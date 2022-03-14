Raptors vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (37-30) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Toronto Raptors 94, Los Angeles Lakers 78 (Q4 09:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet and Brooks playing together, Nick Nurse with the courage to play two guys 6-3 or under together. – 12:21 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Without Anthony Davis this the worst team LeBron James has ever played on in his 19 seasons. And there were some rough Cavs team. But this takes the cake. – 12:20 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Raptors 91, Lakers 71
THT’s buzzer-beating 3 trims the deficit to 20 entering the 4th. LeBron has 16 points and 6 rebounds. The Lakers have just 22 points in the paint — the Raptors’ size, length and athleticism has prevented LA from getting anything at the rim. – 12:20 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down by 28 in third, close to within 91-71 end of third on THT 3 at the buzzer…For what it’s worth. – 12:19 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 91-71 after 3 after a bad last few minutes, capped by a 3 at the buzzer from the unmovable Talen Horton-Tucker. – 12:19 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL managed 5 points in the final 16 seconds of the 3rd Q, but still trail 91-71 heading into the 4th Q. – 12:19 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Top scorers against the Wizards in their last three games:
LeBron James – 50
Josh Hart – 44
Stephen Curry – 47 – 12:16 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
An opposing player has scored at least 44 points against the Wizards in the Wizards’ last three games. They are: LeBron James (50 pts.), Josh Hart (44 pts.) and Steph Curry (47 pts. with 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter). – 12:15 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 34 minutes.
Barnes/Siakam/Trent: 60 points (on 42 shots)
Lakers: 60 points (on 65 shots) – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Third time tonight that Gary Trent, Jr. has initiated contact with an arm or leg towards a defender while attempting a jumper. Those plays weren’t being given to the offensive player early in the season, but have gone back to usual of late.
LAL trail 87-60 late in the 3rd Q. – 12:11 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
After briefly seeming on the verge of an outbreak, it would appear Wenyen Gabriel Fever has subsided in Los Angeles. AK – 12:05 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
LeBron’s staredown of Monk after Siakam scored with ridiculous ease was something else – 12:04 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps running the complicated game plan of have one of the big, tall versatile guys post up Malik Monk or Austin Reaves. It’s working. – 12:03 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
You talk about “intent” LeBron was definitely trying some garbage here pic.twitter.com/sewQz2YHEf – 12:01 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
LeBron’s got 14 and looks like he’s going to take every Laker shot and there’s no earthly reason to suggest he shouldn’t
Raptors up 70-48 – 12:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron with one hell of a volleyball spike on Scottie Barnes to ensure the ball went out-of-bounds on the Raptors. – 11:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lakers taking a page out of the Raptors playbook with four fouls in less than 3 minutes – 11:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel gets the start in the 3rd Q, for Stanley Johnson, who only played 5 minutes in the 1st half.
Gabriel had 7 boards to go with 2 points in 15 active minutes. – 11:53 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
lol lakers really starting out the second half after that first half by losing the ball in the backcourt – 11:53 PM
Beto Duran @DuranSports
Lakers are tough to watch but @geeter3 and @James Worthy bring it every game. Those shows aren’t easy to do. Respect to Horry as well 📺🏀 pic.twitter.com/zdXuFD6l3P – 11:48 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Solid effort by the short-handed Clippers but they fall to the Cavalier in OT 120-111. Home to Toronto on Wednesday. – 11:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Signs of life from the Lakers late in the half but the Raptors responded, as they’ve been known to do recently. LA had the deficit (once 24) down to 13 with about 90s left in the 2nd quarter, but it’s back to 18 at the break. Raps are gonna need to get Scottie involved again – 11:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
58-40 Raptors over Lakers at half. Barnes with 17 to lead all scorers. Roughly 2300 more halves like that and he’ll break LeBron’s all-time scoring record. – 11:40 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
lakers caught raps off guard for a bit when they finally decided to show up but raps locked back in to finish the q, start out the second half right and put this out of sight – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Raptors 58, Lakers 40
A much better second quarter from the Lakers, but a poor close to the half has them down by nearly as many points as the first quarter. No Laker has reached double figures yet. Russell Westbrook leads LA with 9 points. LeBron James has 8 points. – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL head into halftime trailing 58-40, after falling behind by as many as 24.
