Devin Booker fires back at Anthony Davis' comments

Kellan Olson: “If if was a fifth, we’d all be drunk. … There’s a lot of if’s in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there’s something that comes up for every team during every season. Instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that.”
Source: Twitter @KellanOlson
Source: Twitter @KellanOlson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker after 30 points, 10 assists, four steals and a 6th straight win over #Lakers dating back to last year’s playoffs.
#Suns win 140-111 Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/uUGtKjd02v – 3:14 AM
Devin Booker after 30 points, 10 assists, four steals and a 6th straight win over #Lakers dating back to last year’s playoffs.
#Suns win 140-111 Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/uUGtKjd02v – 3:14 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis hopeful that he can return this season for desperate Lakers: ‘I’m very optimistic about it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:06 AM
Anthony Davis hopeful that he can return this season for desperate Lakers: ‘I’m very optimistic about it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:06 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis says his groin injury difference in #Suns beating #Lakers in playoffs last year (w/Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton response videos) https://t.co/OuBVL71hpy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jeCkw0EXCw – 12:55 AM
Anthony Davis says his groin injury difference in #Suns beating #Lakers in playoffs last year (w/Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton response videos) https://t.co/OuBVL71hpy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jeCkw0EXCw – 12:55 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
What might have happened if Anthony Davis never got hurt in the Lakers-Suns? Who knows.
We do know, however, what would happen if the Suns got to host the Lakers again today: They’d smoke ’em.
ocregister.com/2022/03/13/lak… – 12:36 AM
What might have happened if Anthony Davis never got hurt in the Lakers-Suns? Who knows.
We do know, however, what would happen if the Suns got to host the Lakers again today: They’d smoke ’em.
ocregister.com/2022/03/13/lak… – 12:36 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just think it’s funny.”
The beginning of Devin Booker’s comments on Anthony Davis saying his groin injury was the difference in the #Lakers losing the series to the #Suns. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/j1tmA5ApQb – 12:36 AM
“I just think it’s funny.”
The beginning of Devin Booker’s comments on Anthony Davis saying his groin injury was the difference in the #Lakers losing the series to the #Suns. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/j1tmA5ApQb – 12:36 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s full response to Anthony Davis pregame comments, including this gem: “If ‘ifs’ were a fifth, we’d all be drunk.”
Simply shrugged and laughed when somebody brought up Chris Paul being hurt in last year’s playoff series: pic.twitter.com/Z7RT6FYA99 – 12:28 AM
Devin Booker’s full response to Anthony Davis pregame comments, including this gem: “If ‘ifs’ were a fifth, we’d all be drunk.”
Simply shrugged and laughed when somebody brought up Chris Paul being hurt in last year’s playoff series: pic.twitter.com/Z7RT6FYA99 – 12:28 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Anthony Davis: “Seeing him not in the boot is definitely a plus for sure.” – 12:22 AM
LeBron on Anthony Davis: “Seeing him not in the boot is definitely a plus for sure.” – 12:22 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Injuries are part of the game.” Deandre Ayton on Anthony Davis comments that his groin injury decided the playoff series last year. #Suns #Lakers pic.twitter.com/8Pi1VkPdTl – 12:07 AM
“Injuries are part of the game.” Deandre Ayton on Anthony Davis comments that his groin injury decided the playoff series last year. #Suns #Lakers pic.twitter.com/8Pi1VkPdTl – 12:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“That’s why I love this team, man. When we lose a game, it’s like the end of the world for us.” – Devin Booker on the Suns bouncing back from Friday’s loss and yesterday’s film session – 12:02 AM
“That’s why I love this team, man. When we lose a game, it’s like the end of the world for us.” – Devin Booker on the Suns bouncing back from Friday’s loss and yesterday’s film session – 12:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker said he thought it was funny what Anthony Davis said about his groin injury decided the outcome of last year’s playoff series.
“If ifs was a 5th, we’d all be drunk.” #Suns #Lakers #LakeShow – 12:00 AM
Devin Booker said he thought it was funny what Anthony Davis said about his groin injury decided the outcome of last year’s playoff series.
