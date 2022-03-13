Clippers vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (35-34) play against the Detroit Pistons (49-49) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 44, Detroit Pistons 56 (Q3 09:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cade Cunningham only sat for 2:48 in first half, and played the entire second quarter. Clippers only outscored Pistons by 3 in the minutes Cunningham sat.
Cunningham has played very poised basketball, taking great shots and keeping ball moving. And he has rebounded well too. – 4:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Immaculate footwork from 2️⃣ ✨
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/keI6YLn43E – 4:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers finished another quarter poorly, failing to make a field goal in last 3:16 of first half.
Detroit builds the league back up to 53-39. Clippers still committed to 313 Day, shooting .317 from field.
Cade Cunningham: 11 points, 5/10 FGs, 6 rebounds, 4 assists. – 4:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Taking a 1️⃣ 4️⃣ -point lead into the half!
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST / 5-10 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 7 REB
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 7 PTS / 4 REB / 3-6 FG
🔹 @Cory_Joe & @isaiah__02 with 6 PTS each pic.twitter.com/aVrZ027fDB – 4:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pistons 53, Clippers 39 | Half
Reggie 1-6 (0-3); Zu 1-4; Nico 0-2; Luke 1-6 (0-4); Boston 1-3; TMann and Hart 1-2; Coffey 2-6 (and 0-3) … where would they be without Mook?
Morris is 5 for 10, 2 for 3 and 3-3 for a much-needed 15. – 4:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 53, Clippers 39
A Luke Kennard super fan just audibly squealed and said “oh my god!” after Luke waved politely while walking off the court. – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 53, Clippers 39. That was one of Detroit’s best first halves of the year. Shot 43.9% overall and 41.2% from 3. Clippers shot 31.7% and 13.3%.
Cunningham: 11 points, 6 boards, 4 assists
Bey: 9 points, 7 boards
Olynyk: 9 points
Grant: 7 points, 4 boards – 4:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 53, #Clippers 39
Cunningham: 11 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts
Bey: 9 pts, 7 rebs
Olynyk: 9 pts
Grant: 7 pts, 4 rebs
Livers: 6 pts, 3 rebs
LAC Morris: 15 pts – 4:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Detroit has been just fine driving at Ivica Zubac today. Grant and Cade just the latest to drive right at him, and challenge him and score. – 4:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons going small: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Livers.
Livers guarding Zubac, looks like. – 4:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Hot Coffey coming through. ☕
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/0pgm5DhGkQ – 4:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have made it a point to get Zubac touches inside, and Zu only has 3 points to show for it so far. – 4:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham numbers alert: 9 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts … still 1:46 left in 2Q. – 4:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saben is cruising!
🏎💨 @MotorCityCruise 🏎💨
@BallySportsDET | #Piston pic.twitter.com/qcNExKsZj9 – 4:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pistons 43, Clippers 33 | 3:44, 2nd | Marcus Morris Sr. turns it on, he’s got 13 in 13 minutes and 5 of the Clippers’ 12 makes out there against one of his former teams. – 3:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook for three. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/Fr7wCd1fKJ – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. hits NBA JAM on fire, on personal 8-0 run that includes first Clippers 3s of game. Detroit starting to double team him too.
Morris has 13, on 5/9 FGs. Rest of Clippers have 21 points on 7/27 FGs.
Detroit lead down to 44-34 with 3:44 left in first half. – 3:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marcus Morris Sr. hit the Clippers’ first 3 with 5:30 to play and just hit a second one to extend an 8-0 Clippers run. Pistons are up 44-34 with 3:44 to play until halftime – 3:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 44, #Clippers 34, 3:44 2Q
LAC Marcus Morris has scored 8 straight pts and he has 13 in the game. – 3:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not that a win is out of the question, but down 15, the rest of this game for LAC is about what can you take from this to show progress. Getting Coffey, who’s scored in single digits his last three games and shooting 29% on 3s in his last four, going offensively would be a start. – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took 18.5 minutes, but Clippers finally make a 3 after 11 straight misses to start the game. – 3:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers is really doing a lot with these minutes. It’s a small sample size, but he’s done well in the past two weeks or so. – 3:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That was some outstanding defense by #Pistons Isaiah Livers in guarding Marcus Morris and forcing a travel. – 3:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pistons 40, Clippers 23 | 7:17, 2nd | … Clippers lost to Memphis in February by 27, which I believe was their most lopsided of the season so far. – 3:49 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The pass by @Isaiah Hartenstein. The finish by @Luke Kennard.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/HFUveHY8q2 – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Offense was bad from both teams to start tonight but now Clippers are getting blown out because they’re just getting beat repeatedly by (insert Piston here).
