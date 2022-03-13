Markieff Morris on Nikola Jokic: 'I don't want to hear from him'

Ira Winderman: Asked if he heard from Nikola Jokic during these four months off, Markieff Morris said, “F–k, no, I don’t want to hear from him. He did what he did. It is what it is.”
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the Nuggets being punked by the Raptors tonight:
-Joker has to make himself more available
-Not a happy return for Will Barton
-Bad Boogie
-Good Bones
-Please get healthy…please denverstiffs.com/2022/3/13/2297… – 4:35 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on Joel Embiid: “… He’s a great player, great. Like, foreal, great, great player. He can do everything on the floor, who is controlling the game, who is in conversation for MVP and the best player in the league. He’s so dominant. … I like to play with the best.” – 12:39 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic with a glowing answer about his respect level for Joel Embiid. Said he loves to play against the best and said there’s a big “mutual respect” between the two of them. – 12:32 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Markieff Morris doesn’t want to hear from Nikola Jokic. And trust us, he hasn’t, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3179764/2022/0… – 12:31 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Markieff Morris tonight about the schematics of where he’s most comfortable offensively:
“We like to hit the pocket pass to be able to have a big to make plays. I fit that spot perfect.”
“I’m pissed because I feel like we would lose when I get the f*ck back.” pic.twitter.com/L38zLhVTJE – 12:12 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Last night the Raptors got one of their best wins of the season. Minutes in the game:
Pascal Siakam — 41 minutes
Gary Trent Jr. — 40 minutes
Scotty Barnes — 38 minutes
2nd night of a B2B IN DENVER & those three ALL played more minutes than Nikola Jokic. – 12:07 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone acknowledged he needed to get Jokic back into the game earlier tonight since the “wheels were falling off” throughout the fourth quarter. – 12:07 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of details and reaction and takeaways from Heat’s loss to Minnesota, including revelations from Lowry (about shooting) and Morris (about Jokic aftermath): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:03 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse says his starting lineup changes were “a big gamble”, especially with Birch playing so well in Phoenix last night, but he thought Achiuwa’s quickness and improved shooting might make for a better matchup vs Jokic. Wanted Brooks out there to help space the floor without FVV. – 11:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic took no shots in the fourth. Denver being incapable of throwing an entry pass over length really hurt, but they also didn’t look for him. It’s always weird to see that. Denver got outrebounded 50-39 and no Nugget but Jokic had more than 5. Rough night on the glass killed em – 11:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What a meltdown from Denver. Nuggets get outscored 34-16 in the 4th. Raptors finish with 23 offensive rebounds for 30 second chance points. Nikola Jokic did not attempt a shot in the 4th quarter. Inexcusable. – 11:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they get embarrassed on their home floor 127-115 by the Toronto Raptors:
-Jokic took zero shots in the 4th quarter
-Offense was not the problem
-Defensive rebounding was the reason they lost this one pic.twitter.com/0powe0Uxxc – 11:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Extremely disappointing 4th quarter for Denver. Didn’t like the failure to get Jokic back in earlier in the 4th (aka call a timeout) but based on what Denver did after that it wouldn’t have helped. They needed Take-over Mode Jokic & instead got Turnover Barton, and took the loss. – 11:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In the span of 26 hours, the Raptors beat the NBA-best Suns and the Jokic-led Nuggets (in altitude) on the road, without their all-star Fred VanVleet in one game and OG Anunoby in both. Not a bad weekend of work. – 11:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 113-104 loss to Timberwolves: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Heat, minus Butler, sputters at close.
2. Morris embraced upon return.
3. Markieff then sounds off.
4. Tyler Herro does hit part.
$. Adebayo get his numbers. – 11:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Far too little Jokic in the 4th. Toronto is doing a great job of denying, but Denver has to get him the ball. – 11:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Morris couldn’t sleep for 2 weeks after the incident (not for physical reasons). His grandfather implored Morris to move on. And no, Jokic has never apologized to him: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me when Malone is letting Jokic just sit at the scorer’s table for a few minutes, then at the timeout is pissed, then out of the timeout doesn’t call anything to get the ball to Joker. Some days I just don’t get it. – 11:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
as much as i love the bench’s run, need pascal out there asap with jokic and barton back – 11:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors’ (primarily) bench unit just outscored Denver 18-8 in nearly 6 Jokic-less minutes to begin the 4th quarter. Great stuff from Boucher, Young, Birch and Banton. The reigning MVP is checking back in for the Nuggets with Toronto up by 4, 6 minutes left. – 11:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Everything notable that Markieff Morris just said in his first public comments since the Jokic incident and first game after missing 58. He discusses how he felt about Jokic incident, his health, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Markieff Morris about the basketball side of things, and if that mid-range slip is when he’s most comfortable offensively:
Says he can do a lot of things, but the pocket passes on this team open that up
Adds: “Of course we have to lose when I get the f*ck back.” – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough night. Been frustrated by lack of no-calls, isn’t hustling back on defense and isn’t hiding his emotions at all. Goes to the bench and Joker’s back in.
