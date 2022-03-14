Nuggets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (40-28) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (25-25) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Denver Nuggets 81, Philadelphia 76ers 87 (Q3 00:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Coffey miss free throw is followed by Garland missing on a drive. No timeouts for Clippers meant Coffey had to shoot 911 ball from corner.
Coffey miss free throw is followed by Garland missing on a drive. No timeouts for Clippers meant Coffey had to shoot 911 ball from corner.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver gets down and starts chucking, which I do not like. Rather they attack, especially with Embiid out. DJ isn’t scaring anyone, go inside and get your points. – 9:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc Rivers position is basically: I’m 1000% sure DeAndre Jordan is our best bet right now when Embiid sits it’s not even worth experimenting. That’s confidence. – 9:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Jokic (19 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) is 2 assists from a triple-double, while James Harden (16, 8, 10) is 2 rebounds away. #Sixers – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The FT margin is 24 to 14, who cares if Denver got away with one extra half step lol – 9:25 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
29 pts & counting for the big fella. pic.twitter.com/3wUHVSMGAs – 9:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
DeAndre Jordan set to come back in. Don’t understand that move when Embiid has had the hot hand all quarter. – 9:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jokic vs. Embiid has lived up to every bit of the hype. Both guys are playing well, and doing so in the ways they always do – Embiid scoring at all three levels, and making some defensive plays, while Jokic is orchestrating everything for Denver at the other end. Really fun stuff – 9:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Another absurd pass by Jokic, though he doesn’t get an assist due to a foul. He does some absurd stuff with the ball. – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It sounds like making excuses, but games like these are where I remember Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out. They wouldn’t improve some of Denver’s problems, but it would give Denver more options in how they want to play these games.
It sounds like making excuses, but games like these are where I remember Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out. They wouldn’t improve some of Denver’s problems, but it would give Denver more options in how they want to play these games.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nice response from the Sixers, who briefly trailed in the 3rd quarter but have bounced back to take a 72-66 lead with 6:03 left in the 3rd. Embiid’s up to 24/6. Thybulle’s 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks away from the 5×5 (assists seems the least likely). Harris has 10. – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nice bounceback here from Philly, which has responded to Denver’s 28-7 run to take back the lead with a 12-3 run of its own to swing the game back in the other direction again. Embiid up to 24-6, while Jokic has 17-8-6. – 9:13 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I had to watch this five times to see what happened. I can’t imagine backpedaling on defense as Nikola “Magija” Jokic whipped the no-look bounce pass through traffic. pic.twitter.com/NRfD7KXrwg – 9:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A little pop from Embiid, hitting two free throws (he’s now 8-of-8) and then a jumper over Jokic. He’s up to 24 points and 6 boards, and the Sixers are back in front 72-66 about midway through the third. – 9:13 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
James Harden being third all-time in 3-pointers was disrespectfully glossed over. – 9:09 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
If you aren’t watching Nikola Jokić play basketball right now… turn on your TV. pic.twitter.com/ABl8iTredz – 9:08 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
There’s people who have watched Nikola Jokic all season that overreacted after the FIRST quarter.
There’s people who have watched Nikola Jokic all season that overreacted after the FIRST quarter.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
When you watch #NBAtwitter slander Jokic in the first half fully knowing Playoff Harden and Playoff Doc will do their best to ensure Denver storms back. pic.twitter.com/2o0ZiTJ8MK – 9:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
All of a sudden, Nikola Jokic with 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks after an awful first quarter. – 9:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Wells Fargo Center was LOUD to start this game. It took two quarters, but Joker’s got them quiet now. – 9:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Touchdown, Jeff Green. And the Nuggets now have a 63-61 lead. Sixers squandered a 19-point first half advantage and, after looking super energized to stat, look sluggish on the second night of a back-to-back. – 9:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic with a full court pass to a streaking Jeff Green for a bucket, and – after trailing by as many as 19 – Denver is now in front 63-61. Timeout Philly. It’s now a 20-3 run since late in the first half. – 9:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
mom sees will barton try a spin move in the post
mom sees will barton try a spin move in the post
Michael Singer @msinger
Once down 19 points, the #Nuggets have tied it at 61.
