Kyrie Irving purchases courtside seats for Nets vs. Knicks, expected to attend game

Malika Andrews: As reported on ABC: Kyrie Irving is expected to be in Barclays Center today but he will not be on the bench with the team. He will be sitting in his purchased, courtside seats.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Knicks, 88-83, entering the 4th quarter. This is what happens when Kyrie Irving isn’t available: Kevin Durant has 40 points on 15/29 FG, but the Nets are clinging to a 5-point lead against a lesser opponent. Bruce has 15, Andre has 16.
Fournier + RJ + Julius = 59 PTS. – 2:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is sitting with @Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s longtime business partner. – 2:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As far as optics go, Kyrie+Nets are making a solid point about strangeness that he can watch his team from floor, but still can’t play. But the fact that an actor from ‘Stranger Things’ just got more of an ovation than he did after being shown on video board doesn’t exactly help – 2:48 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant has to be great without Kyrie in order to be in a tight game with the Knicks. Does not bode well for the playoffs, except that Kevin Durant is often great. – 2:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The fact that we’re on the other side of a catastrophic pandemic is because people chose to get vaccinated.
If everyone made the same choice as Kyrie, we’d still be in the worst of it.
There is nothing to #FreeKyrie from except living with the consequences of his own decision. – 2:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I can’t find a clip or GIF of it, but Kyrie Irving sitting courtside reminds me of Ari Gold in Entourage saying, “I’ll get out there and shoot a 3 if I want,” at that Laker game with Vince and the boys. – 2:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving paid for courtside tickets to attend Knicks-Nets game at Barclays Center nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 2:30 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
“Kyrie will be allowed to hug teammates, take pics w/ fans and get Gatorade from the Nets’ sidelines. However, he is only a spectator who will not be able to play. He is not allowed to participate in basketball activities. He will not be suited up. No sportsball for Kyrie ICYMI.” – 2:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mayor Adams:
“Listen, you’re right. Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
pic.twitter.com/fISUXCDNia – 2:25 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
“Irving is able to move freely inside Barclays Center as a spectator — a special one, at that.” – 2:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 62, Knicks 60
Kyrie Irving is in the building and is now walking on the court, baseline with his teammates into the locker room. There are #FreeKyrie chants at Barclays Center.
At this point the mandates are foolish. He is here & on the court. Why can’t he play? – 2:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Knicks 62-60. Kevin Durant already has 27. Brooklyn is low on shooters with no Curry, Irving, Aldridge and Harris. Drummond has 13 down low. Goran Dragic is the only Net not named KD to hit a 3 so far. – 2:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie’s trip to his seats maybe the second-biggest mid-game entrance in Nets’ Barclays history, behind Prince William and Kate showing up in the third quarter to see LeBron and the Cavs in 2014. – 2:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Also strange — they just showed Kyrie on the video board — and there didn’t seem to be much of a response. There were some cheers, and Kyrie touched his heart and seemed appreciative — but you would figure the crowd would have gone wild. That did not happen. – 2:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving and Nets owner Joe Tsai embrace on the sideline during the Nets timeout. Irving also embraced Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s business parter/manager. Barclays Center game operations showed Irving on the JumboTron during break in game action. – 2:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The WiFi at Barclays Center is poor, so my video won’t load. Kyrie walked from opposite-side tunnel, through the left side of the crowd. He dapped up several people standing on the court, then took his courtside seats.
Vax mandate allows Irving to sit 2 ft away, but not play. – 2:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving takes his seat to thunderous applause. pic.twitter.com/DGMNsO3mhS – 2:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Scattered applause when the Barclays Center screen shows Kyrie Irving in the building for the first time this season. #nets pic.twitter.com/MntvMEp2Gm – 2:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Such a strange scene — Cameras following Kyrie everywhere as he talks to some people sitting courtside — while his team is playing a game a few feet in front of him. – 2:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving with a fashionably late arrival at Barclays Center, going through the crowd. #nets #knickd pic.twitter.com/1C8HhWRg0I – 2:03 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving walks to his courtside seats… in his home arena. pic.twitter.com/8NKAHwFrfm – 2:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving is in the building. Greeting fans in the stands as he walks to his court side seats opposite Nets bench. – 2:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has entered Barclays. A few “Free Kyrie!” chants have started as he makes his way to his courtside seat. He is sitting right across from the Nets bench. – 2:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving making his way to his seats late second quarter. A “Free Kyrie!” chant breaks out as he walks by. – 1:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 35-30. Kevin Durant has 16 points. Brooklyn has eight assists on 13 field goals. Good ball movement so far. No sign of Kyrie Irving yet. – 1:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wonder if Kyrie is checking out the Crown Club before he makes his way to his seats. – 1:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Someone tell Kyrie to wear his jersey and shorts to the game today. – 1:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“MVP” chants in the building, so maybe Kyrie brought Jokic with him. – 1:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hypothetical: If Kyrie Irving were to walk across the court from is courtside seats and join in the huddle, what happens? Can he do that and just walk back to his seats? Does security have to stop him when the Nets wouldn’t have a problem with it? – 1:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
As reported on ABC: Kyrie Irving is expected to be in Barclays Center today but he will not be on the bench with the team. He will be sitting in his purchased, courtside seats. – 1:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Currently trying to find Kyrie as if he’s Waldo. This will mark his first Nets game of the season…as a fan. On the court, BK is going for its third straight win. With Magic & Blazers this week, the runway is there for some wins. – 12:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Kyrie Irving situation is certainly the center of attention.
