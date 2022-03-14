Kevin Garnett buries hatchet with Ray Allen

On the day Kevin Garnett saw his No. 5 raised to the rafters at TD Garden, he officially buried his beef with Ray Allen. As part of the ceremony celebrating Garnett’s six years with the franchise, he singled out Allen — who was sitting in the front row of the assembled guests, alongside fellow Big Three member Paul Pierce — for his being present after years of acrimony between the two. “It’s good to see Ray Allen here,” Garnett said. “Real s—. It’s good to see you, man. You next, dog.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jay King @ByJayKing
Kevin Garnett cussed. He cried. And he left behind a peanut better and jelly sandwich that brought back memories of the Celtics’ last title team.
Kevin Garnett cussed. He cried. And he left behind a peanut better and jelly sandwich that brought back memories of the Celtics’ last title team.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kevin Garnett is the only human who simultaneously violates FCC rules and the first law of thermodynamics.
Kevin Garnett is the only human who simultaneously violates FCC rules and the first law of thermodynamics.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Ray next, dammit!”
This was KG’s night. But in true KG fashion, he used his stage to welcome Ray Allen back into Celtics nation.
On steel sharpening steel & finding forgiveness in the embers of competitive fire.
“Ray next, dammit!”
This was KG’s night. But in true KG fashion, he used his stage to welcome Ray Allen back into Celtics nation.
On steel sharpening steel & finding forgiveness in the embers of competitive fire.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Kevin Garnett made it okay for Celtics fans to forgive Ray Allen. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 11:48 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New on Heavy…
It was Kevin Garnett’s day, but for Ray Allen it was a return to the fold that he badly wanted — needed even.
As KG’s number went to the rafters literally, Ray Allen came back to the @Celtics in an important figurative sense.
Good vibes.
New on Heavy…
It was Kevin Garnett’s day, but for Ray Allen it was a return to the fold that he badly wanted — needed even.
As KG’s number went to the rafters literally, Ray Allen came back to the @Celtics in an important figurative sense.
Good vibes.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: On the day Kevin Garnett raised his No. 5 to the rafters inside TD Garden, he buried his long-standing beef with Ray Allen. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:17 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
The Kenny G tribute to KG was not random, or based on their mutual initials. Garnett, a big fan, was in communication with the soprano sax player last week about the video. – 9:34 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
“It’s good to see Ray Allen here, man, real s***.” -Kevin Garnett pic.twitter.com/7slDqxeAzl – 9:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada and I: Ray Allen opened up this evening about his return to TD Garden and how he reconciled with Kevin Garnett ahead of today’s jersey retirement ceremony masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New quick piece @The Athletic on KG’s legacy and the greatest moment from his Celtics jersey retirement ceremony theathletic.com/news/celtics-r… – 9:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ray Allen said he decided last week to attend KG ceremony after they had good interaction during All-Star Weekend: “When it first happened, I was hesitant not because I didn’t want to be here but because I wasn’t sure if Kevin wanted me here.” – 8:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ray Allen says he feels a sense of completion being back in Boston. “I don’t like being on the outside. There’s so many people here that I love, that I spent time with, that have been a part of the family” – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ray Allen said he was unsure Garnett would want him at the jersey retirement until their photo at All-Star Weekend and Garnett’s invitation to his podcast. Said he missed the Garden. #Celtics – 8:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch full Kevin Garnett Celtics’ jersey retirement ceremony nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/13/wat… – 8:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Two years ago, right after we announced we were doing this, I saw KG in LA.
I told him “I made Paul cry at his…you know I’m going to make sure we get you on yours.”
Two years ago, right after we announced we were doing this, I saw KG in LA.
I told him “I made Paul cry at his…you know I’m going to make sure we get you on yours.”