They got as close as 13 points, before a mini run from Toronto closed the half.
Lakers shot just 26.7%, including 3 for 20 from 3, to Toronto’s 46.8%, and 6 of 19 from 3. – 11:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps’ offence less effective when they aren’t turning the Lakers over, but a nice end to frame gives them 58-40 lead at half. – 11:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers shot 26.7% from the field, 3-for-20 from 3-point range and trail Raptors 58-40 at the half. – 11:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lakers guard a wee bit for a few minutes and Raptors only up 18 at the half
58-40 – 11:37 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🗣️ LET’S GO
@Pascal Siakam ➡️ @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/iLRnJA5Tmf – 11:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough 6-point swing for LAL, as Carmelo Anthony’s corner 3 went in and out, and VanVleet pulled up in transition to put TOR up 52-35.
LAL did counter with a LeBron dunk in what’s been their best stretch of basketball tonight. – 11:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Credit where credit is due; Lakers defense has tightened up considerably, but Raptors missed a lot of chances to land some early knockout punches. Hopefully it won’t haunt them. – 11:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse is challenging Barnes’ third foul, which came on a Westbrook and-1. Seems low leverage to me, since it won’t be an offensive foul. – 11:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The loss tonight drops the Spurs 4 games behind the Lakers for 9th and 3.5 games behind the Pelicans for 10th.
Blazers (11th) are 1 game ahead of San Antonio (12th).
Spurs still have the 7th worst record, where they’ve been for almost 2 months. So lottery odds aren’t improving – 11:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Wenyen Gabriel has been one of the few Lakers to make an impact tonight. He has 6 rebounds in 13 minutes. Has been rotating, playing passing lanes, trying to corral loose balls and battling against multiple Raptors that are the same size as him at a time. – 11:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 47-30 with 3:26 until halftime; Lakers showing a pulse.
Faint, but it’s there – 11:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raps getting LeBron this stressed >>> pic.twitter.com/380SHTnbLj – 11:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
LeBron’s gonna come out for the second half wearing a Cavs jersey. – 11:23 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
The spirit of the Lakers is broken Lebron gotta score 50 fa them to have a chance – 11:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t think LeBron wanted to smack Malik Monk for a horrid rebounding effort but I’m not 100 per cent sure of that – 11:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Scottie Barnes has been getting on LeBron James’ nerves tonight. Barnes has been pesky and not afraid to get physical – 11:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Hey, the Lakers hit a 3! It took them 16.5 minutes and 17 attempts. – 11:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
What happens first: the Lakers hit a 3 or Frank Vogel uses all of his timeouts? – 11:16 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Last bucket by Boucher was more evidence of the improvement and maturity by Achiuwa. After the shot fake and punch dribble he doesn’t take the mid-range shot instead passes to a cutting Boucher #Raptors #rtz – 11:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Some slap-in-the-face stats from how things are going for the Lakers: Sunday’s 48-22 deficit after 1Q in PHX followed by tonight’s 33-12 hole vs. TOR represents the first time in shot clock era that L.A. trailed by 20-plus points after the 1st Q. (1/thread) – 11:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LeBron limping and tightening his shoe. Third timeout called by the Lakers. – 11:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In the first quarter, the Lakers had a higher number for missed three-pointers (13) than percentage from the field (12). That is jaw-dropping incompetence. AK – 11:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lakers have missed their first 15 3s. What’s the opposite of being hoisted by your own petard? – 11:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lakers right now are 4 for 27 from the field, 0 for 13 from 3-point range. Really. – 11:09 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Lakers worst 1st quarter in franchise history wad a 25-point deficit against…..the Raptors (Nov. 4th, 2018).
Tonight, LA down 21 after one. Raptors lead 33-12.