Once down 19 points, the #Nuggets have tied it at 61.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Haven’t had the chance to see Nikola Jokic in person for a minute, but he looks to be in the best shape physically I’ve ever seen him in.
Haven’t had the chance to see Nikola Jokic in person for a minute, but he looks to be in the best shape physically I’ve ever seen him in.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
JOKER 🃏
Nikola Jokic makes the no-look dime in transition look too easy.
(via @NBATV)
JOKER 🃏
Nikola Jokic makes the no-look dime in transition look too easy.
(via @NBATV)
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Going to be interesting to see if Forbes checks back into the game. My guess is he will not. Nuggets could use his shooting but 76ers did a good job of placing him or Bones as the low man on Embiid PnRs and forcing him to defend the big fella on the short roll. – 8:54 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Looking for Kelly Tripucka out there. Pistons-Nuggets feel with all these made shots – 8:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland four days ago: “I’m made for the big lights. When the big lights come on I shine. Nine points four rebounds at the half for the rookie. – 8:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver can also thank Doc Rivers for starting their run in the second quarter. DeAndre Jordan entering the game basically made it 6 players against 4 in favor of the Nuggets. – 8:50 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That Jokic pass was pretty sweet, right?
Here are his best dimes this season. 👀
That Jokic pass was pretty sweet, right?
Here are his best dimes this season. 👀
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-53, at halftime.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 5-7 fg / 2-2 3fg
Thybulle: 9 PTS / 4 STL / 2 BLK
Maxey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 6 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST – 8:47 PM
Embiid: 16 PTS / 5-7 fg / 2-2 3fg
Thybulle: 9 PTS / 4 STL / 2 BLK
Maxey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
After getting punched in the mouth to open the game on Philly, Denver punched back in the second quarter behind the play of Nikola Jokic.
76ers lead Nuggets 58-53 at half after Denver won the 2nd quarter 31-21.
Jokic: 13-6-5, 2 steals, 1 block
Embiid: 16-2-1, 1 steal – 8:47 PM
76ers lead Nuggets 58-53 at half after Denver won the 2nd quarter 31-21.
Jokic: 13-6-5, 2 steals, 1 block
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Sixers 58-53:
-Joker with 13-6-5 on 4/10 FG, 3 TOVs in 1st stint, cut down in 2nd
-Bones closed over AG down stretch and rightfully so, his pace has really helped tonight
-Barton leads all Nuggets with 14 points pic.twitter.com/9ec0mJ2Xw2 – 8:46 PM
-Joker with 13-6-5 on 4/10 FG, 3 TOVs in 1st stint, cut down in 2nd
-Bones closed over AG down stretch and rightfully so, his pace has really helped tonight
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver with the 10-0 run in the last couple minutes to make the previous 22 minutes of atrocious ball fade away. Down 5 after playing nothing like the Nuggets for most of that half is a gift that I will happily take. Here’s to a better second half for the visiting squad. – 8:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
8-0 run in the last two minutes after Embiid picked up his third foul.
Harden has to be better in those minutes, but the Sixers backup center situation has been a problem pretty much every night they have played so far after the trade. – 8:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With Embiid having to sit due to foul trouble, Nuggets go on a 12-1 run to end the first half and pull to within 58-53 at the break. The Sixers led by as many as 17 earlier in the quarter.
Embiid has 16/2 on 5-7 shooting so far. Thybulle has 9/3/2/4/2, threatening for the 5×5. – 8:45 PM
With Embiid having to sit due to foul trouble, Nuggets go on a 12-1 run to end the first half and pull to within 58-53 at the break. The Sixers led by as many as 17 earlier in the quarter.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 58, Nuggets 53. Denver quickly trimmed what was a 19-point Philly lead to single digits. The non-Embiid minutes really hurt the Sixers. He has 16 on 5-of-7 shooting. Harden is struggling with his shot again (2-of-7) but has 5 rebounds and 5 assists. – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic with a spectacular no-look pass on the break to Jeff Green for a dunk, and Denver has predictably ripped off an 8-0 run in the final 1:56 with Embiid on the bench with three fouls to make it Philly 58-53 at halftime.
