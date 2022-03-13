Isaiah Thomas on LaMelo Ball: He's going to be the face of this league

Austin Kent @AustinKent
Ran into a familiar face in the metaverse. Just need LaMelo Ball to help me find some new fits…
@LaMelo Ball x @TheSandboxGame pic.twitter.com/NwZ0AUcjoS2:58 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Sounds like Isaiah Thomas is going to be a part of the #Hornets rotation moving forward. James Borrego said he likes the minutes Thomas is giving them and feels like they are very efficient when he’s in the game. – 1:46 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo is impressing Isaiah Thomas.
“He’s going to be the face of this league. He’s already an All-Star. Give him two or three years and he’s going to be top-five, top-10 in this league easily.”
Thomas is sticking around. He can witness the ascension.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…10:18 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas has signed a second 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/69xfFiBKXQ12:22 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Hornets have officially signed veteran Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day deal. – 12:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Hornets sign @Isaiah Thomas to a second, 10-day contract. When they played the Celtics earlier this week, Charlotte lost by 14 points but were +5 with Thomas on the floor which was tops among Charlotte reserves that game. – 11:44 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hornets announce they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract. – 11:31 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans. – 11:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random note, LaMelo Ball has been big-time physical and aggressive chasing after offensive rebounds. A couple times dislodging #Pelicans. Going to need to do a better job of boxing him out and maybe get those calls – 9:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is live w/@jphanned now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
– What New Orleans going to do now?
– Cavs/Heat
– Pass/Fail LaMelo Ball
– Will Kuz crown KCP?
– Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA
Answering all your questions ⬇️
https://t.co/7lsn2sYW64 pic.twitter.com/8mqYbw7sim6:32 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Miles Bridges discusses how the arrival of LaMelo Ball changed the culture in Charlotte. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/03/09/mil…1:00 PM

