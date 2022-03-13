Pacers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (23-45) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 13, 2022
Indiana Pacers 106, Atlanta Hawks 118 (Q4 06:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young is at the table with 7 minutes left. Pacers have stayed within arm’s reach. – 8:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese is heating up a bit, but the Hawks still lead 113-102 with about 8 minutes to play. #Pacers – 8:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Gallinari drove the lane, pump faked, pump faked again, didn’t like what he saw, and threw it off a Pacer leg to get the ball back and avoid a 3-second violation. – 8:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks got a tech for their second delay-of-game violation of the game. – 8:48 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Pacers did everything they could to stop Trae and he still got to 41 through three quarters. – 8:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Hawks 105, #Pacers 92
Difference in this game is Trae Young and turnovers. He has 40 points, and Indiana has committed 13 turnovers leading to 21 points for Atlanta. – 8:46 PM
End of 3Q: #Hawks 105, #Pacers 92
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will take a 105-92 lead vs. the Pacers into the fourth quarter.
Trae Young has 41 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 from 3, 10-10 FT). – 8:45 PM
Hawks will take a 105-92 lead vs. the Pacers into the fourth quarter.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has notched his 23rd career game with 40+ points, surpassing Tracy McGrady for sixth-most in NBA history for any player age 23 or younger. – 8:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae is getting a lot of attention a long way from the basketball goal. pic.twitter.com/QAso2vjP91 – 8:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers staying within reasonable distance because although the Hawks are 15/26 from 3, the Pacers have made 50%, 12/24. Down 12.
Can they sustain enough to make another run, especially given their unique situation? – 8:40 PM
Pacers staying within reasonable distance because although the Hawks are 15/26 from 3, the Pacers have made 50%, 12/24. Down 12.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter has now connected on at least four three-pointers in three straight games. It’s the first time in his career Huerter has knocked down at least four triples in three consecutive outings. – 8:38 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young, for all the elite scoring and passing, is also super fast. He broke away for that last break layup like the Pacers were my age. – 8:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic has tied Josh Smith for 17th on the Hawks all-time 3FGM list (267). He’s also extended his made triples streak to a career-high 29 straight games – tied for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. – 8:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers cut the lead to 7 twice, but it’s back up to 12. Trae Young has 37. – 8:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Per Hawks PR, Trae’s 33 points was the most by a player in a first half this season. – 8:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young became the first player in the NBA this season to score at least 33 points in an opening half. Young’s the fifth player to do so in either half this season (done four times in second half). – 8:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Pacers have made this a 10-point game, outscoring the Hawks 18-10 to start the third quarter, and Nate McMillan calls timeout. – 8:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers showing some life. They’ve cut the lead to 87-77 after that Oshae Brissett 3. – 8:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
think this one may have touched the ceiling
@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/toQhxtJoi3 – 8:28 PM
think this one may have touched the ceiling
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored 77 points in the first of half tonight’s contest, marking a season-high for points in either half. Atlanta’s previous season-high was 76 points, set on 2/8 against Indiana. – 8:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young tallied 33 points on 9-13 FG, 7-9 3FG and 8-8 FT in the first half. It’s the first time in his career he’s notched 30+ points on 7+ triples in a single half, while his 33 points marks a career-high for points in a single half (previously 31, done twice). – 8:22 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young’s 33 points in the first half are tied for the third-most points this season in any half, per @StatMuse.
Giannis (35)
Tatum (34)
LeBron (33)
Randle (33)
Those were each done in the second half, so Trae has now scored the most points in a first half this season. – 8:15 PM
Trae Young’s 33 points in the first half are tied for the third-most points this season in any half, per @StatMuse.
Giannis (35)
Tatum (34)
LeBron (33)
Randle (33)
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young with 33 points in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Crf6StI5MS – 8:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Hawks up 77-59 on the Pacers at the half. Trae Young had 33 (!) points and could not miss. He was unbelievable. Washington, Hield, and Jackson were all in double figures for the Pacers, but Indiana had 10 first half turnovers. Tough game, circumstanially, for the Pacers. – 8:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Hawks 77, #Pacers 59
Trae Young is going off. He has 33 points and seven 3s. (Incoming 50-ball?)
Buddy Hield has 16, Duane Washington Jr. 11 and Isaiah Jackson 10. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: #Hawks 77, #Pacers 59
Trae Young is going off. He has 33 points and seven 3s. (Incoming 50-ball?)
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Taking your Hawks questions for the podcast (new episode will come out tomorrow!)
Any thoughts/questions/concerns about the team, send them my way!
Oh btw, Hawks lead the Pacers 77-59 at halftime and Trae Young is utterly dominating (33 points, 9-13 FG, 7-9 from 3, 8-8 FT) pic.twitter.com/1ZOisnjXVb – 8:06 PM
Taking your Hawks questions for the podcast (new episode will come out tomorrow!)
