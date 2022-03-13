Mavericks vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (41-26) play against the Boston Celtics (27-27) at TD Garden
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 23, Boston Celtics 24 (Q2 06:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics are honoring the amazing Heather Walker (@hwalker22) today as she raises money to benefit brain cancer research. You can donate at celtics.com/m4h and double your donation impact with gifts being matched up to $100K by the Celtics Shamrock Foundation. – 4:21 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Doncic has returned to the Dallas bench with a big wrap around his left leg – 4:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić will be available to return to today’s game in Boston. – 4:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luka Doncic is available to return, per the Mavs. Getting a heavy wrap put on his left leg while on the bench though. – 4:18 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Everyone tries to trap Tatum but I’m not sure I’ve seen a team do it as aggressively as the Mavs are. There are two guys swarming to him on every catch. – 4:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics haven’t scored in five minutes. Not really generating many good looks either. – 4:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dinwiddie keeps trying to ISO on Horford and it keeps ending poorly for him. – 4:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford is just a monster defensively so far like heard the Smart/Rob DPOY conversation and is saying “what about me?” – 4:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 20-18 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Horford – 6 points
Celtics – 38.1% shooting
Celtics – 3-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Doncic – 7/3/3
Brunson – 5 points
Mavericks – 36.8% shooting
Mavericks – 2-11 three-pointers
Mavericks – 4 turnovers – 4:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“This guy isn’t crazy…he’s crazy about winning.” – Former #Celtics head coach Doc Rivers on Kevin Garnett. – 4:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka to the locker room. Left hammy looks to be the issue. Mavericks down 20-18 at end of the quarter. – 4:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Luka Doncic headed off, and that may be it for him today. Looked like he pulled that left hamstring. Tried to play through it, but was clearly in a lot of discomfort. – 4:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Pistons 53, Clippers 39 | Half
Reggie 1-6 (0-3); Zu 1-4; Nico 0-2; Luke 1-6 (0-4); Boston 1-3; TMann and Hart 1-2; Coffey 2-6 (and 0-3) … where would they be without Mook?
Morris is 5 for 10, 2 for 3 and 3-3 for a much-needed 15. – 4:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Now Luka Doncic has gone back to the Mavs locker room after being subbed out. – 4:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Luka Doncic, after grabbing at his left hamstring for the past few minutes, checks out of the game and walks right past the Dallas bench and back to the locker room. – 4:08 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Doncic, after grabbing back of his left leg, is headed to the locker room. – 4:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Donicc has been grabbing at his left hamstring. He just subbed out with 39.1 seconds left in Q1, earlier than his normal rotation, and headed straight back to the locker room. – 4:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Luka Doncic leaves the game holding his left leg/hamstring area. He’s walking straight back into the locker room – 4:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Luka is favoring his hamstring and heads to the bench. #Celtics #Mavericks – 4:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“A guy that…continues to inspire me.” – Grant Williams on Kevin Garnett. – 4:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luka Doncic is limping back to the Mavs huddle for this timeout. Stopped and was holding the back of his left leg, above the knee. Maybe a hamstring is bugging him? – 4:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It figures right after Kevin Garnett popped up on the jumbotron for the first time today, the #Celtics almost immediately forced a turnover. – 4:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
That had to be the most nifty 2-block sequence of Maxi Kleber’s career. – 4:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka is very frustrated with the Celtics turnovers right now. – 4:01 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
“He played with incredible energy every night” — Hubie Brown praising Kevin Garnett #Celtics #Mavs #MFFL #NBA – 4:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to a fair start. Luka’s two free throws bring them within 18-14 with 4 minutes left in the quarter. – 4:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White’s decision-making speed is so quick. Catch and go, whether it’s a pass, drive or shot. – 3:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The only thing better for #Celtics fans than having KG being honored today, is having Ray Allen in the building along with many of KG’s other teammates for his jersey retirement. – 3:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Al Horford 3-3 from the floor, with two rebounds, an assist and a brilliant defensive possession on Luka Doncic to force a turnover.
On a day the Celtics are honoring an old guy, Al doing his part to maintain the theme. – 3:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Standing ovation for Kevin Garnett during the timeout. Ray Allen is here sitting next to Perk. Surreal atmosphere. #Celtics #Mavericks – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great energy for the Celtics on both ends so far. They looked pretty locked in with their halfcourt defense. Just need to stop with the live-ball turnovers. – 3:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just tied Wesley Matthews for 20th on Mavs’ career steals list (264).
Rev up that DPOY campaign. – 3:53 PM
Luka Doncic just tied Wesley Matthews for 20th on Mavs’ career steals list (264).
