, league sources say, has been acquired by the Agua Caliente Clippers. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 11, 2022
Marc Stein: More G League news involving familiar NBA names: Jason Thompson has joined the Wisconsin Herd and sources say Kris Dunn has now signed an @nbagleague contract that puts him in line to be acquired later this week. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 10, 2022