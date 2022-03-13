Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (46-22) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-46) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 103, Oklahoma City Thunder 87 (Q4 09:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies looked way better in that third quarter.
Outscored the Thunder 34-25 and carry a 95-79 heading to the fourth in OKC. JJJ leads the Grizzlies in scoring with 16 points. – 8:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET THAT THANG FLY @Ziaire Williams 🔥
3 of 4 from deep for Z Will. pic.twitter.com/DyEoiP6neG – 8:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Shai plays defense like a screwdriver, he’s gonna take you apart❞
– @Exhoopsmc pic.twitter.com/Eo0a2pvIDo – 8:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the vision.
the finish.
all that.
@Ja Morant | @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/lY6i4ncDKy – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant triple-double watch initiated.
10 points, seven assists, five rebounds. – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
PROFESSIONAL GLASS CLEANER 🥝
13 rebounds tonight for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/DBdvcYMQrP – 8:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m trying to figure out how this game is so close. Grizzlies crushing them on the boards and in the paint, 3-point shooting is similar, turnovers and fouls similar.
A weird night so far. – 8:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
3 seconds. bruh.
@Ja Morant | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/LM3u6HWG1y – 8:14 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Fully expected that Steven Adams heave to go in pic.twitter.com/HeBhqGs1p4 – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What a weird way to end that second quarter…
Grizzlies take a 61-54 lead into the half. They look frustrated with their play, understandably.
I expect better effort in the second half. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Memphis 61, OKC 54
The Thunder held the Grizzlies to 23 points in the second quarter. Felt like OKC’s best defensive quarter in a long, long time. – 8:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
alll the way ⚡️
#ThéoMaledon ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/iXXKcxYDq3 – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pinpoint pass from Maledon to Bazley on the fastbreak. Timeout Memphis. Bazley has a game-high 16 points on 7-8 shooting. – 8:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lindy Waters III isn’t just a local kid signed by his hometown team in a rebuilding season as a feel-good storyline.
Lindy can play. – 7:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
absolutely punishing the rim 💥
@BazleyDarius | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/nXXIldT7gr – 7:56 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies go on a 8-0 featuring great ball movement and winning basketball to push their lead back to 13.
Memphis leads the Thunder 46-33. Dillon Brooks is going to play a huge role tonight for the Grizzlies. – 7:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A pretty display of passing by the Grizzlies all night. Ziaire Williams and Dillon Brooks with two great finds that led to layups on consecutive possessions. – 7:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III with a quick nine points on 3-of-4 3-point shooting.
He’s 18 of his first 50 (36%) from three. – 7:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
long flight?
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/F691pTUfJf – 7:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski is doing a really good job of learning how to use his size. – 7:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻 ⚪️ ⚪️ ⚪️
Us: 38 | ⛈️: 26
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/jRI3RBrWjO – 7:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Great timeout by Jenkins. Grizzlies lacking effort on the boards to start the second quarter.
Grizzlies still up by 10, but Jenkins is beyond frustrated. – 7:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the dime tho 🥽
@Ja Morant | @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/KDn9BrWI64 – 7:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
How loud would half of Loud City been if the Grizzlies and Steven Adams didn’t have their blue jerseys and this game had to be played shirt and skins? – 7:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies take a 12 point lead into the second quarter.
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 8 points in six minutes. – 7:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Grizzlies 38, Thunder 26
– Bazley: 9 pts, 4-5
– Waters: 6 pts, 2-2 from 3
– SGA: 7 pts, 4 ast
– Adams: 7 pts, 8 reb
– Griz shooting 59%, 5-10 from 3 – 7:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s post fade/step back is awesome. pic.twitter.com/qYYunKJk7H – 7:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
OKC goes on a 9-2 run forcing a Taylor Jenkins timeout.
Grizzlies have four turnovers in this first quarter. Once led by 15, now down to 8. – 7:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really impressed job by Lindy Waters III to get the defender flying past him, take the set, reload, and knock down a corner three. You can see why OKC is investing in him with a two year two way deal. He has a lot of interesting tools. – 7:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Let’s see how Ziaire Williams produces off the bench.
