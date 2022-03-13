Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving situation: The mayor Eric Adams wants some attention, he has to figure this out

Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving not being able to play at home: “I dont get it; just feels like at this point now somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority. But everybodys looking for attention & thats what I felt like the mayor wants right now, some attention.” #Nets
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
For @NYDNSports: Kevin Durant delivered a direct message to @NYCMayor: You are seeking attention, trying to flex authority with your ridiculous mandates, and it’s time for a change.
“It just looks stupid. So hopefully, Eric, you’ve gotta figure this out.” trib.al/GEkk0vJ – 5:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Durant score 53, sink dagger as Nets edge Knicks 110-107 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/wat… – 5:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, while discussing Kyrie situation: “Eric, you got to figure something out, man, because it’s looking crazy. Especially on national TV, and he can come to the game, but not play, come on, man.”
Then he looked into the camera —
“Hey yo, Eric.” – 5:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he doesn’t like to “predetermine” how he’ll play. But he knew they were shorthanded so he: “didn’t want us to get stagnant on the offensive side of the ball so I just put up a lot of shots tonight, Andre was there to rebound a lot of them for us.”
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/szgHGcRejf – 5:20 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Kevin Durant on his 53-point performance: pic.twitter.com/w0EV0ncled – 5:04 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
KD, per our research folks: 3rd player in NBA history w/multiple 50-point games with three different teams (Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James). – 5:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mike Wilbon is spot on. The Mayor of New York doesn’t need to use Kyrie Irving to get attention. He’s the Mayor of New York. – 4:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
More from Durant to the NYC Mayor” A-O Eric….[long pause]” pic.twitter.com/0BOrDKDGvh – 4:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant calls out Mayor ‘Eric’ Adams by first name. Has bold message on the Kyrie Irving situation he finds ‘ridiculous.’ Thinks the Mayor is just looking for ‘attention’ and ‘flexing a point.’ pic.twitter.com/5xDXbECwQF – 4:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant drops season-high 53 points, continues NBA’s star scoring binge in Nets’ win vs. Knicks
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 4:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant doubles down on his willingness to play as many minutes as necessary for the Nets to win with Kyrie Irving out 11 of the next 14 games: “Let me die out there. I told you already.” – 4:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant said he told Andre Drummond “yo this is unreal.” On seeing Kyrie in the stands. Says “a o, Eric [Adams]” they have to figure something that makes sense out. Called the Mayor out by first name. – 4:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked about his workload tonight (43 minutes): “Let me die out there man.” – 4:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD calls upon Eric Adams to change his policy: “It’s crazy. On national TV. He can play but not come to the game. Eric you got to figure this out.” – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant directly calling out Eric Adams to change the policy. – 4:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on Kyrie not being able to play at home: “I dont get it; just feels like at this point now somebody’s trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority.
But everybodys looking for attention & thats what I felt like the mayor wants right now, some attention.” #Nets – 4:21 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD message to the mayor: “Hopefully, Eric you got to figure this out.” – 4:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he feels at ease knowing he can impact a game in many different ways. Adds he feels he ups the level of play of everyone. – 4:21 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD on Kyrie in being able to attent but not play at Barclays: “It was ridiculous. I don’t understand at all. I think at this point now someone is trying to make a statement to flex their authority……I don’t get it. We’re all confused. Now it’s just stupid.” – 4:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Kyrie not being able to play, despite being at Barclays: “It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all … I feel like the mayor wants some attention .. Eric, you got to figure this out.” – 4:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is teeing off on Eric Adams’ vaccine policy. Calls it “ridiculous” and said at this point “someone is trying to make a statement.” – 4:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant called the mandates stupid and said “Eric, you’ve gotta figure this out.” – 4:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all.”
– Kevin Durant thinks someone is trying to make a statement to flex their authority. Wants to understand why fans can be unvaccinated but not a player. – 4:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I heard some noise going on and I turned around and I seen Ky [Irving]. But I just don’t understand the ruling on him being in the arena and not being able to play. Just doesn’t make sense to me but it’s good to see him back in Barclays.”