Detroit up 40-23 with 7:30 left in first half. It’s BAD – 3:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 40, Clippers 23 with 7:30 play until halftime. The Clippers are shooting 9-32 overall and 0-11 from 3. Pistons are taking care of business on both ends of the floor – 3:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 40, #Clippers 23, 7:30 2Q
LAC is 0-of-11 from 3 and just 9-of-32 (28%) from the field – 3:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cade Cunningham already with more buckets today than he had on Black Friday. – 3:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s still doing whatever he wants. Nine points, three rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes so far – 3:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have their biggest lead, 31-17, after a pair of FT from Kelly Olynyk, who has 9 pts. – 3:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Sabolynyk ™️ 🔥
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/NQayLDI0Tk – 3:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pistons 24, Clippers 16 | End 1 | It’s 69 degrees here in LA, but apparently cold in Detroit: 36 degrees and feels like it’s 27 degrees — on the court, where the Clippers open 6-21 (28.6%) and 0 for 8 from 3.
TMann’s energy tho: 4 points in 6 minutes, plus two rebounds. + 1. – 3:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Nice start to this afternoon on #Pistons313Day!
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST / 2-4 2PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 4 REB
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1-1 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/mV8e4M60WG – 3:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Detroit leads Clippers 24-16 through one quarter of play. Clippers trying to honor 3-1-3 Day here by shooting under .313 — starting five combined for only 9 points on 4/17 FGs.
Detroit also outrebounding Clippers 16-10. Pistons entered today as league’s worst rebounding team. – 3:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1Q: Detroit 24, Clippers 16
Clippers shot 6-21, 0-8 from three and have been outrebounded by six, though they’ve allowed just 1 offensive board, which was a key point out of Friday’s loss. – 3:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 24, Clippers 16. Detroit shot 9-21 overall and 4-8 from 3. Clippers shot 6-21 and 0-8, respectively.
Joseph: 6 points
Bey: 5 points, 4 rebounds
Olynyk: 5 points – 3:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 24, #Clippers 16
Joseph: 6 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts
Bey: 5 pts, 4 rebs
Olynyk: 5 pts
Cunningham: 4 pts, 3 assts – 3:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have a 14-9 rebounding advantage and also have 8 assists on their 8 FG. – 3:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The LCA is going all-in on Detroit rap for 313 Day. Almost every song has been by 42 Dugg, Big Sean, Eminem or Sada Baby – 3:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are 3-17, and 0-7 from deep, and although Ty Lue brushed off concerns about losing an hour of sleep when they’re already out of their time zone (it is a 3 p.m. tip after all, not exactly noon) the Clippers look the opposite of crisp. – 3:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The message must have gotten to Luke Kennard about shooting more… his first touch was a missed logo 3 without hesitation.
Terance Mann had a wide open look at the rim, and … he didn’t dunk it, missing the layup.
Isaiah Hartenstein about to shoot FTs after timeout. – 3:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mann just blew a wide-open layup. The lid is closed for the Clippers right now lol – 3:25 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tough take by @Marcus Morris.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/c25X0Idri9 – 3:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brian Sieman pointing out that it felt, to him, like Clippers’ layup line lacked energy.
He knows what he’s talking about. Clippers start 2-for-14 from the field, deep in a 17-4 hole. – 3:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#PistonsWest is on the floor for #Clippers: Jackson, Kennard and Morris. – 3:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Clippers are really making a concerted effort to get Ivica Zubac the ball in the paint. – 3:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The @Pistons Dancers are doing a Jit routine. Yep, it’s #313Day in Detroit. – 3:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pistons 10, Clippers 2 | 7:26, 1st | Pistons started 0 for 5 and have since made four consecutive shots. Clippers made their first shot — a jump hook from Zu — and have since missed their next eight attempts. Timeout, Ty. – 3:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue calls timeout trailing 10-2 to the Pistons. Clippers are 1-8 shooting, Detroit 3-8. Didn’t like the way the ball stopped on a couple possessions that ended with Morris jumpers but they’ve been just blah overall. – 3:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers look washed early, missing seven shots in a row (all five 3s) and are on wrong side of a 10-0 Pistons run.
