Wizards vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (29-37) play against the Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Washington Wizards 40, Golden State Warriors 47 (Q2 07:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Towns tallied 32 of his career-high-tying 56 points in the third quarter, joining this below group for the most points in a single quarter over the last 25 seasons:
Klay Thompson, 37 (3rd) in 2015
Kevin Love, 34 (1st) in 2016
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a quarter in NBA history:
37 — Klay Thompson
34 — Kevin Love
33 — George Gervin
33 — Carmelo Anthony
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Big man doing big things!
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
First quarter stats for Draymond Green:
5 minutes
3 points (1-1)
3 assists
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 33-30 Warriors, as Klay Thompson leads all scorers with 10 and Deni Avdija leads the Wizards with 7. Warriors are 7-14 3PT. – 10:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors 33, Wizards 30
-Draymond: 5 minutes, 3 assists, 1/1 3p
-Klay10p, Steph 8
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Three assists and a made 3 for Draymond Green in his first stint back in a couple months. Looks like they’re lining him up to play the last ~5 minutes of each quarter. – 10:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has now made 34 of his 66 three-point attempts this season (51.5 percent). – 10:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
add a trey for DG
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura has made at least one three in 14 straight games, a season-high for the Wizards. He’s shooting 51.5% from three on the season. – 10:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
And now, for the first time 1,005 days, Steph, Klay and Draymond are all playing basketball together. – 10:31 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
First four offensive possessions w Draymond back have resulted in Warriors triples, lol – 10:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green’s first possession back is some split cut action that leads to an assist to a Steph Curry 3 pic.twitter.com/r9SwO9Mx2Y – 10:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond has contributed 9 points in 3 minutes of action: two assists on Curry threes and a three of his own – 10:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dray’s first play back is a dime to steph, naturally.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green checks in for the first time and immediately makes a positive impact on the game.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond Green returns for the first time after missing 30 games pic.twitter.com/3U6HTsNlSR – 10:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Chase Center with a standing ovation as Draymond Green checks in for his first minutes since early January pic.twitter.com/T8kavwJDOZ – 10:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Corey is cleared for takeoff! 🛫
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors immediately run split-action with Draymond in the post and Curry hits a 3 – 10:27 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Gigantic cheer and a standing ovation as Draymond Green checks in for the first time. – 10:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Here comes Draymond, 4:50 of the first quarter. Standing ovation at Chase Center. – 10:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is headed to the scorers table to check in. Standing ovation as he walks on the court. – 10:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a good cut to the rim and difficult left hand layup finish high off the backboard for his first points in over week after 3 straight scoreless games – 10:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert has a chance to be a solid finisher in the NBA. Strong take and nice dunk here. He had a 37.5-in. vertical at the combine. pic.twitter.com/wH1VL2NX3J – 10:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP gets us on the board!
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond’s having a blast, came out of his seat on that last Poole 3 – 10:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
& that’s how you get it started 😎
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 31 games due to injury, Draymond Green will come off the bench in his return on Monday against the Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/14/dra… – 10:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wizards win the tip. Game on in Chase Center.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT has scored over 35 points in a game 4 times this season
– 3/5 v. POR: Ant didn’t play
– 3/1 v. GSW: Ant didn’t play
– 2/15 v. CHA: Ant gets hurt in 1st half
– 1/9 v. HOU: Ant has 19 points
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is the first player in the NBA this season to score 40+ on back-to-back nights and the first to do so since Bradley Beal (2/23/20, 2/24/20), per @EliasSports. – 10:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA sending Warriors, Wizards to Japan for preseason games
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond Green is not starting tonight, ending a streak of 512 games which he’s appeared as a starter. Last time he didn’t start was three games in the 2014 Western Conf First Round series vs Clippers. – 10:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ted Leonsis, with [likely a replica of] the Stanley Cup behind him, on Rui Hachimura: “I’m very, very fond of him.” pic.twitter.com/GyVwupY52T – 10:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Warriors will play two 2022 preseason games in Japan against the Wizards as part of the NBA Japan Games 2022. The Warriors and Wizards will face off on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 at Saitama Super Arena, marking the first Japan visit for both teams. – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his second G League appearance on Sunday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double against the Ignite at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/war… – 10:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As an international player, @Kristaps Porzingis knows how important the game is all over the globe!
