CJ McCollum back on Tuesday?

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum is progressing well after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week and that there is a chance the high-scoring guard can return to the floor Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. “We’re hopeful,” Green said. “We’ll see how it goes. He’s got to get a couple negative tests. He’s progressing.”
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Loved you on my @Browns brotha @God_Son80 🤝. I know you a southern fellow. Why not come south to the @Saints 👀 I’ll be at some games this year 🤷🏽♂️ – 4:03 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans Monday practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (New Orleans hopeful CJ McCollum will be able to return to lineup soon; fellow Pels bigs on Jaxson Hayes’ athletic slams): https://t.co/o9fiv0v79X pic.twitter.com/7TfLItYPg6 – 3:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum was placed in the health and safety protocols Thursday. He wasn’t at practice today, but Willie Green didn’t rule out the possibility he plays tomorrow.
“We’re hopeful. We’ll see how it goes. He’s got to get a couple negative tests. He’s progressing.” – 2:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans scoring by committee without McCollum/Ingram tonight in first half:
Marshall 9, Valanciunas 8, Murphy 8, Jones 7, Hayes 5, Graham 5, Hernangomez 4 – 9:03 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones is definitely putting into practice the idea of #Pelicans needing to attack more and be aggressive without Ingram and McCollum in the lineup. Including dunking on people – 8:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 lol now CJ McCollum is out
🏀 Time for Jonas Valanciunas to take over
🏀 Other changes need to be made
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Fq70fwzmmV – 3:30 PM
