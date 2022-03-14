Bulls vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (41-26) play against the Sacramento Kings (45-45) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Chicago Bulls 30, Sacramento Kings 34 (Q2 08:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tristan Thompson making some nice plays around the rim tonight, blocking DiVincenzo from behind and affecting several other shots with his presence.
Tristan Thompson making some nice plays around the rim tonight, blocking DiVincenzo from behind and affecting several other shots with his presence.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
M-V-P chants for DeMar DeRozan here in Sacramento. Lots of Bulls fans here tonight. – 10:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Gotta get the shots to start falling. pic.twitter.com/Oxa2Fz7cle – 10:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Bulls 27-17 after one quarter. The Bulls are 6 of 24 (.250) from the field and 3 of 11 (.273) from 3-point range. De’Aaron Fox has 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting with two 3-pointers. – 10:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
That was my favorite quarter of this season for the Sacramento Kings. Solid play on both ends. Great tempo. Engaged defense. Really can’t find anything significant to critique. – 10:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Bulls 27-17 after the opening quarter. De’Aaron Fox with 11pts. Chicago opens the game shooting 25%. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Bulls 27-17 after 1Q. Fox has 11 points. 4 points, 6 rebounds for Lyles. – 10:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Defense to Offense 🎯
Defense to Offense 🎯
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings commemorate the achievements of women within the organization on International Women’s Day in a continued push to level the playing field in the sports industry 👑👩💼 pic.twitter.com/Kiy1Sesbo9 – 10:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Maurice Harkless check in and then checked out and ran straight back to the locker room. – 10:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead 23-14 with 2:27 to play in the first. The Bulls are 5 of 18 (.278) from the field. – 10:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
De’Aaron Fox, once again, is a problem for the Bulls. He has 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3P) in first 9:33. Had 33 and 9 assists when these teams met in Chicago on Feb. 16 – 10:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 23-14. 2:27 left 1st. Bulls 5-18. Vucevic 4pts 4 reb. Fox: 11-3-1. – 10:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox is already up to 11 points. He’s hit a pair of triples. Kings up 23-14. – 10:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I’m too washed to stay up and watch the West Coast games live.
I’m too washed to stay up and watch the West Coast games live.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Smattering of boos for Tristan Thompson. Interesting. It might be the Bulls fans? – 10:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 20-9 start to the game in favor of the Kings. De’Aaron Fox with 8 of those points – 10:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox’s 3pt shot has never looked better and he’s never been more confident. – 10:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles with another offensive rebound. He’s up to 4 points and 5 rebounds here in the 1Q. Kings up 15-5. – 10:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Line change coming with Davion Mitchell, Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes all set to check in at the next whistle. – 10:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is a great start by the Kings. Engaged on defense. Rotating. Communicating. Cutting off passing lanes. And the ball is moving on offense plus the Kings are pushing the tempo.
This is a great start by the Kings. Engaged on defense. Rotating. Communicating. Cutting off passing lanes. And the ball is moving on offense plus the Kings are pushing the tempo.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Kings are moving the ball at a quick clip that’s catching the Bulls off guard, jumping out to an 11-5 lead. – 10:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
DiVincenzo with an 18-foot jumper to get on the board. 9-5 Kings. – 10:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s back like he never left.
Zach’s back like he never left.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Did you know..Harrison Barnes career 17 ppg against the Bulls is most against any opponent . – 10:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Our own @WNBA champion & Hall of Famer Yolanda Griffith is in the building! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/bV00nLztpC – 10:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan isn’t viewing Patrick Williams as a savior, and plans on him coming off the bench when he returns … plus some Lonzo Ball news, and it’s not great.
Read it:
Billy Donovan isn’t viewing Patrick Williams as a savior, and plans on him coming off the bench when he returns … plus some Lonzo Ball news, and it’s not great.
Read it:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar wearing PJ Tucker Yeezy-inspired Kobe 6 PEs 💜
DeMar wearing PJ Tucker Yeezy-inspired Kobe 6 PEs 💜
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is here in Sacramento and in uniform tonight. Kings have 4 other healthy centers, so he likely won’t see time. – 9:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
There are a lot of Bulls fans in the building tonight in Sacramento. Or maybe everyone decided to wear red. – 9:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis getting some work in. He’s still a long ways away from a return. Likely done for the season, but good to see him getting some work in. pic.twitter.com/Ljk7CKpBcW – 9:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Donte DiVincenzo
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Donte DiVincenzo
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls – 3/14:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Donte DiVincenzo
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls – 3/14:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Donte DiVincenzo
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Alex Len (back soreness) is available vs. the Bulls tonight. Jeremy Lamb (personal reasons) and Justin Holiday (non-Covid illness) are out. – 9:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Bulls:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Donte DiVincenzo
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Kings starters vs. Bulls:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Donte DiVincenzo
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jeremy lamb is out for the Kings tonight because of personal reasons. Alex Len (back) is available – 9:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is back in the starting lineup tonight against the Kings.