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors will play two preseason games in Japan September 30 & October 2, 2022. – 9:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Wizards at Warriors
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal: “I’m super excited to come back to Japan once again for our game against the Warriors.” – 9:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Corner 3s to go with an alley-oop to Draymond Green during warmups.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Stephen Curry, in his comments about the Wizards-Warriors games set for Japan, says Rui Hachimura “is an amazing young athlete in this league who is destined for great things.” – 9:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards and Warriors will play two preseason games in Japan, the home country of Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Wizards and Warriors will play two pre-season games this year in Japan pic.twitter.com/6mdC2PezHf – 9:50 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors to play two 2022 preseason games in Japan: pic.twitter.com/BUKOahzyFk – 9:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Peep the clock
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Big deal for the Wizards and Warriors of course, but Adam Silver also frames the preseason series as a big milestone for the NBA returning overseas post-pandemic. – 9:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The connection between the DMV and Japan will grow even deeper this fall!
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Adam Silver on the Japan Games between the Wizards and Warriors: “[Japanese fans] will also have an opportunity to see one of their own, Rui Hachimura… I know it will mean the world for him to play in his home country.” – 9:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’re going global! 🌏
More info on our two-game preseason trip to Japan later this year 👇👇
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards will play a pair of preseason games against each other in Japan next season, the NBA and Rakuten have announced.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are heading to Japan: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/03… – 9:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Golden State and Washington will play two preseason games in Japan in 2022, on September 30 and Oct 2. The NBA returns to Japan for the first time since 2019 – 9:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
日本で会いましょう！
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/SAWS6kFbax – 9:42 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The NBA and Rakuten Group, Inc. today announced that the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play two preseason games in Japan in 2022. The games will take place Friday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at Saitama Super Arena. – 9:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
NEWS: The NBA has announced the Wizards will play the Warriors in Japan later this year in two preseason games set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 at Saitama Super Arena. pic.twitter.com/mv70D5bsed – 9:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards and Warriors will play preseason exhibitions against each other on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 in Saitama City, Japan, the NBA and Rakuten Group, Inc. just announced. – 9:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Warriors and Wizards to play preseason games in Saitama, Japan on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.
(Which suggests 2022-23 opening night is Oct. 18.)
Another step toward normalcy for the NBA, which hasn’t played in Asia since before the pandemic began.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
To celebrate his 34th birthday, @Stephen Curry surprised @2974Collection series holders with a bonus NFT today.
28 owners of a ‘Birthday Game’ NFT will also be receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to San Francisco to meet Curry, courtesy @FTX_Official
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff has unlimited bounce!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni feeling the love on the West Coast!
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph, Klay, and Dray are back in action.
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Time to go to work with these knuckleheads @realweshall @tonymassenburg Wiz-Warriors. Pregame coverage starts at 9:30 on @NBCSWashington #DCAboveAll #WizWarriors pic.twitter.com/QLpDF6pAHN – 9:13 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
You could say Draymond is ready to go pic.twitter.com/gp6f6XOo9D – 9:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Game time in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 San Francisco
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
Golden State Warriors @warriors
monday at the office
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr says Steph and Klay are so hard to guard, they can move and cut, and their teammates can find them they’re too good to stop completely.
Gameplan is “no easy stuff.”
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Steph Curry turned 34 today. I’ll never forget how his first media day Monta Ellis said he couldn’t play with Curry and Stephen Jackson said he wanted out of Golden State. Curry was/is the Warriors’ culture-changer. – 8:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. on whether Kristaps Porzingis will be limited in more back-to-backs this season: “As far as I know right now, we’ll be clear from here on out.” – 8:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Warriors: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 8:44 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Unseld Jr is looking forward to the challenge of going against #dubnation tonight, coach raves about Draymond’s ability to switch 1-5.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart has 25 points at halftime at Atlanta after scoring 44 in Saturday’s win over Washington.
Blazers up 67-58.
No comment.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Happy Pi Day (& Stephen’s bday!) pic.twitter.com/rWJMchTRfI – 8:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
James Wiseman continues his G League stint for a third game, with Kerr announcing Wiseman will play with the SeaDubs tomorrow in LA. – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight, Kerr says. Draymond Green won’t start.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Patterns going crazy tonight!
