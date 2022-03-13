Lakers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-37) play against the Phoenix Suns (14-14) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (9:00 pm ET)
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Prediction: LeBron gets assist No. 10,000 in the first quarter. He knows when he’s close to a milestone and tends to try to get them over with early in games. – 9:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dallas erased a 13-point deficit during today’s win in Boston.
Per @EliasSports, the Mavericks now lead the @NBA in double-digit comeback wins this season:
*14, Dallas
13, Miami
13, Phoenix pic.twitter.com/2lqFVDgUWI – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans already have 11 steals late 3Q (Alvarado 4, Hayes 2, Graham 2). Their season high is 17 at Phx on Nov. 2 – 8:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Monty Williams about Stanley Johnson and Austin Reaves (shocker). Williams said he’s noticed both guys for sure watching the Lakers lately. Said Reaves plays hard, especially on defense, where he noted how he stays in front of the ball and works off ball. – 8:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James vs. Deandre Ayton.
#Suns #Lakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/0jSeR9iJop – 8:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Suns:
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 8:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers staying with the small ball lineup to start in Phoenix. Frank Vogel noted that LAL is 7-4 this season when LeBron James starts at the 5 pic.twitter.com/26aLabXZSn – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was also asked about the idea that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s playoff series against the Lakers.
The fact that he’s wearing his WD > WS hat while giving his answer is a just a happy coincidence. pic.twitter.com/Hh7RBfFuzs – 8:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
A hunger to learn.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/67napZ6wDF – 8:17 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young’s 33 points in the first half are tied for the third-most points this season in any half, per @StatMuse.
Giannis (35)
Tatum (34)
LeBron (33)
Randle (33)
Those were each done in the second half, so Trae has now scored the most points in a first half this season. – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker getting ready for #Lakers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/b4d6tamTSM – 8:13 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anthony Davis to begin on the court workouts tomorrow. The sooner he gets back, the quicker he gets re-injured… – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They have great depth.” Frank Vogel on #Suns. pic.twitter.com/9bUgC0CL8T – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll never know.” #LakeShow coach Frank Vogel when asked if #Lakers beat #Suns in playoffs last year with healthy Anthony Davis.
Hurt knee LA up 2-1. Lost last 3. Davis returned Game 6, but re-aggravated it.
Monty Williams was asked same thing. Noted Chris Paul was hurt, too. pic.twitter.com/et2RwkEPNA – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Opinion: Can these LeBron James-led #Lakers beat these #NBA-best Suns a series? (w/video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It continues to amuse that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s first-round playoff series to everyone in LA while Chris Paul played 5.5 of those 6 games with one arm – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans outscored the Rockets, 12-2, in the first minute after Jae’Sean Tate picked up his third foul and sat. He has 11 points in 12 minutes, and plays defense. – 7:58 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has poured in 20-or-more points in a first half for the 10th time this season, tied with Devin Booker and Joel Embiid for the most 20+ point first halves in the NBA this season. – 7:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one” – 7:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns hosting some individual workouts pregame pic.twitter.com/8a4se8xm18 – 7:49 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Tradition
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/enQ9KTfSbb – 7:49 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Asked by @Dave McMenamin for a percentage level of confidence that he will return, Anthony Davis says “I don’t know and I would love to say 100” percent, but knows there’s only so many games left.
But he also says about his potential to return this season: “I’m very optimistic about it.” – 7:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he’s “very optimistic” that he’s going to return this season, but he said he’s not 100 percent confident because there are only 16 regular-season games remaining. – 7:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis, speaking to us for the first time since his foot injury, said he’s stating to “Feel good … the swelling has definitely decreased … Got cleared today to do some shooting tomorrow. So I’m getting there.”
He said the main thing the last month was reducing swelling. – 7:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, speaking for the first time since the injury: “I feel good. The swelling has decreased. The function of my foot has increased” – 7:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is set to resume on-court shooting drills on Monday, per Frank Vogel. That will be close to the 4-week mark (Davis was hurt on Feb. 16). – 7:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor is guaranteed to get an offensive rebound whenever he’s on. Lol you can book it! #Pacers – 7:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, who suffered a sprained mid foot on Feb. 16, will resume on-court activities Monday with spot shooting, according to Frank Vogel. This does not guarantee Davis can return this season but things are moving in a positive direction. “100% maybe,” Vogel said of AD. – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On court work and spot shooting
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will start to do those things tomorrow in the process of returning from a mid-foot sprain.
