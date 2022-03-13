Knicks vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (28-39) play against the Brooklyn Nets (33-33) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
New York Knicks 86, Brooklyn Nets 90 (Q4 10:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Knicks, 88-83, entering the 4th quarter. This is what happens when Kyrie Irving isn’t available: Kevin Durant has 40 points on 15/29 FG, but the Nets are clinging to a 5-point lead against a lesser opponent. Bruce has 15, Andre has 16.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
After three, Kevin Durant has 40 points and the Nets lead Knicks by 5. – 2:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 88-83. KD has 40 points and three of the Nets’ four 3s. Nets just 18 percent from deep today. Need more firepower from deep to close this out. – 2:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Did Kevin Durant tell Evan Fournier he’s tiny or that he’s just needs a tiny bit of space? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PVHxpiTq0O – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is sitting with @Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s longtime business partner. – 2:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
has to be one of the more disrespectful “too small” taunts ive ever seen, KD tells Evan Fournier he’s tiny. pic.twitter.com/pG6bazoPSO – 2:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant has 40 points late in the third quarter and he was pretty off his game with a 3-for-10 second. Could easily be up over 50 by now. – 2:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i will cry for at least 48 straight hours when kevin durant retires – 2:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
And there’s your 40 ball for KD.
And there’s your 40 ball for KD.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As far as optics go, Kyrie+Nets are making a solid point about strangeness that he can watch his team from floor, but still can’t play. But the fact that an actor from ‘Stranger Things’ just got more of an ovation than he did after being shown on video board doesn’t exactly help – 2:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has 40 with 1:58 left in the third. I think he gets to 50 easily. – 2:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD coulda dunked this near the top of the square over Mitchell Robinson. Lol pic.twitter.com/QnvZJB33xo – 2:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs will have Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith available today in Boston after missing Friday night’s win in Houston due to injuries. Reggie Bullock is out due to personal reasons. Today’s game is an ABC exclusive at 230. Our BSSW telecast returns Wednesday at the Nets – 2:41 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant has to be great without Kyrie in order to be in a tight game with the Knicks. Does not bode well for the playoffs, except that Kevin Durant is often great. – 2:41 PM
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Every time Kevin Durant plays basketball it should be a nationally-televised game. Or a national holiday. – 2:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with a monster throwdown and then another three– he’s already got 38 points, five assists and four rebounds.
KD with a monster throwdown and then another three– he’s already got 38 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks just completely neglected to guard No. 7 in black and let him have a completely wide-open drive for a dunk. Might want to cover that guy. – 2:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 38 points in 28 minutes. He’s 14-of-27 from the floor. – 2:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant, my goodness. What a dunk. Mitchell Robinson knew better. – 2:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
31 points and we’re still in the third quarter 😯 pic.twitter.com/AQuk5Hiy0m – 2:36 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The fact that we’re on the other side of a catastrophic pandemic is because people chose to get vaccinated.
If everyone made the same choice as Kyrie, we’d still be in the worst of it.
The fact that we’re on the other side of a catastrophic pandemic is because people chose to get vaccinated.
If everyone made the same choice as Kyrie, we’d still be in the worst of it.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I can’t find a clip or GIF of it, but Kyrie Irving sitting courtside reminds me of Ari Gold in Entourage saying, “I’ll get out there and shoot a 3 if I want,” at that Laker game with Vince and the boys. – 2:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
“Kyrie will be allowed to hug teammates, take pics w/ fans and get Gatorade from the Nets’ sidelines. However, he is only a spectator who will not be able to play. He is not allowed to participate in basketball activities. He will not be suited up. No sportsball for Kyrie ICYMI.” – 2:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mayor Adams:
“Listen, you’re right. Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
Mayor Adams:
“Listen, you’re right. Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
“Irving is able to move freely inside Barclays Center as a spectator — a special one, at that.” – 2:18 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
How about the first half from these two?
KD – 27 points
How about the first half from these two?
KD – 27 points
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 62, Knicks 60
Kyrie Irving is in the building and is now walking on the court, baseline with his teammates into the locker room. There are #FreeKyrie chants at Barclays Center.
