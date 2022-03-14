Blazers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Blazers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Blazers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

March 14, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 22, Atlanta Hawks 20 (Q1 03:34)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
First two Hawks to the table are Okongwu and Bogdanovic. – 7:52 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer of the night, Kevin Huerter has now made at least one triple in 20 straight games. It’s the third time in his career he’s had 20 consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer. – 7:43 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
We may still need 60 from Trae to get it done tonight. Because it is the same every night. 🤣🤣🤣 – 7:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5⃣
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/mUvTzmZIjx7:33 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won 13 of its last 15 games played at State Farm Arena. Since 1/17, the Hawks are averaging 121.7 PPG and 27.6 APG (.517 FG%, .403 3FG%, .827 FT%).
Game Notes vs. Portland: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Delon Wright starts tonight with De’Andre Hunter sliding over to PF. – 7:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Blazers
Trae Young
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Clint Capela – 7:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
π Day Stuff:
Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.14 assists per game this season. – 6:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity   vs @Jaryd Wilson
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/cYnp2NDIb26:53 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 8 in the West on DEN, HOU, MIN, OKC, PHX, SAC, POR with @Danny Leroux Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join6:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
More McMillan on Trae Young’s decision making: “He’s doing a good job of reading the defense and make the right reads.He’s showing that growth and it’s good when you have a player that you’ve got 2 on the ball because that’s gonna free up opportunities on the weak side for guys”. – 6:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Nate McMillan on Trae Young’s growth as decision maker this season for the Hawks. “He’s very capable of scoring the ball. He’s a player that his strength is ability to create offense, force a team to have to put 2 sometimes 3 on him, which opens up a lot for our team”. – 6:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kris Dunn, who signed a 10-day contract today, is expected to play tonight versus Atlanta – 6:10 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers starting lineup tonight against the #Hawks: Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford, and Drew Eubanks. @RipCityRadio6206:06 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says Kris Dunn is available for tonight’s game in Atlanta. Dunn signed a 10-day contract with the #Blazers earlier today. #RipCity6:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is coming off his 23rd 40-plus scoring outing of his career, netting 47 points against the Pacers last night. Young tied Lou Hudson for the third-most 40+ point games in franchise history: Dominique Wilkins (54), Bob Pettit (47), Trae Young (23), Lou Hudson (23). – 5:00 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles;), Ingles (left knee recovery) Lillard (core muscle), Little (shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee) & Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are out for today’s game at Atlanta – 4:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hold on a hot second. Why do the Atlanta Profitmargins need a new 1B? – 3:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We have signed Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks to 10-day contracts. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception.
Welcome to the squad, Kris!
rip.city/3t9RJ1b2:15 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Atlanta’s John Collins (sprained right ring finger; strained right foot) will miss his second straight game tonight against the #Blazers. Danilo Gallinari (sore right Achilles), who started last night for Collins against Indiana, is out tonight against Portland. – 1:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Oshae Brissett about the #Pacers’ 15 TOs, which led to 23 points for the Hawks, and he pointed out a possible silver lining:
“I feel like we’re making those passes b/c everyone is really unselfish. Everyone wants to make the right play.”
Still building chemistry. pic.twitter.com/hstVFpiOYF1:37 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home