Brook Lopez to return on Monday

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Three months after back surgery, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez will return to lineup vs. the Utah Jazz on Monday (ESPN, 10 PM ET). Lopez, out since opening night, should make an impact for a defense outside of top 10 for first time under coach Mike Budenholzer.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Prior to taking on the #Warriors, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Brook Lopez and George Hill were “close” to returning to the court.
Close meant a short flight to Utah.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Three months after back surgery, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez will return to lineup vs. the Utah Jazz on Monday (ESPN, 10 PM ET). Lopez, out since opening night, should make an impact for a defense outside of top 10 for first time under coach Mike Budenholzer. – 9:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Warriors star Stephen Curry has now tied #Bucks center Brook Lopez for No. 94 on the all-time games started list. – 8:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the latest on Brook Lopez (questions from @Jim Owczarski): pic.twitter.com/4TNCbKB4AJ – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this today in San Francisco: “I would say he’s getting close.” – 7:17 PM
#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked five shots last night, raising his season total to a league-leading 150 blocks.
Jackson Jr. is the third player in NBA history to record at least 100 3P made and 150 blocks in a season, joining Brook Lopez (2x) and Raef LaFrentz. pic.twitter.com/oZ5hY43uzf – 10:21 AM
Marc J. Spears: There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 12, 2022
Justin Garcia: Coach Budenholzer says Brook Lopez is “getting close” to a return and working on his conditioning -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / March 12, 2022
Eric Nehm: Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks: OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation) Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 9, 2022