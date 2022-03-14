Clippers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (36-34) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-29) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 45, Cleveland Cavaliers 43 (Q2 05:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers post Semi Ojeleye, who holds it through a temporary double, then he unloads a sidestep baseline jawn that he hits through Darius Garland.
And-one.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
No issues spreading the floor with two bigs for the Clippers yet. Hartenstein threw a great pass to hit a cutting Brandon Boston for a dunk. – 7:50 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT! @BJ Boston completes the 4 PT play.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/aklBLAw8RQ – 7:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have assisted on 15 of their 16 buckets tonight, the Cavs on 13 of their 15. – 7:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darius Garland just threw ball away for his first turnover of game, but already 4th Cleveland turnover of 2nd quarter.
Garland’s an All-Star, but he came in averaging a league-worst 6.0 turnovers per game since All-Star break.
Cleveland still leads 43-40, 6:58 left in 1st half. – 7:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Cleveland’s hot-dog launcher packs some serious force. One just went so high it hit the 2017-18 Eastern Conference champion banner. – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley into double figures already. That’s now five games in a row. – 7:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That left corner 3 has been hit by 3 different Cavaliers now… (Mobley, Love, ILOVEMARKKANEN) pic.twitter.com/5zgr48OStp – 7:44 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs honored former coach and NBA Champion Ty Lue, who is the head coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, during tonight’s game. Video: @AshleyBastock42 pic.twitter.com/o9OPulJSjk – 7:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue came back to Cleveland and brought Rodney Hood with him… pic.twitter.com/HC50F295hI – 7:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Doing #KLoveSixthMan things 🤷♂️
7 MIN
10 PTS
5 REB pic.twitter.com/iw9OxayufL – 7:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs Isaac Okoro is already three assists away from matching his career-high. Okoro has been very aggressive in the early going, looking for his shot and opportunities to make plays for teammates. – 7:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Cavs 33, Clips 27 | End 1 | The Clippers have assisted on all 11 of their makes, the Cavs on 10 of their 11 buckets — and both teams have one turnover apiece. Good, clean fun … except the Cavs went 7 for 8 from the line for the early advantage. – 7:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For only the sixth time this season, the Cavaliers got out of a quarter with 1 (or fewer) turnovers.
And, well, the Clippers failed to get to the free throw line.
Those are the extremes from a first quarter that has Cleveland leading 33-27 at the end of it. – 7:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Clippers 33-27. Cavs shot 11 of 22 from the field (50%) and 4 of 7 from 3 (87.5%).
Good start. They’re outrebounding Clippers 14-9. Also moving the ball well, w/ 10 assists on 11 shots.
Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro each with 8 pts. – 7:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Clippers/Cavs with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/mxBBmntHxg pic.twitter.com/GSTVdODIRE – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein is probably not getting a tribute video, but he just dapped up JB Bickerstaff after getting fouled following a steal of Isaac Okoro 😄
Wholesome vibes all around – 7:33 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein is probably not getting a tribute video, but he just dapped up JB Bickerstaff after getting fouled following a steal of Isaac Okoro 😄
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A big tribute to Cleveland’s title ends with the spotlight on Ty Lue, who waves and receives a big hug from Kevin Love. pic.twitter.com/jktt9lWwI1 – 7:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The two best words in sports: Game Seven.
As we celebrate iconic #NBA75 moments this season, join us in looking back at our epic championship win in Oakland 🏆
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hKnFxZczmO – 7:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Nice tribute to #Cavs 2016 championship team with Tyronn Lue in the house. @Kevin Love came over to hug Lue on Clippers bench afterward pic.twitter.com/nyPv5SsGei – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cavaliers just played this video with a full crowd back to greet Tyronn Lue for the first time since Lue returned as the head coach of the LA Clippers.