-Bruce Brown – 4:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown on Kyrie Irving: “I just don’t understand the ruling on him being in thee arena and not being able to play.” – 4:03 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Slim Reaper killed it vs. the Knicks today while serving up the 8th 50-point game of his career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cfgC1txgAI – 4:03 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Bruce Brown on Kyrie being court side: “I just don’t understand the ruling on him being in the arena and not being able to play.” – 4:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Drummond on KD: “He’s the best player in the world.”
Bruce Brown on KD: “It’s hard not to watch — that man’s insane.” – 4:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown admits it was odd to see Kyrie Irving in the stands. Doesnt understand the ruling. – 4:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown: “man that man’s insane.” – on KD, says he’s hard not to watch when he rises up over 3 defenders. – 4:02 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant raised his scoring average from 29.00 to 29.59 PPG.
Updated scoring title race
LeBron: 29.71
Giannis: 29.68
Embiid: 29.68
Durant: 29.59
Minimum games required is 58. The most KD can play is 55.
However, if his total points divided by 58 is most, he can still win. – 4:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond on what it’s like to watch Kevin Durant cook like that in a 53 point game: “He’s the best player in the world.” #nets #knicks – 3:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving sits courtside, but still can’t play at Barclays Center nypost.com/2022/03/13/kyr… via @nypostsports – 3:54 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Key Knicks possession results in Julius Randle, isolated on Goran Dragic, turning it over. On the Nets ensuing possession, Kevin Durant, with the Knicks throwing two defenders at him, gives up the ball twice before finding an opening and hitting a contested three. – 3:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said that Kyrie came into the locker room at halftime but didn’t say much to the group, just listened.
Drummond in seeing Kyrie courtside: “That was dope … it was cool for him to watch the game and support the team.” – 3:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Andre Drummond says it was “dope” to see Kyrie Irving In attendance. Say he won’t share the other word he’s thinking of until we’re off the record. – 3:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“It was kinda dope” says Andre Drummond on seeing Kyrie courtside. – 3:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond on Kevin Durant: “He’s the best player in the world.” – 3:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So Kyrie was in his teams locker room at the half but couldn’t sit on bench. When asked why, Nash shrugged and said “I dunno the rules that well.” pic.twitter.com/hmjKs6yEob – 3:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said Seth Curry has been dealing with an ankle injury for some time, and that because it was an early game, he couldn’t get it right in time for tip-off. Said Curry’s absence also played a factor in Durant playing 43 minutes tonight. #NetsWorld – 3:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Irving was in the locker room with the team at halftime. Adds he doesn’t know why Irving cannot sit with his team on the bench. – 3:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We were well prepared for it so it didn’t really phase us.”
Steve Nash on the oddity of Kyrie Irving in attendance as a spectator. – 3:47 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Since returning, Kevin Durant is averaging 32 points, 7 assists, and 6.6 rebounds on 52.6% shooting.
Nets have won 3 straight. pic.twitter.com/q538ePhy8T – 3:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple 50-point games this season:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/PK232lzzK9 – 3:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kevin Durant is the purest scorer of our era. He’s clutch, he’s ustoppable force. He’s special! 53-point game and another win for the Nets over the Knicks.
KD, the Great!
#BrooklynTogether
sdna.gr/mpasket/943740… – 3:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant today:
✅ 53 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the eighth 50-point game of Durant’s career, tying him with Bernard King for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Durant now has 60 career 40-point games. He’s the 13th player in NBA history to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/xrdRdizRwm – 3:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant walks into the Nets’ tunnel in lockstep with Kyrie Irving and his arm wrapped around him. – 3:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Looks like Kyrie Irving is waiting to greet Kevin Durant after he finishes post-game interview with @Malika Andrews. Durant had 53 in Nets’ win over Knicks. pic.twitter.com/wqmQxsYDI7 – 3:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD carried the Nets today:
53 PTS
6 REB
9 AST
19-37 FG
Hey @Kevin Durant do you regret not coming to the Kniiiiiiiicks? pic.twitter.com/HLNYuqH4IO – 3:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD scores 53 points and the Nets squeak past Knicks. Side question: Why did RJ not miss one of those free throws? – 3:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD finishes with 53 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 43 minutes — carrying the Nets to their third straight win. An unbelievable performance — as MVP chants rain down inside Barclays. – 3:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Knicks 110-107 behind Kevin Durant’s 53 points. Brooklyn has now won three straight with a good chance to make it four against rebuilding Orlando on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving sat courtside in one of the weirder things you’ll see at a sporting event. – 3:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I would have taken the over on eight career 50 pt games for KD. Like, I’d believe 28. You could win a lot of bar bets with that. – 3:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
With 51 points today, Kevin Durant records his second 50-point game as a Net.
