Richaun Holmes fined for throwing the ball into the stands

Sean Cunningham: Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, prior to Saturday’s ejection
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands in Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/1PBoPsrWtK – 7:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This is the moment that led to the ejection of Richaun Holmes nba.com/watch/video/ki… – 7:07 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA fines the Kings’ Richaun Holmes $25K: pic.twitter.com/HQMXlxHSLv – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former #Suns big Richaun Holmes fined $25K. pic.twitter.com/l5tZBseE2z – 7:05 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the stands, per the league. – 7:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, prior to Saturday’s ejection – 7:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s the pool report on the ejection of Richaun Holmes. Crew chief James Capers said he “recklessly fired the ball” into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/03rGsnz6an – 11:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m hearing Richaun Holmes was ejected for throwing the ball into the crowd after the third quarter buzzer. Holmes heaved the ball at the other basket after the buzzer sounded. Pool report transcript coming soon. – 11:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes was ejected prior to the start of the fourth quarter. Don’t really have much of an explanation at this point. – 10:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Richaun Holmes got ejected during the quarter break. What a brutal, frustrating season it’s been for 22. – 10:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes has a really nice rhythm going for a guy who has only appeared in one game since the All-Star break. – 9:28 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damian Jones will start at center for the Kings tonight. Richaun Holmes will come from the bench. “Definetely will play”, Alvin Gentry mentioned. #sacramentoproud – 7:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Damian Jones will start in place of Domantas Sabonis tonight vs. the Jazz. Richaun Holmes will come off the bench. – 7:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Moe Harkless and Jeremy Lamb will be game-time decisions for the Kings vs the Jazz. Richaun Holmes will play. #sacramentoproud – 7:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes will play. Moe Harkless and Jeremy Lamb are game time decisions. Gentry thought all three will play, but nothing for sure yet. – 7:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Richaun Holmes will play tonight. Maurice Harkless and Jeremy Lamb will be game-time decisions. – 7:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Moe Harkless and Jeremy Lamb are listed as questionable today against the Jazz. Richaun Holmes is not listed on the injury report after missing two straight with personal reasons. – 1:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing Maurice Harkless (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Jazz. Richaun Holmes, who missed the past two games due to personal reasons, is not listed on the injury report. – 7:34 PM