I have high hopes personally. – 7:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC just ran that fastbreak to perfection. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander splits the defense avoiding the euro-foul, great pocket pass to Theo Maledon, Bazley fills the lane properly and benefits from a great Maledon pas, easy bucket. – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Théo finds Roby
#ThéoMaledon ➡️ @Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/h0WshY9fVM – 7:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies up 27-12 late first quarter.
Taking care of business in OKC. I like it.
Adams as 7 points and 5 rebounds early. – 7:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THREES UP. THREES DOWN.
@Dillon Brooks | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/a9nbkaMqot – 7:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Steven Adams being so strong that he walks down the lane for a layup with Darius Bazley wrapped around him like a child being dropped off at daycare will never stop being funny. – 7:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starters.
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/QBwcwC30jK – 7:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane and Brooks on the floor together will be a problem for opposing defenses. – 7:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Look at Brady trying to steal the spotlight on Dillon Brooks return… Selfish. – 7:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the start. Dillon Brooks starting off on Tre Mann. – 7:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG BODY BUCKET.
WELCOME BACK @Dillon Brooks 🦹♂️ pic.twitter.com/qzgHnUKbAW – 7:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Alright, Grizzlies don’t even need a warmup. In the ICON Navy Blue, Grizzlies win the tip. – 7:16 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Grizzlies are back on the floor in their blue jerseys. And now, it’s gametime. – 7:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III jokingly pulling up his shooting shirt to make sure he had on the right jersey is top tier Content. – 7:13 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
OKC and Memphis uniforms today pic.twitter.com/ZsTTiyxqk8 – 7:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Yeah, Grizzlies are supposed to be wearing their Navy Blue Icon edition uniforms. lol Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/sKCfRsXFwk – 7:12 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
LOLOLOLOLOL both the Grizzlies and the Thunder are wearing white…what the hell – 7:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Unbelievably, this has happened twice in OKC in the last two seasons. There was the orange/red debacle here last season when the Hawks were in town. – 7:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Memphis Grizzlies are going back to the locker room to change into different uniforms. – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LoL. Both the Grizzlies and Thunder got ready to tip and realized they are both wearing white uniforms.
This happened to OKC a couple of years ago, IIRC. – 7:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Hey Folks, maybe don’t have both teams wear white. Yet another uniform malfunction dating back to last year with Atlanta and OKC. – 7:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Oh my! Both the Grizzlies and Thunder are wearing white!
Game is delayed! Craziness! – 7:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is beyond super locked in. That mean mug in the huddle is all I needed to see. – 7:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Steven Adams welcomed back to OKC. It’s his first trip back with fans in the arena. pic.twitter.com/O6w9j3hDjI – 7:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Another new starting lineup for the #Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Theo Maledon
Tre Mann
Darius Bazley
Isaiah Roby – 7:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Anyone think that Dillon Brooks goes crazy tonight? Or are we just feeling our way back into this? – 6:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE 🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/do1hBLGgP7 – 6:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Grizzlies:
– SGA
– Maledon
– Mann
– Bazley
– Roby
First start of the season for Maledon. He started 49 games as a rookie. – 6:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Racers are dancing again!
Ja Morant has high hopes. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Memphis peeps blowing up my phone about Portland options in 3, 2 … – 6:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West
1-Gonzaga d. 16-Georgia St
8-Boise St d. 9-Memphis
5-UConn d. 12-New Mexico St
13-Vermont d. 4-Arkansas
6-Alabama d. 11-Rutgers/ND
3-Texas Tech d. 14-Montana St
7-Michigan St d. 10-Davidson
2-Duke d. 15-CS-Fullerton
2R: Zags, Vermont, Tech, MSU
3R: Gonzaga, MSU
4R: Gonzaga – 6:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Memphis Tigers a 9 seed with a date with Gonzaga waiting in round two.
