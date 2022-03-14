Draymond Green says he still can win DPOY award

Jason Dumas: Draymond Green says he still deserves DPOY of the year despite missing the last 31 games. pic.twitter.com/BeP5tDUMgC
Source: Twitter @JDumasReports
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Draymond Green on the Wizards’ usage of Kristaps Porzingis
“Looks like they’re trying to rediscover the Kristaps that we all grew to know before the injury.”
“Him and Kuz has a nice little thing going as well.” pic.twitter.com/sPXJ35GbTt – 2:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond says he still deserve DPOY of the year despite missing the last 31 games. pic.twitter.com/BeP5tDUMgC – 2:16 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
With Draymond Green returning for the Warriors…
The Warriors have a 366-113 record (.764 win pct) when Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson all play together since Green entered the league in 2012-13. – 2:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says he expects to be on a 20-23 minute restriction for the next week or so. He’s been doing 4 -8 minute spurts in scrimmages.
He says he’s usually against minute restrictions, but is inviting of this one.“Sometimes you need someone to protect you from yourself.” – 2:09 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond said he will be on a minute restriction probably for the next 10-14 days. Expects 23-25 minutes.
Said he usually hates minute restrictions and those have been the source of some “fights” w Steve in the past. But realizes he needs them to protect him from himself. – 2:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green said the original target date for his return was the 12th. – 2:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“We built this thing from ground zero.”
Draymond Green on reuniting with Steph and Klay tonight: pic.twitter.com/ZIxaui6B9g – 2:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green at shootaround. One of the last guys on the court. He will play tonight after missing the last 31 games due to injury. pic.twitter.com/6QJy4M49K1 – 1:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play together tonight for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals. – 1:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kevon Looney on Draymond Green:
“I think he changes the whole dynamic of the floor. The game is probably going to be a lot faster because Draymond is great at pushing the pace, and he’s a great playmaker…It’s going to give Steph the freedom to play without the ball.” – 1:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors 10:30am PDT injury report:
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. return tonight, but Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable with ‘general illness.’
Andre Iguodala (back) and Gary Payton II (L knee) remain out, along with James Wiseman. – 1:42 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Andrew Wiggins has been in a big slump since the All-Star break. Could the return of Draymond Green tonight bring him back into form? I took a look:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/dr… – 11:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 31 games for the Warriors, Draymond Green is officially set to return on Monday against the Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/inj… – 10:03 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will be back in the lineup for the Warriors tomorrow night at Chase Center.
James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are still out. – 8:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors still have James Wiseman listed as out vs Wizards tomorrow. Just finished up his second G-League game. Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala still out. Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are back. – 8:29 PM
Mark Haynes: Draymond Green believes he can still win the DPOY award this season. “I don’t know what league everybody else been watching, but I have not seen anyone solidify themselves as the Defensive Player of the Year.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / March 14, 2022