Only one other Net, team says, has more in their NBA history: Kyrie Irving (3).
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
51 for Durant. Crowd again chants “MVP!” (short for “most vaccinated player”) – 3:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hits two free throws to make it 108-105 Nets with 6.6 seconds left. He’s got 51 points. – 3:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
How close did the Knicks come to making that play work, KD? pic.twitter.com/xJ6khC4ClN – 3:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Barrett was a split-second late to get out to KD and that’s all KD needs. And he doesn’t even really need that. – 3:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks swarmed Durant for like 4 straight minutes. Double teams, physical defense, throwing everything at him. He frees himself for a couple feet for about 1 second and he hits a go-ahead 3. Guarding him is an impossible endeavor. You have to be perfect & that’s not even enough. – 3:26 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Great job of movement there by Durant, knowing Knicks are doubling him whenever he dribbles. Looked like Reggie Miller sprinting out for a catch-and-shoot 3 to break a tie with 56 seconds left. – 3:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just hit a 3 to give the Nets a 106-103 lead with 56.3 seconds to go in the 4th. Durant has been incredible today: 49 points on 19-of-36 shooting in 42 minutes of play. – 3:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hits a 3 with 56 seconds left to put the Nets up 106-103. Kyrie Irving is out of his seat celebrating. Timeout Thibs. – 3:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Good coaching defensively by Thibs. Has Sims blitz KD, gets back in time to contest a miss. – 3:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs sending two defenders at KD every time. Somebody else is going to have to step up and help him down the stretch here for Brooklyn. – 3:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TIMEOUT, NETS: We’ve got a tie game, 101-apiece at the 3:28 mark in the 4th quarter. Kevin Durant has 46, but without Kyrie Irving, the Nets haven’t been able to create real separation from the Knicks, who have 3 players (Randle, Fournier, Barrett) with 20+ points. – 3:18 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’re back to playing football against KD pic.twitter.com/AXoIxRyoPz – 3:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tough swing for the Nets there. Durant gets destroyed but no call, and Dragic called for a clear-path foul to stop a fast break. – 3:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
With 46 points today, Kevin Durant has set Nets franchise mark for points in a game against the Knicks. Brooklyn leads by 7 with 4:18 to play. Durant is 18-for-35 and has nine assists. – 3:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle just tackled Kevin Durant and there was no call. There’s no love lost between KD and Randle, who just dapped each other up, but it’s an inexcusable no-call, worsened Goran Dragic’s clear-path foul. – 3:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It always makes me laugh when Kevin Durant dribbles away from a double-team and then rises and fires over two guys anyway. – 3:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant might go and steal all the attention from Kyrie by scoring 50 points. He’s got 46 now. – 3:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With five minutes left, Kevin Durant’s 44 points represent the highest-scoring game for a Net against the Knicks all-time. The previous high was 43 points (John Williamson on 2/12/78 vs. New York). pic.twitter.com/lu3z7Y4f83 – 3:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant’s 44 points represent the highest-scoring game for a Net against the Knicks all-time.
The previous high was 43 points (John Williamson on 2/12/78 vs. New York). – 3:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Have to run doubles (or triples) at Durant every time he touches the ball from here in out.
You can live with anyone else on the floor beating you. – 3:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Knicks, 88-83, entering the 4th quarter. This is what happens when Kyrie Irving isn’t available: Kevin Durant has 40 points on 15/29 FG, but the Nets are clinging to a 5-point lead against a lesser opponent. Bruce has 15, Andre has 16.
