Kevin Durant goes off for 53 points vs. Knicks

StatMuse: KD carried the Nets today: 53 PTS 6 REB 9 AST 19-37 FG Hey @Kevin Durant do you regret not coming to the Kniiiiiiiicks? pic.twitter.com/HLNYuqH4IO
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant doubles down on his willingness to play as many minutes as necessary for the Nets to win with Kyrie Irving out 11 of the next 14 games: “Let me die out there. I told you already.” – 4:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant said he told Andre Drummond “yo this is unreal.” On seeing Kyrie in the stands. Says “a o, Eric [Adams]” they have to figure something that makes sense out. Called the Mayor out by first name. – 4:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked about his workload tonight (43 minutes): “Let me die out there man.” – 4:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD: “We’re all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season people didn’t understand what was going on, but now just look stupid. So hopefully Eric, you got to figure this out.” @NYCMayor #Nets – 4:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD calls upon Eric Adams to change his policy: “It’s crazy. On national TV. He can play but not come to the game. Eric you got to figure this out.” – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant directly calling out Eric Adams to change the policy. – 4:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on Kyrie not being able to play at home: “I dont get it; just feels like at this point now somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority.
But everybodys looking for attention & thats what I felt like the mayor wants right now, some attention.” #Nets – 4:21 PM
KD on Kyrie not being able to play at home: “I dont get it; just feels like at this point now somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Kevin Durant, in part, on Kyrie Irving being in Barclays but unable to play: “It’s ridiculous… At this point now someone is trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority. There are unvaccinated people in this building already.” – 4:21 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD message to the mayor: “Hopefully, Eric you got to figure this out.” – 4:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he feels at ease knowing he can impact a game in many different ways. Adds he feels he ups the level of play of everyone. – 4:21 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD on Kyrie in being able to attent but not play at Barclays: “It was ridiculous. I don’t understand at all. I think at this point now someone is trying to make a statement to flex their authority……I don’t get it. We’re all confused. Now it’s just stupid.” – 4:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Kyrie not being able to play, despite being at Barclays: “It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all … I feel like the mayor wants some attention .. Eric, you got to figure this out.” – 4:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is teeing off on Eric Adams’ vaccine policy. Calls it “ridiculous” and said at this point “someone is trying to make a statement.” – 4:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant called the mandates stupid and said “Eric, you’ve gotta figure this out.” – 4:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all.”
– Kevin Durant thinks someone is trying to make a statement to flex their authority. Wants to understand why fans can be unvaccinated but not a player. – 4:19 PM
“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all.”
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Slim Reaper killed it vs. the Knicks today while serving up the 8th 50-point game of his career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cfgC1txgAI – 4:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Drummond on KD: “He’s the best player in the world.”
Bruce Brown on KD: “It’s hard not to watch — that man’s insane.” – 4:02 PM
Drummond on KD: “He’s the best player in the world.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown: “man that man’s insane.” – on KD, says he’s hard not to watch when he rises up over 3 defenders. – 4:02 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant raised his scoring average from 29.00 to 29.59 PPG.
Updated scoring title race
LeBron: 29.71
Giannis: 29.68
Embiid: 29.68
Durant: 29.59
Minimum games required is 58. The most KD can play is 55.
However, if his total points divided by 58 is most, he can still win. – 4:00 PM
Kevin Durant raised his scoring average from 29.00 to 29.59 PPG.
Updated scoring title race
LeBron: 29.71
Giannis: 29.68
Embiid: 29.68
Durant: 29.59
Minimum games required is 58. The most KD can play is 55.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond on what it’s like to watch Kevin Durant cook like that in a 53 point game: “He’s the best player in the world.” #nets #knicks – 3:57 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Key Knicks possession results in Julius Randle, isolated on Goran Dragic, turning it over. On the Nets ensuing possession, Kevin Durant, with the Knicks throwing two defenders at him, gives up the ball twice before finding an opening and hitting a contested three. – 3:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond on Kevin Durant: “He’s the best player in the world.” – 3:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said Seth Curry has been dealing with an ankle injury for some time, and that because it was an early game, he couldn’t get it right in time for tip-off. Said Curry’s absence also played a factor in Durant playing 43 minutes tonight. #NetsWorld – 3:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Since returning, Kevin Durant is averaging 32 points, 7 assists, and 6.6 rebounds on 52.6% shooting.
Nets have won 3 straight. pic.twitter.com/q538ePhy8T – 3:47 PM
Since returning, Kevin Durant is averaging 32 points, 7 assists, and 6.6 rebounds on 52.6% shooting.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kevin Durant is the purest scorer of our era. He’s clutch, he’s ustoppable force. He’s special! 53-point game and another win for the Nets over the Knicks.
KD, the Great!
#BrooklynTogether
sdna.gr/mpasket/943740… – 3:42 PM
Kevin Durant is the purest scorer of our era. He’s clutch, he’s ustoppable force. He’s special! 53-point game and another win for the Nets over the Knicks.
KD, the Great!