Here’s one ? I don’t understand
Why is Irving allowed to attend work (and practice) at the Nets practice facility that is located in Brooklyn but not play home games that are also located in Brooklyn? – 12:58 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie is going to be somewhere in Barclay’s today, even though he can’t play. Taking bets on where he will sit. Courtside? Behind the basket? Luxury suite? Press box? OK, it won’t be the press box. – 12:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving will sit courtside, maskless, to watch Nets game Sunday he can’t play in nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/kyr… – 12:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving is expected to attend today’s Nets game at the Barclay Center as a spectator, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3vcRKGHMie – 12:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I’m neither a virus expert nor familiar w/ the mayor’s/city’s thinking, but I imagine the logic behind the Kyrie can’t play/can watch thing starts w/ this: You’re more likely to get compliance by threatening a person’s job than threatening their ability to go out. – 12:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Don’t let a senseless NYC rule distract you from the fact that Kyrie Irving willingly chose and continues to choose this path.
It’s a dumb rule.
But Kyrie isn’t a victim or martyr here either. – 12:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash says he hasn’t seen Kyrie Irving yet but expects him at Barclays Center today. Can watch game against Knicks but can’t play in it. – 11:24 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says he expects Kyrie Irving to be at Barclays Center in the stands today for Knicks-Nets. Due to his vaccination status and NYC’s vaccine mandates, Irving can’t play on the court today but he can watch the game as a spectator. – 11:22 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he believes Kyrie will be here today at Barclays to watch the game. – 11:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is expected to sit courtside to support teammates at Nets-Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.
Irving is able to attend the game as a spectator, move freely, maskless … but cannot play due to private sector mandate. – 11:21 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash believes Kyrie Irving is coming to Barclays (for what would be his first appearance as a spectator) isn’t sure if he’s here yet. Doesn’t want to wade into the situation with an opinion. – 11:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he hasn’t seen Kyrie Irving today, but expects him to be in the building as the new rules allow him into Barclays Center, but not on the court. – 11:21 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I’m just going to stay out of it.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving not being allowed to play at Barclays Center. – 11:20 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Toronto passing Cleveland would be big for the Nets since they wouldn’t have to travel to Toronto for the play-in and not have Kyrie in that game. Instead would face Cleveland with Kyrie. – 11:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Just like us all, Andre Drummond still doesn’t understand why Kyrie Irving can’t play home games.
Andre Drummond: “MAKE IT MAKE SENSE…”
Via Instagram pic.twitter.com/qSQNdYuIpi – 10:02 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It wouldn’t be too complicated if Kyrie Irving had just gotten the vaccine but you really can’t make sense of a policy that allows him to sit in the stands to watch a college basketball game but prohibits him from playing a NBA game in the same building. pic.twitter.com/YwLmEokIKP – 9:02 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kyrie is sitting inside Barclays for the Duke game but can’t play there tomorrow against the Knicks. Makes perfect sense. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Under the current vaccine mandate, Kyrie Irving is only eligible for 4 of the Nets’ last 15 games. They won 2 out of 3 with him. It’s time to find out what they are without him. For @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Why are the @Brooklyn Nets so dangerous in the post-season?
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla it’s because of performances like Kyrie Irving this past Tuesday night
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/cEzCaSZltg – 5:45 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
No surprise, but Kyrie Irving is out against the Knicks tomorrow. He’ll be allowed to sit on the bench and watch, though. – 3:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
No LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Ben Simmons (back) or Kyrie Irving (ineligible) tomorrow against the Knicks. – 3:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets PR:
Status Report for Knicks game:
Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT
Duke Jr. (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 3:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report against the Knicks tomorrow: Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT
Duke Jr. (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving scored a career-high and franchise-record 57 points in a win over the Spurs.
Irving shot 7-7 on 3P and 10-10 on FT. He and Steve Smith are the only players in NBA history to make at least five 3P and 10 FT in a game without a miss. pic.twitter.com/0yYAF1e0nQ – 2:31 PM
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving scored a career-high and franchise-record 57 points in a win over the Spurs.
Howard Beck: “Kyrie Irving can play tomorrow — get vaccinated,” says @NYCMayor . -via Twitter @HowardBeck / March 13, 2022
Anthony Puccio: On NBA Today, Woj said there’s “optimism” around the Nets, league office, and players association that Kyrie Irving will be full-time. -via Twitter @APOOCH / March 10, 2022