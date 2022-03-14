Hornets vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (33-35) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-47) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 81, Oklahoma City Thunder 72 (Q3 07:35)
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Special delivery by @Miles Bridges 😯
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eU2Ua81cpL – 9:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DEFENSE ➡️ OFFENSE
@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1ScIjLsqRE – 9:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
got a good one in @PaycomCenter pic.twitter.com/PxEVvPW2KB – 9:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley is on pace to stack the two best games of his career on back to back nights. – 9:06 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Fun to see Isaiah Thomas getting a halftime interview. 4/4, 12 points in 10 minutes for the Hornets in OKC tonight – 9:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte came out with awful effort and intensity but managed to turn it around, IT was huge to spark the run. – 9:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Count ’em up 👌
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Gc7EwahxAe – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
letting ’em fly 🎯🎯
@Aleksej Pokusevski ↔️ @Vit Krejci pic.twitter.com/ER0wjIHHzC – 8:52 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
What’s better
1) Isiah Thomas’ four 3s in two minutes and Hornets within 7
2) Eric Collins throwing out “As confused as a goat on astroturf” for Poku – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski having great games tonight..I might faint – 8:43 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
OKC scored 41 in the first quarter, a season-best. Offense was in a great rhythm basically the entire 12 minutes. – 8:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
41 points is the most OKC has scored in the 1st quarter this season.
And they did it without Giddey, Dort, Kenrich and Muscala.
Remember the Hornets were the team that made the Thunder look like a “black eye” in comparison. – 8:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley is having a fantastic game, but the most important part to me is he still is not trying to do too much and still playing within his role a nice balance of aggressiveness is keeping him effective and out of trouble. – 8:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Hornets entire defensive focus is to stop Shai driving to the rim and he’s still getting there at Will and finishing, that’s called a big problem – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann being able to space the floor with such range really helped in transition there. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
First time this season the Thunder has scored 40 points in the first quarter. – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
PUT IT UP THERE BAZE GOT YOU
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/qZcCsuhL04 – 8:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA, Darius Bazley and the OKC Blue are on a 24-3 run against the play-in Hornets. – 8:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley has 39 points in the last 5 quarters.
Baze has changed the narrative on his career the second half of this season. – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley is feeling it and I am smiling from ear to ear. Never give up on Building Block Bazley. – 8:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro is cookin’ early 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/jyLDVTvHN7 – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Since the Bubble, long time Locked on Thunder listeners know the reason I started the Building Block Bazley shtick was because of what we are seeing now. When he is aggressive and put in the right spots, and not sitting in a corner dude has a ton of talent/potential. – 8:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’ve only seen three attempts but it’s enough, Mason Plumlee should really commit to shooting lefty the rest of this regular season irrelevant of if his right finger gets better. It’s essentially a one handed push shot but it’s much softer and has no hitch – 8:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It is so interesting to see Mark Daigneault start Sarr in this match up, I think Roby exploits Plumlee a lot more. Mason can not just camp in the paint when Roby is on the floor, helps SGA get to the rim, Roby can also blow past him. – 8:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
2 3ASY
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/JCCC0B25yM – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Going the extra Mile ✈️
@MilesBridge x @LaMelo Ball
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/uyjr3HWr4z – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tipping off on @BallySportsOK
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/iD1yokLION – 8:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Are you ready? 😈
📍 – Oklahoma City, OK
🆚 – @Oklahoma City Thunder
⏰ – NOW!
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/Eq5PwBsBcu – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Five of your favs. 🖐️
@CrumblCookies | https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP pic.twitter.com/XGGf56H8x6 – 7:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid both out, we will see Nate Knight tonight.
This late-game stretch against OKC is a pretty good representation of what Knight brings:
– Forceful as a roll man
– Has passing chops
– Fights on glass
– Chaos when navigating more than one defender pic.twitter.com/9qVDUq5Vju – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs OKC
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
James Bouknight (Neck Soreness) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/PdmxLNBxES – 6:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked James Borrego on Isaiah Thomas’ leadership at Hornets. “He has playing in MVP-caliber level before. Our players understand his journey, his experience. He’s been fantastic. He has that freedom for me to speak to the players. He’s done a great job” #AllFly – 6:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on if OKC is looking to pick up a hardship exception “We look at everything all the time” mentions “if we felt like we needed that, we would do it. We are fine right now.” – 6:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault mentioned the importance of Lindy Waters being playable defensively.
OKC signed him to a two year two way deal, so Waters will have an entire offseason to develop on that end of the floor. – 6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins (flu) remains out tonight, per Mark Daigneault. No other injury changes. Still eight guys out. – 6:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Starters tonight for OKC:
– SGA
– Maledon
– Mann
– Bazley
– Sarr – 6:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 8 in the West on DEN, HOU, MIN, OKC, PHX, SAC, POR with @Danny Leroux Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 6:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Since the All Star Break, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring, and fourth in field goal percentage among the nine players averaging 30+ points in that span (Tatum, Morant, Irving, Durant, James, Embiid, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo). – 5:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bam = DPOY? (2:34)
🔘 AD (13:10)
🔘 Jazz (19:34)
🔘 Warriors (22:06)
🔘 Cavs (37:26)
🔘 Hornets (39:13)
🔘 Kings (42:45)
🔘 Tyler Herro (48:35)
🔘 Scottie Barnes (58:54)
🎧 https://t.co/AySpCSroCK
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eVJlFztFcX – 5:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
34,000 meals donated to @shmetrolina so far this month! Let’s keep slamming those dunks! 💥
@FoodLion | #FoodLionFeeds pic.twitter.com/EbEh9nlQdC – 5:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
A note before tonight’s Thunder-Hornets game: The Thunder is 1-9 at home this season against the East. That one win came on New Year’s Eve against the Knicks. – 4:36 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder look to get out on the break and out in transition tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets.
🎥 @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/c0ztuFIBic – 4:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury Report:
Aaron Wiggins (illness) OUT
Derrick Favors (Back) OUT
Josh Giddey (Hip) OUT
Kenrich Williams (knee) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) OUT
Lu Dort (shoulder) OUT
Ty Jerome (Hip) OUT
Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT – 3:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
POINT GOD 🛸 ✖️ GOD OF THUNDER ⚡️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/TbpAoQEG00 – 2:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley: “Offensively, the way I’ve been playing this year hasn’t been ideal for me, but having nights like tonight … it’s refreshing when you know the work you continue to put in, it shows and it pays off.”
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:26 PM