Embiid: 16-2-1
Nikola Jokic with a spectacular no-look pass on the break to Jeff Green for a dunk, and Denver has predictably ripped off an 8-0 run in the final 1:56 with Embiid on the bench with three fouls to make it Philly 58-53 at halftime.
Embiid: 16-2-1
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Actually shocked the Sixers didn’t blow this thing wide open. Great effort by the Nuggets to weather the early storm. Sixers lead 58-53 at the half. Denver cut a 19-point deficit to get here. – 8:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jokic out here passing better than 90% of NBA point guards. A baseball pass to Barton leads to a layup, a no-look to Green another and the Nuggets, down 19 at one point, have cut it to five at the half. – 8:43 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
DeAndre Jordan struggles to do almost anything basketball related. – 8:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I watched Jokic passes every night for a whole season and ones like that still make me go pic.twitter.com/gSM2a9fhPa – 8:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Cannot stress how perfect that Joker lead pass was to Barton. Elway-esque. – 8:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s first half with 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal. It’s his 13th half of the season with 20+ points and 5+ assists – the most in the NBA and seven more halves than the next closest player (James Harden, 6). – 8:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What official didn’t call that take foul by Aaron Gordon on Harden? Something to watch for future playoff games? – 8:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Nuggets either have 43 points (as our press row box score says) or 45 points (as the in-arena scoreboards say). More on this investigation at 11. – 8:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Three fouls on Embiid with 1:56 to play in the first half, the multiverse is off – 8:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic draws a third foul on Joel Embiid with 1:56 to go in the first half on an and-one in the paint, and Philly leads 58-45. Embiid has 16-2-1 so far; Jokic has 12-4-1. – 8:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joel Embiid picks up his third foul with 1:56 left in the first half. Joker baited him. – 8:37 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Maxey may have the best floater in the league. Rarely misses. Rarely touches the net. – 8:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What I would give to have a defender like Matisse Thybulle…he’s incredible. – 8:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse blocking Jokic was not on my @Philadelphia 76ers bingo card for tonight but hey we’ll take it – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
About to have Jordan-Jokic minutes again. Have to do it with Embiid already playing 14, but… – 8:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Jordan and Jokic about to check in. Sixers role guys going ice cold during that last stretch was not ideal. – 8:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There’s about to be an overlap with Embiid off and Jokić on the floor where Denver needs to go at least +7. – 8:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
We’re five minutes into the second quarter, and the 76ers have scored four points on 1-for-9 shooting – all against a mostly bench unit for Denver. Should be about time for Nikola Jokic to check back in with the lead down to 11. – 8:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
These turnovers are ghastly. #Nuggets up to 9 of them in 17 minutes. Malone looks skyward. – 8:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton hits Denver’s first 3 four minutes into the second quarter. Denver’s within 11 despite a 1-9 start from 3 and eight turnovers. Embiid just picked up his second foul with 7 minutes to halftime. – 8:23 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
That was an incredible story on Bones Hyland that @McNuttMonica just shared. Always love having her on as sideline reporter for these national games. – 8:23 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones has not been afraid of the moment this season. He’s played with confidence more often than not in the big games so far. – 8:21 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Hubie Brown praising Michael Malone’s work ethic as a coach . . . paid his dues . . . remembers Malone as a player at Seton Hall Prep and of course, scion of Brendan Malone who was on Hubie’s staff with the #Knicks #NBA #Nuggets #MileHighBasketball – 8:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us for Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday as we take on the Denver Nuggets!
Join us for Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday as we take on the Denver Nuggets!
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Nuggets first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/2FQ2qlKEbE – 8:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
End of one quarter, Denver’s summary: pic.twitter.com/mleolx7XHf – 8:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets end the first quarter with 7 TOs (Joker has 3). Thybulle’s already got 4 steals. Gonna need to be a lot cleaner to get back into this. – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Sixers finished the first with Maxey, Green, Harris, Niang and Embiid. Some abnormal sub patterns with Doc trying to get Embiid out early and that…not going great. We haven’t seen Shake Milton yet. Isaiah Joe also played last night with Green still out. – 8:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Very strong first quarter by Matisse Thybulle after a rough night for him in Orlando: 9 points (4 for 4), 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block.
