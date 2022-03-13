Optimism that Rudy Gobert will not miss any more time

March 13, 2022

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
There’s optimism that Jazz C Rudy Gobert will not miss any more time due to the left foot strain that caused him to be a late scratch last night, sources said. Utah hosts the Bucks on Monday. – 2:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jordan Clarkson getting whatever he wants vs. the Kings with 24 at half. And no Rudy Gobert.
Kings are wasting another great game by De’Aaron Fox. 22/6 so far. Since the Sabonis trade he’s averaging 28.2 points plus 6.5 assists with only 2.5 turnovers. Kings are only 4-9 though. pic.twitter.com/1BjUjZMgy910:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Best Western Conference unit:
#Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
#Warriors: Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green.
#Grizzlies: Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Jr., Adams.
#Jazz: Conley, Mitchell, Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Gobert.
Or different unit/different West team? – 10:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kings up 42-37 after 1Q. Sans Gobert and Conley, Jazz allow a 174 DRtg so far, but Clarkson is carrying them offensively on the other end. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Paschall and Jordan Clarkson are Utah’s first subs tonight with Gobert/Conley/Forrest out. Paschall is playing center. – 9:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No Gobert or Conley tonight for the Jazz. It’s the Damian Jones vs. Hassan Whiteside battle that you’ve all been waiting for. – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Utah Jazz has ruled out Rudy Gobert (left foot first metatarsal phalangeal joint sprain) and Mike Conley (rest) for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert is now OUT tonight with a left foot metatarsal Phalangeal joint sprain. So … where the toes meet the foot, basically. – 8:16 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert (left foot strain) is out tonight against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert has been downgraded to OUT tonight with a left foot sprain. That brings the grand total to no Conley, Gobert or Trent Forrest along rotation players for the Utah Jazz – 8:15 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert is ALSO out for tonight’s game against the Kings.
Left foot metatarsal sprain. – 8:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert is out tonight. – 8:15 PM

More on this storyline

Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert is playing tonight vs. the Rockets -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 14, 2022
Ben Anderson: Rudy Gobert did practice for the @Utah Jazz today. He’s missed nine straight games with a calf strain, and the Jazz are 5-4 in his absence. #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / February 13, 2022

