James Wiseman out on Monday, Draymond Green to return

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will be back in the lineup for the Warriors tomorrow night at Chase Center.
James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are still out. – 8:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors still have James Wiseman listed as out vs Wizards tomorrow. Just finished up his second G-League game. Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala still out. Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are back. – 8:29 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Hard to believe Warriors can’t find a suitable 10-minute role for James Wiseman, who has a 19/14 double-double today for Santa Cruz with a couple blocks. I mean, think about it, he only has to be a different kind of option than Bjelica spelling Looney. – 8:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors center James Wiseman has 19 points on 8 of 17 shooting, 14 rebounds and a made 3-pointer off the glass in 20 minutes on a rehab assignment for G League Santa Cruz against the Ignite at Chase Center. The varsity Warriors host the Wizards tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/waxSN0IWeu – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Santa Cruz Warriors center James Wiseman gets a dunk before the half and let’s out a scream at the buzzer. Wiseman had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 11 minutes in the first half against the G League Ignite. The big man looks close to a return for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/oxTLGAbWKW – 7:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Overall a pretty familiar mix of plusses and minuses for Wiseman in the first half. Ran the floor hard, hands were iffy, had a spectacular block but a couple bad fouls, got a bunch of dunks when set up but goes up weak when there’s someone between him and basket. – 6:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
James Wiseman is now 0-3 from the FT line, which equates to 0-6 with the G-League “1 for 2” FT scoring. – 6:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
A lot of Golden State Warriors personnel here at the G League game for James Wiseman, including Joe Lacob, Bob Myers, Mike Brown, Dejan Milojevic, Ron Adams, Zaza Pachulia and Juan Toscano-Anderson (who is rocking a Wiseman jersey). – 6:08 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I despise clickbait headlines on Facebook news like “Warriors’ Wiseman Sounds off After Eyebrow-Raising Return.” He just talked to the media, but it makes it sound like he went off. Same deal with recent stories involving Quinn Cook and Ian Clark. That desperate for readers? – 2:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says coming off a win like this will make it easier to reintegrate Draymond and Wiseman, rather than when the team was struggling.
He also said that Draymond will have a minute restriction when he returns Monday, but doesn’t know the exact number right now. – 11:24 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says Draymond will be on a minutes restriction when he returns Monday. Wants to “bring him along slowly.” 14 games left in regular seasons. – 11:23 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Klay Thompson was hooping tonight with 38, and that’s the wiz, next opponent, with Draymond due back as well. – 11:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have now won three games in a row following tonight’s 122-109 win over the Bucks at Chase Center.
Draymond Green returns to the lineup Monday.
Thompson: 38 pts
Poole: 30 pts
Wiggins: 21 pts
Golden State is tied with Memphis for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference – 11:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors get 38 points from Klay Thompson and 30 from Jordan Poole in their first ever start together. Third straight win. Beat the Clippers, Nuggets and now Bucks. Draymond Green is expected back Monday. Three home games this upcoming week: Wizards, Celtics, Spurs. – 10:58 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond’s son DJ is running like the wind to scoop up the warm-ups from the scorers table and my heart is exploding – 10:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It must be really weird for DeMarcus Cousins to be the second-best passing big on his own team. Can’t think that’s ever happened before, unless you count Draymond as a big. – 9:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Watching Klay Thompson have a 21 point half was therapeutic. Can’t wait to see what the Warriors look like with Draymond Green back on Monday pic.twitter.com/du2Wr8JJhj – 9:42 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green was emphatically yelling at Kerr to challenge that foul on Looney. But Kerr shook his head no. Third foul on Looney.
Oh, and Little Draymond is back on the bench as the assistant equipment manager. – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m sure once Stephen Curry-Klay Thomspon-Draymond Green will have something to say about thsi when they are all healthy…but do the Milwaukee #Bucks have the best Big Three in the NBA?
Here’s what the numbers say: jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green will scrimmage tomorrow. Steve Kerr confirms that March 14th has been “pinpointed” for his return. James Wiseman will get at least these two G-League games. Warriors haven’t committed to any after, but want to get him chunk minutes down there. Kerr mentioned 20-25. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 8, 2022
Draymond Green is targeting March 14 as his return date from the lower back injury that has held him out since Jan. 9. “Next Monday, the 14th, against the Wizards. That is the date I am targeting,” Green said on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “I am excited as hell. It’s been two and a half months, almost … I have never missed that much time during the season … this is something different for me. I am extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try right this ship.” -via ESPN / March 7, 2022
On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green could return in the next seven to 10 days. Several members of the Warriors organization told ESPN that Green’s return was nearing, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he was “optimistic” the former Defensive Player of the Year would be back soon. “He’s done really well with his rehab,” Kerr said ahead of Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. “I got a report today that he got another rehab session in on the court. And he’s had about a week, a week and a half now of being on the court, getting a lot of shots ups, scrimmaging. So he’s feeling a lot better and is coming along. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022