2nd qrt about tp start on @FAN590 – 11:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors up 33-12 on Lakers after 12 minutes and honestly left 8-10 points on the table. Scottie Barnes winning superstar battle with LeBron 15-2. – 11:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Raptors 33, Lakers 12
I didn’t think that the Lakers could find a way to play worse in the first quarter tonight than they did yesterday in Phoenix, but they did, trailing by as many as 24 points (30-6) in the first frame. They’re shooting 12% and are 0-13 on 3s. – 11:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Lakers are down by 21 points … after the 1st quarter 😬 pic.twitter.com/qS8uH2MBdh – 11:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lakers give up 33 first-quarter points, 15 fewer than last night… so, progress?
Raptors by 21 after 12 minutes. – 11:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail the Raptors 33-12 after the 1st Q. They shot 3-for-25 from the field (12%) and 0-for-13 from 3. There are still 14 more games left in the regular season after tonight. – 11:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Raptors have a 33-12 first-quarter lead over the Lakers. Scottie Barnes (15 points) has outscored the Lakers, which have shot 3-of-25 from the field and 0-of-13 from deep. That’s not all. Raptors have had 18 points in the paint. – 11:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Toronto Raptors lead the Los Angeles Lakers 33-12 after one quarter. – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
End of first quarter at the arena in Los Angeles:
Scottie Barnes 15
Los Angeles Lakers 12
(Clippers host Raptors Wednesday) – 11:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 33-12 to Raptors end of first quarter. Raptors shoot 59.1% from the field, 57.1% from three. Yup, Lakers playing no defense — again. – 11:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An atrocious shooting quarter has LAL trailing 33-12 after the 1st Q. They made just 3 of 25 FG’s (12%), matching their scoring output at the free throw line (6 for 6). – 11:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lakers close the quarter on a furious 6-3 run, cut the lead to 33-12. – 11:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 33-12 after 1, Lakers take solace in the they’re closer than they were last night – 11:04 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Man!! @ScottBarnes561 is shaking down the @Los Angeles Lakers right now with 15 pts on 7/8 in the first quarter. He’s scoring from inside and outside and getting into the paint off the bounce. Don’t put anybody’s name on that ROY award yet #Raptors #rtz – 11:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers have been awful so far. But Lakers avoided tying a franchise record for fewest points scored in a quarter. That honor belongs to the Lakers’ 1977-78 team, which had only six points vs. Chicago on Nov. 20, 1977. – 11:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
As bad as you might feel about things right now, Jazz fans, at least you’re not the Lakers 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/b454AjfLKp – 11:02 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
I just saw the 30-6 score of Raptors Lakers and had to do a double take lol – 11:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wait, the score in Toronto cannot be correct, is it?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has 57 points & counting vs. Spurs
– New career-high (Previous: 56 vs. Hawks in 2018)
– New Minnesota franchise-record (Previous: Towns w/ 56)
– New 2021-22 NBA season-high (Previous: LeBron James & Trae Young w/ 56) – 11:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have missed 19 of the first 21 shots they’ve taken as a team. And all 12 of the 3-pointers they’ve thrown up there. – 11:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and Bradley are both 1 for 3. The other 7 Lakers that have played are a combined 0 for 15.
LAL trail 30-6. – 11:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes is 7-for-8 from the floor, he’s got 15 points, the Raptors are ahead 30-6 with less than 10 minutes gone and the game’s really not even that close – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Did Anthony Davis say something about the Raptors tonight too? – 10:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors getting confused about which Lakers to leave open on the perimeter. Lot of choices. – 10:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
LeBron has played 7 minutes so far tonight
He’s minus-22
Really hard to do in such a short span of time – 10:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 7 minutes, Scottie Barnes has 3x as many points as the Lakers. – 10:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lakers have made making millions playing basketball in Los Angeles seem miserable. They’ve done to the NBA what Succession did for being unemployed billionaires. – 10:55 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers fans watching tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/j64FDBzraP – 10:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
And the Lakers are down, 19-2. Man. This team is unbelievable. – 10:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Scottie Barnes somehow manages to stay on both sides of the court at all times. AK – 10:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes has 10 points on five shots but Rookie of the Year committee ain’t gonna count them because they came against the Lakers. Tough situation. – 10:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel pregame: “We’re going to need to be better in tonight’s game because this team is No. 2 in the league in fastbreaks and No. 1 in the league in steals. So, what hurt us last night, that is this team’s strength.”
