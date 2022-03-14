Duncan Robinson expendable for the Heat?

With the strong play of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus—shooting 38 percent and 40.4 percent from deep, respectively—the league’s shrewdest team strategists have come to view Robinson as expendable. Miami already gauged his value with several front offices before the February deadline, sources said, although no talks were considered serious.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. (Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin are out.) – 7:30 PM
Heat opening with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. (Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin are out.) – 7:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So expected lineup tonight:
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Max Strus
PJ Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Gabe Vincent
Haywood Highsmith
Dewayne Dedmon – 1:32 PM
So expected lineup tonight:
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Max Strus
PJ Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Gabe Vincent
Haywood Highsmith
Dewayne Dedmon – 1:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson is shooting 43.6 percent on threes since the All-Star break.
Robinson is up to 37.1 percent on 8.1 three-point attempts per game for the season. – 11:00 AM
Duncan Robinson is shooting 43.6 percent on threes since the All-Star break.
Robinson is up to 37.1 percent on 8.1 three-point attempts per game for the season. – 11:00 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Heat were able to avoid switching Duncan Robinson onto #Cavs Darius Garland for a majority of the first half. But the Cavs are hunting that matchup. And Garland is cooking Robinson off the bounce. – 9:00 PM
The Heat were able to avoid switching Duncan Robinson onto #Cavs Darius Garland for a majority of the first half. But the Cavs are hunting that matchup. And Garland is cooking Robinson off the bounce. – 9:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I just haven’t seen a two man game quite like PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson
It’s like PJ’s only task offensively is to get Duncan going – 8:16 PM
I just haven’t seen a two man game quite like PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson
It’s like PJ’s only task offensively is to get Duncan going – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat back to its usual starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 7:32 PM
Heat back to its usual starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 7:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to their primary starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:31 PM
Heat back to their primary starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:31 PM
More on this storyline
“They are the best in the league at lining up for a big move,” a Western Conference executive added. If that dream target never materializes, league personnel likewise expect any smaller trade this offseason aimed at further upgrading its championship-caliber roster would likely involve Duncan Robinson. Miami has hopes of adding a further frontcourt presence alongside Adebayo, sources said, and has shown known interest in Christian Wood and PJ Washington. With the strong play of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus—shooting 38 percent and 40.4 percent from deep, respectively—the league’s shrewdest team strategists have come to view Robinson as expendable. Miami already gauged his value with several front offices before the February deadline, sources said, although no talks were considered serious. -via Bleacher Report / March 11, 2022
Sources tell Heavy.com that among the ideas floated has been a deal centering on Rocket big man Christian Wood and Miami shooter Duncan Robinson. Involved people have downplayed there being anything substantive, and there would clearly be other moving parts involved. But others are saying there is at least some basketball sense to the talk. “I’ve got to think Houston wants more,” said one NBA GM. “And with the way they’ve been approaching things these last few weeks, I’d go as far as to say that’s for sure. -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2022
“Houston’s really been over-valuing Woods and Eric Gordon. They think they’re going to get back a major piece, but they’re unrealistic with their expectations. I’ve looked around the league at what they’re putting out there — and I know they have, too. And no one is willing to give up a cornerstone player.” -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2022