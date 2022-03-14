Nets fined for allowing Kyrie Irving to enter team's locker room

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD releases a statement through the Nets in the wake of his comments Sunday directed at NYC Mayor Eric Adams. This comes about 20 minutes after the league announced it fined the organization $50,000 for allowing Kyrie in the locker room at halftime of yesterday’s Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/M9jpyeXoSG – 5:51 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nets fined $50,000 for letting Kyrie Irving into the locker room
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
NBA fines Brooklyn Nets $50,000 for letting Kyrie Irving enter the team’s locker room.
➡️ https://t.co/jNO6QfJDKR pic.twitter.com/qpumVdzBlv – 5:46 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets win at home vs Knicks.
Kyrie watches from courtside.
Kyrie goes into the locker room.
KD drops a 50 ball.
Kyrie daps him up on the court.
KD calls out the Mayor.
Nets get fined $50K.
KD releases a statement.
24 hours in Brooklyn – 5:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA fines Nets $50K for unvaccinated Kyrie Irving entering locker room nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/14/nba… – 5:40 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant may run the Nets but he doesn’t run the city. How about issuing a statement calling for Kyrie Irving to get the shot like everyone else so he can play at home .. – 5:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Since the All Star Break, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring, and fourth in field goal percentage among the nine players averaging 30+ points in that span (Tatum, Morant, Irving, Durant, James, Embiid, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo). – 5:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
NBA has fined Nets 50,000 dollars for allowing Kyrie Irving into their locker room at halftime of Sunday’s win over the #Knicks in violation of “local New York City law and league health and safety protocols,” – 5:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $50,000 for allowing Kyrie Irving to enter the team’s locker room on March 13 against the New York Knicks, violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols. – 5:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $50,000 for violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols in the team’s March 13th game against the Knicks at Barclays Center for allowing Kyrie Irving, who was in attendance at the game, to enter the team’s locker room. pic.twitter.com/M9IZfnXaKx – 5:25 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Nets $50K for “violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols” when they “permitted Kyrie Irving, who was in attendance at the game, to enter the team’s locker room,” per league news release. pic.twitter.com/onpa41q2Sw – 5:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating NYC law and league health and safety protocols by letting unvaccinated spectator Kyrie Irving enter the locker room Sunday against the Knicks. – 5:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have been fined $50,000 by the #NBA for allowing Kyrie Irving into their locker room at halftime of Sunday’s win over the #Knicks in violation of “local New York City law and league health and safety protocols,” according to the league. #Nyk – 5:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA fines #Nets $50K as Kyrie Irving was in the building. pic.twitter.com/t5lscsqqGT – 5:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets have been fined $50,000 for violating league health and safety protocols by letting Kyrie Irving in the locker room on Sunday, NBA says: pic.twitter.com/nwb7AdqEfc – 5:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Nets were fines 50k for allowing Kyrie into the locker room after their home game against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/rFkkjcvNU8 – 5:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets fined $50,000 for allowing Kyrie Irving to enter the locker room Sunday at Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/f8QAr9ulKM – 5:24 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The NBA was apparently not amused with Kyrie/Nets violating NYC law. pic.twitter.com/TlrYRiqUC9 – 5:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating New York City law and league health and safety protocols by allowing Kyrie Irving into the locker room – 5:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The NBA announced that the Brooklyn Nets have been fined $50,000 for “violating local New York City law and league and health safety protocols” during Sunday’s game vs New York at Barclays Center. The incident in question: allowing Kyrie Irving to enter the team’s locker room – 5:23 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $50,000 for violating NYC law and league health and safety protocols during the team’s game Sunday with the Knicks.
“The violation occurred when the Nets permitted Kyrie Irving, who was in attendance at the game, to enter the team’s locker room” – 5:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
That’s fine $50,000 for allowing Kyrie Irving to enter the team’s locker room during their game in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/0SjlwcS3Tc – 5:23 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Brooklyn Nets hae been fined $50,000 for violating NYC law and league health and safety protocols during the team’s game Sunday with the Knicks.
“The violation occurred when the Nets permitted Kyrie Irving, who was in attendance at the game, to enter the team’s locker room.” – 5:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces the Nets have been fined $50,000 for allowing Kyrie Irving to enter the locker room yesterday at Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/w6y9MiqBbn – 5:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $50K for violating local health and safety protocols by letting Kyrie Irving into the team locker room on Sunday. – 5:22 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for allowing Kyrie Irving in their locker room during Sunday’s game against the Knicks in violation of “local New York City law and league health and safety protocols,” the NBA said. – 5:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets organization has been fined $50,000 for violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center for allowing Kyrie Irving to enter the team’s locker room. – 5:22 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
NBA headlines according to those who make such decisions:
Durant 53 pts.
Durant sounding off on NYC Mayor.
Kyrie showing up to Barclays unmasked
Lakers give up 140 to PHX.
Next to NOTHING about Mavs-BOS 2 teams that have 2 of 3 best records over the last nine weeks – 1:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Kyrie Irving returned to Barclays Center and sat courtside while Kevin Durant dropped 53 in a win over the Knicks. Afterwards, Durant weighed in on the city’s policy and it’s bizarre quirks. On a unique night in BK: theathletic.com/3181012/2022/0… – 12:14 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Kyrie protests the mandate so long his protest prolongs the mandate – 10:21 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Let Kyrie play? The Nets are cranking up the pressure on NYC mayor Eric Adams. Here’s why the mayor simply can’t bend to it. si.com/nba/2022/03/14… – 9:30 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant scores a season-high 53 points with Kyrie Irving in attendance apnews.com/article/brookl… then calls on NYC Mayor Eric Adams to figure out a vaccine mandate that allows Irving to be at but not play in a game in the city. apnews.com/article/brookl… – 7:46 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn narrowly edged NYC and BOS lost. But, ATL and LAC both won. With 14 games to go, the first-round pick owed to the #Rockets is #16. The team with the #17 pick holds a three-game lead in the loss column. If vaccine mandate holds, Kyrie can only play in four more games. pic.twitter.com/jdu50GyztR – 12:22 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. In one of the weirder scenes you’ll see at a sporting event, Kyrie Irving cheered his team on from the other side of the Nets’ bench. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant dropped 53 and then called out the mayor: theathletic.com/3181012/2022/0… – 8:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant calls on NYC mayor to allow Kyrie Irving to play newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond couldn’t believe it when Kyrie Irving walked into Barclays. But the Nets had better believe it: Irving is unavailable for 10 of their final 14 games, and the Nets needed 53 from KD to get past the 12th-seeded Knicks.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
Malika Andrews: After publicly criticizing mayor Eric Adams and New York’s vaccine rules on Sunday, Kevin Durant has issued the following statement, per the team: -via Twitter @malika_andrews / March 14, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving is allowed to enter the arena, but not the workplace environment — and the locker room is considered part of the Nets’ workplace environment at the Barclays Center. Ultimately, the NBA fined the organization — not Irving — for the violation. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 14, 2022