#BrooklynTogether
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant today:
✅ 53 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the eighth 50-point game of Durant’s career, tying him with Bernard King for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Durant now has 60 career 40-point games. He’s the 13th player in NBA history to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/xrdRdizRwm – 3:42 PM
Kevin Durant today:
✅ 53 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the eighth 50-point game of Durant’s career, tying him with Bernard King for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant walks into the Nets’ tunnel in lockstep with Kyrie Irving and his arm wrapped around him. – 3:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Looks like Kyrie Irving is waiting to greet Kevin Durant after he finishes post-game interview with @Malika Andrews. Durant had 53 in Nets’ win over Knicks. pic.twitter.com/wqmQxsYDI7 – 3:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD carried the Nets today:
53 PTS
6 REB
9 AST
19-37 FG
Hey @Kevin Durant do you regret not coming to the Kniiiiiiiicks? pic.twitter.com/HLNYuqH4IO – 3:39 PM
KD carried the Nets today:
53 PTS
6 REB
9 AST
19-37 FG
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD scores 53 points and the Nets squeak past Knicks. Side question: Why did RJ not miss one of those free throws? – 3:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD finishes with 53 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 43 minutes — carrying the Nets to their third straight win. An unbelievable performance — as MVP chants rain down inside Barclays. – 3:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I would have taken the over on eight career 50 pt games for KD. Like, I’d believe 28. You could win a lot of bar bets with that. – 3:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
With 51 points today, Kevin Durant records his second 50-point game as a Net.
Only one other Net, team says, has more in their NBA history: Kyrie Irving (3).
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:35 PM
With 51 points today, Kevin Durant records his second 50-point game as a Net.
Only one other Net, team says, has more in their NBA history: Kyrie Irving (3).
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
51 for Durant. Crowd again chants “MVP!” (short for “most vaccinated player”) – 3:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hits two free throws to make it 108-105 Nets with 6.6 seconds left. He’s got 51 points. – 3:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
How close did the Knicks come to making that play work, KD? pic.twitter.com/xJ6khC4ClN – 3:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Barrett was a split-second late to get out to KD and that’s all KD needs. And he doesn’t even really need that. – 3:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks swarmed Durant for like 4 straight minutes. Double teams, physical defense, throwing everything at him. He frees himself for a couple feet for about 1 second and he hits a go-ahead 3. Guarding him is an impossible endeavor. You have to be perfect & that’s not even enough. – 3:26 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Great job of movement there by Durant, knowing Knicks are doubling him whenever he dribbles. Looked like Reggie Miller sprinting out for a catch-and-shoot 3 to break a tie with 56 seconds left. – 3:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just hit a 3 to give the Nets a 106-103 lead with 56.3 seconds to go in the 4th. Durant has been incredible today: 49 points on 19-of-36 shooting in 42 minutes of play. – 3:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hits a 3 with 56 seconds left to put the Nets up 106-103. Kyrie Irving is out of his seat celebrating. Timeout Thibs. – 3:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Good coaching defensively by Thibs. Has Sims blitz KD, gets back in time to contest a miss. – 3:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs sending two defenders at KD every time. Somebody else is going to have to step up and help him down the stretch here for Brooklyn. – 3:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TIMEOUT, NETS: We’ve got a tie game, 101-apiece at the 3:28 mark in the 4th quarter. Kevin Durant has 46, but without Kyrie Irving, the Nets haven’t been able to create real separation from the Knicks, who have 3 players (Randle, Fournier, Barrett) with 20+ points. – 3:18 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’re back to playing football against KD pic.twitter.com/AXoIxRyoPz – 3:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tough swing for the Nets there. Durant gets destroyed but no call, and Dragic called for a clear-path foul to stop a fast break. – 3:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
With 46 points today, Kevin Durant has set Nets franchise mark for points in a game against the Knicks. Brooklyn leads by 7 with 4:18 to play. Durant is 18-for-35 and has nine assists. – 3:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle just tackled Kevin Durant and there was no call. There’s no love lost between KD and Randle, who just dapped each other up, but it’s an inexcusable no-call, worsened Goran Dragic’s clear-path foul. – 3:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It always makes me laugh when Kevin Durant dribbles away from a double-team and then rises and fires over two guys anyway. – 3:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant might go and steal all the attention from Kyrie by scoring 50 points. He’s got 46 now. – 3:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With five minutes left, Kevin Durant’s 44 points represent the highest-scoring game for a Net against the Knicks all-time. The previous high was 43 points (John Williamson on 2/12/78 vs. New York). pic.twitter.com/lu3z7Y4f83 – 3:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant’s 44 points represent the highest-scoring game for a Net against the Knicks all-time.
The previous high was 43 points (John Williamson on 2/12/78 vs. New York). – 3:11 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant’s 44 points represent the highest-scoring game for a Net against the Knicks all-time.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Have to run doubles (or triples) at Durant every time he touches the ball from here in out.