The Lakers are not better. A 19-2 start here in L.A. – 10:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’ve wanted to quit jobs before. Lakers are very relatable that way. – 10:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
In just over four minutes of game action, Lakers have gone 1-of-11 from the field, given up 14 points in the paint and seven fast-break points. It really is amazing how they don’t waste time playing terrible. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have to hit their open perimeter shots against a team that’s this superior athletically on the wing, but they started 0 for 5 from 3, with Toronto converting 9 of 13 FG’s on the other end, totaling 16 points in the paint already as they lead 19-2. – 10:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
19-2 Raptors and Lakers need another timeout.
They’ve been equal parts horrible and disinterested – 10:49 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers have just 2 pts in the first five minutes of the game. – 10:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are trying to find a way to allow more than 48 points in the first quarter tonight. – 10:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel pointed out before the game that TOR is No. 2 in fastbreak points and No. 1 in steals. “Harped on that pretty hard today,” he said. Game starts: Raptors go up 15-2 out of the gates, with two early steals fueling a 7-0 lead in transition points. – 10:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Three minutes into the game, the Lakers have given up 7 fast break points, and 10 points in the paint. Related note, they’re down 13-2. Not feeling good about tacos for the crowd. AK – 10:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
As much as the Lakers have seemingly thrown in the towel on this season, it really says a lot that LeBron James chose to play tonight on the second leg of a back-to-back – 10:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
LeBron has already walked back on D twice and game is three minutes old. – 10:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps should let LeBron get his 30 in the first half so he can get home early and Raps get their 40-point win and everyone be done with it. Who’s kidding who. – 10:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pascal throwing lob passes is an adventure
But it’s 13-2 and Lakers, who gave up 48 (!) in the first quarter last night, need a timeout – 10:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers are showing the same nonsense they displayed in Phoenix. Raptors with a 13-2 lead with 8:59 left in the 1st Q – 10:44 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers defense picked up where they left off against the Suns. – 10:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The league’s leading scorer LeBron James jumps center for the Lakers at The Crypt.
(This counts as ace action photography from yours truly.)
#thisleague
More: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn pic.twitter.com/Ll5ceymV1y – 10:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie 6, Lakers 0
Total length of the shots about 10 feet combined – 10:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Towns tallied 32 of his career-high-tying 56 points in the third quarter, joining this below group for the most points in a single quarter over the last 25 seasons:
Klay Thompson, 37 (3rd) in 2015
Kevin Love, 34 (1st) in 2016
Carmelo Anthony, 33 (3rd) in 2008 – 10:42 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That’s six 50-point games in 10 days.
March 5 – LeBron James
March 6 – Jayson Tatum
March 8 – Kyrie Irving
March 11 – LeBron James
March 13 – Kevin Durant
March 14 – Karl-Anthony Towns
That’s already one shy of the most ever in March.
There are 17 days left in March. – 10:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a quarter in NBA history:
37 — Klay Thompson
34 — Kevin Love
33 — George Gervin
33 — Carmelo Anthony
32 — Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/MMWaAIGU8h – 10:39 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Carlos Arroyo played 96 minutes for the Raptors back in 2001-02 and I have not been able to stop thinking about them ever since.
Somewhere out there, there’s a PS2 memory card with my custom NBA Live 2002 rosters featuring this legend and the equally fascinating Keon Clark. pic.twitter.com/lb1Ygqt7zY – 10:36 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/Y4giqrAwS1 – 10:21 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First Shift
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/VaZTL31Drs – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Pulse: Booker returns, late collapse vs. Raptors, response victory over Lakers https://t.co/MKeTpwXNta via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/2nFlPUDQ2z – 10:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic tonight:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the 43rd time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season, 16 more than any other player.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games in a single season is Russell Westbrook (49). pic.twitter.com/wdjVlovxkE – 10:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I can’t believe the Raptors game hasn’t started yet. The west coast should be abolished. – 10:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
If LeBron’s knee is feeling OK tonight, might as well just go for 55 or so and try to overshadow Jokic-Embiid, no? – 10:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Toronto:
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 10:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Obviously with Dwight out, the Lakers were going to stay small tonight. Sixth time this starting lineup has played together, which is more than any Lakers starting lineup this year. pic.twitter.com/ZX9o50dA1C – 10:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers confirm LeBron James will start at center tonight vs the Raptors – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James will play tonight.