Detroit leads 10-2 after not leading at any point on Black Friday. 7:27 left in opening quarter. – 3:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 10, #Clippers 2, 7:27 1Q
Bey: 3 pts, 2 rebs
Joseph: 3 pts
Cunningham: 2 pts, 2 assts
Bagley: 2 pts, 3 rebs
DET is 3-of-4 after an 0-of-5 start. LAC is 1-of-8 from the field. – 3:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 10, Clippers 2 with 7:27 on the clock. Detroit started the game 0-5, but have since scored 10 straight on four consecutive makes. – 3:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons missed their first five shots, but Cunningham and Bey just knocked down back-to-back shots to give Detroit a 5-2 lead – 3:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets their first basket at 9:00 1Q, after they had an 0-for-5 start. – 3:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons start the game 0-of-5, after that drought in 4Q on Friday. – 3:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Home on Sundays on #Pistons313Day… doesn’t get much better. Let’s hoop.
@UWMLife | @UWMLending pic.twitter.com/qC8HRhYona – 3:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Former Clippers asst. Rex Kalamian gave Zubac (“Zu!”) and Marcus Morris some hugs before the national anthem. Lots of familiarity within these rosters. When ex-Piston Reggie Jackson walked onto the floor as his name as being announced, bunch of Detroit fans were calling his name. – 3:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pistons at Celtics – TD Garden – March 13, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Dallas – Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Dallas: Reggie Bullock, Marquese Chriss pic.twitter.com/KYdubHMsWH – 3:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work!
🕧 12:00PM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/H1YWLLAJxt – 2:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announcer George Blaha out for remainder of season, will undergo heart procedure: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got out here before Pistons, so they have to work around the crowd of people on the floor awaiting Pistons run out to the floor… pic.twitter.com/Sfrz1SGQ42 – 2:48 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Watching Clippers pre-game show before game in Detroit. Love the set, entire presentation. Jeanne, Corey and Don are all First-rate. – 2:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes is OUT, along with Isaiah Stewart, Hamidou Diallo, Rodney McGruder, Frank Jackson and Chris Smith.
I am available on a 10-hour contract. – 2:46 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes is OUT, along with Isaiah Stewart, Hamidou Diallo, Rodney McGruder, Frank Jackson and Chris Smith.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5 in the 313.
@Kia | #Pistons313Day pic.twitter.com/sDzS1fXX22 – 2:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters vs. #Clippers: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Bagley. – 2:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Good morning.
LAC (35-34)
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
DET (18-49)
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Marvin Bagley III
Cory Joseph
Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/pJVr55OvE2 – 2:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart, Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo are inactive for today vs. #Clippers. – 2:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Weekend work.
🕧 12:00PM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/aGtqN84KX6 – 2:26 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Lions are “really hoping” to sign an impact WR to pair alongside rising star Amon-Ra St. Brown, a league source says. Among others, I’m told Detroit has interest in Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Russell Gage — whom the #Falcons are hoping to bring back. – 2:25 PM
#Lions are “really hoping” to sign an impact WR to pair alongside rising star Amon-Ra St. Brown, a league source says. Among others, I’m told Detroit has interest in Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Russell Gage — whom the #Falcons are hoping to bring back. – 2:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Drip hits different on #Pistons313Day 🔥
@Jerami Grant
@JamorkoP1
@Luke Garza
@SabenLee
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 2:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Whatup doe #Pistons fans!
We’re giving away FREE #Pistons313Day T-shirts at the doors for today’s game.
🚪 Doors are open now 🚪 pic.twitter.com/bICeTUyeXi – 2:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This afternoon’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers: pic.twitter.com/37aHvVPDJ8 – 2:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame work with T-Mann.
🕧12:00PM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/66Sd3QRMLe – 1:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue admits that the Clippers will be looking at how to limit minutes and get some rest down the stretch for guys like Reggie Jackson, who has played heavy minutes. The Clippers look like they’ll be the eighth seed, currently four back of Minnesota with 13 left to play. – 1:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will stay with same starting lineup tonight. But Tyronn Lue hints that rest days are coming with team virtually locked in Play-In.