Kevin Love also walked over and gave Lue a hug pic.twitter.com/P4htdWnBS1 – 7:30 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Sheesh…touching moment here in Cleveland. Cavs game ops played a video from the 2016 championship season, and then showed Ty Lue, now the Clippers coach, on the video board. Crowd went nuts, Kevin Love came over and hugged Lue, and he patted his chest in thanks – 7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
You love to see that go down 😍
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/THJBC1RZgO – 7:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for LAC/CLE live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/xlqN4UVbNs pic.twitter.com/esBBDm8gsO – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Lamar 3-vens 🔥
📺 #CavsClippers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/jyaudf6K7m – 7:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We’re getting on purpose Hartenstein at power forward minutes next to Ivica Zubac – 7:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are rolling with a two-center lineup with Isaiah Hartenstein and Ivica Zubac. – 7:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert checks into his first game following All-Star break. – 7:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Cool Hand Luke makin’ a splash. 💦
📺 @BallySportWest | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/vJrAVoUAnd – 7:20 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Darius Garland has 4 assists with 6:11 left in 1st Q. #Cavs have assisted on all 7 makes. Okoro with 2, Stevens 1. Cavs 7 of 9 from the field and lead Clippers 16-15. – 7:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
N(ice) dish! 🥶
📺 #CavsClippers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/nH7ey0El1O – 7:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, the bar for Clippers offense vs Cavs is as low as it gets. In Week 2, Clippers never led and didn’t break 80 while Paul George had only 12 points on 20 shots.
Clippers have had a brief lead tonight, but Cleveland leads 16-15 with 6:11 left in 1st on strength of 8-0 run. – 7:18 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Caris LeVert is back!
Interview with this guy coming up right now on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/B5EqDOKZ0S – 7:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Batum Battalion assemble!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/fIsO39WecH – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back-to-back buckets to get us going!
It must be #MobleyMonday 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/Pb93d2V2XK – 7:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard looked at Sunday’s box score and said his 13 shots felt like “a lot” to him. Tonight he’s going to need to take more than that. It might push him out of his comfort zone but he knows the Clippers are counting on his offense. – 7:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Cleveland’s first bucket is a lob to Mobley, standing under the basket. For the second, they kick the ball out to him in the corner and let him drive and work Ivica Zubac down in the post. Third possession, Mobley again, this time a three that he misses. – 7:12 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Top Junkyard Dog Lamar Stevens starting tonight for #Cavs with Dean Wade out. Also Markkanen, Mobley, Okoro, Garland – 7:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ehFEUGlYBA – 7:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here in Cleveland, Ty Lue received a small but warm amount of cheers during pregame introductions. – 7:06 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Clippers/Cavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/mxBBmnLioO pic.twitter.com/BShMcJGSzp – 7:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Clippers/Cavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/xlqN4UDAoS pic.twitter.com/CDcx4hY8bf – 7:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 71
LAC (36-34, 16-20 road)
Amir Coffey
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
CLE (38-29, 20-11 at home)
Lamar Stevens
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Isaac Okoro
Darius Garland – 6:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on how Rich Paul presents his clients like Darius Garland and Brandon Boston Jr., and how Lue doesn’t have time for college basketball… pic.twitter.com/pOllmOitMh – 6:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Clock in and lock in.
🕖 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/JA0CM6iNrb – 6:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Starters tonight for OKC:
– SGA
– Maledon
– Mann
– Bazley
– Sarr – 6:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Before @jaimemaggio could finish her question about Darius Garland demanding attention from defenses, Tyronn Lue briefly interrupts:
“Going to demand a lot tonight too…” – 6:28 PM
Before @jaimemaggio could finish her question about Darius Garland demanding attention from defenses, Tyronn Lue briefly interrupts:
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup against the Clippers: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 6:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Early last month when Clippers beat Lakers, Tyronn Lue was asked about Coach of the Year.
Lue said then: “I think it goes to Bickerstaff. He’s done a heck of a job with that Cleveland team.”