Zach is back in the starting lineup tonight against the Kings.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation rolling deep in Sac Town! pic.twitter.com/tIDIGdm7cr – 9:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back in the 916 👑💧
Back in the 916 👑💧
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡🍹
Learn how to make the 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡🍹
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball is still dealing with the bone bruise and the discomfort that comes from that. Until that heals there will not be a clear timetable for his return. – 8:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball is running and doing some lateral work, but not at full speed, per Billy Donovan. Next hurdle is being cleared to sprint. Donovan said he won’t have clarity on a return date until then – 8:41 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy Head Coach Billy Donovan talks Zach LaVine – team chemistry and squashes social media conversation about Donovan returning to Florida as Coach of the Gators. – 8:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball is running and working on lateral movement, but Billy says it’s not at full speed yet.
He’s also dealing with a bone bruise, which created add’l pain.
Billy said he doesn’t have “any idea” when Lonzo will be able to return to the court at this point. – 8:39 PM
He’s also dealing with a bone bruise, which created add’l pain.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Although he doesn’t have a date, Billy said Patrick Williams will be back on the court in March.
Although he doesn’t have a date, Billy said Patrick Williams will be back on the court in March.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls don’t have a return date for Patrick Williams yet, but Billy Donovan said he’s pretty sure it will be before end of March
Bulls don’t have a return date for Patrick Williams yet, but Billy Donovan said he’s pretty sure it will be before end of March
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine is available to play tonight vs. Sacramento.
Zach LaVine is available to play tonight vs. Sacramento.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight, per Billy Donovan.
Zach LaVine will play tonight, per Billy Donovan.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) WILL play tonight at Sacramento. – 8:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) is available vs. Kings, per Billy Donovan – 8:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan, speaking from Sacramento via Zoom, said Zach LaVine is in vs. Kings. – 8:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“All I can say is that we traded for him twice.” -Gentry on how much the Kings like Donte DiVincenzo – 8:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Donte DiVincenzo will start in place of Justin Holiday tonight who is sidelined by a non-COVID illness. – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Justin Holiday is out tonight. Donte DiVincenzo will start in his place. – 8:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
916 Crew team member Jessica Cuellar gives appreciation to her former dance coach for empowering her to follow her dreams.
916 Crew team member Jessica Cuellar gives appreciation to her former dance coach for empowering her to follow her dreams.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands in Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/1PBoPsrWtK – 7:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA fines the Kings’ Richaun Holmes $25K: pic.twitter.com/HQMXlxHSLv – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former #Suns big Richaun Holmes fined $25K. pic.twitter.com/l5tZBseE2z – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In 2018, Zach LaVine signed an offer sheet with the Kings to get paid. The Bulls matched that deal to keep LaVine. To keep LaVine this summer, Chicago will probably have to max him.
For @spotrac I broke down all of LaVine’s options for his next deal:
spotrac.com/research/NBA/o… – 7:04 PM
For @spotrac I broke down all of LaVine’s options for his next deal:
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the stands, per the league. – 7:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, prior to Saturday’s ejection – 7:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The countdown of the top 15 moments in ARCO Arena continues 👑
The countdown of the top 15 moments in ARCO Arena continues 👑
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join us as we celebrate Empowerment Night Presented by @Carmax on March 18 when Chi-Town visits The Valley. Get your tickets to the action now!
Join us as we celebrate Empowerment Night Presented by @Carmax on March 18 when Chi-Town visits The Valley. Get your tickets to the action now!
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 8 in the West on DEN, HOU, MIN, OKC, PHX, SAC, POR with @Danny Leroux Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 6:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled Jeremy Lamb out for tonight’s game against the Bulls due to personal reasons.
The Kings have ruled Jeremy Lamb out for tonight’s game against the Bulls due to personal reasons.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bam = DPOY? (2:34)
🔘 AD (13:10)
🔘 Jazz (19:34)
🔘 Warriors (22:06)
🔘 Cavs (37:26)
🔘 Hornets (39:13)
🔘 Kings (42:45)
🔘 Tyler Herro (48:35)
🔘 Scottie Barnes (58:54)
🎧 https://t.co/AySpCSroCK
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bam = DPOY? (2:34)
🔘 AD (13:10)
🔘 Jazz (19:34)
🔘 Warriors (22:06)
🔘 Cavs (37:26)
🔘 Hornets (39:13)
🔘 Kings (42:45)
🔘 Tyler Herro (48:35)
🔘 Scottie Barnes (58:54)
🎧 https://t.co/AySpCSroCK
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Sixty years ago today, Wilt Chamberlain became the only player in NBA history to exceed 4,000 points (4,029) and average over 50 points (50.4 points per game) in a single season. He tallied 34 points in the final game of the regular season, a 119-115 win over the Chicago Packers. pic.twitter.com/4UjTor1mGL – 4:24 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Rondo played 16:34 in 10-pt loss to Bulls Sunday. Cavs outscored by 20 – 4:15 PM