#Nuggets down four with 6:13 left. – 11:05 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough night. Been frustrated by lack of no-calls, isn’t hustling back on defense and isn’t hiding his emotions at all. Goes to the bench and Joker’s back in.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris on Jokic situation
“For the first two weeks, I probably didn’t sleep…I moved past it. Took me a while.”
Asked if Nikola Jokic reached out to him:
“F*ck no.”
Markieff Morris on Jokic situation
“For the first two weeks, I probably didn’t sleep…I moved past it. Took me a while.”
Asked if Nikola Jokic reached out to him:
“F*ck no.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Asked if he heard from Nikola Jokic during these four months off, Markieff Morris said, “F–k, no, I don’t want to hear from him. He did what he did. It is what it is.” – 11:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Did Morris hear from Jokic? “[Bleep] no, I don’t want to hear from him.” – 11:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris to the podium
Jokes that this will be the first and last time he’s probably seen at the postgame podium with top players
“Y’all will see me when I win the chip. I’ll be back then.” – 11:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is in the middle of another third-quarter takeover. He’s got nine points in eight third-quarter minutes. Also with three rebounds and three assists in the period. – 10:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I said I’d try not to quote tweet dumbs this year, so I’ll just point out that Jokic just threw a perfect 85-foot chest pass to BONES. – 10:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The angle of Jeff Green’s cut was perfect to sneak down the baseline and, of course, Jokic found him for an easy bucket. – 10:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic will attempt his 8th and 9th free-throws of the game out of this timeout. He’s been getting a better whistle of late — averaged 10 free-throw attempts per game during Denver’s 4-game in 5-night stretch. – 10:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
76-76, but Nuggets shooting free throws the rest of the third. Jokic is good. – 10:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes has taken man-sized screens from Jokic and Biyombo on back-to-back nights. This one was legal. – 10:25 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets trail the Raptors 65-63 at the halftime intermission.
Denver started slow but has fought back to get into the game.
Jokic is up to 17 points & 5 rebounds. Monte added 8.
The bench unit provided energy with Bones, JaMychal & Jeff Green with 6 apiece. – 10:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Raptors 65-63:
-Joker: 17-5-3 on 7/10 FG, attempted 0 threes tonight
-Bones has 5 assists. He and Monte getting into the lane have done the best jobs breaking down the zone
-Denver’a attempted just 11 threes. pic.twitter.com/k8SkFHwyww – 10:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Raptors with 15 second-chance points, and #Nuggets with eight TOs for 14 points.
If it wasn’t for Joker (17 points), this would be a much different game. Raps up 65-63 at the break. – 10:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 65-63 at the half.
Jokic: 17 points, five rebounds, three assists.
Siakam: 23 points, five assists, three rebounds
Barnes: 16 points, five rebounds, four assists – 10:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Delightful half
Siakam’s got 23, Barnes has 16, 5r, 4a; Jokic’s got 17 and Raptors up 65-63 – 10:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jokic is the third-best boundary-breaking big man on the floor.
*hides* – 10:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 3, 7 minutes ’til half.
Barnes now at 11, Siakam 16, about time for Jokic to check back in, I’d presume – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets bench manages two points (Boogie) over the final three minutes of the first quarter, and Raps take 28-25 lead.
Denver with 9 assists in 1Q, but four TOs for six Raps points hurting them so far.