Sixers clearly a much better team when he’s doing good things in transition. Nice work by Thybulle on the offensive glass, too. – 8:13 PM
Very strong first quarter by Matisse Thybulle after a rough night for him in Orlando: 9 points (4 for 4), 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 37-22 at the end of 1.
* Embiid has 12 on 4-6
* Harris with 7/2
* Thybulle with 9/2/2 with 4 steals.
Sixers up 37-22 at the end of 1.
* Embiid has 12 on 4-6
* Harris with 7/2
* Thybulle with 9/2/2 with 4 steals.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Disaster first quarter for Denver. Nuggets are 0-4 from 3-point range with seven turnovers and trail 37-22. 76ers are in complete control. – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 37, Nuggets 22 at the end of the first. Embiid with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Thybulle with 9 on 4-of-4 from the floor, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Sixers are shooting 61 percent overall and 5-of-9 from 3. They also have 10 points off 7 Nuggets turnovers. – 8:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
7 turnovers and 0 threes in the first quarter. About as rough as an opening quarter as you could’ve imagined for Denver. – 8:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle’s first quarter (10 min):
Matisse Thybulle’s first quarter (10 min):
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Philly 37, Denver 22. Nuggets shot 53 percent from the field, but committed seven turnovers that became 10 Sixers points. Philly shot 61 percent, led by 12 points from Joel Embiid. – 8:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Takes until there’s only 10 seconds left in the first Q for Embiid to get to the FT line. A win? – 8:11 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Hubie Brown on a back-to-back ! Gotta love it! #NBA #Nuggets #Sixers – 8:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić just hasn’t played well enough to start, but it isn’t lost on me that the Nuggets are 0/2 from 3 and are struggling to generate good looks. – 8:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Not an analysis guy but Tobias Harris grab and go transition drives resulting in free throws are worth 12. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Now we get Joel Embiid vs. DeMarcus Cousins for the final couple minutes of the first quarter. Cousins is playing behind Jokic, and immediately hits a cutting JaMychal Green for a dunk on his first possession. – 8:08 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Morris, Bones and Jokic took advantage the second Embiid went out. Denver will have to do that all night, especially if the plan is to stagger Embiid into a ton of minutes against Denver’s bench. – 8:07 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets @BizzyBones11 talks about what it means to be playing so close to home with friends and family in the audience pic.twitter.com/wO7qBawSy7 – 8:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers are changing up their rotations a bit. Typically, Harden and Harris head to the bench first, but Rivers brought Jordan and Niang in for Harris and Embiid as his first subs tonight. – 8:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets going with the “El Toro!” matador defense. At least Morris put up a 3 to stop some of the bleeding. Gonna be a long climb back. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers saw DeAndre Jordan badly miss a layup and then give up an easy bucket to Nikola Jokic and very quickly calls timeout. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rare cheer from Sixers fans for a visitor when Bones Hyland nails a jumper. He’s from Delaware. – 8:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Embiid comes out EARLY. Gonna be some serious Embiid / Cousins minutes upcoming. – 8:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
𝘄𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆…
𝘄𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆…
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic trying to be Aaron Gordon as a mobile defender who can help to Harden at the arch and also recover to the paint to stop Embiid is… a choice Malone is making that I don’t get. Embiid is taking advantage, and making Jokic run sprints is not gonna help later either. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Looks like Georges Niang is going to check in after this timeout. Cannot confirm if he had the three or four beers suggested by Doc Rivers after playing 36 minutes last night. – 8:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Not sure why Denver burned an early timeout down only 14-10. Nuggets just took another now down 27-14 and are sloppy early. Already six turnovers. Nikola Jokic with three. – 8:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets looked a bit shellshocked right now. Embiid’s second 3-pointer has the crowd in a frenzy. On top of that, all Philly’s third, fourth and fifth options (Maxey, Harris, Thybulle) are hitting. Philly already with seven more attempts than Denver, too.
