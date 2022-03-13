Ray Allen attends Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony

Keith Smith: Ray Allen is at TD Garden for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement.
The Celtics honored the utterly amazing Heather Walker today as Hero Among Us.
With a KG-like fervor, Heather is raising awareness and money for brain cancer research. Shamrock Foundation is matching donations up to 100K. If you can:
The Celtics honored the utterly amazing Heather Walker today as Hero Among Us.
With a KG-like fervor, Heather is raising awareness and money for brain cancer research. Shamrock Foundation is matching donations up to 100K. If you can:
Doc Rivers, at the end of a video message for Kevin Garnett: “Every coach in America – in the world – should have a chance to coach Kevin Garnett, the greatest teammate to ever play the game.” – 4:11 PM
“This guy isn’t crazy…he’s crazy about winning.” – Former #Celtics head coach Doc Rivers on Kevin Garnett. – 4:11 PM
“A guy that…continues to inspire me.” – Grant Williams on Kevin Garnett. – 4:06 PM
It figures right after Kevin Garnett popped up on the jumbotron for the first time today, the #Celtics almost immediately forced a turnover. – 4:02 PM
“He played with incredible energy every night” — Hubie Brown praising Kevin Garnett #Celtics #Mavs #MFFL #NBA – 4:00 PM
The only thing better for #Celtics fans than having KG being honored today, is having Ray Allen in the building along with many of KG’s other teammates for his jersey retirement. – 3:58 PM
Ray Allen & Paul Pierce in the house pic.twitter.com/AmL3N13XEX – 3:57 PM
Big ovation for KG during a timeout, then cheers for Ray Allen back at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/bnBhIHZ2cl – 3:57 PM
First time they put Kevin Garnett up on the Jumbotron, he gets a standing ovation. – 3:56 PM
Standing ovation for Kevin Garnett during the timeout. Ray Allen is here sitting next to Perk. Surreal atmosphere. #Celtics #Mavericks – 3:56 PM
The first of many standing ovations for Kevin Garnett today during the first timeout – one that gets even louder once Garnett stands up and recognizes the crowd.
Followed by another big ovation when Ray Allen was shown on the jumbotron, sitting with Kendrick Perkins. – 3:55 PM
The first of many standing ovations for Kevin Garnett today during the first timeout – one that gets even louder once Garnett stands up and recognizes the crowd.
Strong ovation for Ray Allen as he’s shown on Jumbotron with Kendrick Perkins. – 3:55 PM
Monster standing ovation for Kevin Garnett during his first appearance on the Garden Jumbotron tonight. – 3:55 PM
Here are the gifts the Celtics will present Kevin Garnett today when he gets his #5 jersey retired today in Boston. pic.twitter.com/C4lrG6RuJv – 3:53 PM
KG pulling up courtside a few minutes after Ray Allen enters the Garden. Whole crew in the building tonight. pic.twitter.com/GpBCudM7fv – 3:49 PM
After Knicks-Nets went down to the final buzzer, excited for Celtics-Mavs, which is now underway on Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement day. And Luka Doncic hits a 3-pointer in front of Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce, who are sitting together courtside. – 3:47 PM
Ray Allen has just arrived at TD Garden. #Celtics #Mavericks – 3:43 PM
New: Ray Allen is attending Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony tonight masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:43 PM
As part of today’s KG celebration, this quote now sits above the front door leading to the Celtics’ locker room at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/3P29f1ir7l – 3:40 PM
Ray Allen is at TD Garden for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement. – 3:39 PM
When the Celtics acquired KG in 2007, I think we all knew that one day they’d celebrate his career by giving him an “NFT gift basket” pic.twitter.com/kXnQSevfzM – 3:38 PM
Great story from Danny Ainge about the time KG got a little bossy with the coaches: “(Tom) Thibodeau was finished and it was at the end of what the coaches had planned, and KG said, no, no. We’re not ready for that. We have to go through that more. We need more reps.” – 3:38 PM
The Celtics gave Kevin Garnett a slew of gifts today for his jersey retirement, including a custom engraved bottle of Cincoro Extra Añejo Tequila. I find that awesome. – 3:21 PM
Kevin Garnett will receive a “replica of the retired number 5 banner, which is framed with authentic parquet flooring from the 2007-08 championship season,” among other gifts today, per the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/prMO4zcC6D – 3:18 PM
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Celtics despite not owning any franchise record.
