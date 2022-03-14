Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30) play against the San Antonio Spurs (42-42) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 61, San Antonio Spurs 61 (Q2 03:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This iteration of the Spurs often feels like it is getting blasted out of the gym … and yet you look up and they’re right there.
Not winning a ton, but they’re always around. – 9:24 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
There are plenty of bad matchups around the league for the Spurs at this juncture, but Minnesota is way up the list. As San Antonio plays so small around Poeltl and Collins, a *ton* is asked of those two dudes defensively, especially with KAT on the floor obviously. – 9:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Minnesota was putting constant pressure on Collins during his minutes on the court and he took it all on. Solid defensive stretch. – 9:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
taking care of business on both ends 💼
@Zach Collins 🚫 | @Dejounte Murray ✌️ pic.twitter.com/UPH7KOr9cR – 9:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Three blocks from Zach Collins in like the past 45 seconds. This, too, is something. – 9:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let it fly, KJ! 3 triples for the Mustang in the 1st 👌
11 PTS | 4-4 FG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/09FubHQYNq – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick chart: Game by game deficits for the Spurs this season pic.twitter.com/WUgKjTvnmW – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 4-38 when trailing by double digits.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 8 of their last 9 games. – 9:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo in the first quarter:
15 points
6-6 from the field
3-3 from three
🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/TEnOzRRD5P – 9:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo loves playing against drop coverage
He’s 6 for 6 from the field in the first quarter (15 points), scoring at all 3 levels.
– He’ll pull up from 3
– He’ll get to mid, stick out us his butt to fend off the rearview contest, and work from there
– He’ll put his head down and go – 9:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead San Antonio 40-32, the 5th 40+ point first quarter of the season (28th in club history).
Russell leads the way with 15 points on a perfect 6-6 shooting, his season-high for points in a first quarter. – 9:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
HE LITERALLY CANNOT MISS RIGHT NOW 🧊 pic.twitter.com/yzstMIzyYO – 9:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves put 40 in the 1st quarter and lead San Antonio 40-32. D’Angelo Russell cooking with the transition 3s, which doesn’t always happen. He has 15. Towns dominates with 14 and 5. – 9:03 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Not sure the Spurs wanna make this a jump-shooting competition with Minny, but here they are. – 9:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
D’Angelo Russell with 15 points in the first quarter. Keita Bates-Diop is unfortunately out with a back injury, and has no shot at catching him as the highest-scoring Ohio State alum in this game.
Might have been quite a battle. – 9:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Spurs eyeing Jazz coach Quin Snyder if Popovich retires nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/14/rum… – 9:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Meanwhile, if Keldon Johnson ends up the highest-scoring Kentucky alum in this game, the Spurs have a shot – 8:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I understand playing drop against San Antonio, but KAT just isn’t as good at it – 8:58 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Taurean Prince just caught an elbow from Towns as both were going up for a rebound. Prince is down for the moment. – 8:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
pass up a good shot for a better shot.
BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game pic.twitter.com/RtSma5q3ke – 8:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I think Florida State alum Devin Vassell is playing so well because, based on the Wolves’ funky color scheme, he thinks he’s playing Georgia Tech. – 8:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
clear the lane! Keldon coming through 💪💧 pic.twitter.com/XGJ6wQYFjE – 8:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
gonna be one of those nights, huh? 😼 pic.twitter.com/HBJ4qfqY2z – 8:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
easy defense.
easy offense 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Yjl40LeK5M – 8:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout San Antonio as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have opened a 19-14 lead with 7:09 left in the first quarter.
Minnesota is led by Towns who is up to 9 points, nearing his 22nd 10+ first quarter of the season. – 8:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Towns with another strong start against Poeltl, has 9 points in the first 5 minutes. Wolves are 8 of 10 to start the game, have a 19-14 lead over San Antonio. – 8:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS
🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/TbimYdcVPa – 8:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s a 7 footer doing that. pic.twitter.com/KFkTFYJ7rc – 8:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In light of Josh Richardson’s early steal, here’s what Pop had to say pre-game about his defense:
“He’s got a little bit of a nastiness to him..He sticks his nose in, he’s a serious, professional. I think it is great to have him with this young group.” – 8:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle’s first quarter (10 min):
9 PTS / 4-4 fg / 4 STL (!) – 8:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young scored 15 points in tonight’s first quarter, his 13th quarter of the season scoring 15+ points. Heading into tonight’s games, his 13 such quarters are tied for 2nd-most in the NBA: Stephen Curry (16), Devin Booker (13), Karl-Anthony Towns (13), Trae Young (13). – 8:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy) and Patrick Beverley (Ear Injury) are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Tightness), Naz Reid (Back Spasms), and Jarred Vanderbilt (Left Quad Contusion) are OUT vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/TacaDcCDJK – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In addition to Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid, Jordan McLaughlin has been ruled out for tonight with groin tightness. But Patrick Beverley will make his return.
