Bucks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-26) play against the Utah Jazz (25-25) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 107, Utah Jazz 103 (Q4 05:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rudy Gobert draws Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul with 5:11 left in regulation. #Bucks lead the #Jazz 107-103. – 12:24 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
5th foul on Giannis there… was questioning Gobert’s decision to take it at him, but probably smart in that context. – 12:24 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Giannis has 5….not sure how much that matters in terms of whether Bud takes him out…..five minutes remaining – 12:24 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Throw it up. Watch it fall. 🔥
Insane Giannis bucket. pic.twitter.com/adWkjr9Hqq – 12:22 AM
Throw it up. Watch it fall. 🔥
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis goes right at Rudy for two straight buckets, showing that the real DPOY is…wait…um, Hassan Whiteside? pic.twitter.com/hmcNmnBgWe – 12:21 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
As the Bucks have ratcheted up the defense, Jazz have shot 3-11 in 4Q so far. – 12:20 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have held the #Jazz to seven points through the first 6+ minutes of the fourth quarter. – 12:20 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Watching how frantic defenses get when Giannis gets the ball in transition is hilarious.
Watching how frantic defenses get when Giannis gets the ball in transition is hilarious.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:48 remaining. The Jazz trail the Bucks 106-100…..Giannis will be at the line to complete the bucket and foul – 12:19 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz outscored 17-7 in the 4Q so far… Bucks defense just stifling, they flipped a switch here. – 12:19 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Giannis just powered through that Gobert attempt to prevent a shot. And-1 attempt coming up. Bucks have surged ahead 106-100 with 5:48 to go. – 12:19 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Josh Smith for No. 90 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 12:18 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
The Jazz have 18 fouls tonight and I’m pretty sure all of them have been take fouls to stop fast breaks – 12:16 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rudy Gay gets T’d up for arguing his fifth foul call on a Jrue Holiday drive. – 12:16 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo winced and reached down to his right ankle/foot after hitting the deck on that.
Giannis Antetokounmpo winced and reached down to his right ankle/foot after hitting the deck on that.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Giannis and Whiteside meet at the rim. Whiteside is called for a foul. The Jazz challenge the foul call – 12:09 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin will challenge the foul call vs. Whiteside. At first glance, looked like he might have tied Giannis up again. – 12:09 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jrue Holiday in attack mode — keeping this game close while Giannis is on the bench. – 12:04 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 93, Bucks 89. Utah was dominating the period early, but fouls later (and midrange success by Milwaukee) drew things closer again. 27/7a for Don, 21/6a for Mike, 12/10 for Rudy, 12/7r for Royce. – 11:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Bucks 93-89 at the end of the third quarter. Utah forged a 10 point lead but milwaukee has righted itself. Giannis is coming back – 11:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
After review: the Jrue Holiday layup is no good. Jazz up 93-89 going into the 4Q. Big test for the Jazz in the clutch, once again. – 11:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bar none that was the worst possession this season from the Utah Jazz – 11:57 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks need a “Third Quarter Free” ticket promo where they give you 25% off as compensation for watching them attempt to play basketball in third quarters – 11:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
REALLY tough Rudy Gay minutes here.
Three fouls in about 1 minute resulting in four free throws and a turnover.
REALLY tough Rudy Gay minutes here.
Three fouls in about 1 minute resulting in four free throws and a turnover.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That Wesley Matthews three-pointer is the #Bucks first field goal since the 6:13 mark of the third. – 11:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez is up to about 10 minutes of play. He’s got 6 points. – 11:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Jazz opened the third with a 13-0 run. The #Bucks worked it back to take a 79-77 lead, but Utah has answered again with 12 straight to take a 89-79 lead with 2:52 to go in the quarter. – 11:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sixx on the 𝙥𝙪𝙨𝙝 ☮️
Sixx on the 𝙥𝙪𝙨𝙝 ☮️
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:52 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz lead the Bucks 89-79 – 11:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
This is among the most impressive quarters of basketball the Jazz have had this season. Crisp, Mitchell/Conley led offense, but most impressed with the rotations on defense. Jazz up 30-11 in the quarter now. – 11:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Basically, the Jazz have shown a ton of toughness in this third quarter. They’ve dug in defensively and fought – 11:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is whistled for his fourth foul with 4:47 to go in the third quarter, and he heads to the bench.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is whistled for his fourth foul with 4:47 to go in the third quarter, and he heads to the bench.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez checks in for Grayson Allen for his first burn of the second half. – 11:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have tied it up 77-77, working their way back from that terrible start to the third quarter. – 11:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oy. #Bucks come out of the timeout and are forced into a shot clock violation.