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond is back, but not starting, Kerr announces. Kerr calls it “very temporary.” With Wiggins out with illness, tonight’s starters are Curry, Thompson, Poole, Kuminga, and Looney. – 8:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green will not start tonight, and probably won’t start his first few games back, Kerr says. With his minute restriction, having him start would make it hard to put him in end of half/game scenarios. – 8:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins is out tonight against the Wizards, and Draymond Green will come off of the bench. – 8:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond is back with Warriors but coming off the bench tonight. Starters: Curry, Poole, Thompson, Kuminga and Looney – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green will come off the bench tonight. Warriors manipulating his minutes because of 20-minute restriction. Andrew Wiggins is out sick.
Warriors starters
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman will play in the G-League tomorrow, per Steve Kerr. – 8:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says James Wiseman will play in another game with Santa Cruz tomorrow night in Los Angeles. “No plans beyond that,” he said. – 8:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us for Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday as we take on the Denver Nuggets!
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth – 8:17 PM
Join us for Mental Health Awareness Night on Wednesday as we take on the Denver Nuggets!
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that James Wiseman will play with the Santa Cruz Warriors in Los Angeles tomorrow evening. No solidified plans beyond that. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will play in the Santa Cruz G-League game tomorrow night in Los Angeles. Warriors haven’t decided anything beyond that, per Kerr. – 8:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman will play in another GLeague game. Tomorrow night in LA. – 8:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Isiah Thomas was done at 32. Allen Iverson was a part-timer at 33. Russell Westbrook is struggling mightily at 33. Scoring PGs burn out
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young scored 15 points in tonight’s first quarter, his 13th quarter of the season scoring 15+ points. Heading into tonight’s games, his 13 such quarters are tied for 2nd-most in the NBA: Stephen Curry (16), Devin Booker (13), Karl-Anthony Towns (13), Trae Young (13). – 8:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 31 games for the Warriors, Draymond Green is officially set to return on Monday against the Wizards. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/inj… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Wizards pic.twitter.com/Y2jskt7ekv – 7:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gotta rep 30 on his birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3jgjeccWs3 – 7:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s minute restriction as he comes back from a two month hiatus: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins (flu) remains out tonight, per Mark Daigneault. No other injury changes. Still eight guys out. – 6:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green made sure reporters knew exactly how long it’s been since he last played with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson: 1,005 days.
He said the most meaningful part of his return to action will be the chance to play with them again.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a season-high 38 points, Klay Thompson fueled the Warriors’ blowout win over the Bucks. Here’s a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/13/sta… – 6:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As Memphis clings to a half-game lead over Golden State for the West’s No. 2 seed, star guard Ja Morant has been listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Indiana due to back soreness.
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 KG’s jersey retirement in Boston
💯 The Nets’ blowout win over the 76ers last week
💯 The Bucks’ loss to the Warriors
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bam = DPOY? (2:34)
🔘 AD (13:10)
🔘 Jazz (19:34)
🔘 Warriors (22:06)
🔘 Cavs (37:26)
🔘 Hornets (39:13)
🔘 Kings (42:45)
🔘 Tyler Herro (48:35)
🔘 Scottie Barnes (58:54)
🎧 https://t.co/AySpCSroCK
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors fans,
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Sixty years ago today, Wilt Chamberlain became the only player in NBA history to exceed 4,000 points (4,029) and average over 50 points (50.4 points per game) in a single season. He tallied 34 points in the final game of the regular season, a 119-115 win over the Chicago Packers. pic.twitter.com/4UjTor1mGL – 4:24 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond Green said during his rehabilitation from a back injury, he went to Cabo and brought Warriors doctor Rick Celebrini with him. They did two-a-days during the vacation. – 4:15 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Sixty two years ago today, Wilt Chamberlain scored 53 points — an NBA record for most points scored by a rookie in the postseason — in a 132-112 win over Syracuse in the third and deciding game of the Eastern Division Semifinals.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Don’t forget what Kevon Looney has given to the Warriors — everything he has.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle) and Cam Thomas (back) are both questionable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Magic. LaMarcus Aldridge is out, as expected. – 4:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 68 points in the Warriors’ blowout win over the Bucks, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Lots of eyes in the state of Michigan will be watching this matchup tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/FEIkeZn95C – 4:00 PM