Jaden McDaniels get the start in place of Vanderbilt. DLo + Beverley + Edwards + McDaniels + KAT will be the starters. – 8:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters at San Antonio:
Beverley
Russell
Edwards
McDaniels
Towns
OUT
McLaughlin – Right Groin Tightness
Reid – Back Spasms
Vanderbilt – Left Quad Contusion
Wright IV – Two-Way Contract – 8:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Spurs
DLo over 18.5 points
Edwards over 3.5 assists
Vassell over 13.5 points + over 4.5 rebounds
Murray under 41.5 points + rebounds + assists – 7:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
the brand is strong 💧
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/g9d3SDFnmb – 7:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
What we saw last time the Wolves played the Spurs was the normal arc of what happens when teams try to guard KAT with a traditional 5 (like Poeltl) — they give up at halftime.
In the 2nd half the smalls take KAT, trying to disrupt him on the perimeter, with doubles coming inside pic.twitter.com/4cgPvuAQIb – 7:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Doing #KLoveSixthMan things 🤷♂️
7 MIN
10 PTS
5 REB pic.twitter.com/iw9OxayufL – 7:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Timberwolves coach Chris Finch:
“He’s turned them around. It’s an aggressive team, and the big thing is, you can look at the analytics and they have done better and this, that and the other, but they believe that they are a hell of a team.” – 7:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“Out of everything, you had one job and that was to make one more bucket.”
Spurs notebook: Tre Jones is taking grief on all fronts after coming one free throw away from a triple-double, plus a Doug McDermott injury update and more.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Big Body Buckets 🪣
KJ is the second youngest Spur to reach 2K career points! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/phvCOh9oC6 – 7:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid both out, we will see Nate Knight tonight.
This late-game stretch against OKC is a pretty good representation of what Knight brings:
– Forceful as a roll man
– Has passing chops
– Fights on glass
– Chaos when navigating more than one defender pic.twitter.com/9qVDUq5Vju – 7:20 PM
With Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid both out, we will see Nate Knight tonight.
This late-game stretch against OKC is a pretty good representation of what Knight brings:
– Forceful as a roll man
– Has passing chops
– Fights on glass
– Chaos when navigating more than one defender pic.twitter.com/9qVDUq5Vju – 7:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop suggested the severity of Doug McDermott’s ankle sprain could go beyond the day-to-day type injury.
“He did it pretty good…I don’t know…But he will be out for a while.” – 7:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A couple of Timberwolves media folks congratulated Pop on the record. A few minutes later, he reminded media that “it’s not mine.” Went on to credit several others, including Red McCombs, Robert McDermott and the Holts…It belongs to a whole lot of of people.” – 7:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley (eardrum) and Jordan McLaughlin (groin) are game-time decisions – 7:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid is OUT tonight, Chris Finch said. Reid has back spasms. Patrick Beverley and Jordan McLaughlin are game-time decisions. – 7:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop, reflecting on how the wins record is not his alone, credited David Robinson with saving the franchise when he signed w/ Spurs in ’87:
“…He could have left, and if he had left, I don’t know if we would be here – might be in trouble. A lot of good things have happened…” – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk AD’s thoughts on the Suns, Pop’s record and next Spurs coach?, tons of injury updates and Detroit’s interest in Mitchell Robinson. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subscribers on the way!
youtu.be/D3DRiMMthnA – 6:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 8 in the West on DEN, HOU, MIN, OKC, PHX, SAC, POR with @Danny Leroux Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 6:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“The name of the movie is her…” 😅
Watch as Keldon and @Devin Vassell get ultra competitive trying to name Disney princesses 🤣
@MichelobULTRA | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/z5lgLimTUd – 5:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves are catching the other side of opponent injury luck in this one tonight against the Spurs.
San Antonio’s three best players (Murray, Poeltl and Johnson) all missed the Spurs last game but look set to return tonight against Minnesota. – 5:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
This is why you prioritize spacing around KAT + Ant + DLo as much as you can reasonably afford pic.twitter.com/mZh7tX59Hs – 5:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers assistant Tyler Marsh is headed to the Las Vegas *Aces*
Here’s a shot of him talking to Aces head coach Becky Hammon over the weekend in San Antonio.
📸 by yours truly pic.twitter.com/TdVcAIdNmv – 4:44 PM
#Pacers assistant Tyler Marsh is headed to the Las Vegas *Aces*
Here’s a shot of him talking to Aces head coach Becky Hammon over the weekend in San Antonio.
📸 by yours truly pic.twitter.com/TdVcAIdNmv – 4:44 PM