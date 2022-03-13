Blazers signing Kris Dunn

Blazers signing Kris Dunn

Blazers signing Kris Dunn

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing guard Kris Dunn to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Dunn gives the Blazers some backcourt depth with Anfernee Simons out 1-to-2 weeks.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kris Dunn reportedly joining Trail Blazers sportando.basketball/en/kris-dunn-r…12:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Tony East @TEastNBA
