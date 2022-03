Devin Booker fires back at Anthony Davis' comments

On the day Kevin Garnett saw his No. 5 raised to the rafters at TD Garden, he officially buried his beef with Ray Allen. As part of the ceremony celebrating Garnett’s six years with the franchise, he singled out Allen — who was sitting in the front row of the assembled guests, alongside fellow Big Three member Paul Pierce — for his being present after years of acrimony between the two. “It’s good to see Ray Allen here,” Garnett said. “Real s—. It’s good to see you, man. You next, dog.” -via ESPN / March 14, 2022