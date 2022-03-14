Patrick Williams back this month?

Rob Schaefer: Bulls don’t have a return date for Patrick Williams yet, but Billy Donovan said he’s pretty sure it will be before end of March Said Williams will play important role, but that if team is fully whole, he prefers to ease Williams in off the bench, given how much time he’s missed
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Although he doesn’t have a date, Billy said Patrick Williams will be back on the court in March.
The main concern from team staff and doctors is putting Patrick in a position where he won’t get tired or risk a setback while he’s still regaining strength in the hand/wrist. – 8:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls don’t have a return date for Patrick Williams yet, but Billy Donovan said he’s pretty sure it will be before end of March
Said Williams will play important role, but that if team is fully whole, he prefers to ease Williams in off the bench, given how much time he’s missed – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lonzo Ball (left knee) and Patrick Williams (left wrist) are out for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is questionable (left ankle). – 10:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Bulls at Kings
Bulls: QUESTIONABLE – Zach LaVine (knee). OUT – Lonzo Ball (knee); Tyler Cook (G League); Malcolm Hill (G League); Marko Simonovic (G League); Patrick Williams (wrist).
Kings: QUESTIONABLE – Justin Holiday (non-COVID illness); Alex Len (back). – 9:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso on Javonte Green donning a white headband, and Patrick Williams wearing a No. 6 Bulls jersey, for his return:
“We have great chemistry. I think everybody on the team is pulling for whoever it is at the time that needs it, and tonight it was me.” – 11:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso on Patrick Williams wearing his jersey and Javonte Green donning a headband to celebrate his return: “We have great chemistry. I think everybody on the team is pulling for whoever it is at the time that needs it. And tonight it was me.” – 11:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams just took a seat on the Bulls bench wearing — an Alex Caruso jersey. – 9:31 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Patrick Williams did all of practice except the contact portions, per Donovan. Williams does “controlled contact” with player development coaches. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 11, 2022
KC Johnson: Alex Caruso has been cleared for contact and Patrick Williams has been cleared for minimal contact, per Billy Donovan. Both may practice Friday but they need to see how next days of workouts go. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 9, 2022
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 6, 2022