Oy. #Bucks come out of the timeout and are forced into a shot clock violation.
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz v. Milwaukee Bucks
Since 2016-17
The two winningest teams in the NBA
Bucks 290-169 63.2%
Utah Jazz v. Milwaukee Bucks
Since 2016-17
The two winningest teams in the NBA
Bucks 290-169 63.2%
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This isn’t just Mike Conley’s best game since his recent slump, it’s been his best game in quite a while.
This isn’t just Mike Conley’s best game since his recent slump, it’s been his best game in quite a while.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
10-0 Jazz run to start the half. Mike Conley doing a bit of everything right now — just found Gobert with a nice lob to give Utah a 69-68 lead. – 11:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Conley’s found Gobert for two lobs in the 3Q already. The point guard is now up to 18p on 7-9 FGs, plus 4 assists. Not bad for a sub-NBA-level point guard with zero athleticism who can’t get to his spots anymore. Jazz begin 3Q on a 10-0 run and lead 69-68. – 11:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Beautiful lob from Conley to Gobert, and the Jazz lead. 10-0 run from the Jazz to start the second half. – 11:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
10-0 run for the Jazz to start the second half. They now lead 69-68….mike Conley has been ridiculously good so far tonight – 11:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
To start the third quarter, the #Jazz go on a 10-0 run. #Bucks call for time. – 11:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It’s 68-66 #Bucks over the #Jazz with 9:24 to go in the third quarter and I’m still wondering how Kirk Cousins got another contract like that. – 11:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I don’t understand if you’re going to call a taunting foul for someone celebrating a dunk, why you wouldn’t call a technical foul on Bobby Portis getting into Royce O’Neale’s face after a foul?
I don’t understand if you’re going to call a taunting foul for someone celebrating a dunk, why you wouldn’t call a technical foul on Bobby Portis getting into Royce O’Neale’s face after a foul?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis and Royce O’Neale have had some … conversations throughout this one.
Bobby Portis and Royce O’Neale have had some … conversations throughout this one.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bobby Portis having words with Royce O’Neale after the latter Eurofouled Grayson Allen by wrapping him up and sending him to the court. Common foul, now being reviewed for a flagrant. – 11:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mike Conley’s having an excellent game: 18 points (7-9 FG), 3 assists. – 11:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With their next basket, the Utah Jazz will outscore Karl-Anthony Towns tonight – 11:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Freakish Behavior. 😤
Freakish Behavior. 😤
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Halftime: Bucks 68, Jazz 59. Mitchell has 18 on 7/17 shooting, Conley has 15.