Fournier + RJ + Julius = 59 PTS. – 2:59 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
After three, Kevin Durant has 40 points and the Nets lead Knicks by 5. – 2:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 88-83. KD has 40 points and three of the Nets’ four 3s. Nets just 18 percent from deep today. Need more firepower from deep to close this out. – 2:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Did Kevin Durant tell Evan Fournier he’s tiny or that he’s just needs a tiny bit of space? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PVHxpiTq0O – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is sitting with @Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s longtime business partner. – 2:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
has to be one of the more disrespectful “too small” taunts ive ever seen, KD tells Evan Fournier he’s tiny. pic.twitter.com/pG6bazoPSO – 2:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant has 40 points late in the third quarter and he was pretty off his game with a 3-for-10 second. Could easily be up over 50 by now. – 2:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i will cry for at least 48 straight hours when kevin durant retires – 2:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
And there’s your 40 ball for KD.
… There’s still an entire quarter left. – 2:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As far as optics go, Kyrie+Nets are making a solid point about strangeness that he can watch his team from floor, but still can’t play. But the fact that an actor from ‘Stranger Things’ just got more of an ovation than he did after being shown on video board doesn’t exactly help – 2:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has 40 with 1:58 left in the third. I think he gets to 50 easily. – 2:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD coulda dunked this near the top of the square over Mitchell Robinson. Lol pic.twitter.com/QnvZJB33xo – 2:48 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant has to be great without Kyrie in order to be in a tight game with the Knicks. Does not bode well for the playoffs, except that Kevin Durant is often great. – 2:41 PM
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Every time Kevin Durant plays basketball it should be a nationally-televised game. Or a national holiday. – 2:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with a monster throwdown and then another three– he’s already got 38 points, five assists and four rebounds.
There are still 5 minutes left in the third quarter. – 2:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 38 points in 28 minutes. He’s 14-of-27 from the floor. – 2:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant, my goodness. What a dunk. Mitchell Robinson knew better. – 2:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The fact that we’re on the other side of a catastrophic pandemic is because people chose to get vaccinated.
If everyone made the same choice as Kyrie, we’d still be in the worst of it.
There is nothing to #FreeKyrie from except living with the consequences of his own decision. – 2:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I can’t find a clip or GIF of it, but Kyrie Irving sitting courtside reminds me of Ari Gold in Entourage saying, “I’ll get out there and shoot a 3 if I want,” at that Laker game with Vince and the boys. – 2:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving paid for courtside tickets to attend Knicks-Nets game at Barclays Center nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 2:30 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
“Kyrie will be allowed to hug teammates, take pics w/ fans and get Gatorade from the Nets’ sidelines. However, he is only a spectator who will not be able to play. He is not allowed to participate in basketball activities. He will not be suited up. No sportsball for Kyrie ICYMI.” – 2:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mayor Adams:
“Listen, you’re right. Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
pic.twitter.com/fISUXCDNia – 2:25 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
“Irving is able to move freely inside Barclays Center as a spectator — a special one, at that.” – 2:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 62, Knicks 60
Kyrie Irving is in the building and is now walking on the court, baseline with his teammates into the locker room. There are #FreeKyrie chants at Barclays Center.
At this point the mandates are foolish. He is here & on the court. Why can’t he play? – 2:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Knicks 62-60. Kevin Durant already has 27. Brooklyn is low on shooters with no Curry, Irving, Aldridge and Harris. Drummond has 13 down low. Goran Dragic is the only Net not named KD to hit a 3 so far. – 2:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie’s trip to his seats maybe the second-biggest mid-game entrance in Nets’ Barclays history, behind Prince William and Kate showing up in the third quarter to see LeBron and the Cavs in 2014. – 2:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Also strange — they just showed Kyrie on the video board — and there didn’t seem to be much of a response. There were some cheers, and Kyrie touched his heart and seemed appreciative — but you would figure the crowd would have gone wild. That did not happen. – 2:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving and Nets owner Joe Tsai embrace on the sideline during the Nets timeout. Irving also embraced Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s business parter/manager. Barclays Center game operations showed Irving on the JumboTron during break in game action. – 2:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The WiFi at Barclays Center is poor, so my video won’t load. Kyrie walked from opposite-side tunnel, through the left side of the crowd. He dapped up several people standing on the court, then took his courtside seats.
