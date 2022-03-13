Clippers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers (35-34) play against the Detroit Pistons (18-49) at Little Caesars Arena
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,788,698 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $7,276,064 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: AM 570 LA Sports
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@LawMurrayTheNU
May be interesting to some
Clippers are the Pacific Time Zone team playing in Eastern Time Zone on the other side of Daylight Savings Sunday. 4-hour time difference from Wednesday game vs Wizards… – 3:04 AM