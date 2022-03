Duncan Robinson expendable for the Heat?

“They are the best in the league at lining up for a big move,” a Western Conference executive added. If that dream target never materializes, league personnel likewise expect any smaller trade this offseason aimed at further upgrading its championship-caliber roster would likely involve Duncan Robinson. Miami has hopes of adding a further frontcourt presence alongside Adebayo, sources said, and has shown known interest in Christian Wood and PJ Washington. With the strong play of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus—shooting 38 percent and 40.4 percent from deep, respectively—the league’s shrewdest team strategists have come to view Robinson as expendable. Miami already gauged his value with several front offices before the February deadline, sources said, although no talks were considered serious. -via Bleacher Report / March 11, 2022