Halftime: Bucks 68, Jazz 59. Mitchell has 18 on 7/17 shooting, Conley has 15.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Bucks 68, Jazz 59. Utah outscored 31-20 in 2Q. After going 10-18 in the first 12 minutes, Jazz went just 1 for 8 in the next period. Bucks very efficient moving the ball — 16 assists on 27 buckets (vs. 9 on 19 for the Jazz). Don 18p on 7-17, Conley 15p on 6-8. – 11:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 68-59 in Utah. #Jazz finish the half with 11 three-pointers after making 10 in the first quarter. – 11:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Gonna have to make some more room in the trophy case …
Gonna have to make some more room in the trophy case …
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Milwaukee up 68-59 on the Jazz at half. Jazz scored 39 in the 1Q on 10 threes, but only made one three in the 2Q as the Bucks started to go over screens and generally stay more attached. – 11:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in salt lake: the Jazz trail the Bucks 68-59….17 for Giannis. 16 for Mitchell. 15 for Conley. – 11:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo was blocked by Rudy Gobert and didn’t like it, so he stayed back as the #Bucks played 5-on-4. It works out, as he gets to the free throw line w/ Jrue Holiday coming up with a steal and toss down his way. – 11:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
A few consecutive non-calls at the Jazz’s offensive end, and fans are getting irate. – 11:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Jazz have scored just 14 points so far in the second quarter, the #Bucks 28. – 11:02 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
After making 10 3s in the 1st quarter, Utah has made one in the first 9-plus minutes of the 2nd. Bucks aren’t allowing the same type of looks, and they have jumped out to a 65-53. – 11:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
As bad as you might feel about things right now, Jazz fans, at least you’re not the Lakers 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/b454AjfLKp – 11:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz now down 12. After a good early start, Mitchell 1-5 FG in the 2Q. But, as usual, it’s the defense most concerning… 135 DRtg right now. – 11:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The bucks decided to defend in the second quarter. The Jazz did not. So milwaukee leads Utah 65-53 with 2:47 remaining in the first half…..Jazz down to 41 percent from the field. Milwaukee at 55 percent and 53 percent from three – 11:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are not taking advantage of the non-Giannis minutes. Bucks on a 14-5 run, and now leading 65-53 with 2:47 left til halftime. – 11:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks survived the first quarter three-point onslaught from the #Jazz and now lead 65-53 with 2:47 to go in the first half. – 11:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
this is just too pretty, @Donovan Mitchell 🕷
this is just too pretty, @Donovan Mitchell 🕷
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The percentages caught up to the #Bucks and #Jazz – a combined six straight missed shots over the last few minutes of play.
The percentages caught up to the #Bucks and #Jazz – a combined six straight missed shots over the last few minutes of play.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Thanks for clearing the area.
Thanks for clearing the area.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I think Nickeil Alexander-Walker can really pass the ball.
I think Nickeil Alexander-Walker can really pass the ball.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan up for the challenge 👀
Hassan up for the challenge 👀
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Second time Hassan Whiteside has gotten Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Second time Hassan Whiteside has gotten Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
OMG … Hassan blocked a Giannis layup try for a jump ball, and threw two big thumbs up in the air. 😂 – 10:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike’s got three triples of his own 🏔🏔🏔
Mike’s got three triples of his own 🏔🏔🏔
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Conley now 5/6 from the field and 3/4 from 3. His shooting saved this lineup a bit after the Bucks went on a 22-6 run. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:37 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the Bucks 51-48……mike Conley has 13…. – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz second unit has been severely outplayed so far in this second quarter – 10:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Jazz haven’t made a three yet in the second quarter and the #Bucks have taken a 48-41 lead. – 10:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
45’s vision on this Mike 3 >>>
45’s vision on this Mike 3 >>>
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
First angry head shake for Brook Lopez came within two minutes. Classic stuff. – 10:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Having limited options at the 3 spot now with House done for the night, Jazz currently have a frontcourt of Rudy Gobert, Rudy Gay, and Eric Paschall in the game. – 10:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Jazz have lost starting guard Danuel House Jr. for the night with a left knee injury. – 10:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danuel House will not return due to a left knee injury. He limped to the locker room midway through the first quarter. – 10:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danuel House Jr. has a left knee injury and will not return for the @Utah Jazz tonight against the @bucks. – 10:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Danuel House Jr. has a left knee injury and won’t return to this game – 10:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Danuel House suffered a left knee injury and is OUT for the remainder of the game, per the Jazz – 10:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Spida 3 counter: 🕸🕸🕸
Spida 3 counter: 🕸🕸🕸
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The Jazz hit 10 3-pointers in the 1st quarter — but only lead 39-37. Both teams getting whatever they want so far; which has made for a pretty fun game. – 10:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 39-37 after 1Q. Quite the fun first quarter, though a stickler might point out a lack of defense. Mitchell has 14; Wes Matthews was doing a good job on him, but the outside shot made his job a lot easier. – 10:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So that was fun. The Jazz lead the Bucks 39-37. The Jazz hit TEN threes in the first quarter. But they allow 60 percent shooting from the bucks, so it evens out. – 10:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 39, Bucks 37. Just a crazy-paced, free-flowing opening period. Utah 10-18 from 3, Milwaukee 4-7. Donovan 14p, 3a to lead the Jazz, Middleton 9p and Giannis 6p, 3r, 2a for the Bucks. – 10:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Defense optional in Salt Lake City.