He was a true game-time decision due to soreness in the knee he’s been dealing with since late January, particularly with LAL playing last night.
But he’ll be in the lineup against Toronto, again starting at the 5. – 9:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cleveland sweeps season series with Clippers, win 120-111 in OT.
Clippers fall to 35-34 overall, 2-3 on this final 5-in-7, and 0-3 in overtime games.
That’s it for Eastern Time Zone games for Clips. They return home Wednesday to host Raptors.
Isaac Okoro: 20 points, 11/13 FTs. – 9:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has recorded his 11th career game of 40+ points and 10+ assists, one such game away from tying LeBron James and Allen Iverson (12) for seventh-most in NBA history. – 9:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers end their road trip in Cleveland with a 120-111 overtime loss. Next up is Toronto at home Wednesday. – 9:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cavs survive the Clippers in OT. Their lead on Toronto for 6th is now 1.5 games. Raptors need a win tonight to keep pace. – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He was like, ‘Coach, I can dominate down there. I think we need to look at me more’ and I texted him back and said, ‘You’re right.’”
Deandre Ayton text after Friday’s loss to #WeTheNorth part of buildup to #Suns 140-111 Sunday blitz of #Lakers (v/video) https://t.co/jwUeemf6WV pic.twitter.com/visCuKP5NP – 9:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet’s in and OG was getting in a good pre-game workout on the court and should practice tomorrow – 9:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We like sunshine? Is that it?” — Nurse on Raptors record vs. Lakers in LA, where Toronto hasn’t lost since Nov. 30th, 2014. Raptors have won 12 of 13 overall vs. Lakers, their only loss coming in Tampa last season. – 9:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said he’ll wait to see what the Lakers’ lineup looks like (LeBron?) before committing to a starting C for tonight. He indicated that it could be a fluid thing night-to-night depending on matchup, although it sure sounded like he’s leaning Achiuwa over Birch for now. – 9:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby got fractured ring finger finger looked at in LA today. Finger has not healed but he will practice Tuesday and may opt to play in near future, or not, says Nurse. – 9:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby had a follow up with the hand specialist in LA today. The small fracture in his finger hasn’t fully healed yet, so he and the team have to decide whether to give it more time or try to play through it. Plan is for him to test it out in practice tomorrow. – 9:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nick Nurse asked why the Raptors generally play so well in L.A.: “We like the sunshine.” – 9:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he’s going to decide between Khem or Precious tonight based on who the Lakers start (re if LeBron James plays). Says that could be the case moving forward. NOTE: He’s talked about changing the starting lineup night to night before and never actually done it – 9:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby still has a slight fracture but will try to practice tomorrow and gauge where he’s at from there. – 9:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby had his finger looked at today but it’s still the same, Nick Nurse says. He’ll practice tomorrow and then they’ll reevaluate. There is a slight fracture still, Nurse says. – 9:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed that Fred VanVleet (sore knee, missed 7 of last 12 games) will play tonight vs. LAL. – 9:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game vs the Raptors – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Without Dwight Howard, and LeBron still a question mark, chances are Wenyen Gabriel will see more minutes, with LAL having few frontcourt options.
Vogel: “He has a compelling skillset. Very athletic and long, and can make plays defensively … he (can also) shoot the three.” – 8:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
LeBron James will warm up and then they’ll decide if he plays against the Raptors tonight.