You can live with anyone else on the floor beating you. – 3:07 PM
Have to run doubles (or triples) at Durant every time he touches the ball from here in out.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Knicks, 88-83, entering the 4th quarter. This is what happens when Kyrie Irving isn’t available: Kevin Durant has 40 points on 15/29 FG, but the Nets are clinging to a 5-point lead against a lesser opponent. Bruce has 15, Andre has 16.
Fournier + RJ + Julius = 59 PTS. – 2:59 PM
Nets lead Knicks, 88-83, entering the 4th quarter. This is what happens when Kyrie Irving isn’t available: Kevin Durant has 40 points on 15/29 FG, but the Nets are clinging to a 5-point lead against a lesser opponent. Bruce has 15, Andre has 16.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
After three, Kevin Durant has 40 points and the Nets lead Knicks by 5. – 2:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 88-83. KD has 40 points and three of the Nets’ four 3s. Nets just 18 percent from deep today. Need more firepower from deep to close this out. – 2:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Did Kevin Durant tell Evan Fournier he’s tiny or that he’s just needs a tiny bit of space? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PVHxpiTq0O – 2:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
has to be one of the more disrespectful “too small” taunts ive ever seen, KD tells Evan Fournier he’s tiny. pic.twitter.com/pG6bazoPSO – 2:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant has 40 points late in the third quarter and he was pretty off his game with a 3-for-10 second. Could easily be up over 50 by now. – 2:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i will cry for at least 48 straight hours when kevin durant retires – 2:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
And there’s your 40 ball for KD.
… There’s still an entire quarter left. – 2:48 PM
And there’s your 40 ball for KD.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has 40 with 1:58 left in the third. I think he gets to 50 easily. – 2:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD coulda dunked this near the top of the square over Mitchell Robinson. Lol pic.twitter.com/QnvZJB33xo – 2:48 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant has to be great without Kyrie in order to be in a tight game with the Knicks. Does not bode well for the playoffs, except that Kevin Durant is often great. – 2:41 PM
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Every time Kevin Durant plays basketball it should be a nationally-televised game. Or a national holiday. – 2:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with a monster throwdown and then another three– he’s already got 38 points, five assists and four rebounds.
There are still 5 minutes left in the third quarter. – 2:40 PM
KD with a monster throwdown and then another three– he’s already got 38 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 38 points in 28 minutes. He’s 14-of-27 from the floor. – 2:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant, my goodness. What a dunk. Mitchell Robinson knew better. – 2:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Knicks 62-60. Kevin Durant already has 27. Brooklyn is low on shooters with no Curry, Irving, Aldridge and Harris. Drummond has 13 down low. Goran Dragic is the only Net not named KD to hit a 3 so far. – 2:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Over the last 4 or 5 games Kevin Durant has been sharing the court with *two* non-floor spacers a lot. Drummond-Brown, or Johnson-Claxton, etc. introducing Ben Simmons eventually may not dramatically alter their spacing/composition. Can use him much like they use B. Brown. – 2:06 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Mitchell Robinson is an unreal athlete, man. Dude can’t even walk without limping, and is blocking KD’s unblockable midrange jumper – 2:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Holy crap Mitchell Robinson just swatted KD’s jump shot. That nevereverever happens. – 2:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: His godson RJ Barrett just finished for a dunk in transition that makes this a 37-36 game. Barrett’s got 8, Randle’s got 9, and Fournier’s got 12. We’ve got a game. Knicks took full advantage of KD’s minutes on the bench. – 1:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
End of Q1: Nets 35, Knicks 30
Kevin Durant has 16 points on 6/11 FG
Evan Fournier: 12 PTS, 5/6 FG
Seth Curry was a late scratch, but Bruce Brown brought the energy with 7/4/2
Randle: 9 PTS 2 REB – 1:39 PM
End of Q1: Nets 35, Knicks 30
Kevin Durant has 16 points on 6/11 FG
Evan Fournier: 12 PTS, 5/6 FG
Seth Curry was a late scratch, but Bruce Brown brought the energy with 7/4/2
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 35-30. Kevin Durant has 16 points. Brooklyn has eight assists on 13 field goals. Good ball movement so far. No sign of Kyrie Irving yet. – 1:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Knicks 28-24 with 3:38 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant already has 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. – 1:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: After jumping out to a 9-0 lead, we’ve got a 28-24 game here at the 3:38 mark. Kevin Durant’s got 13 but Evan Fournier’s also got 10. Look out for Jericho Sims and Andre Drummond. They’ve got something going against each other right now. – 1:28 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say starters for today’s game vs. New York:
Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Seth Curry is added as questionable with ankle soreness. – 1:09 PM
Nets say starters for today’s game vs. New York:
Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Starters for today’s game vs. New York per Nets:
Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 12:31 PM
Starters for today’s game vs. New York per Nets:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 12:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are the 2nd pair of Warriors teammates to each have 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a game under Steve Kerr. The other pair was Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on Dec. 14, 2018. @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICYMI: My piece on Klay Thompson consulting w/ Dominique Wilkins, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay & Grant Hill on how to navigate his Achilles rehab. Klay: “The big thing that I learned from all of these guys is not to force anything.” on.nba.com/3t8tQWA – 10:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 10:00 PM