Tonight, Lue expanded on that thought ahead of tonight’s matchup in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/epdGYUmj39 – 6:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
FWIW, in 10 starts this season, Luke Kennard — the Ohio native who’ll join the Clippers starting lineup tonight in Cleveland — has averaged 14.4 points in 32.3 minutes.
In 49 games off the bench, he’s averaged 11.3 points in 26.4 minutes. – 6:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers will play tonight in Cleveland, Wednesday in LA (vs Raptors), and Friday in Utah.
After that — final nine games of season spread over 23 days.
Lue: “With the schedule being spaced out, we have more opportunities to play more games instead of sitting.” – 6:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue’s full comments on playing to win tonight in Cleveland, Clippers 2021-22 schedule, and the decision to rest Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. after Sunday’s comeback win in Detroit pic.twitter.com/BfPZqsBeKg – 6:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for LAC/CLE live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream – 6:00 PM
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for LAC/CLE live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fly forward together with us and #HopeSoarsOhio this month at @RMFieldHouse! 🦋
Tonight through 3/26, visit the giant butterfly in the Atrium and scan the QR code to donate toward #HopeSoarsOhio’s goal of $50,000 raised for @CleFoodBank!
LEARN MORE: https://t.co/it0rPbhIuR pic.twitter.com/rJmVcmrWTC – 5:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Robert Covington is rejoining the Clippers tomorrow in LA, Ty Lue said. – 5:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Robert Covington, who has been out due to personal reasons, will re-join the Clippers tomorrow. – 5:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Has the potential for a warm reception tonight in Cleveland been on Ty Lue’s mind at all? (Last year was a small, limited capacity here.) Lue said not really. – 5:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert is back tonight. LeVert will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade, who has been starting for Jarrett Allen, is out. Lamar Stevens will start at the 3, sources say
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 5:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Probably first time all season that Ty Lue has mentioned what he calls Clippers’ league-woest scheduling logistics – 5:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue’s starters tonight in Cleveland: Terance, Amir, Nico, Luke and Zu.
The goal: “Win.”
“Us having the worst schedule in the league, Reggie playing a lot of minutes, and Marcus, it’s fair to give those guys a night off.” – 5:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Luke Kennard, Nic Batum and Ivica Zubac will start tonight with Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris resting. – 5:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Caris LeVert and Lauri Markkanen WILL play tonight. But Dean Wade is OUT. – 5:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Caris LeVert (foot sprain) & Lauri Markkanen (sore right ankle) will play tonight against Clippers. Dean Wade (sore knee) is out – 5:20 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
JB Bickerstaff says Caris LeVert WILL play tonight.
Lauri Markkanen is also available.
Dean Wade is out (right knee soreness). #Cavs #Clippers – 5:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert will play tonight after a nine-game absence. Lauri Markkanen will also play. Dean Wade is OUT. – 5:19 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last night, @Marcus Morris shot 60.0% from deep in win vs. Detroit
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/WzLDkyDZga – 3:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting our longest homestand of the season!
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ZJA52bcfzH – 3:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
An updated injury report for the #Cavs tonight against the Clippers
Rajon Rondo (ankle sprain): OUT
Caris LeVert (foot sprain): questionable
Lauri Markkanen (ankle soreness): questionable
Dean Wade (knee soreness): questionable – 3:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for LAC/CLE at 7 ET with @Danny Leroux!
Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream – 3:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“I think it looks pretty much like me” 😁
Celebrate #MobleyMonday tonight with @Evan Mobley Bobblehead Night, presented by @Drug_Mart! pic.twitter.com/xxO8Hmvu5u – 2:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Keep it rollin’.
📸 @CarMax Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/FObwrfiP7g – 2:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers will rest Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris tonight in the second of a back-to-back game. Ty Lue said yesterday that the Clippers could try to find time to rest vets like Jackson when they can down the stretch with Clips likely to finish eighth. – 1:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
More hoops on deck!
🕧 4:00PM PT
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/JUVA9AscKY – 1:00 PM