#Nuggets looked a bit shellshocked right now. Embiid’s second 3-pointer has the crowd in a frenzy. On top of that, all Philly’s third, fourth and fifth options (Maxey, Harris, Thybulle) are hitting. Philly already with seven more attempts than Denver, too.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Quite the start from the @Philadelphia 76ers. In their first 7 minutes…
Embiid: 10 PTS / 4-6 fg / 2-2 3fg
Thybulle: 7 PTS / 2 AST / 3 STL (!)
Quite the start from the @Philadelphia 76ers. In their first 7 minutes…
Embiid: 10 PTS / 4-6 fg / 2-2 3fg
Thybulle: 7 PTS / 2 AST / 3 STL (!)
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jokic may want to stop passing the ball in Thybulle’s direction, is the early takeaway – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid was so fired up after that pull-up 3 that he didn’t even notice Harden was trying to point at him in celebration. Whole bench came out to the court as we head to a timeout. Embiid has 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in just more than seven minutes. – 8:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has to look to score. The Nuggets are just blowing their passing opportunities and the Sixers are playing him to pass. – 8:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Very strong start for the Sixers, who have taken an early 27-14 lead over the Nuggets. Embiid leads the way with 10 after that latest 3, but they’ve gotten contributions up and down the starting lineup, with Thybulle (7) and Harris off to strong starts. – 7:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid makes his second 3 of the first quarter, is up to 10 points, and forces a timeout by Denver with Philly leading 27-14. As both teams went back to their benches, Embiid stared down the crowd as it chanted “MVP,” and James Harden celebrated with him. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid just bellowed to the crowd and scrunched his nose as if he could smell something. Harden came up to him yelling and pointing. The building is buzzing. – 7:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jokic running the baseline and trying to run Embiid off pin downs; Embiid chasing. Those are some big two guards. – 7:58 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Just clear out & let Joel Embiid & Nikola Jokic go to work the whole game. This should be a masterclass in post moves, footwork & skill. Big men have dominated from the beginning but it’s fun seeing them bring back the position & do things guys their size shouldn’t be able to do – 7:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
never underestimate @Matisse Thybulle‘s wingspan. pic.twitter.com/hqYXnzWUXL – 7:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Five points for Embiid, four for Jokic in the first four minutes. – 7:53 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Philadelphia scores 14 points in the first four minutes and takes an early four-point lead, prompting a timeout from Michael Malone. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris have five points apiece for Philadelphia. Nikola Jokic with four points and a block for Denver. – 7:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nuggets hedging screens when Harden is handling and he’s beat them with some beautiful bouncers to Thybulle off the roll. – 7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle already way more involved in the Sixers’ offense than he’s been the past couple games. Dished to Harris for that corner 3, was in the right place at the right time for that swipe and dunk of the loose ball and just got a feed from Harden for a dunk. – 7:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Embiid is enormous. Like, Jokic is enormous, but Embiid is just enormouser. – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In a quick burst at both ends:
– Nikola Jokic recovers and blocks a Joel Embiid shot
– Embiid gets Jokic in air with a pump fake, then goes around him for a dunk
– Jokic posts up inside and hits a baby hook over Embiid
– Embiid hits a 3 at the other end
In a quick burst at both ends:
– Nikola Jokic recovers and blocks a Joel Embiid shot
– Embiid gets Jokic in air with a pump fake, then goes around him for a dunk
– Jokic posts up inside and hits a baby hook over Embiid
– Embiid hits a 3 at the other end
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden just yelled to Embiid to get him going. Gave a smack on the butt. Embiid follows with a pump to get Jokic off his feet and then throws one down. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First Sixers possession: Jokic block on Embiid.
Second Sixers possession: Embiid gets around Jokic for a dunk.
First Sixers possession: Jokic block on Embiid.
Second Sixers possession: Embiid gets around Jokic for a dunk.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In Philadelphia for Jokic-Embiid, er, Nuggets-Sixers. Embiid is 4-1 in these head-to-head matchups, the last of which happened in 2019. Big showcase for two of the MVP frontrunners. – 7:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Oooooooh ESPN just used JaMychal Green’s headshot above Jeff Green’s name. I was too slow to grab a photo, but I’m sure someone out there did. – 7:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Moments from tip-off… LET’S DO THIS, NUGGETS NATION!
Moments from tip-off… LET’S DO THIS, NUGGETS NATION!