“If ifs was a 5th, we’d all be drunk.” #Suns #Lakers #LakeShow – 12:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on whether the Suns heard what Anthony Davis said before the game: “Yeah.”
On whether it motivated them: “Nah. That’s what’s gonna happen anyways. I just think it’s funny.” – 11:57 PM
Devin Booker on whether the Suns heard what Anthony Davis said before the game: “Yeah.”
On whether it motivated them: “Nah. That’s what’s gonna happen anyways. I just think it’s funny.” – 11:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He’s more than a scorer. He’s more than an offensive savant. The man plays defense…he’s one of the best two-way players in the game.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker – 11:36 PM
“He’s more than a scorer. He’s more than an offensive savant. The man plays defense…he’s one of the best two-way players in the game.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker – 11:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker tonight:
30 PTS
10 AST
4 STL
12-25 FG
He’s the only Suns player with multiple 30+ point games this season (21). pic.twitter.com/EhM8pu8wRD – 11:25 PM
Devin Booker tonight:
30 PTS
10 AST
4 STL
12-25 FG
He’s the only Suns player with multiple 30+ point games this season (21). pic.twitter.com/EhM8pu8wRD – 11:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 140, LAL 111
Booker: 30 Pts, 10 Ast, 4 Stl, 12-25 FG
Ayton: 23 Pts, 16 Reb, 11-14 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 8-13 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 11 Ast
James: 31-7-6, 5-11 3P – 11:25 PM
Final: PHX 140, LAL 111
Booker: 30 Pts, 10 Ast, 4 Stl, 12-25 FG
Ayton: 23 Pts, 16 Reb, 11-14 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 8-13 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 11 Ast
James: 31-7-6, 5-11 3P – 11:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
We got a chance to talk to Anthony Davis today about his foot sprain. The big man starts spot shooting tomorrow: ocregister.com/2022/03/13/lak… – 11:14 PM
We got a chance to talk to Anthony Davis today about his foot sprain. The big man starts spot shooting tomorrow: ocregister.com/2022/03/13/lak… – 11:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis says his groin injury difference in #Suns beating #Lakers in playoffs last year https://t.co/OuBVL71hpy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NdsnqKSM8C – 11:07 PM
Anthony Davis says his groin injury difference in #Suns beating #Lakers in playoffs last year https://t.co/OuBVL71hpy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NdsnqKSM8C – 11:07 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
AD is 29 going on 49, Melo can’t guard a fence post, Westbrook is a 95-mph player playing at 35-mph. #GMLeBron – 10:59 PM
AD is 29 going on 49, Melo can’t guard a fence post, Westbrook is a 95-mph player playing at 35-mph. #GMLeBron – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I wanna personally thank Anthony Davis for doing his part to make sure we’re all outta here by 8:30 pm – 10:59 PM
I wanna personally thank Anthony Davis for doing his part to make sure we’re all outta here by 8:30 pm – 10:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker in his first six games without Chris Paul this season:
26.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 8.3 APG, 3.0 TPG, 2.7 SPG, 49.6 FG%, 40.9 3P%, 88.9 FT% – 10:59 PM
Devin Booker in his first six games without Chris Paul this season:
26.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 8.3 APG, 3.0 TPG, 2.7 SPG, 49.6 FG%, 40.9 3P%, 88.9 FT% – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns win 119-90 at home against the Lakers, led by a 30-10 double-double from Devin Booker and wait what do you mean we still have another quarter left – 10:52 PM
Suns win 119-90 at home against the Lakers, led by a 30-10 double-double from Devin Booker and wait what do you mean we still have another quarter left – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 119, LAL 90
Booker: 30 Pts, 10 Ast, 4 Stl, 12-25 FG
Ayton: 23 Pts, 16 Reb, 11-14 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 6 Reb
Payne: 9 Pts, 11 Ast
James: 31-7-6, 5-11 3P – 10:51 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 119, LAL 90
Booker: 30 Pts, 10 Ast, 4 Stl, 12-25 FG
Ayton: 23 Pts, 16 Reb, 11-14 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 6 Reb
Payne: 9 Pts, 11 Ast
James: 31-7-6, 5-11 3P – 10:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That’s now 10 assists for Cam Payne and 9 for Devin Booker as the Suns reach 100 points with 5:11 left in the third quarter. – 10:37 PM