Vax mandate allows Irving to sit 2 ft away, but not play. – 2:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving takes his seat to thunderous applause. pic.twitter.com/DGMNsO3mhS – 2:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Scattered applause when the Barclays Center screen shows Kyrie Irving in the building for the first time this season. #nets pic.twitter.com/MntvMEp2Gm – 2:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Such a strange scene — Cameras following Kyrie everywhere as he talks to some people sitting courtside — while his team is playing a game a few feet in front of him. – 2:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Over the last 4 or 5 games Kevin Durant has been sharing the court with *two* non-floor spacers a lot. Drummond-Brown, or Johnson-Claxton, etc. introducing Ben Simmons eventually may not dramatically alter their spacing/composition. Can use him much like they use B. Brown. – 2:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving with a fashionably late arrival at Barclays Center, going through the crowd. #nets #knickd pic.twitter.com/1C8HhWRg0I – 2:03 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Mitchell Robinson is an unreal athlete, man. Dude can’t even walk without limping, and is blocking KD’s unblockable midrange jumper – 2:02 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving walks to his courtside seats… in his home arena. pic.twitter.com/8NKAHwFrfm – 2:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Holy crap Mitchell Robinson just swatted KD’s jump shot. That nevereverever happens. – 2:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving is in the building. Greeting fans in the stands as he walks to his court side seats opposite Nets bench. – 2:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has entered Barclays. A few “Free Kyrie!” chants have started as he makes his way to his courtside seat. He is sitting right across from the Nets bench. – 2:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving making his way to his seats late second quarter. A “Free Kyrie!” chant breaks out as he walks by. – 1:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: His godson RJ Barrett just finished for a dunk in transition that makes this a 37-36 game. Barrett’s got 8, Randle’s got 9, and Fournier’s got 12. We’ve got a game. Knicks took full advantage of KD’s minutes on the bench. – 1:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
End of Q1: Nets 35, Knicks 30
Kevin Durant has 16 points on 6/11 FG
Evan Fournier: 12 PTS, 5/6 FG
Seth Curry was a late scratch, but Bruce Brown brought the energy with 7/4/2
Randle: 9 PTS 2 REB – 1:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 35-30. Kevin Durant has 16 points. Brooklyn has eight assists on 13 field goals. Good ball movement so far. No sign of Kyrie Irving yet. – 1:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wonder if Kyrie is checking out the Crown Club before he makes his way to his seats. – 1:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Someone tell Kyrie to wear his jersey and shorts to the game today. – 1:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Knicks 28-24 with 3:38 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant already has 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. – 1:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: After jumping out to a 9-0 lead, we’ve got a 28-24 game here at the 3:38 mark. Kevin Durant’s got 13 but Evan Fournier’s also got 10. Look out for Jericho Sims and Andre Drummond. They’ve got something going against each other right now. – 1:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“MVP” chants in the building, so maybe Kyrie brought Jokic with him. – 1:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hypothetical: If Kyrie Irving were to walk across the court from is courtside seats and join in the huddle, what happens? Can he do that and just walk back to his seats? Does security have to stop him when the Nets wouldn’t have a problem with it? – 1:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say starters for today’s game vs. New York:
Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Seth Curry is added as questionable with ankle soreness. – 1:09 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
As reported on ABC: Kyrie Irving is expected to be in Barclays Center today but he will not be on the bench with the team. He will be sitting in his purchased, courtside seats. – 1:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Currently trying to find Kyrie as if he’s Waldo. This will mark his first Nets game of the season…as a fan. On the court, BK is going for its third straight win. With Magic & Blazers this week, the runway is there for some wins. – 12:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Kyrie Irving situation is certainly the center of attention.
