Pistons to have strong interest in Mitchell Robinson

Early free-agent rumble to pass along involving those same Knicks: Detroit is said to have a strong interest in unrestricted free agent-to-be Mitchell Robinson.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD coulda dunked this near the top of the square over Mitchell Robinson. Lol pic.twitter.com/QnvZJB33xo – 2:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant, my goodness. What a dunk. Mitchell Robinson knew better. – 2:39 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Mitchell Robinson is an unreal athlete, man. Dude can’t even walk without limping, and is blocking KD’s unblockable midrange jumper – 2:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Holy crap Mitchell Robinson just swatted KD’s jump shot. That nevereverever happens. – 2:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jericho Sims is gonna be really good. If Mitchell Robinson signs elsewhere next season, Sims could be NYK’s center of the future. – 1:42 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Bruh Mitchell Robinson just put Jaren in a headlock and no call – 10:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson in the third quarter:
11 rebounds, six offensive rebounds, 4 blocks, four assists.
He’s been handling Steven Adams. – 9:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Mitchell Robinson has 11 rebounds. No Grizzlies starter has more than four right now. Not the kind of numbers you usually see with the Grizzlies. – 9:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyle Anderson gets busy on defense. That was a hell of a block at the rim on Mitchell Robinson – 8:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are the starters for Memphis-NY Knicks.
Knicks: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.
Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Ziaire WIlliams, Desmond Bane, Ja Morant. Set your fantasy lineups and betting plans accordingly. – 7:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson’s continued #Knicks growth not stopping free-agency departure rumors #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/11/mit… – 4:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson raising free agency value with greatest stretch of career nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:44 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson is playing the best basketball of his career “by far,” he says.
Story here on the Knicks center: https://t.co/2v8TM6dn3s pic.twitter.com/Yk8lBooHcc – 8:20 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson’s rousing night against Memphis sparked his current surge that is upping his value as a free agent. Now Morant-Adams are ready for the Mitchell rematch #Grizzlies #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/10/kni… – 12:16 AM
More on this storyline
It is unclear whether center Nerlens Noel will play again. He has been shut down with plantar fasciitis and didn’t sit on the bench at Dallas or Sacramento. Noel has played in just 25 games in a train wreck of a season, a crash that puts the pressure on team president Leon Rose to lock up Robinson early if he can. -via New York Post / March 11, 2022
Scotto: I spoke to five NBA executives, and I asked them what in their mind is Mitchell Robinson’s projected free agency value as of today? According to those executives, his worst-case scenario is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but generally, the projected range for him is between $12-13 million annually, which would be more than what Nerlens Noel got previously in free agency with the Knicks. Most executives think with the Knicks having Robinson’s Bird Rights, most around the league don’t see him walking for nothing. -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2022
Scotto: One executive told me, “I think the Knicks re-sign him and maybe overpay to do so to keep him as an asset. It’ll be a tough negotiation given what they gave Nerlens Noel.” Another executive said, “He’s talented as a rim protector and elite on the offensive glass. He’s good offensively in the dunker area, and he can finish at a high clip, but he has no perimeter game and has a bit of an injury history.” -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2022