That’s now 10 assists for Cam Payne and 9 for Devin Booker as the Suns reach 100 points with 5:11 left in the third quarter. – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s up to 26 points, 9 assists and 4 steals in 27 minutes. Suns up 100-75 with 5:11 left in the 3rd quarter – 10:36 PM
Devin Booker’s up to 26 points, 9 assists and 4 steals in 27 minutes. Suns up 100-75 with 5:11 left in the 3rd quarter – 10:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis on his chances to return this season – “I’m very optimistic about it. … As far as a number or something, I would love to say 100 but with only a certain amount of games yet, not 100% sure.” es.pn/3i3xQT9 – 10:35 PM
New story: Anthony Davis on his chances to return this season – “I’m very optimistic about it. … As far as a number or something, I would love to say 100 but with only a certain amount of games yet, not 100% sure.” es.pn/3i3xQT9 – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That Devin Booker fake on Russell Westbrook was straight up disrespectful – 10:33 PM
That Devin Booker fake on Russell Westbrook was straight up disrespectful – 10:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder literally walked up to the 3-point, took a drink of water and shot the ball with no one even looking to go out and challenge the shot.
3 ball good. #Suns up 93-70 as Booker just faked Russell Westbrook out in the paint and scored. – 10:33 PM
Jae Crowder literally walked up to the 3-point, took a drink of water and shot the ball with no one even looking to go out and challenge the shot.
3 ball good. #Suns up 93-70 as Booker just faked Russell Westbrook out in the paint and scored. – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 79, LAL 56
Ayton: 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 9-11 FG
Booker: 20 Pts, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 8-15 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast
James: 15-7-4, 4-11 FG – 10:11 PM
Halftime: PHX 79, LAL 56
Ayton: 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 9-11 FG
Booker: 20 Pts, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 8-15 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast
James: 15-7-4, 4-11 FG – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker cleared for takeoff.
Open court two-handed flush off steal. #Suns up 77-54 with 28.5 seconds left in half. – 10:10 PM
Booker cleared for takeoff.
Open court two-handed flush off steal. #Suns up 77-54 with 28.5 seconds left in half. – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker hook lob pass to Ayton.
Booker drive past Reaves.
Timeout #Lakers with 3:59 left.
#Suns up 71-43. They have just one turnover while the Lakers have 10 that’s led to 15 Phoenix points.
Two timeouts remaining for #Lakers. – 10:03 PM
Booker hook lob pass to Ayton.
Booker drive past Reaves.
Timeout #Lakers with 3:59 left.
#Suns up 71-43. They have just one turnover while the Lakers have 10 that’s led to 15 Phoenix points.
Two timeouts remaining for #Lakers. – 10:03 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Been off the grid for a few days for two reasons.
1. Brother in law’s wedding, which was amazing.
2. The book manuscript has officially been submitted. I really did it. – 9:37 PM
Been off the grid for a few days for two reasons.
1. Brother in law’s wedding, which was amazing.
2. The book manuscript has officially been submitted. I really did it. – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
It was almost as if Booker looked at Carmelo and was like, well, no worries, and went in for transition layup. Has 12.
#Suns up 26 at the end of the 1st quarter after Shamet 3.
Yes 26 points.
48-22.
Crowd gave them standing ovation. This is insane.
#Lakers – 9:37 PM
It was almost as if Booker looked at Carmelo and was like, well, no worries, and went in for transition layup. Has 12.
#Suns up 26 at the end of the 1st quarter after Shamet 3.
Yes 26 points.
48-22.
Crowd gave them standing ovation. This is insane.
#Lakers – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 48, LAL 22
Booker: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 3-6 3P
Ayton: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-7 FG
Crowder: 5 Pts
James: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG
Suns up 17-4 in fast break points already – 9:36 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 48, LAL 22
Booker: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 3-6 3P
Ayton: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-7 FG
Crowder: 5 Pts
James: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG
Suns up 17-4 in fast break points already – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3.