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
-Kevin Garnett gets his jersey retired
-The NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed
-Tom Brady unretires
-Kevin Garnett gets his jersey retired
-The NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed
-Tom Brady unretires
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce had an emotional reunion on the Garden floor Sunday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kevin Garnett’s number goes into the rafters pic.twitter.com/YzzNTC94yb – 7:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tom Brady apparently does not care about Kevin Garnett’s Celtics career. – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Garnett to the current Celtics: “Keep kicking some ass! Keep playing together!” – 7:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
KG to current Celtics: “Keep kicking some ass and playing together.” – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Garnett telling the legendary arm-wrestling story and says: “We were always arm-wrestling and actually rasslin’. And you know what? Doc was letting it happen, man! Doc was letting it happen!” – 7:15 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Garnett: “It’s good to see Ray Allen here. Real shit. It’s good to see you man. You next, dog. Ray next, damn it.” pic.twitter.com/3PpdLDYO8x – 7:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Just the last few moments of the standing ovation after KG shouts out Ray Allen for being here.
Just the last few moments of the standing ovation after KG shouts out Ray Allen for being here.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
oh man huge moment here, Kevin Garnett shouts out Ray Allen for being in attendance and the two hug it out. then Pierce jumps in. pic.twitter.com/Aw7maqkWOp – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Garnett: “I loved my team, man. That was a magical run. We would have had a couple more rings if we all stayed healthy.” – 7:11 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Kevin Garnett, after a big mid-court hug with Ray Allen (Paul Pierce joined in): “Ray’s next, dammit.” – 7:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen hug… then KG shouts “Ray next dammit” pic.twitter.com/DwClTjQRVj – 7:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
KG: “It’s good to see Ray Allen here, real sh–.” Allen walks up to KG and embraces him. KG says Ray Allen’s number retirement is next. – 7:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Garnett: “It’s good to see Ray Allen here. Real shit. Good to see you baby. You next!”
Kevin Garnett: “It’s good to see Ray Allen here. Real shit. Good to see you baby. You next!”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Garnett: “It’s good to see Ray Allen here. Real shit. It’s good to see you man.
“You next, dog.”
Kevin Garnett: “It’s good to see Ray Allen here. Real shit. It’s good to see you man.
“You next, dog.”
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Garnett shouts out Ray Allen, crowd goes crazy, they hug and Garnett says, “You’re next!” in getting jersey retired.
Garnett shouts out Ray Allen, crowd goes crazy, they hug and Garnett says, “You’re next!” in getting jersey retired.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kevin Garnett:”It’s good to see Ray Allen here.” The pair embraces at halfcourt and the Garden erupts as the Big Three unite on the Garden floor. – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Breaking in on KG Night for a minute…
The Orlando Magic have shot 53.6% and hung 59 points on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half. The Magic are getting whatever they want on that end of the floor. – 7:08 PM
Breaking in on KG Night for a minute…
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Guy working the 7-second delay button at NBC Sports Boston as KG begins speaking — and drops two f-bombs right out of the gate… pic.twitter.com/2vmFqHq90m – 7:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kevin Garnett’s first comments, to the Boston crowd: “I knew you all f—ed with me, I didn’t know you f—ed with me like this.” – 7:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Garnett to the TD Garden crowd: “I knew y’all fucked with me, but I didn’t know y’all fucked with me like this.” #Celtics
Garnett to the TD Garden crowd: “I knew y’all fucked with me, but I didn’t know y’all fucked with me like this.” #Celtics
John Karalis @John_Karalis
KG is off and running right away: “I knew you all fucked with me but I didn’t know y’all fucked with me like this.” – 7:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Garnett to Celtics fans: “I knew y’all fuck with me, but I didn’t know y’all fuck with me like this.” – 7:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kevin Garnett drops his first fuck 10 seconds into his Q-and-A lol. – 7:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Paul Pierce on Kevin Garnett: “You brought a sense of culture to this city that was desperately needed. You brought Boston Pride and Celtic pride back.” pic.twitter.com/1Yw9slWKpZ – 6:56 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Kevin Garnett talking to himself and hyping himself up to stand and walk across the court was quintessential lol – 6:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Appearances from Bill Russell, Doc Rivers, Rajon Rondo, Kevin McHale among dozens of others in KG congratulatory video that was just shown. – 6:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
We have our first boos of the KG retirement ceremony: Isiah Thomas on the Jumbotron. – 6:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ray Allen gets a roaring round of applause when introduced with the 2008 team #Celtics – 6:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kicking off the KG retirement ceremony, Paul Pierce walks out from the tunnel leading the 2008 title team with the Larry O’Brien trophy in hand. Big cheers for Ray Allen as he gets introduced. – 6:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Just had the chance to speak quickly to Ray Allen.
