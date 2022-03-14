Blazers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 22, Atlanta Hawks 20 (Q1 03:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the night, Kevin Huerter has now made at least one triple in 20 straight games. It’s the third time in his career he’s had 20 consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer. – 7:43 PM
With his first three-pointer of the night, Kevin Huerter has now made at least one triple in 20 straight games. It’s the third time in his career he’s had 20 consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer. – 7:43 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
We may still need 60 from Trae to get it done tonight. Because it is the same every night. 🤣🤣🤣 – 7:40 PM
We may still need 60 from Trae to get it done tonight. Because it is the same every night. 🤣🤣🤣 – 7:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5⃣
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/mUvTzmZIjx – 7:33 PM
Starting 5⃣
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/mUvTzmZIjx – 7:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won 13 of its last 15 games played at State Farm Arena. Since 1/17, the Hawks are averaging 121.7 PPG and 27.6 APG (.517 FG%, .403 3FG%, .827 FT%).
Game Notes vs. Portland: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:15 PM
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won 13 of its last 15 games played at State Farm Arena. Since 1/17, the Hawks are averaging 121.7 PPG and 27.6 APG (.517 FG%, .403 3FG%, .827 FT%).
Game Notes vs. Portland: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Delon Wright starts tonight with De’Andre Hunter sliding over to PF. – 7:06 PM
Delon Wright starts tonight with De’Andre Hunter sliding over to PF. – 7:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Blazers
Trae Young
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Clint Capela – 7:06 PM
Hawks starters vs. Blazers
Trae Young
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Clint Capela – 7:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
π Day Stuff:
Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.14 assists per game this season. – 6:54 PM
π Day Stuff:
Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.14 assists per game this season. – 6:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Jaryd Wilson
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/cYnp2NDIb2 – 6:53 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Jaryd Wilson
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/cYnp2NDIb2 – 6:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Human Highlight Film 🤝 @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/7Xqpj3Y8hY – 6:20 PM
The Human Highlight Film 🤝 @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/7Xqpj3Y8hY – 6:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 8 in the West on DEN, HOU, MIN, OKC, PHX, SAC, POR with @Danny Leroux Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 6:16 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: 8 in the West on DEN, HOU, MIN, OKC, PHX, SAC, POR with @Danny Leroux Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 6:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
More McMillan on Trae Young’s decision making: “He’s doing a good job of reading the defense and make the right reads.He’s showing that growth and it’s good when you have a player that you’ve got 2 on the ball because that’s gonna free up opportunities on the weak side for guys”. – 6:15 PM
More McMillan on Trae Young’s decision making: “He’s doing a good job of reading the defense and make the right reads.He’s showing that growth and it’s good when you have a player that you’ve got 2 on the ball because that’s gonna free up opportunities on the weak side for guys”. – 6:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Nate McMillan on Trae Young’s growth as decision maker this season for the Hawks. “He’s very capable of scoring the ball. He’s a player that his strength is ability to create offense, force a team to have to put 2 sometimes 3 on him, which opens up a lot for our team”. – 6:10 PM
Asked Nate McMillan on Trae Young’s growth as decision maker this season for the Hawks. “He’s very capable of scoring the ball. He’s a player that his strength is ability to create offense, force a team to have to put 2 sometimes 3 on him, which opens up a lot for our team”. – 6:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kris Dunn, who signed a 10-day contract today, is expected to play tonight versus Atlanta – 6:10 PM
Kris Dunn, who signed a 10-day contract today, is expected to play tonight versus Atlanta – 6:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is coming off his 23rd 40-plus scoring outing of his career, netting 47 points against the Pacers last night. Young tied Lou Hudson for the third-most 40+ point games in franchise history: Dominique Wilkins (54), Bob Pettit (47), Trae Young (23), Lou Hudson (23). – 5:00 PM
Trae Young is coming off his 23rd 40-plus scoring outing of his career, netting 47 points against the Pacers last night. Young tied Lou Hudson for the third-most 40+ point games in franchise history: Dominique Wilkins (54), Bob Pettit (47), Trae Young (23), Lou Hudson (23). – 5:00 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles;), Ingles (left knee recovery) Lillard (core muscle), Little (shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee) & Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are out for today’s game at Atlanta – 4:08 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles;), Ingles (left knee recovery) Lillard (core muscle), Little (shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee) & Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are out for today’s game at Atlanta – 4:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hold on a hot second. Why do the Atlanta Profitmargins need a new 1B? – 3:06 PM
Hold on a hot second. Why do the Atlanta Profitmargins need a new 1B? – 3:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We have signed Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks to 10-day contracts. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception.
Welcome to the squad, Kris!
rip.city/3t9RJ1b – 2:15 PM
We have signed Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks to 10-day contracts. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception.
Welcome to the squad, Kris!
rip.city/3t9RJ1b – 2:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Oshae Brissett about the #Pacers’ 15 TOs, which led to 23 points for the Hawks, and he pointed out a possible silver lining:
“I feel like we’re making those passes b/c everyone is really unselfish. Everyone wants to make the right play.”
Still building chemistry. pic.twitter.com/hstVFpiOYF – 1:37 PM
I asked Oshae Brissett about the #Pacers’ 15 TOs, which led to 23 points for the Hawks, and he pointed out a possible silver lining:
“I feel like we’re making those passes b/c everyone is really unselfish. Everyone wants to make the right play.”
Still building chemistry. pic.twitter.com/hstVFpiOYF – 1:37 PM