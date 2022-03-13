Montrezl Harrell leaves Klutch Sports for QCSports

Montrezl Harrell leaves Klutch Sports for QCSports

Quinton Mayo: Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell has switched representation from Klutch Sports to @QCSports. Harrell, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’s averaging 14.1 points on 64.5% shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Man seeing some throwback pics going up today from my Ville days, extremely blessed and always love.
The REAL ones know in the city! 502
Love always L1C4! – 3:12 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Lock in on the apex – 1:24 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell has switched representation from Klutch Sports to @QCSports.
Harrell, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’s averaging 14.1 points on 64.5% shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. pic.twitter.com/I1tzJNOofU1:24 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes with the rare two-hand volleyball like rejection of Montrezl Harrell at the rim. – 8:28 PM