#Jazz hit 10 threes, the #Bucks shoot 60%
Defense optional in Salt Lake City.
#Jazz hit 10 threes, the #Bucks shoot 60%
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Jazz have hit 10 three-pointers in the first quarter. They lead the #Bucks 37-34. – 10:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz pre/half/post analyst Mike Smith sitting next to Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tonight on the second row. – 10:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mike Conley has passed #Badgers legend Michael Finley for 42nd on the all-time three pointers list. – 10:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Hassan Whiteside blocked Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reverse layup attempt –> Antetokounmpo comes down and hits a jumper.
Whiteside affects an Antetokounmpo floater –> Antetokounmpo comes down and dunks it.
Hassan Whiteside blocked Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reverse layup attempt –> Antetokounmpo comes down and hits a jumper.
Whiteside affects an Antetokounmpo floater –> Antetokounmpo comes down and dunks it.
David Locke @DLocke09
Danuel House jr. heads to the locker room after grabbing his knee walking very gingerly on his left leg – 10:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Hassan Whiteside on ESPN right now
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Hassan Whiteside on ESPN right now
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill and Wesley Matthews check in for the #Bucks as the sixth/seventh men. – 10:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley off to a terrific start. Has 8. Getting into the lane. Has made a pair of threes. He looks really good so far – 10:21 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley has 8 points (3/4; 2/3 from 3) and 2 assists early to push the Jazz to a 22-16 lead. – 10:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:34 remaining in the first quarter. Both teams are on fire. The Jazz lead the Bucks 22-16. Utah shooting 8-11 from the field and 5-8 from three. Ball movement is terrific. Bucks shooting 7-11 from the field and 2-4 from three. – 10:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Notoriously washed Mike Conley is 3 of 4 shooting so far — 8p and 2a as Utah goes on a 17-7 run to take a 22-16 lead over the Bucks. – 10:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
feeling that shot early 🏔🎤
feeling that shot early 🏔🎤
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Two consecutive Conley threes, and the Jazz are rolllling offensively to start the 1Q: 22-16 with still 6:30 left.
Two consecutive Conley threes, and the Jazz are rolllling offensively to start the 1Q: 22-16 with still 6:30 left.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Jazz open up hitting 5 of their first 8 three-pointers and lead the #Bucks 22-16 in the opening minutes of the first quarter. – 10:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks on the board first courtesy of Grayson!! pic.twitter.com/G4B4wbC0hk – 10:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Danuel House will be starting again for the Jazz, in place of Bojan Bogdanovic.
Danuel House will be starting again for the Jazz, in place of Bojan Bogdanovic.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Danuel in with Bogey out 🧀
Danuel in with Bogey out 🧀
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Brook content you’ve been waiting for.
The Brook content you’ve been waiting for.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Whole squad ready ⚡️
Whole squad ready ⚡️
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tonight’s Jazz/Bucks commentators on ESPN: Ryan Ruocco*, Vince Carter.
Tonight’s Jazz/Bucks commentators on ESPN: Ryan Ruocco*, Vince Carter.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks center Brook Lopez getting loose for his first game since the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 19, 2021. pic.twitter.com/NNMHQFORmG – 9:18 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
‘This has gotta stop’: Brother of Milwaukee crash victim speaks out against reckless driving jsonline.com/story/news/loc… via @journalsentinel – 9:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert will play for the Jazz tonight, was previously listed as questionable. – 9:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert is available tonight for the @Utah Jazz against the @bucks.