Any thoughts/questions/concerns about the team, send them my way!
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young has 33 points on 9/13 shooting and is 7/9 from 3.
It is halftime.
Hawks up 77-59 over the Pacers – 8:06 PM
Trae Young has 33 points on 9/13 shooting and is 7/9 from 3.
It is halftime.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Trae Young carving up the Pacers and in a nice groove.
33pts in the FIRST HALF, 7 for 9 from range. Hawks up 77-59.
He’s been very good against the Pacers — typically going for 30+ pts and 10+ asts. – 8:05 PM
Trae Young carving up the Pacers and in a nice groove.
33pts in the FIRST HALF, 7 for 9 from range. Hawks up 77-59.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae has 31 in the first half and he’s headed to the FT line in the half’s final seconds. – 8:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Trae Young just had a nasty crossover on Terry Taylor before pulling up and draining a 3. He’s got 28 and the #Pacers trail 72-58. – 8:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first block of the game, Clint Capela has recorded his 700th career rejection. – 7:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has poured in 20-or-more points in a first half for the 10th time this season, tied with Devin Booker and Joel Embiid for the most 20+ point first halves in the NBA this season. – 7:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Trae Young now up to 20 points with four 3s. #Pacers trail 57-43. – 7:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
perfecting the pick and roll
@Isaiah Jackson pic.twitter.com/A4Gz05gjzp – 7:48 PM
perfecting the pick and roll
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor is guaranteed to get an offensive rebound whenever he’s on. Lol you can book it! #Pacers – 7:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Hawks 37, #Pacers 28
Buddy Hield and Duane Washington Jr. have 7 and 6 points, respectively.
Indiana committed 7 turnovers. – 7:34 PM
End of 1Q: #Hawks 37, #Pacers 28
Buddy Hield and Duane Washington Jr. have 7 and 6 points, respectively.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela swiped three steals in tonight’s opening quarter, marking the second time in his career he’s recorded at least three steals in a single quarter (12/17/18, 2nd quarter). He’s the first Hawks center to notch 3+ steals in a first quarter since Al Horford (2/9/10). – 7:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 37, Pacers 28
Trae Young had 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 from 3, 1-1 FT), 2 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes. – 7:32 PM
After the first quarter: Hawks 37, Pacers 28
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with his third turnover of the first quarter. #Pacers guard just looks out of sync. – 7:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no John Collins, De’Andre Hunter is playing backup 4 and Delon Wright is in the rotation. – 7:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A fan just won Bad Bunny tickets here in Atlanta, and that might be the best fan gift I’ve seen all season. – 7:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has now scored 10-or-more points in a career-high 114 straight games, marking the fifth-longest such scoring streak in franchise history. – 7:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Keifer Sykes checking in Tyrese Haliburton. Duane Washington Jr. subs in for Oshae Brissett. #Pacers – 7:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Trae Young is something else, man. Throws an alley-oop assist to Clint Capela. #Pacers call timeout trailing 13-5. – 7:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the evening, Kevin Huerter has extended his made triples streak to 18 straight games – the third-longest streak of his career. – 7:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with two careless turnovers early. That last one led to an and-1 layup by Trae Young, #Pacers trail 11-5. – 7:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett doing Oshae Brissett things with a putback dunk to start. Trae Young answers with a 3. #Pacers – 7:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Unbelievably, this has happened twice in OKC in the last two seasons. There was the orange/red debacle here last season when the Hawks were in town. – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Hey Folks, maybe don’t have both teams wear white. Yet another uniform malfunction dating back to last year with Atlanta and OKC. – 7:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Pacers will start:
Oshae Brissett
Terry Taylor
Isaiah Jackson
Buddy Hield
Tyrese Haliburton
with a bench of
Keifer Sykes
Jalen Smith
Duane Washington Jr.
They won shorthanded in SA last night, but lost Bitadze and Duarte since then. – 6:45 PM
Pacers will start:
Oshae Brissett
Terry Taylor
Isaiah Jackson
Buddy Hield
Tyrese Haliburton
with a bench of
Keifer Sykes
Jalen Smith
Duane Washington Jr.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Terry Taylor
— Isaiah Jackson – 6:41 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Terry Taylor
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starters
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/mj3NswswIt – 6:40 PM
tonight’s starters
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Duarte, who scored 15pts in 34mins last night, ruled out in Atlanta — along with Bitadze, Stephenson and regulars.
So, the Pacers have 8 available players. Sykes, Washington Jr, Smith off bench.
Haliburton, Hield, Brissett, Taylor (who didn’t play last night) and Jackson start. – 6:39 PM
Duarte, who scored 15pts in 34mins last night, ruled out in Atlanta — along with Bitadze, Stephenson and regulars.
So, the Pacers have 8 available players. Sykes, Washington Jr, Smith off bench.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A few pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸 Threw some #FeetHeat 🔥🔥 in there as well.
