Draymond Green coming off the bench in return

Kendra Andrews: Draymond Green will not start tonight, and probably won’t start his first few games back, Kerr says. With his minute restriction, having him start would make it hard to put him in end of half/game scenarios.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
You could say Draymond is ready to go pic.twitter.com/gp6f6XOo9D – 9:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight, Kerr says. Draymond Green won’t start.
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney will start tonight against Washington. – 8:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond is back, but not starting, Kerr announces. Kerr calls it “very temporary.” With Wiggins out with illness, tonight’s starters are Curry, Thompson, Poole, Kuminga, and Looney. – 8:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green will not start tonight, and probably won’t start his first few games back, Kerr says. With his minute restriction, having him start would make it hard to put him in end of half/game scenarios. – 8:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins is out tonight against the Wizards, and Draymond Green will come off of the bench. – 8:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond is back with Warriors but coming off the bench tonight. Starters: Curry, Poole, Thompson, Kuminga and Looney – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green will come off the bench tonight. Warriors manipulating his minutes because of 20-minute restriction. Andrew Wiggins is out sick.
Warriors starters
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 8:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 31 games for the Warriors, Draymond Green is officially set to return on Monday against the Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/inj… – 8:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s minute restriction as he comes back from a two month hiatus: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green made sure reporters knew exactly how long it’s been since he last played with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson: 1,005 days.
He said the most meaningful part of his return to action will be the chance to play with them again.
https://t.co/0zWvqMLlmo pic.twitter.com/RbUtVgUZRE – 6:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors fans,
What are your expectations for Draymond Green’s return to the court tonight? – 5:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Can Draymond Green still win Defensive Player of the Year this season?
#DubNation #draymondgreen pic.twitter.com/AbzD7byxZh – 3:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green believes he can still win the DPOY award this season.
“I don’t know what league everybody else been watching, but I have not seen anyone solidify themselves as the Defensive Player of the Year.” – 2:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Draymond Green on the Wizards’ usage of Kristaps Porzingis
“Looks like they’re trying to rediscover the Kristaps that we all grew to know before the injury.”
“Him and Kuz has a nice little thing going as well.” pic.twitter.com/sPXJ35GbTt – 2:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond says he still deserve DPOY of the year despite missing the last 31 games. pic.twitter.com/BeP5tDUMgC – 2:16 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
With Draymond Green returning for the Warriors…
The Warriors have a 366-113 record (.764 win pct) when Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson all play together since Green entered the league in 2012-13. – 2:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says he expects to be on a 20-23 minute restriction for the next week or so. He’s been doing 4 -8 minute spurts in scrimmages.
He says he’s usually against minute restrictions, but is inviting of this one.“Sometimes you need someone to protect you from yourself.” – 2:09 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond said he will be on a minute restriction probably for the next 10-14 days. Expects 23-25 minutes.
Said he usually hates minute restrictions and those have been the source of some “fights” w Steve in the past. But realizes he needs them to protect him from himself. – 2:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green said the original target date for his return was the 12th. – 2:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“We built this thing from ground zero.”
Draymond Green on reuniting with Steph and Klay tonight: pic.twitter.com/ZIxaui6B9g – 2:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green at shootaround. One of the last guys on the court. He will play tonight after missing the last 31 games due to injury. pic.twitter.com/6QJy4M49K1 – 1:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play together tonight for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals. – 1:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kevon Looney on Draymond Green:
“I think he changes the whole dynamic of the floor. The game is probably going to be a lot faster because Draymond is great at pushing the pace, and he’s a great playmaker…It’s going to give Steph the freedom to play without the ball.” – 1:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors 10:30am PDT injury report:
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. return tonight, but Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable with ‘general illness.’
Andre Iguodala (back) and Gary Payton II (L knee) remain out, along with James Wiseman. – 1:42 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Andrew Wiggins has been in a big slump since the All-Star break. Could the return of Draymond Green tonight bring him back into form? I took a look:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/dr… – 11:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 31 games for the Warriors, Draymond Green is officially set to return on Monday against the Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/inj… – 10:03 AM
Kerith Burke: Draymond Green said during his rehabilitation from a back injury, he went to Cabo and brought Warriors doctor Rick Celebrini with him. They did two-a-days during the vacation. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / March 14, 2022
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green will scrimmage tomorrow. Steve Kerr confirms that March 14th has been “pinpointed” for his return. James Wiseman will get at least these two G-League games. Warriors haven’t committed to any after, but want to get him chunk minutes down there. Kerr mentioned 20-25. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 8, 2022