HALFTIME: Nets 62, Knicks 60
Kyrie Irving is in the building and is now walking on the court, baseline with his teammates into the locker room. There are #FreeKyrie chants at Barclays Center.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Knicks 62-60. Kevin Durant already has 27. Brooklyn is low on shooters with no Curry, Irving, Aldridge and Harris. Drummond has 13 down low. Goran Dragic is the only Net not named KD to hit a 3 so far. – 2:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie’s trip to his seats maybe the second-biggest mid-game entrance in Nets’ Barclays history, behind Prince William and Kate showing up in the third quarter to see LeBron and the Cavs in 2014. – 2:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Also strange — they just showed Kyrie on the video board — and there didn’t seem to be much of a response. There were some cheers, and Kyrie touched his heart and seemed appreciative — but you would figure the crowd would have gone wild. That did not happen. – 2:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving and Nets owner Joe Tsai embrace on the sideline during the Nets timeout. Irving also embraced Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s business parter/manager. Barclays Center game operations showed Irving on the JumboTron during break in game action. – 2:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The WiFi at Barclays Center is poor, so my video won’t load. Kyrie walked from opposite-side tunnel, through the left side of the crowd. He dapped up several people standing on the court, then took his courtside seats.
The WiFi at Barclays Center is poor, so my video won’t load. Kyrie walked from opposite-side tunnel, through the left side of the crowd. He dapped up several people standing on the court, then took his courtside seats.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving takes his seat to thunderous applause. pic.twitter.com/DGMNsO3mhS – 2:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Scattered applause when the Barclays Center screen shows Kyrie Irving in the building for the first time this season. #nets pic.twitter.com/MntvMEp2Gm – 2:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Such a strange scene — Cameras following Kyrie everywhere as he talks to some people sitting courtside — while his team is playing a game a few feet in front of him. – 2:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Over the last 4 or 5 games Kevin Durant has been sharing the court with *two* non-floor spacers a lot. Drummond-Brown, or Johnson-Claxton, etc. introducing Ben Simmons eventually may not dramatically alter their spacing/composition. Can use him much like they use B. Brown. – 2:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving with a fashionably late arrival at Barclays Center, going through the crowd. #nets #knickd pic.twitter.com/1C8HhWRg0I – 2:03 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Mitchell Robinson is an unreal athlete, man. Dude can’t even walk without limping, and is blocking KD’s unblockable midrange jumper – 2:02 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving walks to his courtside seats… in his home arena. pic.twitter.com/8NKAHwFrfm – 2:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Holy crap Mitchell Robinson just swatted KD’s jump shot. That nevereverever happens. – 2:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving is in the building. Greeting fans in the stands as he walks to his court side seats opposite Nets bench. – 2:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has entered Barclays. A few “Free Kyrie!” chants have started as he makes his way to his courtside seat. He is sitting right across from the Nets bench. – 2:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving making his way to his seats late second quarter. A “Free Kyrie!” chant breaks out as he walks by. – 1:59 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Gets through the contact… still gets it to fall 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/yKamcdogcf – 1:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Awesome sequence for Nic Claxton. Picks up Barrett on the perimeter and forces a miss. Hits a tough jump hook over Robinson. Then comes up with a steal on the next possession. He did a good job earlier in the year checking Trae, and Luka. Solid effort on Embiid last game. – 1:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks have taken a 42-39 lead here in the 2nd quarter. – 1:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: His godson RJ Barrett just finished for a dunk in transition that makes this a 37-36 game. Barrett’s got 8, Randle’s got 9, and Fournier’s got 12. We’ve got a game. Knicks took full advantage of KD’s minutes on the bench. – 1:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jericho Sims is gonna be really good. If Mitchell Robinson signs elsewhere next season, Sims could be NYK’s center of the future. – 1:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
End of Q1: Nets 35, Knicks 30
Kevin Durant has 16 points on 6/11 FG
Evan Fournier: 12 PTS, 5/6 FG
Seth Curry was a late scratch, but Bruce Brown brought the energy with 7/4/2
End of Q1: Nets 35, Knicks 30
Kevin Durant has 16 points on 6/11 FG
Evan Fournier: 12 PTS, 5/6 FG
Seth Curry was a late scratch, but Bruce Brown brought the energy with 7/4/2
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 35-30. Kevin Durant has 16 points. Brooklyn has eight assists on 13 field goals. Good ball movement so far. No sign of Kyrie Irving yet. – 1:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jericho Sims has the best afro in New York since Jarrett Allen got traded. – 1:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton’s been a beast on the boards these last couple possessions. Particularly impressive because he lacks size against Jericho Sims. – 1:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Fournier with the EARLY hot hand 🔥
Fournier with the EARLY hot hand 🔥
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wonder if Kyrie is checking out the Crown Club before he makes his way to his seats. – 1:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Someone tell Kyrie to wear his jersey and shorts to the game today. – 1:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Knicks 28-24 with 3:38 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant already has 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. – 1:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good to see Jericho Sims go back up aggressively after corralling the offensive board instead of kicking it back out.