#Pacers | #Hawks pic.twitter.com/3MtY4WNChW – 6:35 PM
A few pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸 Threw some #FeetHeat 🔥🔥 in there as well.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Pacers:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 6:35 PM
Hawks starters vs. the Pacers:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pacers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
John Collins is out for tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM
Hawks starters vs. Pacers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sweet Lou! Nobody has scored more points off the bench in #NBA history.
#Hawks | #Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/hWc22HSWBp – 6:30 PM
Sweet Lou! Nobody has scored more points off the bench in #NBA history.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers are on a very unique back-to-back. Lost an hour because of the time change from CT to ET going from San Antonio to Atlanta and then lost another hour because of daylight savings.
Personally, I’m feeling it a bit. But hey, this is the NBA!
📸 me pic.twitter.com/bWjNKYpb7d – 6:21 PM
The #Pacers are on a very unique back-to-back. Lost an hour because of the time change from CT to ET going from San Antonio to Atlanta and then lost another hour because of daylight savings.
Personally, I’m feeling it a bit. But hey, this is the NBA!
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Lance Stephenson and assistant Jannero Pargo. Stephenson is missing his fourth straight game due to a left ankle sprain, but this is a good sign. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/EtM6UmyrAh – 6:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has connected on at least one three-pointer in a career-high 28 straight games. His 28 consecutive games with at least one triple is tied with Mookie Blaylock for the sixth-longest such streak in franchise history. – 6:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The loss also ends the Celtics streak of 12 consecutive wins against teams currently in the playoff/play-in.
It’s the Celtics’ first such loss since January 28th in Atlanta. – 6:06 PM
The loss also ends the Celtics streak of 12 consecutive wins against teams currently in the playoff/play-in.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze and Lance Stephenson are OUT, per Rick Carlisle. Chris Duarte is a game-time decision. #Pacers – 5:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze and Lance Stephenson won’t play tonight in Atlanta. Chris Duarte is a game-time decision. – 5:58 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has recorded 5 straight point/assist double-doubles against the Pacers, including 4 straight 30+ point, 10+ assist outings. Young’s 4 consecutive 30p/10a games marks the longest such streak for any player against an opponent since the NBA-ABA merger, per @EliasSports. – 5:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The last time Atlanta and Indiana met on 2/8, the Hawks dished out a season-high 36 assists. It marked the fourth-most assist in a single game against the Pacers in franchise history. In those two games, Atlanta (2-0) is averaging 123.5 PPG and 30.0 APG (.545 FG%, .500 3FG%). – 5:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is out for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan said. – 5:18 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won 12 of its last 14 games played at State Farm Arena – the most home wins in the NBA since 1/17.
Game Notes vs. Indiana: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:04 PM
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won 12 of its last 14 games played at State Farm Arena – the most home wins in the NBA since 1/17.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Purdue fans celebrate Trevion Williams like Pacers fans do Lance Stephenson off the bench — one of the loudest applauses of the game as he checks back in. – 4:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“Wash is an aggressive player that’s fearless and unselfish. He gives himself a chance to get going every night.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on undrafted rookie Duane Washington Jr.
Indiana is back in action tonight against Trae Young and the #Hawks. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:29 PM
“Wash is an aggressive player that’s fearless and unselfish. He gives himself a chance to get going every night.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on undrafted rookie Duane Washington Jr.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Atlanta (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Questionable (sore left toe)
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Lance Stephenson – Questionable (left ankle sprain) pic.twitter.com/DPcnES4cHT – 3:28 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Atlanta (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Questionable (sore left toe)
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (sore right foot)
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Justise Winslow are out for Monday’s game in Atlanta. – 3:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are questionable to play tonight against the Hawks.
Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 2:22 PM
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are questionable to play tonight against the Hawks.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let’s go back-to-back.
📍: State Farm Arena
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/AKtLfTEwWO – 2:17 PM
let’s go back-to-back.
📍: State Farm Arena
📺: @BallySportsIN
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Awesome sequence for Nic Claxton. Picks up Barrett on the perimeter and forces a miss. Hits a tough jump hook over Robinson. Then comes up with a steal on the next possession. He did a good job earlier in the year checking Trae, and Luka. Solid effort on Embiid last game. – 1:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🔊 @Indiana Pacers Assistant Coach @jboucek tells @Sarah Kustok what challenges she faced navigating her career and being a mom.
Hear “Count It – A Celebration of Women in Basketball” with Sarah Kustok every Friday in March at 12:30pET.
#WHM pic.twitter.com/fo3mWWak61 – 1:21 PM
🔊 @Indiana Pacers Assistant Coach @jboucek tells @Sarah Kustok what challenges she faced navigating her career and being a mom.
Hear “Count It – A Celebration of Women in Basketball” with Sarah Kustok every Friday in March at 12:30pET.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 119-107 win over the Hawks.
Westbrook became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Jason Kidd. pic.twitter.com/ra65eqlXvJ – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 119-107 win over the Hawks.