The absolute perfect day for a homecoming.
Just had the chance to speak quickly to Ray Allen.
The absolute perfect day for a homecoming.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What a win for the Mavsin Boston! Rally from 13 down in the 3rd. End the game on a 12-4 run. Celtics miss their last 5 shots. Dinwiddie with a game winner. Luka outplays Tatum. The shine off of KG’s jersey retirement. Yeah, this was a good day for the team and their fans – 6:24 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
KG retirement ceremony coming up on @NBCSBoston in just a little bit. Come hang out with us until it tips off. – 6:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Six of the top seven in the building as the Kevin Garnett ceremony is about to begin… pic.twitter.com/PpzHaHY54Q – 6:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics lose their third straight game on a number retirement day at the Garden.
Cedric Maxwell’s (to KG and Minnesota in 2003)
Paul Pierce’s (to LeBron and Cleveland in 2018)
The Celtics lose their third straight game on a number retirement day at the Garden.
Cedric Maxwell’s (to KG and Minnesota in 2003)
Paul Pierce’s (to LeBron and Cleveland in 2018)
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
“My veins don’t pump no Kool-Aid,” Kevin Garnett told me deep into his rookie season. He morphed from pure Magic Johnson joy on the court to his own signature brand of ferocity, earning the Hall of Fame and Sunday a jersey retirement. A video archive: nba.com/stories/archiv… – 5:29 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kevin Garnett apparently doesn’t like that the #Rockets didn’t play Daniel Theis. KG walks up to Theis and says, “I know that Houston sh*t wasn’t going to work.” (0:45 mark) pic.twitter.com/HSDWZDwyW8 – 5:16 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
As @Brian Scalabrine just reminded me – Not only did KG and Paul Pierce deliver Banner 17 and all the memories in those years, they also delivered the draft picks that turned into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown via Brooklyn! Gifts that keep on giving!! – 5:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Among those in the building today for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement, is fellow Hall of Famer @Isiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/7BOUNKiHri – 5:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on that Ray Allen came to Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement today in Boston: “Yeah, that’s a big one. Because that’s been a problem, obviously, and the fact that it looks like the fence is finally coming down is really cool.” – 4:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A surprise attendee for KG jersey retirement ceremony at Garden: Isiah Thomas – 4:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Isiah Thomas is in the building.
Isiah Thomas is in the building.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since a few people asked:
Since a few people asked:
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
For those wondering, you can catch the full KG jersey retirement ceremony after the game on NBC Sports Boston and @985TheSportsHub – 4:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Can’t think of anything more on brand to the surreal insanity surrounding KG than Kenny G serenading him on the Jumbotron just cause his initials are also KG and KG getting hype to it pic.twitter.com/qT9wcfIAvI – 4:38 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Now a tribute from Kenny G. – the “other” KG – who plays a little song. Who’s next, @kguregian? – 4:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
NBA royalty shouting out KG from all over…. pic.twitter.com/I8OyEdMSvz – 4:33 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
KG with the major hug for Heather Walker, Celtics’ PR vice president.
KG with the major hug for Heather Walker, Celtics’ PR vice president.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In a turn I did not expect as part of today’s festivities: a video message from Kenny G, playing a song for Kevin Garnett. – 4:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It must be cool as hell to throw down on a man and then get dapped up by KG. – 4:31 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown dunks over Maxi Kleber, straddles him, right in front of KG, who strides onto the court and bumps fists. – 4:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown just dunked on Maxi Kleber something fierce and then slapped hands with Kevin Garnett afterward. #Celtics #Mavericks – 4:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown just posterized Davis Bertans right in front of KG and the whole arena lost its mind – 4:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Holy crap, Jaylen Brown putting on a show for KG and company with these dunks. – 4:29 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
The Celtics honored the utterly amazing Heather Walker today as Hero Among Us.