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
It’s still wild that neither Embiid, who was a 1 seed as an MVP candidate last year, and Jokic, who won last yr’s MVP, weren’t playing on Christmas. Should’ve played each other on the holiday, tbqh – 7:43 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has got to knock down his 3s early tonight. He’s been in a bit of a 3-point slump lately but is taking them early, especially against rim protectors. – 7:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Do head-to-head results matter in close MVP races?
I looked at the 15 closest MVP races in modern NBA history to see.
Eventual MVPs went 22-22 against runner ups.
So when watching Embiid vs. Jokic, don’t worry about the MVP race. Just appreciate! 👇👇
Do head-to-head results matter in close MVP races?
I looked at the 15 closest MVP races in modern NBA history to see.
Eventual MVPs went 22-22 against runner ups.
So when watching Embiid vs. Jokic, don’t worry about the MVP race. Just appreciate! 👇👇
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
You know we had to catch up with our guy Paul🥲 pic.twitter.com/J9wZwU8cuH – 7:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Woj literally just froze on national television before giving an updated status for Michael Porter Jr. lmao – 7:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Had a chance to catch up with Paul Millsap pre-game. Given his unique vantage point, I had to ask him who his MVP was. After a long pause and a wry smile, he went with Joel. – 7:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight in Philly:
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nuggets starters tonight in Philly:
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green is officially available for the Sixers after missing the last two games with a left middle finger laceration. – 7:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Danny Green is available tonight. 😁 – 7:00 PM
Danny Green is available tonight. 😁 – 7:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers say Danny Green is available to play tonight against Denver. – 7:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-76ers Pregame Lounge
@Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt, @DLineCo and me
Nuggets-76ers Pregame Lounge
@Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt, @DLineCo and me
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Breaking: DeMarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new 3-year deal with the #Cowboys, per source. $30M fully guaranteed for the superstar! 💰💰💰 – 6:45 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The firefighters and first responders that saved @BizzyBones11 and his brother’s life from a house fire in 2019 come out to support him in tonight’s game. They also came to present him with his own custom Wilmington Fire Department jacket.
Such a special moment. pic.twitter.com/LfWEGqgPAF – 6:43 PM
The firefighters and first responders that saved @BizzyBones11 and his brother’s life from a house fire in 2019 come out to support him in tonight’s game. They also came to present him with his own custom Wilmington Fire Department jacket.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
DeMarcus Lawrence has just become the first defensive end in NFL history to have 7 straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed.
DeMarcus Lawrence has just become the first defensive end in NFL history to have 7 straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green is out here warming up with a heavily wrapped finger to protect that cut. He is officially listed as probable to play tonight vs. Denver. – 6:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
In case you missed it, I discussed Denver’s place in the standings and where they (and the rest of the West) are most likely to be in the seedings come playoff time.
In case you missed it, I discussed Denver’s place in the standings and where they (and the rest of the West) are most likely to be in the seedings come playoff time.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon is available for Denver tonight. Zeke Nnaji is out. – 6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update:
Aaron Gordon is AVAILABLE tonight.
Injury Update:
Aaron Gordon is AVAILABLE tonight.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Eagles center Jason Kelce on being told he’d love Philadelphia right from the time he was drafted here: pic.twitter.com/uktbR279sN – 6:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 8 in the West on DEN, HOU, MIN, OKC, PHX, SAC, POR with @Danny Leroux Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 6:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jason Kelce – who is singing the national anthem at the @Philadelphia 76ers game tonight – on his love for Philadelphia:
Jason Kelce – who is singing the national anthem at the @Philadelphia 76ers game tonight – on his love for Philadelphia:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland could have at least 100 family, friends and fans at Wells Fargo Center for Nuggets-76ers tonight, I’m told. Wilmington is a 30-minutes drive from Philadelphia. – 6:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone, asked about the #Nuggets practice habits.
“Practice?”
Malone, asked about the #Nuggets practice habits.
“Practice?”
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Interesting note from Doc’s pregame tonight: He mentioned a desire to see Harden be more of a scorer than a facilitator. Says the point guard play will come naturally, but wants to see Harden be more aggressive. – 6:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: “Bones will have a lot of people in the house tonight.”