Here’s one ? I don’t understand
Why is Irving allowed to attend work (and practice) at the Nets practice facility that is located in Brooklyn but not play home games that are also located in Brooklyn? – 12:58 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie is going to be somewhere in Barclay’s today, even though he can’t play. Taking bets on where he will sit. Courtside? Behind the basket? Luxury suite? Press box? OK, it won’t be the press box. – 12:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving will sit courtside, maskless, to watch Nets game Sunday he can’t play in nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/kyr… – 12:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving is expected to attend today’s Nets game at the Barclay Center as a spectator, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3vcRKGHMie – 12:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Starters for today’s game vs. New York per Nets:
Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 12:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 12:31 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I’m neither a virus expert nor familiar w/ the mayor’s/city’s thinking, but I imagine the logic behind the Kyrie can’t play/can watch thing starts w/ this: You’re more likely to get compliance by threatening a person’s job than threatening their ability to go out. – 12:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Don’t let a senseless NYC rule distract you from the fact that Kyrie Irving willingly chose and continues to choose this path.
It’s a dumb rule.
But Kyrie isn’t a victim or martyr here either. – 12:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash says he hasn’t seen Kyrie Irving yet but expects him at Barclays Center today. Can watch game against Knicks but can’t play in it. – 11:24 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says he expects Kyrie Irving to be at Barclays Center in the stands today for Knicks-Nets. Due to his vaccination status and NYC’s vaccine mandates, Irving can’t play on the court today but he can watch the game as a spectator. – 11:22 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he believes Kyrie will be here today at Barclays to watch the game. – 11:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is expected to sit courtside to support teammates at Nets-Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.
Irving is able to attend the game as a spectator, move freely, maskless … but cannot play due to private sector mandate. – 11:21 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash believes Kyrie Irving is coming to Barclays (for what would be his first appearance as a spectator) isn’t sure if he’s here yet. Doesn’t want to wade into the situation with an opinion. – 11:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he hasn’t seen Kyrie Irving today, but expects him to be in the building as the new rules allow him into Barclays Center, but not on the court. – 11:21 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I’m just going to stay out of it.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving not being allowed to play at Barclays Center. – 11:20 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Toronto passing Cleveland would be big for the Nets since they wouldn’t have to travel to Toronto for the play-in and not have Kyrie in that game. Instead would face Cleveland with Kyrie. – 11:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are the 2nd pair of Warriors teammates to each have 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a game under Steve Kerr. The other pair was Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on Dec. 14, 2018. @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICYMI: My piece on Klay Thompson consulting w/ Dominique Wilkins, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay & Grant Hill on how to navigate his Achilles rehab. Klay: “The big thing that I learned from all of these guys is not to force anything.” on.nba.com/3t8tQWA – 10:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Just like us all, Andre Drummond still doesn’t understand why Kyrie Irving can’t play home games.
Andre Drummond: “MAKE IT MAKE SENSE…”
Via Instagram pic.twitter.com/qSQNdYuIpi – 10:02 PM
Just like us all, Andre Drummond still doesn’t understand why Kyrie Irving can’t play home games.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 10:00 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It wouldn’t be too complicated if Kyrie Irving had just gotten the vaccine but you really can’t make sense of a policy that allows him to sit in the stands to watch a college basketball game but prohibits him from playing a NBA game in the same building. pic.twitter.com/YwLmEokIKP – 9:02 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kyrie is sitting inside Barclays for the Duke game but can’t play there tomorrow against the Knicks. Makes perfect sense. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Under the current vaccine mandate, Kyrie Irving is only eligible for 4 of the Nets’ last 15 games. They won 2 out of 3 with him. It’s time to find out what they are without him. For @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Why are the @Brooklyn Nets so dangerous in the post-season?
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla it’s because of performances like Kyrie Irving this past Tuesday night
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: KD: “We’re all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season people didn’t understand what was going on, but now just look stupid. So hopefully Eric, you got to figure this out.” @NYCMayor #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 13, 2022
Malika Andrews: Kevin Durant, in part, on Kyrie Irving being in Barclays but unable to play: “It’s ridiculous… At this point now someone is trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority. There are unvaccinated people in this building already.” -via Twitter @malika_andrews / March 13, 2022
Brian Lewis: Bruce Brown: “I just don’t understand that ruling on (Kyrie Irving) being in the arena and not being able to play. It just doesn’t make sense to me, but it’s good to see him back in Barclays.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 13, 2022