With a KG-like fervor, Heather is raising awareness and money for brain cancer research. Shamrock Foundation is matching donations up to 100K. If you can:
The Celtics honored the utterly amazing Heather Walker today as Hero Among Us.
With a KG-like fervor, Heather is raising awareness and money for brain cancer research. Shamrock Foundation is matching donations up to 100K. If you can:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, at the end of a video message for Kevin Garnett: “Every coach in America – in the world – should have a chance to coach Kevin Garnett, the greatest teammate to ever play the game.” – 4:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“This guy isn’t crazy…he’s crazy about winning.” – Former #Celtics head coach Doc Rivers on Kevin Garnett. – 4:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“A guy that…continues to inspire me.” – Grant Williams on Kevin Garnett. – 4:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It figures right after Kevin Garnett popped up on the jumbotron for the first time today, the #Celtics almost immediately forced a turnover. – 4:02 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
“He played with incredible energy every night” — Hubie Brown praising Kevin Garnett #Celtics #Mavs #MFFL #NBA – 4:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The only thing better for #Celtics fans than having KG being honored today, is having Ray Allen in the building along with many of KG’s other teammates for his jersey retirement. – 3:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ray Allen & Paul Pierce in the house pic.twitter.com/AmL3N13XEX – 3:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Big ovation for KG during a timeout, then cheers for Ray Allen back at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/bnBhIHZ2cl – 3:57 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
First time they put Kevin Garnett up on the Jumbotron, he gets a standing ovation. – 3:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Standing ovation for Kevin Garnett during the timeout. Ray Allen is here sitting next to Perk. Surreal atmosphere. #Celtics #Mavericks – 3:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The first of many standing ovations for Kevin Garnett today during the first timeout – one that gets even louder once Garnett stands up and recognizes the crowd.
The first of many standing ovations for Kevin Garnett today during the first timeout – one that gets even louder once Garnett stands up and recognizes the crowd.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Strong ovation for Ray Allen as he’s shown on Jumbotron with Kendrick Perkins. – 3:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Monster standing ovation for Kevin Garnett during his first appearance on the Garden Jumbotron tonight. – 3:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Here are the gifts the Celtics will present Kevin Garnett today when he gets his #5 jersey retired today in Boston. pic.twitter.com/C4lrG6RuJv – 3:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
KG pulling up courtside a few minutes after Ray Allen enters the Garden. Whole crew in the building tonight. pic.twitter.com/GpBCudM7fv – 3:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After Knicks-Nets went down to the final buzzer, excited for Celtics-Mavs, which is now underway on Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement day. And Luka Doncic hits a 3-pointer in front of Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce, who are sitting together courtside. – 3:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ray Allen has just arrived at TD Garden. #Celtics #Mavericks – 3:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ray Allen is attending Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony tonight masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:43 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
As part of today’s KG celebration, this quote now sits above the front door leading to the Celtics’ locker room at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/3P29f1ir7l – 3:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ray Allen is at TD Garden for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement. – 3:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
When the Celtics acquired KG in 2007, I think we all knew that one day they’d celebrate his career by giving him an “NFT gift basket” pic.twitter.com/kXnQSevfzM – 3:38 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Great story from Danny Ainge about the time KG got a little bossy with the coaches: “(Tom) Thibodeau was finished and it was at the end of what the coaches had planned, and KG said, no, no. We’re not ready for that. We have to go through that more. We need more reps.” – 3:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Celtics gave Kevin Garnett a slew of gifts today for his jersey retirement, including a custom engraved bottle of Cincoro Extra Añejo Tequila. I find that awesome. – 3:21 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Kevin Garnett will receive a “replica of the retired number 5 banner, which is framed with authentic parquet flooring from the 2007-08 championship season,” among other gifts today, per the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/prMO4zcC6D – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Celtics despite not owning any franchise record.
He holds 19 different franchise records for the Timberwolves.
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Celtics despite not owning any franchise record.