Third 3.
Fouled by Stanley Johnson, who ran all the way to the other side of the court.
FT made. #Suns up 20-11. Booker with 10. – 9:25 PM
Booker 3.
Third 3.
Fouled by Stanley Johnson, who ran all the way to the other side of the court.
FT made. #Suns up 20-11. Booker with 10. – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That poor Lakers rim can’t get to halftime soon enough. Thing is taking a beating right now. Suns up 16-6 after back-to-back 3s from Devin Booker – 9:19 PM
That poor Lakers rim can’t get to halftime soon enough. Thing is taking a beating right now. Suns up 16-6 after back-to-back 3s from Devin Booker – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with the lob finish. Has 8 on 4-of-5.
#Suns up 13-6 after Booker 3. On 11-0 run . – 9:19 PM
Ayton with the lob finish. Has 8 on 4-of-5.
#Suns up 13-6 after Booker 3. On 11-0 run . – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was also asked about the idea that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s playoff series against the Lakers.
The fact that he’s wearing his WD > WS hat while giving his answer is a just a happy coincidence. pic.twitter.com/Hh7RBfFuzs – 8:26 PM
Monty Williams was also asked about the idea that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s playoff series against the Lakers.
The fact that he’s wearing his WD > WS hat while giving his answer is a just a happy coincidence. pic.twitter.com/Hh7RBfFuzs – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker getting ready for #Lakers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/b4d6tamTSM – 8:13 PM
Devin Booker getting ready for #Lakers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/b4d6tamTSM – 8:13 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anthony Davis to begin on the court workouts tomorrow. The sooner he gets back, the quicker he gets re-injured… – 8:11 PM
Anthony Davis to begin on the court workouts tomorrow. The sooner he gets back, the quicker he gets re-injured… – 8:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It continues to amuse that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s first-round playoff series to everyone in LA while Chris Paul played 5.5 of those 6 games with one arm – 7:59 PM
It continues to amuse that Anthony Davis’ injury swung last year’s first-round playoff series to everyone in LA while Chris Paul played 5.5 of those 6 games with one arm – 7:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one” – 7:51 PM
Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one” – 7:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Asked by @Dave McMenamin for a percentage level of confidence that he will return, Anthony Davis says “I don’t know and I would love to say 100” percent, but knows there’s only so many games left.
But he also says about his potential to return this season: “I’m very optimistic about it.” – 7:48 PM
Asked by @Dave McMenamin for a percentage level of confidence that he will return, Anthony Davis says “I don’t know and I would love to say 100” percent, but knows there’s only so many games left.
But he also says about his potential to return this season: “I’m very optimistic about it.” – 7:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis said he’s “very optimistic” that he’s going to return this season, but he said he’s not 100 percent confident because there are only 16 regular-season games remaining. – 7:47 PM
Anthony Davis said he’s “very optimistic” that he’s going to return this season, but he said he’s not 100 percent confident because there are only 16 regular-season games remaining. – 7:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis, speaking to us for the first time since his foot injury, said he’s stating to “Feel good … the swelling has definitely decreased … Got cleared today to do some shooting tomorrow. So I’m getting there.”
He said the main thing the last month was reducing swelling. – 7:45 PM
Anthony Davis, speaking to us for the first time since his foot injury, said he’s stating to “Feel good … the swelling has definitely decreased … Got cleared today to do some shooting tomorrow. So I’m getting there.”