Malone: “Bones will have a lot of people in the house tonight.”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone: ‘Our biggest challenge is defending them without fouling.’ #Sixers – 6:03 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on tonight’s Nikola Jokic/#Sixers Joel Embiid matchup: pic.twitter.com/m2WiphvObJ – 6:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
You could say Coach isn’t the biggest fan of cameras😂😭 pic.twitter.com/yUqCH1JcxC – 5:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers wants James Harden to look for his offense more and be less of a point guard: pic.twitter.com/mrmw0Xgk9U – 5:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Since the All Star Break, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring, and fourth in field goal percentage among the nine players averaging 30+ points in that span (Tatum, Morant, Irving, Durant, James, Embiid, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo). – 5:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Joker is getting ready for work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ywmr4cBxDr – 5:38 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 KG’s jersey retirement in Boston
💯 The Nets’ blowout win over the 76ers last week
💯 The Bucks’ loss to the Warriors
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/2vss1H… – 5:22 PM
💯 The Nets’ blowout win over the 76ers last week
💯 The Bucks’ loss to the Warriors
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
New Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater started 14 games for Denver last season, went 7-7 and finished with 18 touchdown, 7 interceptions and 3052 yards passing and a 94.9 rating. He has a 90.7 career passer rating. – 5:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Eagles center Jason Kelce will sing the national anthem at tonight’s #Sixers vs. #DenverNuggets game. pic.twitter.com/hVsirbUn3O – 4:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The last time Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid went head-to-head was Dec. 10, 2019.
Jokic at that point:
– 1 All-Star appearance
– Averaged 19.9 ppg
– Had played in two playoff series
– Was playing himself into shape to open the season – 4:52 PM
The last time Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid went head-to-head was Dec. 10, 2019.
Jokic at that point:
– 1 All-Star appearance
– 1 All-NBA First Team selection
– Averaged 19.9 ppg
– Had played in two playoff series
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
You. Me. @SportsRadioWIP. 6 o’clock.
@BobWankelCB at 8 o’clock
@KevinCooney at 9 o’clock
Harper pressing Phillies
The battle for MVP
Will the real James Harden please stand up
Be there! – 4:49 PM
You. Me. @SportsRadioWIP. 6 o’clock.
@BobWankelCB at 8 o’clock
@KevinCooney at 9 o’clock
Reddick comes home,Watson next?
Harper pressing Phillies
The battle for MVP
Will the real James Harden please stand up
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
WFC a little less than 3 1/2 hours prior to the #Sixers-#Nuggets game pic.twitter.com/oarhMziOo8 – 4:19 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Don’t really care for the Jokic-Embiid debates. They’re both awesome and have been 2 of the 3 best players this year. We should definitely just enjoy both. And uh, hopefully I won’t have to mute their names during the game today. – 4:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In Philadelphia for tonight’s MVP showdown between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. An underrated part of this game: it’s the first time the two of them have played against one another since Dec. 10, 2019 — 825 days ago (and pre-pandemic). Very excited to see them go head-to-head. – 4:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets are starting their final true road trip of the season tonight in Philadelphia.
I wrote words for @Colorado_Play on Denver’s upcoming three-game road trip:
The Nuggets are starting their final true road trip of the season tonight in Philadelphia.
I wrote words for @Colorado_Play on Denver’s upcoming three-game road trip:
Michael Singer @msinger
Yeah, yeah, everyone’s hyped about Jokic-Embiid, but did you forget about the Paul Millsap revenge game? pic.twitter.com/1zxhvNi0yp – 3:50 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Mood as we are finally getting Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid tonight. pic.twitter.com/s89ITrbUEP – 3:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I wonder how often Philly doubles Jokić and Denver doubles Embiid tonight. I can’t imagine it will be often unless there’s foul trouble for either guy.
I wonder how often Philly doubles Jokić and Denver doubles Embiid tonight. I can’t imagine it will be often unless there’s foul trouble for either guy.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Injury report for Nuggets-76ers: Aaron Gordon (foot soreness) and Zeke Nnaji (knee soreness) are questionable. Danny Green is probable. – 2:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are at full strength ahead of their marquee matchup against the Denver Nuggets inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:13 PM
