Ja Morant unlikely to play against Pacers

Scott Agness: Grizzlies say Ja Morant is doubtful to play in Indiana Tuesday due to back soreness.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant was present at Grizzlies practice today but he is doubtful tomorrow against the Pacers with back soreness. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As Memphis clings to a half-game lead over Golden State for the West’s No. 2 seed, star guard Ja Morant has been listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Indiana due to back soreness.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Grizzlies say Ja Morant is doubtful to play in Indiana Tuesday due to back soreness. – 5:08 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant triple-double watch initiated.
10 points, seven assists, five rebounds. – 8:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Racers are dancing again!
Ja Morant has high hopes. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins thinks Ja Morant uses his body well on drives, and it’s a huge boost for offense because of his unpredictability on drives, and he thinks it makes it tough on defense as well – 5:36 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
That Alo sequence — track down block then an alley oop to Williams — was worthy of Ja Morant. – 6:09 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Memphis assistant coach Larry Brown on verge of going dancing again, has high praise for Ja Morant, Beale Street, #Knicks youngsters #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/12/lar… – 4:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.8
5. Luka Doncic: 14.6
6. Trae Young: 14.0
7. Ja Morant: 13.8
8. Jayson Tatum: 13.7
9. Stephen Curry: 13.6
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.0
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/fvftiUAMbL – 11:10 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 8 AST
✅ 2 STL
Morant has scored at least 30 points 24 times this season, double that of the next-closest player in @Memphis Grizzlies history (Shareef Abdur-Rahim).
He has 33 career 30-point games, one shy of the franchise record held by Abdur-Rahim. pic.twitter.com/qEiLEDpNh0 – 10:41 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks can’t keep up. Ja Morant scores 37 – 15 in fourth – as Grizzlies spoil Knicks streak . newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:53 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
On verge of their first 4-game winning streak, #Knicks blow it in fourth quarter as Ja Morant flies to win in Memphis #Grizzlies #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/11/ja-… – 1:11 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. come to the rescue for the Grizzlies as they erase an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on JJJ:
“Enough of me. Jaren is what everybody need to be excited about. His defensive presence is big time for us. We’re a totally different team with him out their on the floor.”
Just gonna share this story from yesterday 😮💨
Ja Morant on JJJ:
“Enough of me. Jaren is what everybody need to be excited about. His defensive presence is big time for us. We’re a totally different team with him out their on the floor.”
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Enough about me…Jaren is what everybody can be excited about….That 4th qtr, that goes to Jaren.”
-Ja Morant
“Enough about me…Jaren is what everybody can be excited about….That 4th qtr, that goes to Jaren.”
-Ja Morant
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “Enough about me. That’s fourth quarter was all Jaren.”
Ja Morant: “Enough about me. That’s fourth quarter was all Jaren.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Felt like late in the third quarter when the Grizzlies scored those last six points that a comeback was very possible. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. put on a show in that fourth quarter. Grizzlies eliminated a 15-point deficit in a big win.
Felt like late in the third quarter when the Grizzlies scored those last six points that a comeback was very possible. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. put on a show in that fourth quarter. Grizzlies eliminated a 15-point deficit in a big win.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks can’t stop Ja Morant as they collapse again in loss to Grizzlies nypost.com/2022/03/11/ja-… – 10:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant scored 10 straight for Memphis down the stretch (36 points, 8 assists). Jaren Jackson Jr. had five blocks.
Ja Morant scored 10 straight for Memphis down the stretch (36 points, 8 assists). Jaren Jackson Jr. had five blocks.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win 118-114.
-Ja Morant: 37pts, 4reb, 8ast, 1blk, 2stl
-Jaren Jackson Jr: 13pts, 4reb, 5blk
-Brandon Clarke: 10pts, 8reb, 4blk
-SEASON HIGH for the team: 16 blocks by 6 players
-72pts in the paint
-18 offensive rebounds
-18 2nd chance pts
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant just took this game over with sheer athleticism, will and skill. Scored 15 of his 37 in the fourth — 10 straight in clutch time — as the Grizzlies stormed back from 9 down entering the final frame to beat the Knicks. – 10:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies up 7 with under 1 minute to play. They trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter.
Grizzlies up 7 with under 1 minute to play. They trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. monster block leads to a Ja Morant fast break layup.
Jaren Jackson Jr. monster block leads to a Ja Morant fast break layup.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Holy smokes, what a sequence from Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant.
Holy smokes, what a sequence from Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant screaming “thank you…thank you” as he walks to the free throw line on the foul called on Quickley. – 10:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant says “thank you” after getting the foul call while driving on Julius Randle. Knicks have a 33-19 free-throw advantage – 10:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant after getting a foul call going to the basket: “THANK YOU. THANK YOU. FIIIIIINALLY.” – 10:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are furious. Ja Morant goes crashing to the floor, no call. Goes back the other way and the Knicks hit a 3. Big swing. – 10:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has completely flipped the switch on this game. Grizzlies mojo back instantly. Down 3. – 10:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Even a whistle on the call couldn’t stop that momentum from Ja Morant! He still showed off the dunk! – 10:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant enters and immediately attacks. Came in at the 9:45 mark because, well, Memphis needs him out there. – 10:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 34-30 after the 1st qtr.
Ja Morant: 11pts (5-9 FG), 3ast
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In case of emergency (or in case of Ja Morant scoring 11 points in 8 mins) – Break Glass
In case of emergency (or in case of Ja Morant scoring 11 points in 8 mins) – Break Glass
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant looks fresh. His speed is already giving the Knicks problems. Vision is on display, too. – 8:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant just drilled a 3, which now puts him at 7 points within the first 4 1/2 minutes. Strong start for 12 – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant throws the alley-oop to JJJ, then slams the tip dunk next possession. Good start. – 8:12 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are the starters for Memphis-NY Knicks.
Knicks: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.
Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Ziaire WIlliams, Desmond Bane, Ja Morant. Set your fantasy lineups and betting plans accordingly. – 7:54 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant needed to get an extra stretch in the locker room after he had his hip tighten up in the third. Said he’ll be sore tomorrow, but that was what led Morant to be able to come back and play the entire fourth quarter. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 25, 2022
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant is officially back pic.twitter.com/hseXFp35zv -via Twitter @DamichaelC / February 16, 2022
Meghan Triplett: Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is still questionable. He got treatment this morning and will be a game-time decision tonight vs Portland. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / February 16, 2022