Also, Joker is Jokering (10 points, 10 minutes). – 9:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Very entertaining quarter ends with Raptors up 28-25
Siakam’s got 12, Jokic 10 – 9:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fun quarter. Raps up 28-25. Siakam has 12, Barnes has 6-3-3, Jokic has 10-3-2. – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s nice how clearly Bones understands Jokic needs the ball as often as possible. He works to get the ball back to the MVP on a consistent basis when their minutes overlap. – 9:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first nine minutes tonight: 10 points (5-6 shooting), 2 rebounds, 3 assists. He’s scored or assisted on 8 of Denver’s first 11 baskets. – 9:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors blow an easy transition bucket on a very bad Siakam lob to Boucher; Nuggets turn into an even easier transition bucket on a Joker layup
Very cool game, Raptors up 1 at second timeout – 9:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That is crazy manipulation from Joker. Looked for all the world like a DHO was coming, and Jeff Green slipped right to the cup instead. Of course, Joker found him. – 9:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like Denver to remember to get the ball to Jokic rather than give up 9-0 runs. – 9:20 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic came out looking like he’s gonna score 50 tonight and then didnt touch the ball for 5 straight possessions. – 9:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic wasn’t a fan of that last Davon Reed 3-point attempt from the left wing. Reed’s starting in place of Austin Rivers tonight. It’s his 5th start of the year. – 9:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa is by any standards a very large man; he’s dwarfed by Jokic – 9:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is undefeated when he gets to an uncontested floater. His touch might be the best in basketball from 6-10 feet. – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
One possession, one bucket for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets against Toronto. – 9:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Looking forward to see if Davon Reed once again takes full advantage of his minutes. He’s starting for Aaron Gordon tonight and should get some open shots playing alongside Jokic. – 9:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’ve got the over-under at 3.5 on the number of times Jokic does something that makes me slam my hand to my head in amazement tonight. – 9:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Toronto
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Davon Reed
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris enters with 4:03 left in first and Heat down 24-14. First game since Nov. 8,m when neck met Jokic. – 8:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nick Nurse on Nikola Jokic: “There just doesn’t seem to be much that bothers him. He brings the ball up the floor and pressure doesn’t bother him, doubles don’t bother him. If you stay off him on the perimeter, he makes you pay. If you press up on him on the perimeter he drives.” – 8:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Markieff Morris to return after missing 58 games due to whiplash from Jokic hit nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/12/mar… – 7:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fact that the Heat will have a Gabe Vincent-Tyler Herro-Markieff Morris-Dewayne Dedmon bench unit on a night they’re down some key pieces is absolutely wild lol – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra noted that Markieff Morris is in game shape already since he’s been putting in the work
He’s been doing contact work – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Markieff Morris has been doing contact recently. Also said Morris is in game shape, with all his behind-the-scenes workouts. – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris is ready to make his return tonight vs. Timberwolves after missing the last four months of games. The latest on where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Markieff Morris missed 58 games because of Nikola Jokic’s cheap shot that was in response to his cheap shot. That’s crazy, man. – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris returns
PJ Tucker immediately questionable for potential much needed time off
Interested to see how he looks – 5:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Markieff Morris has missed Miami’s last 44 games, but he’s been cleared to play tonight against Minnesota – 5:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing over four months due to whiplash from Nikola Jokic’s push, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris will return to lineup tonight vs. Minnesota. – 5:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game against Minnesota … Morris’ first game since the early season Nikola Jokic shove.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris is back and available for the Heat tonight after missing the last four months of games. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris is back for the Heat and will be available tonight vs. Wolves. – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First, Victor Oladipo’s return. Now, a potential Markieff Morris return? The latest and what it means for the Heat with just four weeks left in the regular season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for tonight vs. ‘Wolves:
Jimmy Butler (toe): out
Victor Oladipo (rest): out.
Caleb Martin (knee): out.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning): out.
Javonte Smart (G League): out.
Kyle Guy (G League): out. – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves:
Victor Oladipo (knee injury recovery) out
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) out
Jimmy Butler (toe irritation) out
Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) out
Javonte Smart and Kyle Guy also out – 1:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler, Oladipo, Martin, Markieff M all out tonight for Heat against Wolves. – 1:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris all out tonight for Heat. – 1:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.8
5. Luka Doncic: 14.6
6. Trae Young: 14.0
7. Ja Morant: 13.8
8. Jayson Tatum: 13.7
9. Stephen Curry: 13.6
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.0
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/fvftiUAMbL – 11:10 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: First, Victor Oladipo’s return. Now, a potential Markieff Morris return? The latest and what it means for the Heat with just four weeks left in the regular season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:54 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s win over the Cavaliers, and how Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler took the game over in the second half miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, items on Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and more in here – 9:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris about to make Heat whole? Plus thoughts on Heat-Cavaliers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:54 AM
With the injury finally behind him, Morris told the Herald he would like to move on from Jokic: “For the first two weeks, I probably didn’t sleep based on that happening to me and not being able to control the situation,” Morris said. “One of the first times in my life I couldn’t control something. I moved past it. It took me a while. My grandfather called me a bunch of times and told me to move on. That’s what I did.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 13, 2022
Now you have rivalries like the Jokic brothers vs. Miami. They’re different these days. Jimmy Butler: I don’t think that’s a rivalry. It sounds good. But I don’t even want to get into it. He’s a hell of a player. -via complex.com / February 8, 2022