He holds 19 different franchise records for the Timberwolves.
Set the date @Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/ygYUAdvs58 – 2:55 PM
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Celtics despite not owning any franchise record.
He holds 19 different franchise records for the Timberwolves.
Ime Udoka said that the plan is for Kevin Garnett to talk to the Celtics before the game today. – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka says he expects Kevin Garnett to talk to the team before the game – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka said he thinks the Celtics players will stick around for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement after this afternoon’s game. But Udoka is focused on the game first: “Everything is more enjoyable if you win.” – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka says Kevin Garnett may speak to the current Celtics before the game. – 1:47 PM
Ime Udoka on KG festivites: “Everything is more enjoyable if you win.” – 1:46 PM
Looks like some special placards around the arena for KG night pic.twitter.com/WQovvYzzCZ – 1:25 PM
Kevin Garnett is the greatest player — BY FAR — in Timberwolves history.
On the day the Celtics raise his No. 5 to the rafters in Boston, we offer an explanation for why KG’s No. 21 isn’t hanging in Minnesota.
✍️ @GMcGregor21
sportingnews.com/us/amp/nba/new… – 1:22 PM
Kevin Garnett is the greatest player — BY FAR — in Timberwolves history.
On the day the Celtics raise his No. 5 to the rafters in Boston, we offer an explanation for why KG’s No. 21 isn’t hanging in Minnesota.
✍️ @GMcGregor21
Wish I was there for @KevinGarnett5KG jersey retirement in Boston. Was an honor to cover a star who played every game as if it was his last one. Super competitive star who cared much more about winning and defense than scoring. KG is the engine behind the 2008 #Celtics title. pic.twitter.com/0HQ6RHCSaP – 1:18 PM
For years, I’ve viewed NBA greatness from the prism of how they fared in 5 categories – scoring, rebounding, defense, passing, and making teammates better. KG was the best five-tool talent I’ve ever seen, which I wrote about a couple years ago. yahoo.com/now/kevin-garn… – 12:56 PM
The high drama of Kevin Garnett’s retirement ceremony today: Will Ray Allen show up? Many, including Paul Pierce, have desperately wanted to heal the rifts within the ‘08 title team. Allen was invited — will he attend? – 12:17 PM
Book of Basketball 2.0: Kevin Garnett, the Stealth Superstar (2020 podcast w/ Jackie Mac)
open.spotify.com/episode/5e3lOq… – 11:56 AM
Book of Basketball 2.0: Kevin Garnett, the Stealth Superstar (2020 podcast w/ Jackie Mac)
Special kicks for KG number retirement day: original Kevin Garnett Nike Air Flightposite 2 pic.twitter.com/N08HfjdgUY – 11:50 AM
New: Details about the Kevin Garnett jersey retirement ceremony (including start time), former teammates I’m told that will be in attendance and will Ray Allen make an appearance? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:40 AM
Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 goes to the Garden rafters today. ICYMI, here are some quintessential KG stories, as told by those who experienced them.
bostonglobe.com/2022/03/10/spo… – 11:36 AM
Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 goes to the Garden rafters today. ICYMI, here are some quintessential KG stories, as told by those who experienced them.
An underappreciated part of Kevin Garnett’s Celtics tenure: His two-man press conferences with Paul Pierce youtu.be/bb-WjfHbpjw – 10:52 AM
with the celtics retiring kevin garnett’s number today, a reminder that you can’t tell the story of the nba without mentioning this man: gq.com/story/kevin-ga… – 10:43 AM
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics later today.
Former Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders tells @Rick Kamla and @Mitch Lawrence how Garnett was ahead of his time #RaisedByWolves #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/SXPQaTCzkN – 10:00 AM
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics later today.
“But I’m a fucking warrior! Warriors don’t sit!” Rajon Rondo, Doc Rivers and many more share what it was like to live in a Kevin Garnett world. bostonherald.com/2022/03/13/030… – 7:50 AM
Team bus etiquette, trying to make KG shoot – a private concert with Prince? We asked those who coached and played with Kevin Garnett for their favorite stories. Here’s everything we could fit in. bostonherald.com/2022/03/13/031… – 7:43 AM
One of the low-key greats of the game, Charlie Scott, was among the former #Celtics at tonight’s Welcome Home Celebration on the eve of Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aBmqBYyKtJ – 9:41 PM