Certainly sets up for high-level glory, if you can pull it off. – 6:03 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
We could see a Mark Few-Leon Rice matchup in the second round … if Boise gets past Memphis. – 6:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at OKC 3/14
Hayward (L Ankle) out
Bouknight (Neck Soreness) out
#AllFly – 5:57 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Houston assistant Kellen Sampson just approached the Memphis radio crew unprompted to say this:
“Memphis pushed us to a place we wouldn’t have gotten to without them. We’re both about to go on a run.” – 5:52 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis team soon to be here to see what’s next. pic.twitter.com/vzrkHwqD38 – 5:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on adjustments against OKC, who beat them last time: Transition defense, and staying in front of their guys as well — multiple players that can beat you off the bounce or the 3. Free throws were a big turning point – 5:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
UH played that game like a bunch of guys who were terrified of what Sampson had in store for them if they lost a third straight game to Memphis – 5:38 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
That’s it. Houston 71, Memphis 53. But for the first time since 2014, y’all can watch the Selection Sunday show with anticipation. Let’s see where this journey goes next. – 5:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
No surprise here, but Taylor Jenkins opts against making the Dillon Brooks return official.
He said Brooks will go through warmups first. – 5:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The @UHCougarMBK win the @American_Conf tourney crown by beating Memphis 71-53. Cougars are 29-5 & will await their @MarchMadnessMBB seed & opponent w/ selection show coming up soon. – 5:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins thinks Ja Morant uses his body well on drives, and it’s a huge boost for offense because of his unpredictability on drives, and he thinks it makes it tough on defense as well – 5:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on gameplaning for SGA: They’ve studied him a lot, and he’s hurt them a lot. He’s hoping the team is up for the challenge of stopping him – 5:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is going through pregame warmup and is trending in a good direction, per Taylor Jenkins. He’s done an “unbelievable” job preparing for his return. They know how important he is to the team – 5:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Still no update on Kenrich Williams (left knee sprain).
We’ve had clarity on every Thunder injury except that one. – 5:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins (flu-like symptoms) is a late scratch tonight, per Daigneault.
Tre Mann (left ankle sprain) will play.
Daigneault is withholding his starters. – 5:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann will play tonight.
Aaron Wiggins is out tonight with flu like symptoms. – 5:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is available tonight, Aaron Wiggins is OUT with flu like symptoms. – 5:28 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Earl Timberlake giving Memphis a spark in the second half again. – 4:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Couple of Thunder pregame reads 📰
Steven Adams on returning to OKC: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…
Presti on Pop’s coaching record: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 4:46 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Isn’t it excellent that Memphis didn’t have to win this to get an NCAA bid? – 4:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sorry, let’s try this again. At 37-30, the Raptors became the FIFTH team to hit the over on their preseason win total (36.5), joining Cleveland, Memphis, Phoenix AND Minnesota. They still have 15 games left. – 4:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Feels like SMU win took a lot out of Memphis. Need to find legs soon.
Formula in the 2 wins over Houston was turnovers and rebounding. Houston has just 5 turnovers (compared to 19 and 20 in first 2 games) and already has 7 offensive rebounds (compared to 9 in first 2 games). – 4:19 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Jalen Duren makes a jumper at the buzzer to …. start the comeback? Houston 36, Memphis 24. – 4:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pistons 40, Clippers 23 | 7:17, 2nd | … Clippers lost to Memphis in February by 27, which I believe was their most lopsided of the season so far. – 3:49 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Chattanooga and Tennessee won their tournaments. Memphis next? #ForThree! – 3:10 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are practicing in Oklahoma City in advance of tomorrow’s game against the Thunder. James Borrego said Gordon Hayward got some shots up today and is still progressing. Next step is some live action. Guessing it could come sometime during upcoming 5-game homestand. – 1:36 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
27-PPG Club update… LeBron was just under in November, now he’s right in there.
This is such a great list, a few others came close but couldn’t hang on last 2-3 years of their career. Iverson came the closest: his last Memphis/Philly season dropped him from 27.1 to 26.7. pic.twitter.com/ce4S0oPj1H – 1:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday night against the Grizz!
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘴. 𝘎𝘳𝘪𝘻𝘻𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴
🎟️ | https://t.co/ypCeJLMN7c
🕖 | 6:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK
📻 | WWLS 98.1FM pic.twitter.com/FHPk297rpE – 1:05 PM