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Here are the gifts the Celtics will present Kevin Garnett today when he gets his #5 jersey retired today in Boston. pic.twitter.com/C4lrG6RuJv – 3:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics will let Powell take all the three-pointers he wants. – 3:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tremendous start for Al Horford who got things going with two nice post ups and a great job switching onto Luka and forcing the turnover – 3:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The first two possessions for Boston, the Celtics are playing the “mismatch” game, going straight at Luka D. who is defending Al Horford. The result? Horford with 4 pts, on 2/2 shooting. – 3:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Knicks-Nets went down to the final buzzer, excited for Celtics-Mavs, which is now underway on Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement day. And Luka Doncic hits a 3-pointer in front of Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce, who are sitting together courtside. – 3:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: #Warriors respond to skid, #Celtics crack Top 10 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:45 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Going full beans* on a Sunday.
*watching the Celtics while eating baked beans – 3:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple 50-point games this season:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bringing the energy to the lockerroom ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IKC7IaUwn8 – 3:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ray Allen has just arrived at TD Garden. #Celtics #Mavericks – 3:43 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
As part of today’s KG celebration, this quote now sits above the front door leading to the Celtics’ locker room at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/3P29f1ir7l – 3:40 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
When the Celtics acquired KG in 2007, I think we all knew that one day they’d celebrate his career by giving him an “NFT gift basket” pic.twitter.com/kXnQSevfzM – 3:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Luka Doncic has led his team to contender status in the West
Mavs HC Jason Kidd tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson when it’s all said and done Luka will be up there with the great ones. #MFFL
Hear the Mavericks-Celtics game right NOW on NBA Radio!
🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/sc6EOjuVEW – 3:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Celtics gave Kevin Garnett a slew of gifts today for his jersey retirement, including a custom engraved bottle of Cincoro Extra Añejo Tequila. I find that awesome. – 3:21 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Kevin Garnett will receive a “replica of the retired number 5 banner, which is framed with authentic parquet flooring from the 2007-08 championship season,” among other gifts today, per the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/prMO4zcC6D – 3:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Powell, Doncic, Dinwiddie, Brunson
BOS starters: Tatum, Horford, Williams, Brown, Smart
2:40 tip @theeagledallas – 3:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The next generation of Celtics legends… pic.twitter.com/GWVuzfwEUF – 3:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pistons at Celtics – TD Garden – March 13, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Dallas – Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Dallas: Reggie Bullock, Marquese Chriss pic.twitter.com/KYdubHMsWH – 3:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Mavericks starters:
Dwight Powell
Dorian Finney-Smith
Spencer Dinwiddie
Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic – 3:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/mjTGtE1Hpv – 3:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Celtics despite not owning any franchise record.
He holds 19 different franchise records for the Timberwolves.
Set the date @Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/ygYUAdvs58 – 2:55 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Heather Walker, the Celtics VP of PR diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of brain cancer, will be honored during today’s game. The team will match all donations, $ for $, to the Heather Walker Glioblastoma Fund at Dana Farber until March 27. Go to celtics.com/m4h. – 2:53 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs will have Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith available today in Boston after missing Friday night’s win in Houston due to injuries. Reggie Bullock is out due to personal reasons. Today’s game is an ABC exclusive at 230. Our BSSW telecast returns Wednesday at the Nets – 2:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have two 3-point killers in Boston today.
Luka Doncic has game-winning 3s in 2 of the last 3 games vs. Celtics.
And asst coach Kristi Toliver hit a OT-forcing 3 and the deciding FTs to win Maryland the 2006 national championship over Duke (!) in this arena.
Go Terps. pic.twitter.com/ePXumzna5h – 2:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: With Bullock out Mavs will start Dinwiddie rather than Josh Green, as he wants to see hm along side Doncic and Brunson from the start. That Dinwiddie has been great as a starter avg 25 pts-5.3 asst on 48% FG 40% 3pt might have something to do with it. – 2:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Brunson and DFS will return to Mavs’ lineup after 1 game injury/rest.
Spencer Dinwiddie will take spot of Reggie Bullock (personal reasons), first time Mavs have started their 3-PG lineup.
Kidd: “We need to see if we start all 3 of them, what that looks like.” – 2:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) out today vs. Boston. Finney-Smith and Brunson good to go. – 2:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith will play, per Mavs coach Jason Kidd. – 2:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) will both be available for today’s game in Boston. – 2:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
5 has joined the other numbers outside the Hub pic.twitter.com/LXGAUzQwTx – 2:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Celtics Nation welcomed @KevinGarnett5KG to the family with open arms and he did not disappoint ☘️ pic.twitter.com/LwEe6cjocA – 2:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Jayson Tatum is averaging 40 PPG in March.