Good to see Jericho Sims go back up aggressively after corralling the offensive board instead of kicking it back out.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: After jumping out to a 9-0 lead, we’ve got a 28-24 game here at the 3:38 mark. Kevin Durant’s got 13 but Evan Fournier’s also got 10. Look out for Jericho Sims and Andre Drummond. They’ve got something going against each other right now. – 1:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mitch ➕ Julius putting in the work 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Nk0RUyPnNs – 1:25 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Making things happen on the defensive end 😤 pic.twitter.com/wwYkrMgGmW – 1:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) has now been downgraded to OUT for today’s game vs the #Knicks. – 1:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) will not play today. – 1:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets rolling early — up 9-0 and playing with confidence. This season has been so up and down — but it felt like that Philly game gave them a huge emotional lift. It remains to be seen if they can maintain the momentum, but the group feels like their best is still ahead. – 1:18 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) has been ruled out of today’s game against the Knicks. – 1:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I just watched a Knicks fan wearing an RJ Barrett jersey Moss like 7 fans with one hand for a t-shirt thrown into the stands. Then he gave it to a little kid and went about his business like nothing happened. – 1:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have jumped out to an early 9-0 lead over the Knicks here at Barclays Center. The Nets came to play and have brought energy. If the Knicks don’t up theirs, this one will be over quickly. – 1:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic corner 3-pointer gives the #Nets a quick 9-0 lead over the #Knicks. – 1:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Maybe the Knicks should let their right-handed players shoot. – 1:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“MVP” chants in the building, so maybe Kyrie brought Jokic with him. – 1:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hypothetical: If Kyrie Irving were to walk across the court from is courtside seats and join in the huddle, what happens? Can he do that and just walk back to his seats? Does security have to stop him when the Nets wouldn’t have a problem with it? – 1:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Patty Mills in the Nets’ starting lineup to replace Seth Curry, who has some ankle trouble. – 1:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say starters for today’s game vs. New York:
Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Nets say starters for today’s game vs. New York:
Dragic, Mills, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets, Seth Curry is questionable to play vs. Knicks with ankle soreness. – 1:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable. #Nets #Knicks #nyk #NBA – 1:07 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
As reported on ABC: Kyrie Irving is expected to be in Barclays Center today but he will not be on the bench with the team. He will be sitting in his purchased, courtside seats. – 1:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is now questionable due to left ankle soreness. He’s supposed to start so we’re about to see if he plays. – 1:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable to play tonight with left ankle soreness – 1:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Currently trying to find Kyrie as if he’s Waldo. This will mark his first Nets game of the season…as a fan. On the court, BK is going for its third straight win. With Magic & Blazers this week, the runway is there for some wins. – 12:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Kyrie Irving situation is certainly the center of attention.
Here’s one ? I don’t understand
The Kyrie Irving situation is certainly the center of attention.
Here’s one ? I don’t understand
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie is going to be somewhere in Barclay’s today, even though he can’t play. Taking bets on where he will sit. Courtside? Behind the basket? Luxury suite? Press box? OK, it won’t be the press box. – 12:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: So going forward, what is the path for the Knicks? Are the Nets an example or a cautionary tale? newsday.com/sports/columni… – 12:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving will sit courtside, maskless, to watch Nets game Sunday he can’t play in nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/kyr… – 12:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving is expected to attend today’s Nets game at the Barclay Center as a spectator, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3vcRKGHMie – 12:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Starters for today’s game vs. New York per Nets:
Starters for today’s game vs. New York per Nets:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 12:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
SUNDAY READ: @Rod Boone caught up with @Charlotte Hornets TV voices Eric Collins and Dell Curry of @HornetsOnBally ahead of the pair’s bobblehead game next weekend (3/19 vs. DAL). charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 12:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Obi Toppin (strained left hamstring) is available for today’s game at Brooklyn. – 12:31 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I’m neither a virus expert nor familiar w/ the mayor’s/city’s thinking, but I imagine the logic behind the Kyrie can’t play/can watch thing starts w/ this: You’re more likely to get compliance by threatening a person’s job than threatening their ability to go out. – 12:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Don’t let a senseless NYC rule distract you from the fact that Kyrie Irving willingly chose and continues to choose this path.