We should learn about VanVleet n 15 minutes or so – 8:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
LeBron is a true game-time decision vs the Raptors. Lakers had talked about giving him some rest in back-to-backs but he’s going to warm up and they’ll make a call from there. – 8:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LeBron James is a “true gametime decision” according to Frank Vogel. No Dwight. – 8:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (left knee soreness) will be a true gametime decision tonight against Toronto. – 8:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be a “true game-time decision” tonight against Toronto on the second half of a back-to-back. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel called LeBron James a “true game-time decision” for tonight’s game. – 8:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is a game-time decision tonight vs. Toronto. – 8:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is a true game-time decision tonight, per Vogel. – 8:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dwight Howard will be inactive tonight because of a “family emergency,” per the Lakers. Howard hopes to rejoin the team on their upcoming four-game road trip, per a Lakers spokesman. – 8:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard is inactive tonight due to a family emergency. He’s hoping to join the team on their coming 4-game trip for which they leave tomorrow. – 8:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first block of the evening, Clint Capela has tied Kent Bazemore for 20th on the Hawks all-time blocks list (210). Capela recorded his 700th career rejection on 3/13 against the Pacers. – 8:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Isiah Thomas was done at 32. Allen Iverson was a part-timer at 33. Russell Westbrook is struggling mightily at 33. Scoring PGs burn out
Steph Curry, 34 today, seems to be a different breed nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron was 7th on the all time scoring list the last time he beat the Raptors.
It’s been almost 4 years. – 7:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game in LA. LeBron remains questionable, with the Lakers in the second night of a back-to-back. – 7:38 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Northwestern AD Derrick Cragg has said Chris Collins will return next season. – 6:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Game Night in DTLA
⏰: 7:30 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 6:32 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Oldest players to average 29, 8 and 6 in a season:
Russell Westbrook at age 28
Larry Bird at age 31
LeBron James at age 37 👀 – 6:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Early last month when Clippers beat Lakers, Tyronn Lue was asked about Coach of the Year.
Lue said then: “I think it goes to Bickerstaff. He’s done a heck of a job with that Cleveland team.”
Tonight, Lue expanded on that thought ahead of tonight’s matchup in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/epdGYUmj39 – 6:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers will play tonight in Cleveland, Wednesday in LA (vs Raptors), and Friday in Utah.
After that — final nine games of season spread over 23 days.
Lue: “With the schedule being spaced out, we have more opportunities to play more games instead of sitting.” – 6:06 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Enter @sobeys Baskets from Baskets contest today for your chance to win FREE groceries.
📲: https://t.co/CvISfBzPXu pic.twitter.com/cOWvO2P9lf – 6:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
If Jurgen Klopp coached a basketball team, they’d play exactly like the Toronto Raptors. – 5:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bam = DPOY? (2:34)
🔘 AD (13:10)
🔘 Jazz (19:34)
🔘 Warriors (22:06)
🔘 Cavs (37:26)
🔘 Hornets (39:13)
🔘 Kings (42:45)
🔘 Tyler Herro (48:35)
🔘 Scottie Barnes (58:54)
🎧 https://t.co/AySpCSroCK
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eVJlFztFcX – 5:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors game is way late back home so here’s a story from way early out here
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 5:16 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
So She Didn’t Have to – E01
A series highlighting women in sports who blazed a path for the next generation.
Women like Kia continue to break down barriers for women like Caidence.
These are their stories.
#BreakTheBias pic.twitter.com/1d1ZOfIllg – 5:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening w/Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting thumped by the Suns, AD’s potential return (and comments motivating PHX), Frank Vogel’s postgame anger, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:13 PM
ICYMI, some pregame listening w/Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting thumped by the Suns, AD’s potential return (and comments motivating PHX), Frank Vogel’s postgame anger, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: 7 in the West and 1 in the East (3.14.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On: 7 in the West and 1 in the East (3.14.22) w/ @Nate Duncan
The Ringer @ringernba
✓ How Chet Holmgren’s game will translate to the NBA
✓ Russ’s disastrous season with the Lakers
✓ Can Giannis lead the Bucks back to the Finals?
‘Weekends With Wos’ with @BigWos and @Ben Golliver: open.spotify.com/episode/1Gfkh8… – 4:49 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
An Anthony Davis comeback is nothing but a red herring for the broken Lakers. Lakers need to face it: A.D. can’t fix this: theathletic.com/3182046/2022/0… – 4:47 PM