Will be first court work him. #Suns #Lakers #LakeShow – 7:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said Anthony Davis will begin on-court activity tomorrow with spot shooting. – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will begin on-court work (spot shooting) tomorrow. – 7:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s going to begin on-court work tomorrow.” – 7:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James will play tonight for Laker vs. Suns, per Frank Vogel, and then see how Bron feels for Monday game against Raptors. – 7:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With the Lakers entering a back-to-back tonight in PHX and tomorrow at home vs. TOR, Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play tonight and will see how his left knee feels tomorrow to determine his playing status – 7:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel said LeBron will play tonight, and they’ll see about tomorrow against the Raptors. AK – 7:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play tonight against Phoenix and then see how he feels tomorrow ahead of the Toronto game. – 7:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play tonight and see how he feels tmw. – 7:32 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
A medical expert believes LeBron James’ injury awareness bodes well for the #Lakers
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/medical-expert… – 7:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Suns coach Monty Williams on a top priority vs. the Lakers: “What they do in transition is key to their success.”
He expanded by pointing out that LeBron, of course, is the key there, and building a wall with eyes on him at all times is key. – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Iffe Lundberg won’t be here in a couple of weeks, #Suns officials said. Signed to a two-way deal. In Denmark having to get to states. – 7:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns say new two-way signing Iffe Lundberg is going through the visa process to get to Phoenix from Denmark. Could be a couple weeks. – 7:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Iffe Lundberg probably won’t be able to join the team for a couple of weeks as he goes through the process of getting a visa – 7:12 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝟑-𝐏𝐓 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐭
Come to @FootprintCNTR from 3/13 through 3/17, place any $100+ bet on the bracket with at least +400 odds, & register at https://t.co/9reDSzi9nk to get your spot on the court!
@FDSportsbook | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/4yuhgIxCm3 – 7:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Headed west for the week. ✈️
CHI ➡️ SAC ➡️ UTA ➡️ PHX pic.twitter.com/MkbaaDSuaE – 6:46 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is questionable vs. Lakers Monday (knee); Anunoby and Flynn are out. – 6:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
‘You know pretty much every play is going’ to Herro. And opponents helpless to prevent it. Interesting stuff on Herro from Haslem (who ‘co-signed’ this), Doc Rivers, Lowry, Booker, more. And more Markieff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics lose their third straight game on a number retirement day at the Garden.
Cedric Maxwell’s (to KG and Minnesota in 2003)
Paul Pierce’s (to LeBron and Cleveland in 2018)
Kevin Garnett’s (to Luka and Dallas today) – 6:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Don’t forget to pickup tonight’s IOG and be sure to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/SHR90fveK8 – 5:09 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
KD, per our research folks: 3rd player in NBA history w/multiple 50-point games with three different teams (Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James). – 5:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sorry, let’s try this again. At 37-30, the Raptors became the FIFTH team to hit the over on their preseason win total (36.5), joining Cleveland, Memphis, Phoenix AND Minnesota. They still have 15 games left. – 4:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Was a heckuva trip through Phoenix and Denver for the Raptors. Led to one undeniable fact, which we try to explain here as we’re off to LA
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 4:30 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant raised his scoring average from 29.00 to 29.59 PPG.
Updated scoring title race
LeBron: 29.71
Giannis: 29.68
Embiid: 29.68
Durant: 29.59
Minimum games required is 58. The most KD can play is 55.
However, if his total points divided by 58 is most, he can still win. – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Quick trip to the desert 🏀🏜️
⏰: 6:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:00 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It would be great if more people spoke of LeBron & MJ with this level of respect & reverence instead turning everything into a stupid comparison. You can appreciate one – or both!!! – without hating on another. pic.twitter.com/JjHeC7Yezl – 3:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple 50-point games this season:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/PK232lzzK9 – 3:45 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pistons at Celtics – TD Garden – March 13, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Dallas – Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Dallas: Reggie Bullock, Marquese Chriss pic.twitter.com/KYdubHMsWH – 3:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Mavericks starters:
Dwight Powell
Dorian Finney-Smith
Spencer Dinwiddie
Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic – 3:02 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James is proving he continues to evade Father Time.
#Lakers #Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-p… – 2:59 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
How wonderful is this? Bismack Biyombo donates his NBA salary to build a hospital in the DRC talkbasket.net/141908-bismack… – 2:58 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Cameras are rolling on Mark Shah for episode 3 of The Lake Show Tour with @Delta. pic.twitter.com/58jYyYuanp – 2:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Saturday’s @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast breaking down Friday’s win over the Wizards, LeBron going for 50, the return of Kuzma and KCP, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 2:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie’s trip to his seats maybe the second-biggest mid-game entrance in Nets’ Barclays history, behind Prince William and Kate showing up in the third quarter to see LeBron and the Cavs in 2014. – 2:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis reportedly out of walking boot, taking steps to return to play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/ant… – 2:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had 27 points and 13 assists in a 105-92 win over the Sonics.
Johnson recorded his 5,000th career assist, becoming both the fastest (472 games) and youngest (26 years, 211 days) player in NBA history to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/uEzI4Ljvpg – 2:01 PM