He holds 19 different franchise records for the Timberwolves.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that the plan is for Kevin Garnett to talk to the Celtics before the game today. – 1:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says he expects Kevin Garnett to talk to the team before the game – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he thinks the Celtics players will stick around for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement after this afternoon’s game. But Udoka is focused on the game first: “Everything is more enjoyable if you win.” – 1:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka says Kevin Garnett may speak to the current Celtics before the game. – 1:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on KG festivites: “Everything is more enjoyable if you win.” – 1:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like some special placards around the arena for KG night pic.twitter.com/WQovvYzzCZ – 1:25 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Garnett is the greatest player — BY FAR — in Timberwolves history.
On the day the Celtics raise his No. 5 to the rafters in Boston, we offer an explanation for why KG’s No. 21 isn’t hanging in Minnesota.
✍️ @GMcGregor21
Kevin Garnett is the greatest player — BY FAR — in Timberwolves history.
On the day the Celtics raise his No. 5 to the rafters in Boston, we offer an explanation for why KG’s No. 21 isn’t hanging in Minnesota.
✍️ @GMcGregor21
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wish I was there for @KevinGarnett5KG jersey retirement in Boston. Was an honor to cover a star who played every game as if it was his last one. Super competitive star who cared much more about winning and defense than scoring. KG is the engine behind the 2008 #Celtics title. pic.twitter.com/0HQ6RHCSaP – 1:18 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
For years, I’ve viewed NBA greatness from the prism of how they fared in 5 categories – scoring, rebounding, defense, passing, and making teammates better. KG was the best five-tool talent I’ve ever seen, which I wrote about a couple years ago. yahoo.com/now/kevin-garn… – 12:56 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The high drama of Kevin Garnett’s retirement ceremony today: Will Ray Allen show up? Many, including Paul Pierce, have desperately wanted to heal the rifts within the ‘08 title team. Allen was invited — will he attend? – 12:17 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Book of Basketball 2.0: Kevin Garnett, the Stealth Superstar (2020 podcast w/ Jackie Mac)
Book of Basketball 2.0: Kevin Garnett, the Stealth Superstar (2020 podcast w/ Jackie Mac)
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Special kicks for KG number retirement day: original Kevin Garnett Nike Air Flightposite 2 pic.twitter.com/N08HfjdgUY – 11:50 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Details about the Kevin Garnett jersey retirement ceremony (including start time), former teammates I’m told that will be in attendance and will Ray Allen make an appearance? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:40 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 goes to the Garden rafters today. ICYMI, here are some quintessential KG stories, as told by those who experienced them.
Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 goes to the Garden rafters today. ICYMI, here are some quintessential KG stories, as told by those who experienced them.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
An underappreciated part of Kevin Garnett’s Celtics tenure: His two-man press conferences with Paul Pierce youtu.be/bb-WjfHbpjw – 10:52 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
with the celtics retiring kevin garnett’s number today, a reminder that you can’t tell the story of the nba without mentioning this man: gq.com/story/kevin-ga… – 10:43 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics later today.
Kevin Garnett is getting his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics later today.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
“But I’m a fucking warrior! Warriors don’t sit!” Rajon Rondo, Doc Rivers and many more share what it was like to live in a Kevin Garnett world. bostonherald.com/2022/03/13/030… – 7:50 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Team bus etiquette, trying to make KG shoot – a private concert with Prince? We asked those who coached and played with Kevin Garnett for their favorite stories. Here’s everything we could fit in. bostonherald.com/2022/03/13/031… – 7:43 AM
More on this storyline
Kellan Olson: “If if was a fifth, we’d all be drunk. … There’s a lot of if’s in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there’s something that comes up for every team during every season. Instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / March 14, 2022
“Most definitely,” Allen said. “I don’t like being on the outside. There’s so many people here that I love, that I spent time with … those people, they’re etched in my mind when it comes to my time spent here in Boston, and to not be able to connect with them was always — it was always tough for me. “Just because I moved away doesn’t mean that relationship, that friendship, ends. So it did center around Kevin and myself because I did get the sense that the people here felt how Kevin felt. Once he accepted me, then the people accepted me. That was the sense. I was glad we could do that and people could see, ‘We won with this guy in 2008, and that’s what matters most.'” -via ESPN / March 14, 2022
“There was never beef” – Ray Allen talks with @Scalabrine about Celtics Big 3 being on good terms ☘️ -via Twitter / March 14, 2022