It’s a dumb rule.
Don’t let a senseless NYC rule distract you from the fact that Kyrie Irving willingly chose and continues to choose this path.
It’s a dumb rule.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Obi Toppin (hamstring) will be available to play this afternoon vs. Brooklyn. – 12:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Obi Toppin (hamstring) can play today at Barclays Center. – 12:18 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Obi Toppin (strained left hamstring) is available for today’s game at Brooklyn. – 12:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ over the last 8 games:
🔹 26.8 PPG
🔸 7.0 RPG
RJ over the last 8 games:
🔹 26.8 PPG
🔸 7.0 RPG
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on if rivalry game vs. #Nets means any more: “Not really…every game counts the same. You don’t get extra points for a win against a so-called rival or this team is an elite team, this team isn’t, all that stuff. The game counts the same.” #NBA – 12:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1949, the @Los Angeles Lakers George Mikan scored 51 points in a 100-90 win over the Knicks.
It was the third 50-point game in NBA history, and Mikan became the first player to record multiple 50-point games. pic.twitter.com/OPp2w7Lfgs – 12:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games for Bulls fans to keep an eye on with the boys off today and flying to Sac-Town:
Knicks at Nets
Mavs at Celtics
Games for Bulls fans to keep an eye on with the boys off today and flying to Sac-Town:
Knicks at Nets
Mavs at Celtics
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose hasn’t yet been cleared to practice by the NYK medical team, Tom Thibodeau says. Once he’s cleared to practice, Rose would need to re-start the conditioning process before he gets back on the court. – 11:41 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the plan for Ben Simmons this week is to continue to rehab and strengthen his back. Asked what the next step for him, Nash says “rehab and strengthen his back. Continue to get more mobility and more dynamic movement every day.” – 11:40 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash says he hasn’t seen Kyrie Irving yet but expects him at Barclays Center today. Can watch game against Knicks but can’t play in it. – 11:24 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons must continue going through rehab. – 11:24 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says he expects Kyrie Irving to be at Barclays Center in the stands today for Knicks-Nets. Due to his vaccination status and NYC’s vaccine mandates, Irving can’t play on the court today but he can watch the game as a spectator. – 11:22 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he believes Kyrie will be here today at Barclays to watch the game. – 11:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is expected to sit courtside to support teammates at Nets-Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is expected to sit courtside to support teammates at Nets-Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash believes Kyrie Irving is coming to Barclays (for what would be his first appearance as a spectator) isn’t sure if he’s here yet. Doesn’t want to wade into the situation with an opinion. – 11:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he hasn’t seen Kyrie Irving today, but expects him to be in the building as the new rules allow him into Barclays Center, but not on the court. – 11:21 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back at Barclays for one more — Knicks and Nets in an early matinee. pic.twitter.com/XhAlmQyHfW – 11:20 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I’m just going to stay out of it.”
“I’m just going to stay out of it.”
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Hosting #HoopStreams today with @djacoby and @Nick Friedell for Knicks vs Nets! See you at 12:30 ET on ESPN Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and ESPN App! pic.twitter.com/OMaGEnsVWs – 10:54 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce they’ve recalled Day’Ron Sharpe from Long Island for today’s game. He’ll rejoin LI in a day or two when the Nets head to Orlando. – 10:50 AM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Play the @NewYorkLottery scratch-off to instantly win prizes, including Nets tickets, autographed merch, and more! – 10:45 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks play 7th straight road game today – technically – with no more margin for error #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/13/roa… – 10:17 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Nets have a chance to severely damage NYK’s Play-In hopes today; New York struggled in the fourth yet again vs. MEM on Friday but they’ve largely played like a different team post All Star break; IND’s Terry Taylor making an impact: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:05 AM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Ending the weekend with some hoops!
@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/GP1ydWmngO – 10:00 AM
Ending the weekend with some hoops!
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Game day in BK.
🏀 vs. Nets
🕗 1:00 PM ET
📺 ABC
Game day in BK.
🏀 vs. Nets
🕗 1:00 PM ET
📺 ABC
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will be without LaMarcus Aldridge for at least another week nypost.com/2022/03/13/net… via @nypostsports – 8:34 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Playoff situations, not rivalry, will be motivation for #Nets, #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/13/pla… via @nypostsports – 8:33 AM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
good morning, Brooklyn!
good morning, Brooklyn!
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NCAA Selection Sunday: How and What to Watch – The New York Times
NCAA Selection Sunday: How and What to Watch – The New York Times
