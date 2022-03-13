LeBron James will play tonight vs. Suns

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Suns 79, Lakers 56
LeBron has 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. He’s the first member of the 10K points, 10K rebounds and 10K assists club. Malik Monk has 13 points. LA’s FT advange (18-24 compared to 3-3) has kept this from being a 30-plus-point deficit. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers’ defensive issues are to some degree baked into the cake, particularly when it comes to giving up size. But the Lakers can’t have a lineup with Dwight and Bradley, but without LeBron or Russ to orchestrate offense. Disaster waiting to happen. AK – 10:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I bet when LeBron and Carmelo talked about closing their careers together they envisioned being surrounded on the floor by bigger players than Avery Bradley, Malik Monk + THT – 9:58 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s so cool that Carmelo got to make the basket that turned into assists No. 10,000 for LeBron. Not only are they close friends, but he is one of the only other players still left that were in the league when he got assist No. 1. – 9:52 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
LeBron is drawing fouls every time down the court right now, lead is down to 18. Lakers up 16-3 in free-throw attempts early – 9:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Pre Lakers PR, Lebron now the only player in NBA history with 10,000+ Points, Rebounds & Assists in his career… – 9:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James is the 7th player in NBA history with 10,000+ career assists. He joins John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson and Magic Johnson. LeBron is the only player in NBA history with 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists in his career. pic.twitter.com/c5OxMtj8ro – 9:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Gonzaga/Georgia State will be closer than Suns/Lakers and Georgia State doesn’t have LeBron James – 9:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/WS4RLdQ9hx – 9:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his second assist of the night, LeBron James recorded his 10,000th career assist and became the only player in NBA history with 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists in his career, via Lakers PR. – 9:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
That assist gives LeBron James two for the game and 10,000 for his career, making him the 7th player in NBA history to reach the plateau. He’s the 1st player in league history to reach the 10,000 mark in all three major statistical categories of points, rebounds and assists – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Suns 48, Lakers 22
An absolutely brutal quarter for the Lakers. One of their worst of the season. Phoenix scored more points in the paint (24) than Los Angeles has total points. They also have 17 fast-break points. LeBron and Russ each have 7 points. – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron snapped a big Suns run (14-0) with a jumper, as LAL now trail 16-8 five minutes into this one. – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns on a 6-0 run to take an 8-6 lead. Phoenix only shooting 4-for-12, but they’re hitting the offensive glass hard. LeBron’s effort getting back on defense seems suboptimal – 9:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL open with a 6-2 edge in Phoenix, as LeBron, Westbrook and Monk all score at the rim. – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Prediction: LeBron gets assist No. 10,000 in the first quarter. He knows when he’s close to a milestone and tends to try to get them over with early in games. – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers staying with the small ball lineup to start in Phoenix. Frank Vogel noted that LAL is 7-4 this season when LeBron James starts at the 5 pic.twitter.com/26aLabXZSn – 8:32 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Opinion: Can these LeBron James-led #Lakers beat these #NBA-best Suns a series? (w/video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James will play tonight for Laker vs. Suns, per Frank Vogel, and then see how Bron feels for Monday game against Raptors. – 7:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With the Lakers entering a back-to-back tonight in PHX and tomorrow at home vs. TOR, Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play tonight and will see how his left knee feels tomorrow to determine his playing status – 7:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel said LeBron will play tonight, and they’ll see about tomorrow against the Raptors. AK – 7:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play tonight against Phoenix and then see how he feels tomorrow ahead of the Toronto game. – 7:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play tonight and see how he feels tmw. – 7:32 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
KD, per our research folks: 3rd player in NBA history w/multiple 50-point games with three different teams (Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James). – 5:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It would be great if more people spoke of LeBron & MJ with this level of respect & reverence instead turning everything into a stupid comparison. You can appreciate one – or both!!! – without hating on another. pic.twitter.com/JjHeC7Yezl – 3:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie’s trip to his seats maybe the second-biggest mid-game entrance in Nets’ Barclays history, behind Prince William and Kate showing up in the third quarter to see LeBron and the Cavs in 2014. – 2:10 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Opinion: Phoenix #Suns facing the legend who is LeBron James (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is now the #NBA’s third-leading scorer at 29.67 points per game. The #Lakers’ LeBron James leads the league at 29.70 and the #Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is second at 29.68 in a tight scoring race. – 9:18 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wow. LeBron for 50 one night, Josh Hart for 50 the next. Who knew – 11:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New video: With 40-year-old Drew Gooden and 25-year-old Stanley Johnson there as former and current teammates in the building respectably, showing the breadth of LeBron James’ remarkable ride, the 37-year-old Lakers star showed out once again on Friday. pic.twitter.com/9DyM3H1iBk – 9:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