Clippers in Cleveland tomorrow to end 5-in-7. – 1:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that the near certainty that the Clippers will finish 8th changes how he will use the final 13 games. Chiefly he wants to get guys rest, mentioning Reggie Jackson. – 1:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here in Detroit. Same starters as Friday, with Amir Coffey in that lineup. – 1:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson has “fit the Clippers like a glove,” Dwane Casey said. Said he’s happy for Jackson and Luke Kennard. – 1:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Reggie Jackson fits the Clippers like a glove and it’s been good to see him close games. “Reggie’s a different kid. He has a great personality. A little different, but a great kid. To see him go there and have success is great to see.” – 1:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Reggie Jackson: “The growth he’s had as a player, I’m sure a lot of it comes with maturing, he fits the #Clippers like a glove…to see him to there and have success and be healthy is great to see.” – 1:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Make sure you stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour before tipoff to get in the #Pistons313Day spirit ✨ pic.twitter.com/oRHjAe8fIs – 1:25 PM
Make sure you stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour before tipoff to get in the #Pistons313Day spirit ✨ pic.twitter.com/oRHjAe8fIs – 1:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Marvin Bagley III finding success with the Pistons: “There was a lot of expectations. Here, it’s a clean slate. He’s a young talent. He’s athletic. His length, he’s a lob threat for us. He’s a shot blocker.” – 1:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Dwane Casey, on Zoom, talking about the early start + daylight saving: “It’s a different rhythm, we talked about it — the game starts at 3, not at 4 or 7.”
Or even earlier, if you’re the Clippers — or broadcaster @Mike Fratello, who got a teasing shoutout from Casey pregame. – 1:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
No Rodney McGruder today, and Killian Hayes is a game-time decision for the Pistons, Dwane Casey said. – 1:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dwane Casey says that Killian Hayes is a game-time decision and former Clipper Rodney McGruder is out. – 1:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes (adductor) will be a game-time decision and Rodney McGruder is OUT. – 1:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is a gametime decision, Casey said. Rodney McGruder is out. – 1:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Dwane Casey opens his pregame presser by sending thoughts and prayers to legendary #Pistons announcer George Blaha, who will miss the remainder of the season because of medical procedure. – 1:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Need some fresh #Pistons313Day merch!?
🏀 Tap in with our deal of the day for $31.30!! 🏀
🔗: https://t.co/2RhYBhXsi6 pic.twitter.com/rV2aCYihON – 1:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons just announced that George Blaha will miss the rest of the season due to a heart bypass procedure that he’ll undergo on Tuesday, March 15.
“I’m grateful that they caught my issue early and they expect a full recovery,” Blaha said in a release. pic.twitter.com/tcGzIpHuez – 12:42 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Pistons legendary play-by-play commentator George Blaha will miss the rest of the season due to a heart bypass procedure that’ll take place on Tuesday, according to the team. He’s expected to make a full recovery. Blaha has called more than 3,400 Pistons games since 1976. – 12:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce that legendary play-by-play announcer George Blaha will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a medical procedure.
Read: on.nba.com/3q0miVf – 12:34 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit #Pistons released today that legendary play-by-play announcer George Blaha will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a medical procedure. @BallySportsDET
Read: on.nba.com/3q0miVf – 12:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ GAME DAY
🕧 12:00PM PT
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/QnCcANnFur – 12:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
15 games remain for the Pistons, who have found their confidence and are playing winning basketball.
Wrote a column on why they should prioritize winning and generating momentum for next season, rather than tanking for better lottery odds.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
IT’S 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ DAY!
As a part of our #Pistons313Day activation, we’re honoring Detroit and dropping 313-inspired statement pieces designed by local creators like @detroitxup, Shrimp Designs, Ty Mopkins, Ty Davis and Filthy American.
Click the 🔗 below!
🔗: https://t.co/tT0I2mEHsv pic.twitter.com/gjhE8MzLt7 – 10:35 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
CITY EDITION JERSEY GIVEAWAY TIME!
RT & Reply w/ #DKGiveaway + follow @DKSportsbook to enter for a chance to win. Winner selected & messaged on Wednesday, March 16. NO PURCH NECESSARY, must be 21+.
Rules: https://t.co/WUrKMztLtC pic.twitter.com/gV5s26jIen – 10:27 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
With Love, From Detroit. Tag someone below & say Whatupdoe today. #Pistons313Day
313 Day festivities: https://t.co/UCYAzxH8e1 pic.twitter.com/XBDELdKATf – 10:00 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Before today’s game, 13 small businesses from the 313 will be located on the Upper Concourse by Pub 1701 at @LCArena_Detroit as a part of our Shop313 Marketplace Pop Up Event. Doors open at 1:30PM ⏰
#Pistons313Day | @Shopify pic.twitter.com/usIIzO2um8 – 9:30 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Spending #Pistons313Day in the 313. Come hang.
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt
💻 Everything 313 Day | https://t.co/UCYAzxH8e1
🤝 @Shopify | Amarra Products
📍 @LCArena_Detroit pic.twitter.com/F8ycVBJAM9 – 9:00 AM