We’re giving away $150 https://t.co/gd8GLy82JY voucher to whoever can guess how many points Tatum will score today. pic.twitter.com/qJerwBAsUE – 2:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says that whenever our legends are in the building, “It’s good for that to rub off on the guys and see the tradition, the history, the winning ways that have been here.” – 1:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Awesome sequence for Nic Claxton. Picks up Barrett on the perimeter and forces a miss. Hits a tough jump hook over Robinson. Then comes up with a steal on the next possession. He did a good job earlier in the year checking Trae, and Luka. Solid effort on Embiid last game. – 1:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that the plan is for Kevin Garnett to talk to the Celtics before the game today. – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he thinks the Celtics players will stick around for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement after this afternoon’s game. But Udoka is focused on the game first: “Everything is more enjoyable if you win.” – 1:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka says Kevin Garnett may speak to the current Celtics before the game. – 1:47 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Since Dec. 31, the Suns have the best record in the NBA at 26-7. Next on the list are the #Mavs and Celtics at 25-8 each. The Mavs and Celtics play each other today at 2:30 in Boston on ABC. – 1:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
enter arm wrestling contests with KG at your own risk 💪🏿😂 pic.twitter.com/OCiERYHtEe – 1:30 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Garnett is the greatest player — BY FAR — in Timberwolves history.
On the day the Celtics raise his No. 5 to the rafters in Boston, we offer an explanation for why KG’s No. 21 isn’t hanging in Minnesota.
✍️ @GMcGregor21
sportingnews.com/us/amp/nba/new… – 1:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wish I was there for @KevinGarnett5KG jersey retirement in Boston. Was an honor to cover a star who played every game as if it was his last one. Super competitive star who cared much more about winning and defense than scoring. KG is the engine behind the 2008 #Celtics title. pic.twitter.com/0HQ6RHCSaP – 1:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
:24 seconds with @Tim Hardaway Jr ⏱️
We asked Timmy some rapid fire questions 👇
@tissot | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qgPlxFMEKt – 1:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
SUNDAY READ: @Rod Boone caught up with @Charlotte Hornets TV voices Eric Collins and Dell Curry of @HornetsOnBally ahead of the pair’s bobblehead game next weekend (3/19 vs. DAL). charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 12:31 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
While you wait for today’s game, maybe my favorite column I’ve ever written about Penny Hardaway. Not sub only! About his astonishing grace and patience with selfie seekers. Never seen anything like it. Enjoy! dailymemphian.com/article/3568/C… – 12:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reggie Bullock is out today vs. Celtics for personal reasons, according to Mavs’ latest injury report.
Big loss for defense vs. Jayson Tatum, and makes the likely return of Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) more important.
Hope all is OK for Reggie. – 11:59 AM
Reggie Bullock is out today vs. Celtics for personal reasons, according to Mavs’ latest injury report.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games for Bulls fans to keep an eye on with the boys off today and flying to Sac-Town:
Knicks at Nets
Mavs at Celtics
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️5️⃣ Celtics vs @Dallas Mavericks
⏰ 3:30PM
📺 @ABC
🎙 @985TheSportsHub & ESPN Radio
5️⃣ Catch the number retirement ceremony postgame on @NBCSBoston
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/TyX5CFddqK – 11:40 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A matinée in Boston.
🆚 @Boston Celtics
⌚️ 2:30PM CT
📺 @abcnetwork
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/nQUe1eG3HU – 11:29 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Celtics are retiring Kevin Garnett’s jersey today.
In 2008 playoffs, Celtics were +10.7 pts/poss with him on floor and -11.1 pts/poss with him off.
That 21.8 point swing was BY FAR biggest on team.
By comparison, the on/off swings for rest of Big 3…
Allen: 9.8
Pierce: 6.8 – 11:27 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI from @ByNateUlrich: Cleveland #Browns trade for Dallas #Cowboys‘ Amari Cooper, let Jarvis Landry seek trade beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 11:11 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Join us at ArtPark Trinity Groves for a Mavs Watch Party 📺
Watch us take on the Boston Celtics TODAY @ 2PM!
@ModeloUSA | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/zcIiRf1RQw – 11:00 AM
Join us at ArtPark Trinity Groves for a Mavs Watch Party 📺
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) is now out for today’s game against the Celtics. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith remain questionable. – 10:55 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
An underappreciated part of Kevin Garnett’s Celtics tenure: His two-man press conferences with Paul Pierce youtu.be/bb-WjfHbpjw – 10:52 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
with the celtics retiring kevin garnett’s number today, a reminder that you can’t tell the story of the nba without mentioning this man: gq.com/story/kevin-ga… – 10:43 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs had their appetizer in HOU, now the main course of the 5 game road trip starts in Boston, the similarities in their stories are so striking, right down to their identical interconference records of 11-11. @PeasRadio pre at 2. Tip w/Brad & me at 2:40 @theeagledallas – 10:13 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
I doubt he has the time and/or desire for this, but @Dirk Nowitzki for Grand Marshall of any and things Dallas forever
instagram.com/reel/CbBg3clgo… – 10:07 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics later today.
Former Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders tells @Rick Kamla and @Mitch Lawrence how Garnett was ahead of his time #RaisedByWolves #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/SXPQaTCzkN – 10:00 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
For the passion,
For the memories,
For 17 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IoFP56ZeEt – 9:38 AM
