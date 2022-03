Victor Oladipo: 'The world kind of forgot about me'

So when Oladipo finally returned to the court for the Heat last week, after nearly 11 months away from games, he wasn’t merely returning from another quadriceps surgery. He was coming back after a nasty fall from grace. “It did affect me, going through all of those things,” Oladipo said last week, in an extended interview with The Athletic. “Feeling like people kind of wrote me off, and feeling like people are kind of being weird, moving weird around me as a person. It was just weird, and I didn’t help myself either. I had to change the people I was around, who I was letting represent me. I had to change who I was letting manage my life. I had to change a whole bunch of stuff.” -via The Athletic / March 14, 2022