Isaiah Thomas on LaMelo Ball: He's going to be the face of this league

“I mean, he’s going to be the face of this league,” Thomas said after Friday night’s 142-120 win over New Orleans at Smoothie King Center. “He’s already an All-Star. Give him two or three years and he’s going to be top-five, top-10 in this league easily. He’s a special talent. He’s very young. He has great energy. His pace to the game, you can’t teach his pace. And he’s, what, 6-foot-7? He has the full package.”
Source: Charlotte Observer
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Ran into a familiar face in the metaverse. Just need LaMelo Ball to help me find some new fits…
@LaMelo Ball x @TheSandboxGame pic.twitter.com/NwZ0AUcjoS – 2:58 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo is impressing Isaiah Thomas.
“He’s going to be the face of this league. He’s already an All-Star. Give him two or three years and he’s going to be top-five, top-10 in this league easily.”
Thomas is sticking around. He can witness the ascension.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:18 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas has signed a second 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/69xfFiBKXQ – 12:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Hornets sign @Isaiah Thomas to a second, 10-day contract. When they played the Celtics earlier this week, Charlotte lost by 14 points but were +5 with Thomas on the floor which was tops among Charlotte reserves that game. – 11:44 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hornets announce they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract. – 11:31 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans. – 11:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random note, LaMelo Ball has been big-time physical and aggressive chasing after offensive rebounds. A couple times dislodging #Pelicans. Going to need to do a better job of boxing him out and maybe get those calls – 9:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is live w/@jphanned now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
– What New Orleans going to do now?
– Cavs/Heat
– Pass/Fail LaMelo Ball
– Will Kuz crown KCP?
– Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA
Answering all your questions ⬇️
https://t.co/7lsn2sYW64 pic.twitter.com/8mqYbw7sim – 6:32 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Miles Bridges discusses how the arrival of LaMelo Ball changed the culture in Charlotte. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/03/09/mil… – 1:00 PM