He said the main thing the last month was reducing swelling. – 7:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, speaking for the first time since the injury: “I feel good. The swelling has decreased. The function of my foot has increased” – 7:43 PM
Anthony Davis, speaking for the first time since the injury: “I feel good. The swelling has decreased. The function of my foot has increased” – 7:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is set to resume on-court shooting drills on Monday, per Frank Vogel. That will be close to the 4-week mark (Davis was hurt on Feb. 16). – 7:41 PM
Anthony Davis is set to resume on-court shooting drills on Monday, per Frank Vogel. That will be close to the 4-week mark (Davis was hurt on Feb. 16). – 7:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor is guaranteed to get an offensive rebound whenever he’s on. Lol you can book it! #Pacers – 7:39 PM
Terry Taylor is guaranteed to get an offensive rebound whenever he’s on. Lol you can book it! #Pacers – 7:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, who suffered a sprained mid foot on Feb. 16, will resume on-court activities Monday with spot shooting, according to Frank Vogel. This does not guarantee Davis can return this season but things are moving in a positive direction. “100% maybe,” Vogel said of AD. – 7:37 PM
Anthony Davis, who suffered a sprained mid foot on Feb. 16, will resume on-court activities Monday with spot shooting, according to Frank Vogel. This does not guarantee Davis can return this season but things are moving in a positive direction. “100% maybe,” Vogel said of AD. – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On court work and spot shooting
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will start to do those things tomorrow in the process of returning from a mid-foot sprain.
Will be first court work him. #Suns #Lakers #LakeShow – 7:36 PM
On court work and spot shooting
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will start to do those things tomorrow in the process of returning from a mid-foot sprain.
Will be first court work him. #Suns #Lakers #LakeShow – 7:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said Anthony Davis will begin on-court activity tomorrow with spot shooting. – 7:34 PM
Vogel said Anthony Davis will begin on-court activity tomorrow with spot shooting. – 7:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will begin on-court work (spot shooting) tomorrow. – 7:34 PM
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will begin on-court work (spot shooting) tomorrow. – 7:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s going to begin on-court work tomorrow.” – 7:34 PM
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s going to begin on-court work tomorrow.” – 7:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
‘You know pretty much every play is going’ to Herro. And opponents helpless to prevent it. Interesting stuff on Herro from Haslem (who ‘co-signed’ this), Doc Rivers, Lowry, Booker, more. And more Markieff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:08 PM
‘You know pretty much every play is going’ to Herro. And opponents helpless to prevent it. Interesting stuff on Herro from Haslem (who ‘co-signed’ this), Doc Rivers, Lowry, Booker, more. And more Markieff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis reportedly out of walking boot, taking steps to return to play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/ant… – 2:01 PM
Anthony Davis reportedly out of walking boot, taking steps to return to play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/ant… – 2:01 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Book of Basketball 2.0: Kevin Garnett, the Stealth Superstar (2020 podcast w/ Jackie Mac)
open.spotify.com/episode/5e3lOq… – 11:56 AM
Book of Basketball 2.0: Kevin Garnett, the Stealth Superstar (2020 podcast w/ Jackie Mac)
open.spotify.com/episode/5e3lOq… – 11:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Lakers injury report (10:30 a.m. ET) vs. #Suns.
Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) PROBABLE
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) OUT – 11:02 AM
Latest #Lakers injury report (10:30 a.m. ET) vs. #Suns.
Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) PROBABLE
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) OUT – 11:02 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star out of walking boot, to get another MRI on foot this week, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 10:36 AM
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star out of walking boot, to get another MRI on foot this week, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 10:36 AM
More on this storyline
On the day Kevin Garnett saw his No. 5 raised to the rafters at TD Garden, he officially buried his beef with Ray Allen. As part of the ceremony celebrating Garnett’s six years with the franchise, he singled out Allen — who was sitting in the front row of the assembled guests, alongside fellow Big Three member Paul Pierce — for his being present after years of acrimony between the two. “It’s good to see Ray Allen here,” Garnett said. “Real s—. It’s good to see you, man. You next, dog.” -via ESPN / March 14, 2022
“Most definitely,” Allen said. “I don’t like being on the outside. There’s so many people here that I love, that I spent time with … those people, they’re etched in my mind when it comes to my time spent here in Boston, and to not be able to connect with them was always — it was always tough for me. “Just because I moved away doesn’t mean that relationship, that friendship, ends. So it did center around Kevin and myself because I did get the sense that the people here felt how Kevin felt. Once he accepted me, then the people accepted me. That was the sense. I was glad we could do that and people could see, ‘We won with this guy in 2008, and that’s what matters most.'” -via ESPN / March 14, 2022
“There was never beef” – Ray Allen talks with @Scalabrine about Celtics Big 3 being on good terms ☘️ -via Twitter / March 14, 2022