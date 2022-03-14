Tyreke Evans signing G League contract with Bucks' affiliate

Shams Charania: Sources: Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans is signing a contract in the NBA G League and is expected to join Milwaukee’s affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for evaluation toward a potential deal with the Bucks.
Rylan Stiles: The Oklahoma City Blue have acquired Jahmi’us Ramsey -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / February 23, 2022
JD Shaw: Former Kings forward Robert Woodard II is signing a contract in the G League and will join the Iowa Wolves, affiliate of the Timberwolves. Woodard was waived by Sacramento earlier this month. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / February 21, 2022
Marc Stein: Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas is expected to re-join @NBAGrandRapids of the @nbagleague post All-Star break, league sources say. Playing for Jason Terry, his close friend, Thomas scored 42 points in his only game for the Gold to earn an immediate NBA call-up from the Lakers. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 15, 2022