Rudy Gobert is available tonight for the @Utah Jazz against the @bucks.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Any more records getting broken tonight?
Any more records getting broken tonight?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Spurs eyeing Jazz coach Quin Snyder if Popovich retires nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/14/rum… – 9:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks guard George Hill getting loose for his first game since Jan. 28. pic.twitter.com/BVZHwekh2H – 8:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis reached the 30-point mark for the third consecutive game after scoring 31 points on Saturday.
Giannis reached the 30-point mark for the third consecutive game after scoring 31 points on Saturday.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks bigs combined for 52 points in 129-115 loss to Jazz on Feb. 12, 2021.
Bucks bigs combined for 52 points in 129-115 loss to Jazz on Feb. 12, 2021.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans is signing a contract in the NBA G League and is expected to join Milwaukee’s affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for evaluation toward a potential deal with the Bucks. – 8:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was just spotted in the hallways at Vivint Arena ahead of Jazz-Bucks. – 8:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Serge has put up 10+ points in three of his last four games after scoring a Bucks-high 15 points on Saturday.
Serge has put up 10+ points in three of his last four games after scoring a Bucks-high 15 points on Saturday.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bojan Bogdanovic, Trent Forrest and Udoka Azubuike are all OUT for the Jazz tonight. Rudy Gobert will go through his pregame workout, status TBD. – 8:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report (3/14):
*OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain)
*OUT – Trent Forrest (right wrist sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain)
Jazz Injury Report (3/14):
*OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain)
*OUT – Trent Forrest (right wrist sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain)
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands in Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/1PBoPsrWtK – 7:14 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Play the #ULTRACourtside VIP Slot Machine for your chance to win 2 tickets in the Ultra Lounge on March 31st vs. the Bucks, Nets swag, and more!
Play the #ULTRACourtside VIP Slot Machine for your chance to win 2 tickets in the Ultra Lounge on March 31st vs. the Bucks, Nets swag, and more!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 109 points tonight?
Will the Bucks score more or less than 109 points tonight?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers will play tonight in Cleveland, Wednesday in LA (vs Raptors), and Friday in Utah.
After that — final nine games of season spread over 23 days.
The Clippers will play tonight in Cleveland, Wednesday in LA (vs Raptors), and Friday in Utah.
After that — final nine games of season spread over 23 days.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a season-high 38 points, Klay Thompson fueled the Warriors’ blowout win over the Bucks. Here’s a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/sta… – 6:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The previous record had been standing since March 1984 😳
The previous record had been standing since March 1984 😳
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Since the All Star Break, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring, and fourth in field goal percentage among the nine players averaging 30+ points in that span (Tatum, Morant, Irving, Durant, James, Embiid, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo). – 5:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bam = DPOY? (2:34)
🔘 AD (13:10)
🔘 Jazz (19:34)
🔘 Warriors (22:06)
🔘 Cavs (37:26)
🔘 Hornets (39:13)
🔘 Kings (42:45)
🔘 Tyler Herro (48:35)
🔘 Scottie Barnes (58:54)
🎧 https://t.co/AySpCSroCK
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bam = DPOY? (2:34)
🔘 AD (13:10)
🔘 Jazz (19:34)
🔘 Warriors (22:06)
🔘 Cavs (37:26)
🔘 Hornets (39:13)
🔘 Kings (42:45)
🔘 Tyler Herro (48:35)
🔘 Scottie Barnes (58:54)
🎧 https://t.co/AySpCSroCK
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
The Ringer @ringernba
✓ How Chet Holmgren’s game will translate to the NBA
✓ Russ’s disastrous season with the Lakers
✓ Can Giannis lead the Bucks back to the Finals?
✓ How Chet Holmgren’s game will translate to the NBA
✓ Russ’s disastrous season with the Lakers
✓ Can Giannis lead the Bucks back to the Finals?
