Caris LeVert back for Cavs

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Caris LeVert will play tonight after a nine-game absence. Lauri Markkanen will also play. Dean Wade is OUT.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert is back tonight. LeVert will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade, who has been starting for Jarrett Allen, is out. Lamar Stevens will start at the 3, sources say
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Caris LeVert and Lauri Markkanen WILL play tonight. But Dean Wade is OUT. – 5:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Caris LeVert (foot sprain) & Lauri Markkanen (sore right ankle) will play tonight against Clippers. Dean Wade (sore knee) is out – 5:20 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
JB Bickerstaff says Caris LeVert WILL play tonight.
Lauri Markkanen is also available.
Dean Wade is out (right knee soreness). #Cavs #Clippers – 5:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert will play tonight after a nine-game absence. Lauri Markkanen will also play. Dean Wade is OUT. – 5:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
An updated injury report for the #Cavs tonight against the Clippers
Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain): OUT
Caris LeVert (foot sprain): questionable
Lauri Markkanen (ankle soreness): questionable
Dean Wade (knee soreness): questionable – 3:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Not an encouraging #Cavs injury report tonight vs. #Clippers: Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) and Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle) out, Caris LeVert (right foot sprain), Lauri Markkanen (sore right ankle) and Dean Wade (sore right knee) are questionable – 12:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs list Caris LeVert (foot sprain) as OUT and Lauri Markkanen (ankle soreness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 2:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
From what I’m hearing don’t expect to see Caris LeVert for #Cavs tonight against Chicago. – 1:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert went through some work out on the floor before the game here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/c6egs90i14 – 8:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert went thru a pregame workout here before the game against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/HgDQv3aOtV – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Rajon Rondo is DOUBTFUL tomorrow against the Clippers with a sprained right ankle. Lauri Markkanen (ankle soreness), Caris LeVert (sprained foot) and Dean Wade (knee soreness) are all QUESTIONABLE. Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) is, of course, OUT. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 13, 2022
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs G Caris LeVert will miss his eighth straight game tonight at Chicago with a right foot sprain. F Lauri Markkanen listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. -via Twitter @MRidenourABJ / March 12, 2022